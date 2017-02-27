Sports Listen

Clarification: Reds-Duvall story

By master
and The Associated Press February 27, 2017 10:33 am < a min read
GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — In a story Feb. 24, The Associated Press reported that Cincinnati Reds outfielder Adam Duvall played his college ball at Western Kentucky. The story should have specified Duvall played one season at Western Kentucky and then transferred to Chipola Junior College before playing two seasons at the University of Louisville.

