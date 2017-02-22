Sports Listen

College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press February 22, 2017 1:00 am < a min read
Tuesday, Feb. 21
EAST

Kent St. 77, Buffalo 69

Monmouth (NJ) 82, Fairfield 62

Purdue 74, Penn St. 70, OT

Rhode Island 67, La Salle 56

SOUTH

Auburn 98, LSU 75

Belmont 96, Trevecca Nazarene 45

East Carolina 76, Tulane 73

Florida 81, South Carolina 66

Mississippi 87, Mississippi St. 82, OT

N. Kentucky 83, Wright St. 76

NC State 71, Georgia Tech 69

Richmond 84, Davidson 76

Virginia Tech 71, Clemson 70

MIDWEST

Ball St. 79, E. Michigan 72

Bowling Green 66, Akron 65

Dayton 83, George Mason 70

Detroit 91, Cleveland St. 83

Green Bay 87, Ill.-Chicago 79

Illinois 66, Northwestern 50

Iowa 96, Indiana 90, OT

Kentucky 72, Missouri 62

Marquette 93, St. John’s 71

N. Illinois 89, Cent. Michigan 66

Oakland 101, Youngstown St. 72

Ohio 79, Miami (Ohio) 62

Valparaiso 67, Milwaukee 61

W. Michigan 61, Toledo 56, OT

Wichita St. 109, Evansville 83

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 60, Oklahoma 54

FAR WEST

Colorado St. 68, New Mexico 56

Sports News
