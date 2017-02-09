Sports Listen

Trending:

Education Dept.WorkforceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Carter nets 4 points,…

Carter nets 4 points, Kings beat Panthers 6-3 to end drought

By PAUL GEREFFI February 9, 2017 10:28 pm < a min read
Share

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Jeff Carter had two goals and two assists, and the Los Angeles Kings snapped a two-game scoreless drought in easily beating the Florida Panthers 6-3 on Thursday night.

Dwight King, Tanner Pearson, Tyler Toffoli and Dustin Brown also scored for the Kings, while Peter Budaj made 36 saves. Carter’s four points were a season high, and Los Angeles poured in six goals for the first time since getting seven at Toronto on Nov. 8.

Jussi Jokinen, Jonathan Marchessault and Aleksander Barkov scored for Florida, which had won a season-best three straight. Jaromir Jagr had an assist.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Los Angeles was coming off consecutive 5-0 losses at Washington and Tampa Bay, yet had six goals before this game was half over. The Kings hadn’t scored in regulation on the first three stops of their four-game road swing; the only goal Los Angeles had on the trip was an overtime winner to beat Philadelphia 1-0 on Saturday.

Advertisement

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Carter nets 4 points,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1950: Sen. McCarthy claims State Dept full of Communists

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

USGS studies permafrost in Alaska

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended