Celtics-Pistons, Box

By master
and The Associated Press February 26, 2017 8:58 pm < a min read
BOSTON (104)

Crowder 3-8 7-9 14, Brown 5-9 1-3 13, A.Johnson 2-3 0-0 4, Horford 2-11 0-0 4, Thomas 10-23 8-9 33, Jerebko 1-6 2-2 4, Zeller 0-0 0-0 0, Olynyk 2-8 0-0 5, Rozier 4-5 2-2 13, Smart 5-10 4-5 14, Young 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 34-85 24-30 104.

DETROIT (98)

Morris 5-15 4-5 16, Leuer 4-11 0-2 10, Drummond 8-13 1-11 17, R.Jackson 6-12 2-2 17, Caldwell-Pope 6-14 3-5 18, Harris 2-8 3-6 8, S.Johnson 2-2 2-2 7, Baynes 1-1 1-2 3, Smith 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 35-81 16-35 98.

Boston 27 27 25 25—104
Detroit 23 27 24 24— 98

3-Point Goals_Boston 12-35 (Thomas 5-12, Rozier 3-4, Brown 2-2, Olynyk 1-3, Crowder 1-4, Jerebko 0-2, Young 0-2, Horford 0-3, Smart 0-3), Detroit 12-33 (R.Jackson 3-5, Caldwell-Pope 3-8, Morris 2-7, Leuer 2-7, S.Johnson 1-1, Harris 1-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 52 (Crowder 11), Detroit 45 (Drummond 15). Assists_Boston 22 (Horford, Crowder 5), Detroit 22 (R.Jackson 6). Total Fouls_Boston 26, Detroit 24. Technicals_Detroit defensive three second, Detroit team. A_20,141 (19,971).

