College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press February 20, 2017 9:59 pm < a min read
Monday, Feb. 20
SOUTH

Florida St. 104, Boston College 72

Georgia St. 67, Texas State 51

Miami 54, Virginia 48, OT

NC Central 66, Howard 59

Texas-Arlington 81, Georgia Southern 71

Troy 76, Appalachian St. 66

___

