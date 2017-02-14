Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezePaid LeaveDoDFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Canucks-Penguins Sums

Canucks-Penguins Sums

By master February 14, 2017 9:44 pm < a min read
Share
Vancouver 0 0 0—0
Pittsburgh 0 1 3—4

First Period_None. Penalties_Granlund, VAN, (high sticking), 18:07.

Second Period_1, Pittsburgh, Malkin 23 (Maatta, Daley), 5:16. Penalties_Edler, VAN, (slashing), 10:53.

Third Period_2, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 6 (Crosby, Dumoulin), 2:27. 3, Pittsburgh, Kessel 20 (Wilson, Malkin), 14:03. 4, Pittsburgh, Cullen 9 (Letang, Bonino), 18:03. Penalties_Letang, PIT, (delay of game), 4:55.

January retirement numbers fall short of dire, post-election preditions

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 9-8-12_29. Pittsburgh 15-10-17_42.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 0 of 1; Pittsburgh 0 of 2.

Goalies_Vancouver, Miller 15-16-3 (42 shots-38 saves). Pittsburgh, Murray 21-6-2 (29-29).

A_18,653 (18,387). T_2:26.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Tim Nowak.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Canucks-Penguins Sums
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1903: Department of Commerce and Labor created

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

US Coast Guard rescues stranded ship

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended