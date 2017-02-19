College Basketball Scores

Sports Listen

Sunday, Feb. 19
EAST

Albany (NY) 74, Maine 56

Bucknell 86, Boston U. 66

Colgate 66, Loyola (Md.) 56, OT

George Washington 77, Duquesne 70

Holy Cross 69, American U. 54

Lehigh 81, Lafayette 55

Manhattan 95, Quinnipiac 74

Marist 76, Canisius 74

Penn 71, Yale 55

Rider 103, Iona 85

St. Peter’s 74, Fairfield 55

UConn 64, Temple 63

SOUTH

Georgia Tech 71, Syracuse 65

W. Kentucky 76, UAB 64

MIDWEST

Butler 82, DePaul 66

Creighton 87, Georgetown 70

Illinois St. 65, Loyola of Chicago 63

Minnesota 83, Michigan 78, OT

Oakland 87, Ill.-Chicago 75

S. Illinois 74, Indiana St. 68

Valparaiso 83, Detroit 63

Wisconsin 71, Maryland 60

FAR WEST

IUPUI 83, Denver 72

San Diego St. 77, UNLV 64

UC Irvine 79, UC Riverside 60

___

Sports News
