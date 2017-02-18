College Basketball Scores

Army 70, Navy 68
Coll. of Charleston 85, Northeastern 71
Davidson 79, UMass 74
Elon 65, Drexel 56
Fordham 54, Saint Louis 40
LIU Brooklyn 83, Sacred Heart 82
New Hampshire 82, Hartford 52
UMBC 108, Mass.-Lowell 102
Villanova 92, Seton Hall 70
Duke 99, Wake Forest 94
Louisville 94, Virginia Tech 90
Mercer 89, The Citadel 78
Miami 71, Clemson 65
Notre Dame 81, NC State 72
Tennessee 90, Missouri 70
UNC-Asheville 66, Campbell 53
Winthrop 84, Liberty 67
Cincinnati 80, Tulsa 60
Ohio 95, Bowling Green 75
SE Missouri 90, UT Martin 61
Wichita St. 73, N. Iowa 44
Kansas 67, Baylor 65
