Capitals-Canadiens Sums

Washington 1 1 1—3 Montreal 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, Washington, Beagle 11 (Winnik, Wilson), 3:02. 2, Montreal, Radulov 13 (Pacioretty, Danault), 7:32. Penalties_Plekanec, MTL, (tripping), 11:19; Montreal bench, served by Andrighetto (too many men on the ice), 13:02.

Second Period_3, Washington, Burakovsky 11 (Connolly, Eller), 9:26. Penalties_Carlson, WSH, (interference), 4:52; Orpik, WSH, (tripping), 11:19.

Third Period_4, Washington, Backstrom 15 (Niskanen), 5:16 (pp). 5, Montreal, Pacioretty 25 (Radulov), 7:49. Penalties_Radulov, MTL, (hooking), 3:53; Burakovsky, WSH, (high sticking), 8:43; Shaw, MTL, (holding), 14:14.

Shots on Goal_Washington 12-12-6_30. Montreal 7-5-10_22.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Washington 1 of 4; Montreal 0 of 3.

Goalies_Washington, Holtby 26-8-4 (22 shots-20 saves). Montreal, Price 23-12-5 (30-27).

A_21,288 (21,273). T_2:36.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Steve Miller.