Buss scores 21 as Indiana women defeat No. 20 Michigan 72-61

By The Associated Press February 16, 2017 8:12 pm < a min read
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Tyra Buss scored 21 points to go with seven steals and three assists as Indiana upended a ranked opponent for the first time this season, beating No. 20 Michigan 72-61 on Thursday.

Amanda Cahill added 15 points and 12 rebounds for Indiana, which has won three straight. Karlee McBride, coming off the bench, added 13 with two 3-pointers and a pair of steals. Alexis Gassion added 10 points and seven boards. The Hoosiers forced 17 turnovers and halted Michigan’s six-game win streak.

Michigan won the opening tip but little else as Indiana ended the first quarter on a 13-0 run, staking itself a 23-8 lead, extended it to 23 points in the second quarter and shot 50 percent from the floor on the way to a 40-22 halftime lead.

The Hoosiers (18-8, 8-5 Big Ten) finished 26 of 56 from the field (46 percent) and remain in fourth place in the Big Ten standings. They now trail third-place Michigan by just two in the loss column with Nebraska, Iowa and Illinois remaining.

Katelynn Flaherty led Michigan with 23 points but was 0-for-7 shooting from 3-point range and the Wolverines (21-6, 10-3), ranked first nationally in 3-point shooting percentage, went just 4 of 19 from deep (21 percent).

Sports News
