Capitals-Canadiens Sum

First Period_1, Washington, Beagle 11 (Winnik, Wilson), 3:02. 2, Montreal, Radulov 13 (Pacioretty, Danault), 7:32.
Second Period_3, Washington, Burakovsky 11 (Connolly, Eller), 9:26.
Third Period_4, Washington, Backstrom 15 (Niskanen), 5:16 (pp). 5, Montreal, Pacioretty 25 (Radulov), 7:49.
Shots on Goal_Washington 12-12-6_30. Montreal 7-5-10_22.
Power-play opportunities_Washington 1 of 4; Montreal 0 of 3.
Goalies_Washington, Holtby 26-8-4 (22 shots-20 saves). Montreal, Price 23-12-5 (30-27).
A_21,288 (21,273). T_2:36.
Referees_Gord Dwyer, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Steve Miller.