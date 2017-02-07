College Basketball Scores

Sports Listen

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017
Tuesday, Feb. 7
EAST

Buffalo 65, N. Illinois 45

Penn St. 70, Maryland 64

Princeton 64, Penn 49

Rhode Island 70, UMass 62

Siena 81, Iona 79

Villanova 75, Georgetown 64

SOUTH

Alabama 90, South Carolina 86, 4OT

Florida 72, Georgia 60

Georgia Tech 96, Tusculum 58

Kentucky 92, LSU 85

Memphis 66, Tulsa 44

NC A&T 86, Allen 78

MIDWEST

Akron 65, Ball St. 63

Bowling Green 84, Kent St. 83, OT

Cent. Michigan 97, Ohio 87

Dayton 77, Saint Joseph’s 70

Illinois St. 82, Drake 53

Notre Dame 88, Wake Forest 81

Toledo 73, E. Michigan 57

W. Michigan 72, Miami (Ohio) 55

___

Sports News
