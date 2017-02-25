Sports Listen

Trending:

CBPNavyRecreation.govFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » College Basketball Scores

College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press February 25, 2017 2:59 pm < a min read
Share
Saturday, Feb. 25
EAST

American U. 64, Loyola (Md.) 62

Bryant 91, CCSU 77

Bucknell 82, Navy 60

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

North Carolina 85, Pittsburgh 67

Advertisement

SMU 69, UConn 61

St. John’s 86, Georgetown 80

Temple 86, Tulane 76, 2OT

SOUTH

Florida St. 76, Clemson 74

Hofstra 71, James Madison 66

Virginia 70, NC State 55

MIDWEST

E. Michigan 84, N. Illinois 68

Wichita St. 86, Missouri St. 67

___

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » College Basketball Scores
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson impeached

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts Air National Guard commander plants tree in Kenya

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6675 0.0006 0.61%
L 2020 25.0776 -0.0057 1.04%
L 2030 27.7837 -0.0140 1.48%
L 2040 29.8376 -0.0192 1.70%
L 2050 17.0692 -0.0141 1.91%
G Fund 15.2414 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6459 0.0643 0.23%
C Fund 32.7539 0.0565 1.90%
S Fund 43.0714 0.0464 2.16%
I Fund 25.6378 -0.1967 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.