Car with Luca Toni and Verona president attacked

AVELLINO, Italy (AP) — Italy World Cup winner Luca Toni and the president of Serie B club Hellas Verona had their car attacked while traveling to a match Saturday in the southern town of Avellino.

Toni, who is part of Verona’s management team, says the aggressors mistook them for fans because club president Maurizio Setti was wearing a scarf with the team’s colors.

Toni tells Italy’s Sky TV that a window of the car was broken where Setti was sitting and that the president was hit by a bottle of beer.

Toni says, “At the beginning I felt protected by the presence of a group of police officers but then they turned the other way.”

Verona says in a statement that it will make a formal complaint to the authorities in the hope that an investigation is opened.

The club adds that the four people inside the car escaped serious injury.

Toni scored two goals in Italy’s run to the 2006 World Cup title. He retired at the end of last season.

Avellino won 2-0.