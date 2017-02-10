Sports Listen

Celtics-Trail Blazers, Box

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 1:15 am < a min read
BOSTON (120)

Brown 3-7 6-8 14, Johnson 2-5 1-2 5, Horford 5-12 1-1 12, Thomas 11-26 10-11 34, Smart 8-13 2-3 18, Green 5-6 0-0 11, Jerebko 0-2 0-0 0, Olynyk 5-9 1-1 13, Zeller 1-1 0-0 2, Rozier 4-9 1-1 11, Young 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 44-91 22-27 120.

PORTLAND (111)

Harkless 2-5 0-0 4, Vonleh 1-3 0-0 2, Plumlee 3-5 3-6 9, Lillard 8-20 10-11 28, McCollum 8-18 4-5 20, Aminu 8-12 7-9 26, Leonard 2-3 0-0 5, Connaughton 2-3 0-0 5, Crabbe 5-8 0-0 12. Totals 39-77 24-31 111.

Boston 22 27 28 43—120
Portland 32 23 21 35—111

3-Point Goals_Boston 10-30 (Brown 2-3, Rozier 2-4, Olynyk 2-4, Thomas 2-11, Green 1-1, Horford 1-2, Johnson 0-1, Jerebko 0-2, Smart 0-2), Portland 9-26 (Aminu 3-5, Crabbe 2-3, Lillard 2-7, Leonard 1-2, Connaughton 1-2, Harkless 0-1, McCollum 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 43 (Olynyk, Brown 7), Portland 41 (Vonleh 9). Assists_Boston 23 (Rozier, Smart 5), Portland 23 (Lillard 7). Total Fouls_Boston 21, Portland 23. Technicals_Thomas. A_19,393 (19,980).

