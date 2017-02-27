Sports Listen

Butts, Fitzgerald set records, No. 25 Temple women beat UCF

By master
and The Associated Press February 27, 2017 9:30 pm < a min read
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Alliya Butts hit four 3-pointers to become Temple’s single-season leader for 3s, Feyonda Fitzgerald set a conference assist record, and No. 25 Temple beat Central Florida 66-60 on Monday night.

Butts passed Shey Peddy for the honor and Fitzgerald put her name in the American Athletic Conference record book with her 205th assist.

Butts scored the final five points of the first quarter for a 22-8 lead and she scored her 14th point on a 3-pointer as time expired in the first half for a nine-point lead. She closed the third with a steal and layup to make it 53-38.

Tanaya Atkinson had a team-high 21 points and nine rebounds for Temple (23-6, 13-3 American Athletic Conference), which has won seven of its last eight games. Butts finished with 20 points and Fitzgerald scored 19 with nine assists.

Aliyah Gregory scored 19 points for UCF (19-10, 9-7), which had won six straight and will be the fourth-seeded team in the upcoming conference tournament.

