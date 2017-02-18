Sports Listen

College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 4:00 pm < a min read
Saturday, Feb. 18
EAST

Army 70, Navy 68

Coll. of Charleston 85, Northeastern 71

Davidson 79, UMass 74

Elon 65, Drexel 56

Fordham 54, Saint Louis 40

LIU Brooklyn 83, Sacred Heart 82

New Hampshire 82, Hartford 52

UMBC 108, Mass.-Lowell 102

Villanova 92, Seton Hall 70

SOUTH

Duke 99, Wake Forest 94

Louisville 94, Virginia Tech 90

Mercer 89, The Citadel 78

Miami 71, Clemson 65

Notre Dame 81, NC State 72

Tennessee 90, Missouri 70

UNC-Asheville 66, Campbell 53

Winthrop 84, Liberty 67

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 80, Tulsa 60

Ohio 95, Bowling Green 75

SE Missouri 90, UT Martin 61

Wichita St. 73, N. Iowa 44

SOUTHWEST

Kansas 67, Baylor 65

___

