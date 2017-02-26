Sports Listen

College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press February 26, 2017 9:00 pm < a min read
Sunday, Feb. 26
EAST

Fairfield 62, Niagara 58

George Washington 83, George Mason 74

Monmouth (NJ) 79, Iona 73

Rider 99, Quinnipiac 82

Siena 80, Marist 64

St. Peter’s 72, Canisius 65

UMass 84, La Salle 71

SOUTH

Houston 72, Memphis 71

Louisville 88, Syracuse 68

Middle Tennessee 66, UAB 64

N. Kentucky 82, Valparaiso 78

UCF 53, Cincinnati 49

MIDWEST

Butler 88, Xavier 79

Green Bay 89, Detroit 81

Michigan St. 84, Wisconsin 74

Notre Dame 64, Georgia Tech 60

Oakland 86, Milwaukee 75

Wright St. 87, Ill.-Chicago 49

SOUTHWEST

Tulsa 74, East Carolina 66

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 83, Southern Cal 82

Hawaii 64, Cal St.-Fullerton 58, OT

___

