Campbell holds off Longwood behind Clemons and Whitfield

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Chris Clemons scored 25 points and Campbell snapped a three game losing streak with an 83-79 win over Longwood on Thursday night.

Clemons added a team best five assists and four steals. Shane Whitfield finished with 20 points, while Corey Gensler and Marcus Burk each chipped in 13 for the Camels (12-13, 5-8 Big South).

Isaiah Walton had a game-high 28 points for Longwood (6-18, 3-10), which has lost 10 straight. Darrion Allen finished with 18 points and Khris Lane added 11.

Both teams had efficient nights shooting the ball, as each finished better than 50 percent from the field and 75 percent from the free throw line.

Campbell held a one-point lead with 1:00 to go when Clemons found Whitfield, who finished a layup and drew a foul on Walton. Whitfield hit the free throw for a four point Camels lead.

Longwood got back to within two, but two Clemons free throws iced it.