College Basketball Scores

Trending:
Penn St. 70, Maryland 64
Princeton 64, Penn 49
Florida 72, Georgia 60
What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.
What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.
Memphis 66, Tulsa 44
NC A&T 86, Allen 78
Akron 65, Ball St. 63
Cent. Michigan 97, Ohio 87
Toledo 73, E. Michigan 57
W. Michigan 72, Miami (Ohio) 55
___
Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.
A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.