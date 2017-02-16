Cheeky tribute: Patriots fan gets Brady tattoo on backside

BOSTON (AP) — Several people came into Boston Barber & Tattoo Co. on the day of New England Patriots Super Bowl victory parade seeking team tattoos, but one request was a little cheekier than the others.

A man, wearing a No. 12 Tom Brady jersey, wanted a likeness of the star quarterback on his backside.

Shop employee Emily Arsenault tells boston.com (http://bit.ly/2kCcSKW ) that the unidentified man told them he had decided the night before that he wanted a Brady tattoo on his left butt cheek.

Tattoo artist Catarina Quintino took two or three hours to get the job done.

After, the man wasn’t shy about letting shop employees snap a few photos of the artwork.

Arsenault says the Brady butt tattoo is the most memorable she’s seen.

