Burrows sparks Canucks’ 4-2 win over Sabres

By JOHN WAWROW February 12, 2017 10:17 pm < a min read
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Alexandre Burrows scored a goal and got under the Buffalo Sabres’ skin with his pesky play, lifting the Vancouver Canucks to a 4-2 win on Sunday night.

Burrows scored the go-ahead goal five minutes into the second period and also had an assist.

In the first period, Burrows slashed and shoved Buffalo goalie Robin Lehner, and Lehner retaliated with a shove. After the two were separated, Sabres defenseman Justin Falk took a high-speed run at Burrows and bowled him over.

Lehner, Falk and Burrows were penalized for roughing, and Vancouver’s Bo Horvat scored on the ensuing power play by deflecting Ben Sutton’s shot in.

Michael Chaput scored twice and Horvat added an assist, helping the Canucks to their second win in seven games. Jacob Markstrom stopped 26 shots filling in for starter Ryan Miller, who allowed four goals on 30 shots in a loss to Boston on Saturday.

Tyler Ennis and Kyle Okposo scored for Buffalo, and Lehner had 27 saves.

