Cats at the Westminster dog show? Sort of, in a first

NEW YORK (AP) — Dogs from petite papillions to muscular Rottweilers are showing off their four-footed agility at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show as they tackle obstacles from hurdles to tunnels.

And next door, so are some decidedly rare breeds for the American dog world’s marquee weekend: cats.

For the first time, felines are sidling up to the nation’s premier dog show, as part of an informational companion event showcasing various breeds of both species.

It includes a cat agility demonstration. Meanwhile, more than 300 of the nation’s top agility dogs are vying in a more formal competition.

Agility is increasingly popular for both species. It’s seen as a way to give the animals activity and strengthen the bond between pets and their people.