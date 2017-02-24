Sports Listen

Celtics-Raptors, Box

February 24, 2017
BOSTON (97)

Crowder 6-12 3-4 19, Brown 5-8 1-1 13, Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Horford 3-5 2-2 8, Thomas 6-17 5-6 20, Mickey 0-0 0-0 0, Jerebko 1-5 0-0 3, Olynyk 1-3 2-2 4, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Rozier 2-6 0-0 4, Smart 6-15 6-7 19, Young 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 33-78 19-22 97.

TORONTO (107)

Carroll 2-4 1-2 6, Ibaka 7-12 0-0 15, Valanciunas 3-4 1-3 7, Joseph 5-12 1-2 11, DeRozan 15-28 12-12 43, Tucker 2-5 4-6 9, Patterson 4-6 2-2 11, Nogueira 0-0 0-0 0, Wright 1-5 0-0 2, Powell 1-5 1-2 3. Totals 40-81 22-29 107.

Boston 29 26 22 20— 97
Toronto 18 27 29 33—107

3-Point Goals_Boston 12-38 (Crowder 4-9, Thomas 3-10, Brown 2-4, Young 1-3, Jerebko 1-3, Smart 1-7, Rozier 0-2), Toronto 5-15 (Tucker 1-1, Patterson 1-3, DeRozan 1-3, Carroll 1-3, Ibaka 1-3, Powell 0-1, Joseph 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 36 (Johnson 6), Toronto 41 (Tucker 10). Assists_Boston 19 (Thomas 5), Toronto 15 (Joseph 6). Total Fouls_Boston 21, Toronto 21. Technicals_Thomas, Crowder, Carroll. A_19,800 (19,800).

