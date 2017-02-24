Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceDoDSocial mediaFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Charles Barkley drops curse…

Charles Barkley drops curse word on ‘Inside the NBA’

By master
and The Associated Press February 24, 2017 7:30 am < a min read
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — Charles Barkley accidentally used a curse word on-air when describing the New York Knicks’ play on TNT’s “Inside the NBA.”

During highlights of the Cavaliers’ 119-104 win over New York in Cleveland on Thursday, Barkley used a synonym for excrement in reference to the Knicks.

Host Ernie Johnson immediately chided Barkley, who repeatedly apologized. Fellow analyst Shaquille O’Neal joked that he’d pay any fine from the Federal Communications Commission.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

TNT’s cameras also caught Barkley’s shocked reaction after saying the word. He covered his mouth before laughing off the slip of tongue.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Entertainment News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Charles Barkley drops curse…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1945: U.S. flag raised on Iwo Jima

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Little girl in Alabama becomes honorary sailor

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6669 0.0064 0.61%
L 2020 25.0833 0.0126 1.04%
L 2030 27.7977 0.0177 1.48%
L 2040 29.8568 0.0202 1.70%
L 2050 17.0833 0.0114 1.91%
G Fund 15.2404 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.5816 0.0352 0.23%
C Fund 32.6974 0.0175 1.90%
S Fund 43.0250 -0.2404 2.16%
I Fund 25.8345 0.1164 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.