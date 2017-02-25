Sports Listen

Trending:

CBPNavyRecreation.govFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Charleston Southern beats Longwood…

Charleston Southern beats Longwood behind Mitchell, Potter

By master
and The Associated Press February 25, 2017 4:33 pm < a min read
Share

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Cortez Mitchell scored 22 points and Charleston Southern beat Longwood 86-78 in the regular season finale for both teams on Saturday.

The win gives Charleston Southern (11-18, 7-11) three out of its last four as it heads toward next week’s Big South Tournament. Both Charleston Southern and Longwood finished in the bottom four in the standings and will therefore play first-round games.

Armel Potter finished with 20 points and Antwan Maxwell Jr. added 15 for the Buccaneers, who hit 10 3-pointers and finished 20 of 28 at the free throw line.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Khris Lane, Darrion Allen, and Isaac Benton combined for 64 of Longwood’s 78 points to lead the Lancers (6-23, 3-15). Lane had 27, Allen finished with 23, and Benton added 14.

Advertisement

The Lancers and Buccaneers finished with identical 28-of-66 shooting performances, but Longwood hit just 3 of 26 from downtown.

Charleston Southern opened on a 9-2 run and led by 20-points at halftime.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Charleston Southern beats Longwood…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson impeached

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts Air National Guard commander plants tree in Kenya

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6675 0.0006 0.61%
L 2020 25.0776 -0.0057 1.04%
L 2030 27.7837 -0.0140 1.48%
L 2040 29.8376 -0.0192 1.70%
L 2050 17.0692 -0.0141 1.91%
G Fund 15.2414 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6459 0.0643 0.23%
C Fund 32.7539 0.0565 1.90%
S Fund 43.0714 0.0464 2.16%
I Fund 25.6378 -0.1967 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.