College Basketball Scores

Dayton 75, Rhode Island 74
Harvard 87, Brown 74
Monmouth (NJ) 62, Manhattan 58
Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018
Niagara 94, Canisius 81
Penn 70, Columbia 62
Princeton 69, Cornell 60
Yale 73, Dartmouth 64
Akron 87, E. Michigan 76
Oakland 89, Detroit 80
Ohio 79, Ball St. 77
Hawaii 74, Cal Poly 65
