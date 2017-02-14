Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezePaid LeaveDoDFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Canucks-Penguins Sum

Canucks-Penguins Sum

By master February 14, 2017 9:44 pm < a min read
Share
Vancouver 0 0 0—0
Pittsburgh 0 1 3—4

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Pittsburgh, Malkin 23 (Maatta, Daley), 5:16.

Third Period_2, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 6 (Crosby, Dumoulin), 2:27. 3, Pittsburgh, Kessel 20 (Wilson, Malkin), 14:03. 4, Pittsburgh, Cullen 9 (Letang, Bonino), 18:03.

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 9-8-12_29. Pittsburgh 15-10-17_42.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 0 of 1; Pittsburgh 0 of 2.

Goalies_Vancouver, Miller 15-16-3 (42 shots-38 saves). Pittsburgh, Murray 21-6-2 (29-29).

A_18,653 (18,387). T_2:26.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Tim Nowak.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Canucks-Penguins Sum
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1903: Department of Commerce and Labor created

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

US Coast Guard rescues stranded ship

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended