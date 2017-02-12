Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceEducation Dept.CybersecurityFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Cal State Fullerton edges…

Cal State Fullerton edges by Long Beach State 74-69

By The Associated Press February 12, 2017 1:21 am < a min read
Share

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Khalil Ahmad scored a season-high 23 points, Tre Coggins pumped in 22 more and Cal State Fullerton slipped past Long Beach State for a 74-69 win Saturday night.

Trailing by five at the break, Fullerton (11-12, 5-5 Western Athletic Conference) stayed close and edged into its first lead of the game with a layup from Coggins that made it 45-44 with 12:21 left. The lead traded twice before Ahmad put Fullerton on top for good just over four minutes later with a 3-point play that sparked an 8-0 spurt to stretch the advantage to 60-52.

Jackson Rowe finished with 13 points for the Titans, who shot 54 percent from the field

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Long Beach State (11-16, 6-5) got 21 points and 14 rebounds from Roschon Prince. Temidayo Yussuf added 13 points, Evan Payne had 12, Loren Jackson got 11 and Justin Bibbins 10.

Advertisement

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Cal State Fullerton edges…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1916: Sec. of War Lindley M. Garrison resigns

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Air National Guard clears path at base in Newburgh, New York

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended