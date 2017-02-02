College Football National Signings

|HAWAII
Marcus Armstrong-Brown, wr, 6-3, 195, Diablo Valley College
Donovan Dalton, wr, 6-3, 205, Saguaro HS, Scottsdale, Ariz.
Jeremie Dominique, cb, 6-1, 193, Spartiates Vieux Montréal, Montreal, Canada
Jay Dominique, db, 6-2, 195, Montreal/Old Montreal Cégep
Eugene Ford, db, 6-2, 190, Los Angeles/University HS
Akil Francisco, cb, 6-1, 160, Encinal HS, Alameda, Calif.
Emil Graves, ol, 6-3, 275, Fullerton College
Kade Greeley, te, 6-5, 220, Vista Murrieta HS, Murrieta, Calif.
Hekili Keliiliki, rb, 6-2, 225, Bentonville, Ark./Bentonville HS
Brandon Kipper, ot, 6-6, 280, Columbia HS, Nampa, Idaho
Josaiah Maama, de, 6-3, 240, The Kings Academy, Sunnyvale, Calif.
Damario Mclean, cb, 6-2, 185, Elk Grove HS, Elk Grove, Calif.
Anthony Mermea, dt, 6-2, 270, Vista Murrieta HS, Murrieta, Calif.
Isaia Mullen, wr, 6-4, 190, Madison HS, Portland, Ore.
Kalepo Naotala, dl, 6-3, 280, Newport News, Va./Menchville HS
Penei Pavihi, ilb, 6-2, 220, Tafuna HS, Pago Pago, American Somoa
Manu Rasmussen, db, 6-0, 185, Riverside CC
Miles Reed, rb, 5-9, 190, Centennial HS, Corona, Calif.
Doug Russell, de, 6-5, 270, O’Dea HS, Seattle, Wash.
Paul Scott, olb, 6-2, 200, McClymonds Senior HS, Oakland, Calif.
Drake Stallworth, wr, 6-1, 183, Folsom HS, Folsom, Calif.
Blessman Taala, de, 6-1, 250, Faga’Itua HS, Pago Pago, American Somoa
Jamie Tago, dl, 6-3, 260, Garden City College
Micah Vanterpool, ol, 6-6, 285, Phoenix, Ariz./Central HS
|IOWA
Alec Austin, dl, 6-4, 220, Nolan Catholic HS, Fort Worth, Texas
Mark Bach, ol, 6, 249, Barrington HS, Barrington, Ill
Tyler Barrett, ol, 6-5, 260, Lake Travis HS, Austin Texas
Bryce Bemer, db, 5-11, 157, North Cedar HS, Mechanicsville, Iowa
Brady Bjorkman, wr, 6-1, 195, San Juan Hills HS, San Juan Capistrano, Calif.
Max Duchow, qb, 6-1, 184, Kettle Moraine HS, Wales Wis.
Dawson Evans, db, 5-11, 192, Heritage HS, Edmond, Okla.
Armando Fitz Jr., lb, 6-1, 225, Fort Worth Christian HS, Fort Worth Texas
Zachary Genrich, wr, 5-11, 195, Mukwonago HS, Mukwonago, Wis.
Grant Gossling, hb, 6-0, 217, Johnston HS, Johnston, Iowa
Joseph Harkins, ath, 6-3, 210, Earlham Community HS, Earlham, Iowa
Corden Harrington, db, 6-2, 170, Coweta HS, Coweta, Oklah.
Braeden Hartwig, rb, 5-10, 191, Lincoln Southwest HS, Lincoln, Neb
Max Johnson, dl, 6-3, 245, Xavier HS, Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Ryan Kriceri, te, 6-2, 200, Metea Valley HS, Aurora, Ill.
Will Kulick, lb, 6-3, 200, Regis Jesuit HS, Aurora, Colo.
Noah Larson, db, 6-2, 190, Winterset HS, Winterset Iowa
Ryan Lieb, ol, 6-5, 265, Deerfield HS, Deerfield, Ill.
Chance May, olb, 6-1, 210, Rockhurst HS, Kansas City, Mo.
Jorin McGuire, ol, 6-4, 295, Muskego HS, Muskego, Wis.
Ben Neinhuis, qb, 6-2, 200, Oconomowoc HS, Oconomowoc, Wis.
Jeran Proctor, db, 5-11, 166, Johnston HS, Johnston, Iowa
Jacob Richard, dl, 6-3, 215, St. Thomas More, Champaign, Ill.
Cross Robinson, rb, 6-0, 205, Naperville North HS, Naperville, Ill.
Alex Rogers, db, 6-1, 185, Case HS, Racine, Wis.
Terry Saul III, db, 5-10, 170, Pleasant Valley HS, Bettendorf, Iowa
Andrew Shafis, LB, 6-2, 199, Prospect HS, Mount Prospect, Ill.
Dalton Taylor, wr, 6-6, 220, Scotus Central Catholic HS, Columbus, Neb.
Kyshaun Bryan, rb, 5-10, 210, St. Thomas Aquinas HS, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Djimon Colbert, db, 6-1, 215, Bishop Miege HS, Shawnee Mission, Kan.
Jacob Coons, te, 6-3, 220, Solon Junior-Senior HS, Solon, Iowa
Max Cooper, wr, 6-0, 175, Catholic Memorial HS, Waukesha, Wis.
Trey Creamer, ath, 6-0, 175, Cartersville HS, Cartersville, Ga.
Levi Duwa, de, 6-3, 235, Mid-Prairie HS, Wellman, Iowa
A.J. Epenesa, de, 6-5, 270, Edwardsville HS, Edwardsville, Ill.
Ryan Gersonde, p, 6-4, 185, Marquette University HS, Milwaukee, Wis.
Matt Hankins, db, 6-1, 170, Marcus HS, Flower Mound, Texas
Camron Harrell, db, 5-10, 181, Bradley-Bourbonnais C HS, Bradley, Ill.
Mark Kallenberger, ol, 6-6, 260, Bettendorf HS, Bettendorf, Iowa
Ivory Kelly-Martin, rb, 5-11, 195, Oswego East, Oswego, Ill.
Coy Kirkpatrick, ol, 6-5, 270, Madrid HS, Madrid, Iowa
Peyton Mansell, qb, 6-3, 210, Belton HS, Belton, Texas
Henry Marchese, wr, 6-3, 190, Adlai E. Stevenson HS, Lincolnshire, Ill.
Daviyon Nixon, dl, 6-5, 290, Indian Trail Academy, Kenosha, Wis.
Brandon Smith, wr, 6-3, 205, Lake Cormorant HS, Lake Cormorant, Miss.
Geno Stone, db, 6-0, 195, New Castle SHS, New Castle, Pa.
Joshua Turner, db, 6-0, 180, American Heritage School, Delray Beach, Fla.
Nate Wieland, lb, 6-1, 220, Iowa City HS, Iowa City, Iowa
Tristan Wirfs, ol, 6-5, 315, Mount Vernon HS, Mount Vernon, Iowa
Jacob Bolton, ol, 6-5, 310, Blessed Trinty Catholic, Roswell, Ga
Richard Bowens III, db, 6-1, 175, St. Mary Preparatory School, Orchard Lake, Mich.
Dave Dawson, ol, 6-3, 330, Cass Tech, Detroit, Mich
Angel Dominguez, de, 6-4, 255, St. Thomas Aquinas HS, Overland Park, Kan.
Matthew Eaton, wr, 6-4, 205, Pascagoula/Temple/Pearl RiverCC (Miss)
Robert Hudson, ol, 6-7, 333, Walled Lake Western HS, Walled Lake, Mich.
Josh Johnson, wr, 5-11, 170, Central Arkansas Christian, Little Rock, Ark.
Keontae Jones, db, 5-11, 175, Colerain, Cincinnati, Ohio
Alex Kleinow, ol, 6-5, 275, West Senior HS, Iowa City, Iowa
Charlie Kolar, te, 6-6, 245, Norman HS North, Norman, Okla.
Matt Leo, dl, 6-7, 265, St. Michael’s/Arizona Western CC, Az
Ray Lima, dt, 6-3, 310, Torrence West/El Camino CC, Calif.
Devon Moore, qb, 6-3, 210, West HS, Waterloo, Iowa
John Nagel, Ath, 6-5, 222, West Delaware HS, Manchester, Iowa
Colin Newell, ol, 6-4, 270, Ames HS, Ames, Iowa
Jeff Nogaj, ol, 6-4, 324, Johnstown-Monroe, Ohio
Garrett Owens, pk, 5-8, 180, Arroyo Grande, Calif.
Tucker Robertson, dl, 6-2, 274, Grace Brethren Jr Sr HS, Simi Valley, Calif.
Kahliel Rogers, ol, 6-3, 315, Eastern Christian Academy, Elkton, Md
Dan Sichterman, de, 6-2, 235, Kings HS, Kings Mills, Ohio
O.J. Tucker, db, 6-1, 200, Vanguard HS, Ocala, Fla.
Orien Vance, lb, 6-1, 232, George Washington HS, Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Jared Brinkman, dl, 6-1, 275, Regina HS, Iowa City, Iowa.
Jaylen Campbell, db, 6-1, 192, Catholic Memorial HS, Milwaukee, Wis.
Terrell Carey, wr, 6-2, 195, Madison West HS, Madison, Wis.
Tayshaun Cooper, wr, 5-11, 180, Waterloo West HS, Waterloo, Iowa
Jake Crozier, ol, 6-6, 345, Twin Cedars HS, Harvey Iowa
Bryce Flater, lb, 6-1, 215, Grundy Center HS, Grundy Center, Iowa
Brock Hadacheck, lb, 6-4, 210, Union HS, Dysart, Iowa
Jacob Keller, qb, 6-4, 195, Fenwick HS, Aurora, Ill.
Chris Kolarevic, lb, 6-1, 220, St. Francis HS, Traverse City, Mich
Suni Lane, wr, 6-4, 195, Bettendorf HS, Bettendorf, Iowa
Jacob Leonarf, ol, 6-3, 300, Sunrise Mountain HS, Peoria, Ariz.
Nate Murphy, ppk, 6-2, 160, Valley HS, West Des Moines, Iowa
Bedale Naba, fb, 6, 265, Valley HS, West Des Moines, Iowa
Mason Neisen, ol, 6-4, 315, Denver HS, Denver Iowa
Justin Peine, ol, 6-6, 290, Prairie View HS, Parker, Kan.
Trevor Penning, ol, 6-6, 270, Newman Catholic HS, Clear Lake Iowa
Nick Simpson, ls, 5-11, 228, Dowling Catholic HS, Des Moines, Iowa
Alphonso Soke, rb, 5-10, 185, Muscatine HS, Muscatine, Iowa
Erik Sorensen, ol, 6-6, 304, Waukee HS, Waukee, Iowa
John Sullivan, qb, 6-1, 180, Clinton HS, Clinton, Iowa
Kendrick Suntken, lb, 6-2, 240, Hampton-Dumont HS, Hampton, Iowa
Isaiah Trousil, ath, 5-11, 180, West Burlington HS, Burlington, Iowa
Riley Van Wyhe, lb, 6-2, 210, Central Lyon HS, Rock Rapids, Iowa
Matthew Vanderslice, te, 6-8, 240, Northwest HS, Olathe, Kan.
John Yount, ol, 6-3, 280, Ankeney Centennial HS, Ankeny, Iowa
|IDAHO
Drake Beasley, rb, 5-11, 185, La Canada HS, La Canada, Calif.
Breydon Boyd, ilb, 6-4, 215, Katy HS, Katy, Texas
Jermani Brown, ath, 5-11, 170, Midlothian HS, Midlothian, Va.
Damon Cole, wr, 6-0, 175, El Cerrito Senior HS, El Cerrito, Calif.
Chase Cord, qb, 6-4, 185, Sunrise Mountain HS, Peoria, Ariz.
Marques Evans, s, 6-1, 180, Newbury Park HS, Newbury Park, Calif.
Octavius Evans, wr, 6-2, 198, Center HS, Center, Texas
Tyreque Jones, cb, 6-3, 190, San Gorgonio HS, San Bernardino, Calif.
Roman Kafentzis, s, 6-2, 200, Mater Dei HS, Santa Ana, Calif.
Kekaula Kaniho, cb, 5-11, 170, Kahuku HS, Kahuku, Hawaii
Aisa Kelemete, de, 6-4, 225, Highland Senior HS, Pocatello, Idaho
Isiah Moore, ol, 6-5, 285, Mesa CC, Mesa, Ariz.
Ezekiel Noa, ilb, 6-0, 220, Helix HS, La Mesa, Calif.
John Ojukwu, ot, 6-6, 285, Boise Senior HS, Boise, Idaho
Rathen Ricedorff, qb, 6-1, 200, Mesa CC, Mesa, Ariz.
Cartrell Thomas, wr, 5-9, 160, Lancaster HS, Lancaster, Texas
Riley Whimpey, lb, 6-2, 210, San Clemente HS, San Clemente, Calif.
Michael Young, cb, 6-0, 205, Dodge City CC, Dodge City, Kan.
|ILLNOIS
Marcus Bornslater, Jr., s, 6-3, 185, Crossett HS, Crossett, Ark.
Johari Branch, ol, 6-3, 295, Phillips High School, Chicago, Ill.
Rodarrius Brooks, rb, 5-11, 205, Huffman HS, Birmingham, Ala.
Edwyn Brown, wr, 6-6, 180, Althoff Catholic HS, Belleville, Ill.
Kylan Cole, de, 6-3, 245, Carmel HS, Zionsville, Ind.
D’Mitri George, de, 6-3, 240, Lafayette Central Catholic, Lafayette, Ind.
Alexander Hollins, wr, 6-1, 172, Copiah Lincoln CC, Yazoo City, Miss.
Austin Johnson, olb, 6-3, 225, St. Petersburg HS, Saint Petersburg, Fla.
Jalen Johnson, wr, 6-2, 180, Owasso HS, Owasso, Okla.
Dytarious Johnson, lb, 6-1, 215, Alabama Prep, Prattville, Ala.
Jonathon McCoy, te, 6-8, 210, Camden Fairview HS, Camden, Ark.
Ryan Ramirez, te, 6-5, 250, SE Louisiana, Pomona, Calif.
Xander Richards, wr, 6-4, 185, Burleson Centennial HS, Burleson, Texas
Mario Rodrigues, ls, 6-1, 220, Lincoln-Way Central HS, New Lenox, Ill.
Courtney Rowell, rb, 6-2, 185, St. Joseph HS, South Bend, Ind.
Jose Sanchez, ol, 6-4, 280, Westchester Saint Joseph, Chicago, Ill.
Matt Severino, k/p, 5-10, 165, Springfield HS, Springfield, Ill.
Ben Soloman, ol, 6-2, 285, Bishop Chatard HS, Indianapolis, Ind.
Levi Watson, dl, 6-5, 285, Itasca CC, Aurora, Colo.
Aaron Woods, dl, 6-3, 245, Hinsdale South HS, Chicago, Ill.
Tony Adams, cb, 6-0, 184, St. Louis University HS, St. Louis, Mo.
Ravon Bonner, rb, 6-0, 210, Sycamore HS, Cincinnati, Ohio
Larry Boyd, og, 6-5, 332, Trinity Catholic HS, St. Louis, Mo.
Owen Carney, de, 6-4, 229, Miami Central HS, Miami, Fla.
Dawson DeGroot, db, 6-2, 180, Ft. Myers HS, Ft. Myers, Fla.
Louis Dorsey, wr, 6-6, 220, Jean Ribault HS, Jacksonville, Fla.
Mike Epstein, rb, 6-0, 185, St. Thomas Aquinas HS, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Carmoni Green, wr, 6-1, 192, Miami Central HS, Miami, Fla.
Kendrick Green, dt, 6-2, 275, Peoria HS, Peoria, Ill.
Nate Hobbs, cb, 6-0, 170, Male HS, Louisville, Ky.
James Knight, qb, 5-11, 210, East St. Louis, Ill.
Vederian Lowe, og, 6-5, 330, Auburn HS, Rockford, Ill.
Marc Mondesir, olb, 6-2, 210, St. Rita HS, Chicago, Ill.
Olalere Oladipo, de, 6-4, 235, Huntley HS, Huntley, Ill.
Alex Palczewski, ot, 6-6, 270, Prospect HS, Mount Prospect, Ill.
Deon Pate, de, 6-3, 243, Trinity Christian Academy, Jacksonville, Fla.
Del’Shawn Phillips, lb, 6-1, 230, Detroit Cass Tech/Garden City CC, Highland Park, Mich.
Bobby Roundtree, de, 6-5, 215, Largo HS, Largo, Fla.
Ricky Smalling, wr, 6-1, 200, Brother Rice HS, Chicago, Ill.
Kendall Smith, wr, 6-1, 175, Bolingbrook HS, Bolingbrook, Ill.
Cameron Thomas, qb, 6-3, 180, Marion Catholic HS, Chicago Heights. Ill.
Howard Watkins, dt, 6-5, 271, Colerain HS, Cincinnati, Ohio
Hojo Watkins Jr., ol, 6-5, 280, Colerain HS, Cincinnati, Ohio
Bennett Williams, cb, 6-0, 185, St. Francis HS, Mountain View, Calif.
Jamal Woods, de, 6-3, 240, Hueytown HS, Hueytown, Ala.
John Amea, ol, 6-5, 260, De Smet Jesuit HS, Wildwood, Mo
Drew Bones, ol, 6-4, 305, Ottawa HS, Ottawa, Kansas
Kobe Buffalomeat, ol, 6-7, 285, Lawrence HS, Lawrence, Kansas
Evan Day, ol, 6-6, 290, Batavia HS, Batvia, Ill.
Andrew Edgar, wr, 6-0, 175, Saint Patrick HS, Chicago, Ill.
Trenton Hatfield, wb, 6-2, 190, Muncie Central HS, Selma, Ind.
Peyton Jones, db, 6-1, 185, Archbishop O’Hara HS, Kansas City, Mo.
Jason Lewan, dl, 6-6, 220, Yorkville HS, Yorkville, Ill.
Emmanuel Osuchukwu, wr, 6-3, 180, Calabasas HS, Calabasas, Calif.
Kentre Patterson, wr, 6-1, 175, East Lansing HS, East Lansing, Mich.
Jacob Powell, dl, 6-1, 250, Arrowhead HS, Hartland, Wis.
Brandon Price, wr, 6-5, 205, Mt. Zion HS, Mt. Zion, Ill.
John Ridgeway, ol, 6-6, 175, Bloomingto HS, Bloomington, Ill.
Ricky Rollerson, db, 5-11, 175, Bishop Dunne HS, Dallas Texas
Eric Scott, db, 6-2, 190, Basehor Linwood HS, Basehor, Kan.
Spencer Stachyra, ol, 6-4, 290, Westfield HS, Westfield, Ind.
Jalen Sutton, dl, 6-2, 215, Guyer HS, Denton, Texas
Tanner Taula, te, 6-6, 220, Blue Springs HS, Independence, Mo.
Zeke Vandenburgh, lb, 6-3, 210, Freeport HS, Freeport, Ill.
Daniel WItherspoon, ol, 6-7, 320, Washington Community HS, Washington, Ill.
Rashaun Woods, lb, 6-1, 200, Jefferson City HS, Jerfferson City, Mo.
Jacob Ballain, k, 6-0, 180, Greenwood, Ind./Whiteland HS
Jordan Cole, s, 6-3, 182, Berkeley HS, Berkeley, Mo.
Calvin Dassow, ol, 6-7, 310, Menominee Falls, Wis./Sussex Hamilton HS
Jawon Denton, de, 6-2, 210, Chicago/Morgan Park
Matt Ference, p, 5-11, 165, Lafayette High School, Wildwood, Mo.
Rayshawn Gay, lb, 6-3, 200, Maywood, Ill/Proviso East
Rodney Hall, qb, 6-2, 195, Cass Technical HS, Detroit, Mich.
Isaac Hawn, ot, 6-6, 285, St. Charles North HS, Saint Charles, Ill.
Michael Kennedy, rb, 6-2, 195, Mount Carmel HS, Chicago, Ill.
Weston Kramer, dt, 6-2, 275, Marmion Academy, Aurora, Ill.
Matt Lorbeck, ilb, 6-3, 220, Bay Port HS, Green Bay, Wis.
Jordan Nettles, rb, 5-9, 180, Romeoville HS, Romeoville, Ill.
Justin Nwachukwu, dt, 6-2, 290, El Dorado, Kan./Butler CC
Tyrice Richie, wr, 6-1, 190, Homewood-Flossmoor HS, Flossmoor, Ill.
Dennis Robinson, wr, 6-5, 205, Hollywood, Fla./South Broward
Jordan Rowell, s, 6-0, 186, Immaculate Conception HS, Elmhurst, Ill.
Connor Schneider, de, 6-3, 210, Granger, Ind./Penn HS
Liam Soraghan, te, 6-7, 220, Divine Child HS, Dearborn, Mich.
Dillon Thomas, cb, 6-2, 170, Park Hill South HS, Riverside, Mo.
Cole Tucker, wr, 6-2, 180, De Kalb HS, Dekalb, Ill.
Dexter Warren, db, 6-0, 175, Chicago/Phillips HS
Cole Webster, ot, 6-7, 270, Bettendorf HS, Bettendorf, Iowa
Devin Webster, dt, 6-2, 300, Yuma, Ariz./Arizona Western College
Chee Anyanwu, lb, 6-2, 190, Buford HS, Buford, Ga.
Earnest Brown IV, de, 6-5, 235, Ryan HS, Denton, Texas
Blake Gallagher, ilb, 6-0, 221, St. Sebastian’s School, Raynham, Mass.
Sam Gerak, c, 6-4, 280, Avon HS, Avon, Ohio
Austin Hiller, s, 6-1, 187, Lake Travis HS, Austin, Texas
Berkeley Holman, wr, 6-0, 180, St. John Bosco HS, Bellflower, Calif.
Bryce Jackson, s, 6-0, 185, Guyer HS, Denton, Texas
Jace James, wr, 6-1, 185, Glenbard North HS, Carol Stream, Ill.
Trevor Kent, de, 6-5, 242, Pittsburg HS, Pittsburg, Kan.
Charlie Kuhbander, k, 5-11, 185, Springboro HS, Springboro, Ohio
Andrew Marty, qb, 6-4, 215, Wyoming HS, Cincinnati, Ohio
Kyric McGowan, ath, 5-10, 185, Dalton HS, Dalton, Ga.
Peter McIntyre, olb, 6-2, 215, St. Johns Jesuit HS, Toledo, Ohio
Sam Miller, dt, 6-3, 260, Stratford HS, Houston, Texas
J.R. Pace, s, 6-1, 180, Woodward Academy, College Park, Ga.
Trey Pugh, te, 6-6, 220, Jonathan Alder HS, Plain City, Ohio
Cameron Ruiz, cb, 5-10, 160, Lakes Community HS, Lake Villa, Ill.
Rashawn Slater, og, 6-4, 280, Clements HS, Sugar Land, Texas
Ethan Wiederkehr, og, 6-6, 285, Shoreham-Wading River HS, Shoreham, N.Y.
Keenan Agnew, dl, 6-1, 270, De Smet Jesuit HS, Chesterfield, Mo.
Dijon Anderson, db, 5-10, 170, Warren Central HS, Indianapolis, Ind.
Bryce Baringer, p, 6-3, 185, Notre Dame Prep HS, Waterford, Mich.
Makel Calhoun, lb, 6-3, 210, Pinellas Park HS, Clearwater, Fla.
Dalton Carde, ol, 6-9, 315, Bloomingdale HS, Valrico, Fla.
Lucas Davis, ol, 6-5, 280, Edwardsville HS, Edwardsville, Ill.
Max Edwards, ol, 6-6, 285, Johnston City HS, Johnston City, Ill.
Michael Elbert, s, 6-2, 180, Carl Junction HS, Carl Junction, Mo.
Calvin Francis, Jr., ol, 6-2, 330, Jones HS, Orlando Fla.
Brandon George, qb, 6-1, 202, Jones HS, Jacksonville, Fla.
Luke Giegling, lb, 6-4, 230, St. John Vianney, St. Louis, Mo.
D.J. Hampton, rb, 5-8, 175, Seminole HS, Sanford, Fla.
E’mare Hogan, ath, 5-11, 170, Dr. Phillips HS, Orlando, Fla.
Devin Jones, dl, 6-3, 265, Du Quoin, Ill. Du Quoin
Raphael Leonard, wr, 6-3, 190, Starkville HS, Starkville, Miss
Raquan LIndsey, dl, 6-3, 235, Portage HS, Portage, Ind.
Lane Pegram, te, 6-3, 210, Massac County HS, Metropolis, Ill.
Travis Pickert, te, 6-5, 225, St. James Academy, Lenexa, Kan.
Quadarius Reed, dl, 6-3, 280, Yazoo County HS, Yazoo City, Miss.
Tate Rujaqitz, dl, 6-4, 305, Edwardsville HS, Edwardsville, Ill.
Sam Skinnner, dl, 6-3, 240, Bloomingdale HS, Valrico, Fla.
Cole Steward, te, 6-4, 240, Salem Community, Salem, Ill.
Bryson Strong, lb, 5-11, 225, Althoff Catholic HS, Fairview Heights, Ill
Chucky Sullivan, dl, 6-4, 245, Jireh Prep HS, Vernon Hills, Ill.
Sam Thompson, wr, 6-1, 165, Boca Ciege HS, St. Petersburg, Fla.
Jack White, ol, 6-3, 310, Mount Carmel HS, Chicago, Ill.
Jaylin Wilson, dl, 6-4, 240, Vierra HS, Viera
|INDIANA
Christian Albright, de, 6-2, 225, North Cobb HS, Kennesaw, Ga.
Brett Anderson, cb, 5-11, 175, Grand Blanc Community HS, Grand Blanc, Mich.
Curtis Blackwell, ot, 6-5, 306, Norwell HS, Ossian, Ind.
Brock Burns, s, 6-3, 176, Hamilton Southeastern HS, Fishers, Ind.
Bryce Cosby, cb, 5-11, 170, Dupont Manual HS, Louisville, Ky.
Jimmy Daw, rb, 6-3, 195, Medina HS, Medina, Ohio
Kevin Dominique, rb, 6-0, 205, Plaquemine Senior HS, Plaquemine, La.
Erick Eldridge, ot, 6-5, 294, Southfield HS, Southfield, Mich.
Justin Gibbs, wr, 6-2, 200, Grovetown HS, Grovetown, Ga.
Justin Hall, wr, 5-10, 170, Alexander HS, Douglasville, Ga.
Myles Hannah, cb, 5-11, 172, Stephenson HS, Stone Mountain, Ga.
Zach Haynes, de, 6-3, 255, South Warren HS, Bowling Green, Ky.
Verenzo Holmes, cb, 6-0, 175, Aquinas HS, Augusta, Ga.
Caleb Huntley, rb, 6-0, 210, Locust Grove High, Locust Grove, Ga.
Markice Hurt Jr., rb, 5-9, 183, Michigan City School, Michigan City, Ind.
Malcolm Lee, s, 6-2, 180, Baker HS, Mobile, Ala.
Hassan Littles, wr, 5-10, 175, Stone Mountain, Ga./Stephenson HS
Jake McKenzie, de, 6-4, 250, Heritage Chr Schools Inc, South Holland, Ill.
Ethan Merriweather, wr, 6-1, 168, Carmel HS, Carmel, Ind.
Demetrius Murray, cb, 6-2, 170, Grayson HS, Loganville, Ga.
Khalil Newton, wr, 6-2, 175, Stephenson HS, Stone Mountain, Ga.
Antonio Phillips, s, 6-0, 170, Kirkwood HS, St. Louis, Mo.
Dorion Pollard, olb, 6-1, 215, Hinsdale Central HS, Hinsdale, Ill.
Shahid Reece, olb, 6-0, 220, Archbishop Rummel HS, Metairie, La.
Michael Robinson, olb, 6-1, 205, Allatoona HS, Acworth, Ga.
David Rueth, olb, 6-1, 205, Archbishop Alter HS, Kettering, Ohio
Poni Tu’uta, dt, 6-4, 290, John Curtis Christian, New Orleans, La.
Thomas Allen, lb, 6-3, 235, Plant Senior HS, Tampa, Fla.
Britt Beery, wr, 6-6, 270, Carmel HS, Carmel, Ind.
Juwan Burgess, db, 6-1, 185, Plant Senior HS, Tampa, Fla.
De’Morreal Burnam, lb, 6-2, 215, Salem HS, Conyers, Ga.
Morgan Ellison, rb, 6-1, 227, Pickerington HS Central, Pickerington, Ohio
Bryant Fitzgerald, db, 6-0, 200, Avon HS, Avon, Ind.
Tyrese Fryfogle, wr, 6-2, 205, George County HS, Lucedale, Miss.
Juan Harris, dl, 6-3, 370, Parker HS, Janesville, Wis.
Peyton Hendershot, te, 6-4, 227, Tri-West Jr-Sr HS, Lizton, Ind.
LaDamion Hunt, db, 6-0, 180, Carrollton HS, Carrollton, Ga.
Caleb Jones, ol, 6-8, 370, Lawrence North HS, Indianapolis, Ind.
Tyler Knight, ol, 6-4, 275, Northside Christian School, Saint Petersburg, Fla.
Raheem Layne, db, 6-1, 185, Sebastian River HS, Sebastian, Fla.
Mike McGinnis, lb, 6-2, 235, Allentown HS, ASA NY College, Allentown, NJ
Leshaun Minor, dl, 6-3, 285, Ben Davis HS, Indianapolis, Ind.
Craig Nelson, rb, 5-10, 185, Booker T Washington HS, Miami Fla
Whop Philyor, wr, 5-11, 185, Plant Senior HS, Tampa, Fla.
Tramar Reece, dl, 6-4, 220, Clearwater HS, Clearwater, Fla.
Nick Tronti, qb, 6-2, 215, Ponte Vedra HS, Ponte Vedra, Fla.
Haydon Whitehead, p, 6-2, 195, McKinnon Secondary, Melbourne, Canada
Michael Ziemba, ath, 6-3, 260, Lake Mary HS, Lake Mary, Fla.
Henrik Barndt, de, 6-5, 250, Ralston Valley HS, Arvada, Colo.
Trashawn Britt Jr., ol, 6-5, 300, Brownsburg HS, Brownsburg, Ind
Jackson Byrne, ol, 6-4, 270, West Washington HS, New Albandy, Ind.
Khalif Copeland, db, 5-10, 177, Willowbrook, HS, Villa Park, Ill.
Ethan Cox, lb, 6-4, 215, Terre Haute South HS, Terre Haute, Ind.
Kyle Erickson, ol, 6-4, 295, East Carolina, Fayetteville, N.C.
Frederick Fabricius, ol, 6-6, 305, La Lumiere HS, LaPorte, Ind.
Ricky Gibson, ol, 6-3, 290, Barron Collier HS, Naples, Fla.
Dante Hendrix, wr, 6-2, 175, Randall K. Cooper HS, Florence, Ky.
Corey Hicks, db, 5-11, 180, Monroe College, Tampa, Fla.
Mariel Jennings, wr, 6-3, 185, Fork Union Military Academy, Richmond, Va.
Peterson Kerlegrand, rb, 5-9, 180, Concordia Lutheran HS, Fort Wayne, Ind.
Stephon Mayes, olb, 6-1, 241, Louisville Male HS, Louisville Ky.
Titus McCot, rb, 5-10, 187, Center Grove HS, Greenwood, Ind.
Rontrez Morgan, wr, 5-11, 165, Oakleaf HS, Jacksonville, Fla.
Max Morgan-Elliot, ol, 6-3, 270, Wayne HS, Huber Heights, Ohio
Rajshawn Mosley, dl, 6-2, 280, Northern Illinois, Indianapolis, Ind.
Cade Peratt, te, 6-3, 225, Ralston Valley HS, Arvada, Colo.
Jay Perras, ol, 6-4, 302, Neenah, Neenah, Wis.
Kris Reid, olb, 6-2, 205, St. Joseph HS, Bellwood, Ill.
Tommy Richardson, lb, 6-2, 235, Bloomington South HS, Bloomington, Ind.
Jean Sanon, db, 5-6, 160, Immokalee HS, Immokalee, Fla.
DeMarquez Trotter, db, 5-10, 175, East Nashville Magnet HS, Nashville Tenn.
Tynam Williams, te, 6-3, 225, New Prairie HS, LaPorte, Ind.
David Adams, lb, 6-2, 225, Central Catholic HS, Pittsburgh, Pa.
Aaron Banks, ol, 6-5, 320, El Cerrito Senior HS, El Cerrito, Calif.
Avery Davis, qb, 6-0, 192, Cedar Hill HS, Cedar Hill, Texas
Jonathan Doerer, k, 6-3, 188, South Mecklenburg HS, Charlotte, N.C.
Darnell Ewell, dl, 6-4, 280, Lake Taylor HS, Norfolk, Va.
Jordan Genmark-Heath, saf, 6-2, 205, Cathedral Catholic HS, San Diego, Calif.
Dillan Gibbons, ol, 6-4, 310, Central Catholic HS, Clearwater, Fla.
Robert Hainsey, ol, 6-5, 270, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Kurt Hinish, dl, 6-2, 285, Central Catholic HS, Pittsburgh, Pa.
C.J. Holmes, ath, 6-0, 196, Cheshire Academy, Cheshire, Conn.
Cole Kmet, te, 6-4, 235, St. Viator HS, Arlington Hts, Ill.
Josh Lugg, ol, 6-6, 280, North Allegheny SHS, Wexford, Pa.
Jonathon MacCollister, dl, 6-3, 244, Bishop Moore Catholic HS, Orlando, Fla.
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, lb, 6-2, 205, Bethel HS, Hampton, Va.
Isaiah Robertson, saf, 6-1, 195, Neuqua Valley HS, Naperville, Ill.
Myron Tagovailoa, dl, 6-4, 250, Kapolei HS, Kapolei, Hawaii
Kofi Wardlow, dl, 6-3, 210, St. John’s College HS, Washington, D.C.
Drew White, lb, 6-1, 220, St. Thomas Aquinas HS, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Brock Wright, te, 6-5, 240, Cy-Fair HS, Cypress, Texas
Michael Young, wr, 5-10, 178, Destrehan HS, Destrehan, La.
Jacob Abrams, db, 6-2, 185, Carmel HS, Carmel, Ind.
Griffin Alstott, qb, 6-2, 195, Northside Christian School, Saint Petersburg, Fla.
Derrick Barnes, lb, 6-1, 235, Holy Cross HS, Covington, Ky.
Keyron Catlett, wr, 5-10, 170, Chrst Co HS, Hopkinsville, Ky.
Allen Daniels, dl, 6-2, 310, Dacula HS, Dacula, Ga.
D.J. Edwards, wr, 6-2, 180, Palm Beach Lakes HS, West Palm Beach, Fla.
Tyler Hamilton, wr, 5-9, 165, Hilton Head HS, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
Kai Higgins, de, 6-4, 245, Chaffey College, Pomona, CA
Jalen Jackson, ol, 6-6, 260, Grayson HS, Loganville, Ga.
Jalen Jackson, og, 6-3, 260, McEachern HS, Powder Springs, Ga.
T.J. Jallow, cb, 6-2, 205, East Mississippi C.C., Olive Branch, Miss
Cornel Jones, lb, 6-2, 230, Miami Central, Miami FL
Tobias Larry, lb, 6-1, 200, Kathleen Senior HS, Lakeland, Fla.
Dedrick Mackey, db, 5-11, 165, Booker T. Washington HS, Miami, Fla.
Robert McWilliams, de, 6-4, 210, Coral Gables Senior HS, Coral Gables, Fla.
Darius Pittman, te, 6-3, 235, St Stanislaus Bay Saint Louis, Miss.
Giovanni Reviere, dl, 6-5, 270, McCallie HS,
Nick Sipe, qb, 6-4, 190, Villa Park HS, Villa Park, Calif.
Ethan Smart, ol, 6-6, 290, Northeast Mississippi C.C.,Southaven, Miss.
Mark Stickford, olb, 6-6, 260, Carmel HS, Carmel, Ind.
DJ Washington, ol, 6-4, 275, Ballard, Louisville, KY
Terry Wright, wr, 5-11, 170, Coffeyville C.C., Memphis, Tenn.
Isaac Zico, wr, 6-0, 190, Georgia Military College, Milledgeville, Ga.
