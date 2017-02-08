Sports Listen

Colgate pulls away from Army at the end in a 70-58 win

By The Associated Press February 8, 2017 9:10 pm < a min read
HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Will Rayman scored 28 points on 9-for-14 shooting and collected seven rebounds to lead Colgate past Army 70-58 on Wednesday night.

It’s the second time this season the Raiders have won back-to-back and now are winners of five their last seven.

Colgate (9-17, 7-6 Patriot League) led 31-25 at halftime and used a 6-0 run to start the second half when Malcolm Regisford made 1 of 2 free throws sandwiched between a layup and 3-pointer by Rayman.

Jacob Kessler scored with 4:34 to play and Army trailed 55-54. But Jordan Swopshire’s 3 started a 15-4 run to close the game for the Raiders.

Sean O’Brien scored 15 points for Colgate and Swopshire finished with 14 points. Rayman was 4 for 5 from 3-point range and the Raiders were 10 for 21 behind the arc.

Tommy Funk led Army with 13 points and Matt Wilson added 12.

Sports News
