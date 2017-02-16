Sports Listen

College Basketball Scores

Thursday, Feb. 16
EAST

Bryant 81, Robert Morris 73

Coll. of Charleston 76, Hofstra 72

Delaware 68, Drexel 67

Florida Gulf Coast 80, NJIT 73

Sacred Heart 91, Fairleigh Dickinson 81

Siena 94, Manhattan 71

St. Francis (Pa.) 80, CCSU 71

Towson 85, Elon 66

UNC-Wilmington 66, Northeastern 65

Wagner 69, Mount St. Mary’s 65

SOUTH

Abilene Christian 82, McNeese St. 78

Austin Peay 85, E. Illinois 80

Jacksonville 79, Kennesaw St. 78

James Madison 95, William & Mary 92, OT

Louisiana Tech 95, FAU 69

Marshall 74, UAB 59

Murray St. 84, SIU-Edwardsville 73

Nicholls 96, Cent. Arkansas 89, OT

North Florida 93, Lipscomb 82

Stetson 83, SC-Upstate 72

Vanderbilt 72, Texas A&M 67

MIDWEST

Michigan 64, Wisconsin 58

N. Kentucky 62, Cleveland St. 60

Wright St. 84, Youngstown St. 81

SOUTHWEST

Rice 80, UTSA 68

___

Sports News
College Basketball Scores
