Canucks’ Troy Stetcher diagnosed with mumps

February 24, 2017 5:27 pm
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Canucks defenseman Troy Stetcher has been diagnosed with mumps and several other players have shown symptoms of the highly contagious virus.

The team said Friday that defensemen Chris Tanev and Nikita Tryamkin and forwards Mike Chaput and Markus Granlund have shown symptoms. The players with symptoms were immediately tested and quarantined for a five-day period or until test results prove negative.

“We’re taking this very seriously given how easily mumps can spread,” Canucks general manager Jim Benning said in a statement.

The team added that vaccines are also being administered to minimize further risk of contraction, along with universal preventative hygiene measures, including disinfecting all dressing room areas.

The mumps virus is found in saliva and respiratory droplets. It is spread person to person through coughing, sneezing or coming into contact with saliva.

This isn’t the first time the hockey world has been hit by the mumps. Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby was among a group of players diagnosed with the virus during the 2014-15 season.

The outbreak with the Canucks came the day public health officials and infectious disease experts urged Canadians to check that their vaccinations are up to date as clusters of mumps are investigated in Ontario and Alberta. Measles cases are also being probed in Nova Scotia. In Alberta, seven players and a coach with the Medicine Hat Tigers of the Western Hockey League have been hit by mumps.

Vancouver hosts San Jose on Saturday night, ending their league mandated five-day break.

The Associated Press

