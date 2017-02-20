College Basketball Scores

Trending:
Florida St. 104, Boston College 72
Georgia St. 67, Texas State 51
Miami 54, Virginia 48, OT
Sponsored content: Agency managers surveyed, many unsure about data storage or how to improve it. Learn more in our next generation data center survey.
Sponsored content: Agency managers surveyed, many unsure about data storage or how to improve it. Learn more in our next generation data center survey.
NC Central 66, Howard 59
Texas-Arlington 81, Georgia Southern 71
Troy 76, Appalachian St. 66
___
Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.
A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.