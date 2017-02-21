Sports Listen

China claims 2 gold in short track speed skating in Sapporo

By The Associated Press February 21, 2017 3:55 am < a min read
SAPPORO, Japan (AP) — China claimed two gold medals in short track speed skating at the Asian Winter Games on Tuesday.

Wu Dajing, who won silver in the men’s 1,500 meters on Monday, won gold in the men’s 500 meters with a time of 40.764 seconds, edging South Korea’s Seo Yi-ra by .078 seconds. Park Se-yeong was third with a time of 41.182.

Zang Yize of China won gold in the women’s 500 with a time of 43.911. Ayuko Ito of Japan was second 44.236 while Choi Min-jeong of South Korea took bronze in 44.819 after her compatriot Shim Suk-hee got tangled up on the final lap with Fan Kexin of China and both were disqualified.

Nao Kodaira of Japan claimed her second gold of the Sapporo Games by beating two-time defending Olympic champion Lee Sang-hwa of South Korea in the speedskating women’s 500 meters.

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » China claims 2 gold…
