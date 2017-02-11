Sports Listen

Campbell beats Presbyterian 70-57, led by Clemons’ 23

By The Associated Press February 11, 2017 7:07 pm < a min read
CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Chris Clemons tied his career best with six 3-pointers and scored 16 of his 23 points in the first half, and Campbell never trailed in beating Presbyterian 70-57 on Saturday.

Kyre’ Hamer added 15 points, with 13 coming in the second half, and Shane Whitfield and Cory Gensler had 11 points apiece for the Fighting Camels (13-13, 6-8 Big South), who shot 51.2 percent from the floor while holding the Blue Hose to 39.3 percent.

Hamer hit a 3-pointer to give the Fighting Camels a 60-49 lead with 3:30 left.

Campbell shot 11 of 23 from behind the arc (47.8 percent) to Presbyterian’s 2 of 12 (16.7 percent). Last season, Campbell made 13 of 24 from distance at the Templeton Center.

Ed Drew scored 13 points, Jaron Withers had 12, and Armel TeTe 10 for the Blue Hose (5-20, 1-13), who have lost four straight.

Topics:
Sports News
