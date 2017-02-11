Sports Listen

College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press February 11, 2017
Friday, Feb. 10
EAST

Dayton 75, Rhode Island 74

Harvard 87, Brown 74

Monmouth (NJ) 62, Manhattan 58

Niagara 94, Canisius 81

Penn 70, Columbia 62

Princeton 69, Cornell 60

Yale 73, Dartmouth 64

MIDWEST

Akron 87, E. Michigan 76

Oakland 89, Detroit 80

Ohio 79, Ball St. 77

FAR WEST

Hawaii 74, Cal Poly 65

___

