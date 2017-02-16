Clareth hits 5 3-pointers in Siena’s win over Manhattan

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Nico Clareth made five 3-pointers and scored 20 points in 21 minutes and Siena defeated Manhattan 94-71 on Thursday night.
Marquis Wright added 18 points, Javion Ogunyemi and Brett Bisping 17 each and Lavon Long 14 for the Saints (13-15, 10-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), who shot 58 percent, including 8 of 14 3-point attempts, and made 26 of 31 free throws. Bisping added 11 rebounds for his ninth double-double this season.
Zavier Turner made four 3-pointers and scored 20 points, Zane Waterman added 17 points and nine rebounds before fouling out, and Thomas Capuano had three treys in scoring 16 points for the Jaspers (9-19, 4-13), who dropped their third straight.
Sponsored content: Agency managers surveyed, many unsure about data storage or how to improve it. Learn more in our next generation data center survey.
Sienna scored the first basket 10 seconds into the game and grabbed a permanent double-digit lead in the final minute of the first half, leading 41-29 at the break.