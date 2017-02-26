Sports Listen

Trending:

CBPNavyRecreation.govFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Burke, Canada lead No.…

Burke, Canada lead No. 25 UCLA women past Arizona St 55-52

By master
and The Associated Press February 26, 2017 4:47 pm < a min read
Share

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Kennedy Burke scored 16 points with nine rebounds, Jordan Canada had 12 with eight boards and eight assists and No. 15 UCLA held off Arizona State 55-52 on Sunday in the regular-season finale.

Relli Richardson hit a 3-pointer and the Sun Devils made four free throws for a 7-0 run and a 52-50 lead with 1:46 to play.

Canada tied it with two free throws on the next possession and Nicole Kornet made 1 of 2 after grabbing an offensive rebound following an ASU turnover. Canada made two more at 21 seconds after a Sun Devils miss and they missed two more 3s in the closing seconds.

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

The Bruins (22-7, 13-5 Pac-12) made 7 of 8 free throws in the fourth quarter while the Sun Devils (18-11, 9–9) were 4 of 9.

Advertisement

Sophie Bruner had 20 points to move into seventh place on Arizona State’s career list and grabbed nine rebounds.

The Sun Devils had a 10-0 run in the second period for a seven-point lead, the biggest for either team.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Burke, Canada lead No.…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson impeached

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts Air National Guard commander plants tree in Kenya

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6675 0.0006 0.61%
L 2020 25.0776 -0.0057 1.04%
L 2030 27.7837 -0.0140 1.48%
L 2040 29.8376 -0.0192 1.70%
L 2050 17.0692 -0.0141 1.91%
G Fund 15.2414 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6459 0.0643 0.23%
C Fund 32.7539 0.0565 1.90%
S Fund 43.0714 0.0464 2.16%
I Fund 25.6378 -0.1967 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.