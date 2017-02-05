Sports Listen

Clippers’ Paul Pierce gets start in Boston farewell

By JIMMY GOLEN February 5, 2017
BOSTON (AP) — Paul Pierce was back in the starting lineup against his former team on Sunday as coach Doc Rivers gave him a chance to say farewell to the Boston fans.

Pierce hadn’t played since Dec. 31 and has appeared in just 12 games this season for the Los Angeles Clippers. The 39-year-old forward played the first 15 years of his career with the Celtics and is the franchise’s second-leading scorer.

He has said he will retire after the season.

Hiring freeze: Some answers, some questions

Pierce got a big cheer when he came out for warmups before the game. The crowd was filled with fans in his No. 34 jersey — even more than Patriots jerseys on Super Bowl Sunday.

AP freelancer Gethin Coolbaugh contributed to this report.

