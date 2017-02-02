Sports Listen

Canadiens-Flyers Sums

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 9:50 pm < a min read
Montreal 1 0 0—1
Philadelphia 0 1 2—3

First Period_1, Montreal, Nesterov 4 (Shaw, Galchenyuk), 4:51. Penalties_Mitchell, MTL, (tripping), 17:44.

Second Period_2, Philadelphia, Giroux 12 (Schenn, Streit), 17:50 (pp). Penalties_Vandevelde, PHI, (slashing), 6:27; Shaw, MTL, (interference), 16:46.

Third Period_3, Philadelphia, Read 7 (Couturier, Cousins), 3:32. 4, Philadelphia, Couturier 9, 19:46. Penalties_Markov, MTL, (hooking), 8:11.

Shots on Goal_Montreal 5-6-5_16. Philadelphia 10-7-7_24.

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 1; Philadelphia 1 of 3.

Goalies_Montreal, Price 23-11-5 (23 shots-21 saves). Philadelphia, Neuvirth 8-4-0 (16-15).

A_19,768 (19,537). T_2:22.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Brian Murphy.

