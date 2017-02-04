CCSU rallies from 15 down, snaps the Mount’s 8-game streak

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Khalen Cumberlander had 14 points and eight rebounds and Central Connecticut rallied from 15 down to beat Mount St. Mary’s 54-52, snapping the Mountaineers’ eight-game winning streak on Saturday.

The Blue Devils (5-18, 3-9 Northeast Conference) took their first lead of the game at 50-49 on Austin Nehls’ step-back 3-pointer from the top of the key with 1:17 left.

Kevin Seymour and Nehls each added a pair of free throws to make it 54-49 with 23 seconds left. Greg Alexander’s 3-pointer cut the deficit to two and Chris Wray’s steal gave the Mountaineers (12-13, 10-2) the ball back with a chance to tie in the final seconds.

But Elijah Long’s 3-point attempt missed and Wray was off the mark on two putback attempts. Wray nearly sank a desperation heave at the buzzer.

Nehls finished with 12 points and Tafari Whittingham scored 11.

Long had 10 points for the Mount.