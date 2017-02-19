Sports Listen

Chen holds on to lead to win 4 Continents figure skating

PYEONCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Nathan Chen held off a challenge by Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu to win the Four Continents, a figure skating test event for the 2018 Winter Olympics.

The American champion, 17, was first after the short program and second in Sunday’s free skate at the Gangneung Ice Arena for a total of 307.46 points. Hanyu, third after the short program, was first in the free skate for second overall with 303.71 points. Shoma Uno, also of Japan, was third with 288.85.

Patrick Chan of Canada was fourth with 267.98 points.

Chen opened his routine with a quadruple lutz-triple toeloop combination and followed that with four more quadruple jumps in a free skate that received 204.34 points.

Hanyu had four quadruple jumps to top the free skate with 206.67 points.

Sports News

