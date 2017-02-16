College Basketball Scores

Bryant 81, Robert Morris 73
Coll. of Charleston 76, Hofstra 72
Delaware 68, Drexel 67
Florida Gulf Coast 80, NJIT 73
Sacred Heart 91, Fairleigh Dickinson 81
Siena 94, Manhattan 71
St. Francis (Pa.) 80, CCSU 71
Towson 85, Elon 66
UNC-Wilmington 66, Northeastern 65
Wagner 69, Mount St. Mary’s 65
Abilene Christian 82, McNeese St. 78
Austin Peay 85, E. Illinois 80
Jacksonville 79, Kennesaw St. 78
James Madison 95, William & Mary 92, OT
Louisiana Tech 95, FAU 69
Marshall 74, UAB 59
Murray St. 84, SIU-Edwardsville 73
Nicholls 96, Cent. Arkansas 89, OT
North Florida 93, Lipscomb 82
Stetson 83, SC-Upstate 72
Vanderbilt 72, Texas A&M 67
Michigan 64, Wisconsin 58
N. Kentucky 62, Cleveland St. 60
Wright St. 84, Youngstown St. 81
Rice 80, UTSA 68
