Butts, Fitzgerald set records, No. 25 Temple women beat UCF

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.
|Feb 27, 2017
|YTD
|L Income
|18.6734
|0.0059
|0.61%
|L 2020
|25.0931
|0.0155
|1.04%
|L 2030
|27.8106
|0.0269
|1.48%
|L 2040
|29.8725
|0.0349
|1.70%
|L 2050
|17.0933
|0.0241
|1.91%
|G Fund
|15.2443
|0.0029
|0.20%
|F Fund
|17.6028
|-0.0431
|0.23%
|C Fund
|32.7920
|0.0381
|1.90%
|S Fund
|43.3981
|0.3267
|2.16%
|I Fund
|25.6259
|-0.0119
|2.89%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.