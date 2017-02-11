Sports Listen

Sports News

Cassidy wins 2nd straight as Bruins coach, 4-3 over Canucks

By KEN POWTAK February 11, 2017 4:37 pm < a min read
BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak scored with two minutes left in the third period, and the Boston Bruins won their second straight game under interim coach Bruce Cassidy with a 4-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

Cassidy took over earlier in the week when the Bruins fired Claude Julien, who was in his 10th season. Boston also won in Cassidy’s debut.

Frank Vatrano had a goal and two assists, and Kevan Miller and Colin Miller each had a goal for the Bruins, who won for the fifth time in seven games.

Backup goaltender Anton Khudobin made 29 saves for Boston. Ryan Miller had 26 for the Canucks.

The Canucks had tied it 3-3 on Markus Granlund’s goal with 5:37 left in the third.

Pastrnak took a pass along the left wing, slid the puck backward to himself before recollecting it and slipping a wrister past Ryan Miller.

Bo Horvat scored for Vancouver, giving him 100 career points. Alexandre Burrows had the other goal.

Sports News
