Sports News

College Football National Signings

College Football National Signings

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 1:42 am 22 min read
TEXAS

Baylor

Eleasah Anderson, og, 6-4, 280, Taylor HS, Houston, Texas

Demarco Artis, de, 6-3, 220, Seminole HS, Sanford, Fla.

Terrel Bernard, olb, 6-1, 200, La Porte HS, La Porte, Texas

Charlie Brewer, qb, 6-1, 192, Lake Travis HS, Austin, Texas

Timarcus Davis, cb, 5-11, 160, College Station HS, College Station, Texas

Trestan Ebner, ath, 6-0, 188, Henderson HS, Henderson, Texas

Harrison Hand, cb, 5-11, 183, Cherry Hill High-West HS, Cherry Hill, N.J.

Justin Harris, de, 6-6, 250, East Ascension HS, Gonzales, La.

Tyler Henderson, te, 6-4, 225, Lehman HS, Kyle, Texas

Gavin Holmes, wr, 5-11, 178, Northwest HS, Justin, Texas

Bryson Jackson, olb, 6-2, 195, Lake Ridge, Mansfield, Texas

Khalil Keith, ot, 6-5, 293, Winterboro HS, Alpine, Ala.

Henry Klinge III, og, 6-5, 295, Carroll HS, Southlake, Texas

Trevon Lewis, s, 6-0, 173, Lamar HS, Houston, Texas

Ashton Logan, s, 6-0, 203, Temple HS, Temple, Texas

Johnathan Lovett, rb, 6-1, 190, Cherokee HS, Marlton, N.J.

James Lynch, dt, 6-4, 273, Round Rock HS, Round Rock, Texas

Cole Maxwell, de, 6-5, 225, Allen HS, Allen, Texas

Ryan Miller, c, 6-2, 270, Carroll HS, Southlake, Texas

Jason Moore, ot, 6-4, 275, Independence HS, Frisco, Texas

Xavier Newman, c, 6-3, 272, De Soto HS, Desoto, Texas

Chidi Ogbonnaya, de, 6-5, 245, Langham Creek HS, Houston, Texas

Jalen Pitre, s, 5-11, 195, Stafford HS, Stafford, Texas

Rob Saulin, dl, 6-5, 250, Pennsville Memorial HS, Pennsville, N.J.

Abram Smith, rb, 6-0, 196, Abilene HS, Abilene, Texas

R.J. Sneed, wr, 6-2, 178, Cypress Ranch HS, Cypress, Texas

B.J. Thompson, de, 6-6, 210, England HS, England, Ark.

Houston Baptist

Ethan Beek, cb, 6-0, 185, Katy Taylor HS, Katy, Texas

James Brown, rb, 5-10, 180, Staffoed HS, Houston, Texas

LaDarius Dickens, rb, 5-10, 195, Rowlett HS, Rowlett, Texas

Johnavon Graham, de, 6-3, 250, Desoto/Cisco JC, DeSoto, Texas

Cody Hooks, cb, 6-4, 306, Willis/Blinn JC, Willis, Texas

Dennis Houston, wr, 6-1, 177, Warren HS, San Antonio, Texas

Segun Ijiyera, dt, 6-3, 275, Lake Dallas HS, Corinth, Texas

Jaylon Johnson, wr, 6-4, 194, Klein Collins HS, Spring, Texas

Raphael Lewis, cb, 6-0, 182, Cosumnes/Sac City CC, Elk Grove, Calif.

Samir Martula, ol, 6-7, 295, Cypress Ranch HS, Cypress, Texas

Coi Miller, cb, 6-0, 180, Bowie HS, Arlington, Texas

Dreshawn Minneweather, rb, 6-0, 215, North Mesquite HS, Mesquite, Texas

Quentin Peoples, lb, 6-2, 230, Leesburg HS, Leesburg, Texas

Kameron Pryor, wr, 6-0, 185, Davis HS, Houston, Texas

Raymond Randle, lb, 6-1, 225, Katy HS, Katy, Texas

Coleman Robinson, te, 6-3, 220, Centerville HS, Buffalo, Texas

Tyrell Stewart, lb, 6-2, 205, Lakeview Centennial HS, Garland, Texas

Vejon Wallis, de, 6-3, 220, Brother Martin HS, New Orleans, La.

Patrick Wolfe, s, 6-0, 170, St. Amant HS, St. Amant, La.

Bailey Zappe, qb, 6-2, 180, Victoria East HS, Victoria, Texas

Houston

David Anenih, olb, 6-2, 220, Mansfield Timberview HS, Arlington, Texas

Dennis Bardwell, og, 6-5, 276, Hargrave HS, Huffman, Texas

Tre’Von Bradley, ath, 5-11, 180, Cleburne HS, Cleburne, Texas

Devodric Bynum, wr, 5-11, 171, Lincoln HS, Dallas, Texas

Alexander Duke, de, 6-3, 230, Bellaire HS, Bellaire, Texas

Parker Eichenberger, te, 6-4, 230, Katy HS, Katy, Texas

Davion Ford, rb, 5-11, 170, New Orleans, La./Brother Martin

Elijah Gooden, rb, 6-0, 190, Boling HS, Boling, Texas

Elijah Gooden, lb, 6-1, 215, Boling, Texas/Boling HS

Bryan Jones, de, 6-5, 260, Madison Preparatory Academy, Baton Rouge, La.

Noah Jones, de, 6-3, 260, Lancaster HS, Lancaster, Texas

Derek Parish, ilb, 6-1, 235, Pearland HS, Pearland, Texas

Bryson Powers, s, 6-1, 175, Klein Collins HS, Klein, Texas

Dane Roy, pk, 6-7, 230, Bunyip, Australia/St. Paul’s ASG

Jeremy Singleton, wr, 5-11, 162, Brother Martin HS, New Orleans, La.

D.J. Small, db, 5-9, 160, Dickinson, Texas/Dickinson

Grant Stuard, olb, 6-0, 195, Oak Ridge HS, Conroe, Texas

Payton Turner, dl, 6-5, 217, Houston, Texas/Westside HS

Amaud Willis-Dalton, olb, 6-0, 195, Cypress Ranch HS, Cypress, Texas

Dalton Witherspoon, k/p, 5-9, 160, Moore, Okla./Northeastern Oklahoma A&M

Lamar

Brandon Arnold, de, 6-2, 250, Smithson Valley HS, Spring Branch, Texas

Kirkland Banks, wr, 5-10, 170, Barbe HS, Lake Charles, La.

Detrick Bell, lb, 6-0, 215, Aldine Davis HS, Houston, Texas

Reggie Boseman, de, 6-2, 250, Beamont Central HS, Beamont, Texas

Abel Daily, db, 6-0, 195, A&M Consolidated HS, College Station, Texas

Jack Dallas, qb, 5-11, 180, West-Orange Stark HS, Orange, Texas

Tanner Douglas, wr, 5-10, 175, Pine-Richland HS, Gibsonia, Pa.

Dorian Gaston, wr, 6-2, 195, Itawamba CC, Fulton Miss.

Isaiah Howard, wr, 6-4, 210, Itawamba CC, Fulton Miss.

Josh Jinning, lb, 6-2, 200, The Colony HS, The Colony, Texas

Humberto Lopez, ol, 6-6, 295, John H. Reagon HS, Austin, Texas

Elvin Martinez, k/p, 5-9, 168, Huntsville HS, Huntsville, Texas

Micah McComb, ol, 6-5, 290, El Campo HS, El Campo, Texas

Colton Peterson, ol, 6-4, 300, Tomball Memorial HS, Tomball, Texas

J.T. Vongor, ol, 6-2, 315, South Grand Prairie HS, Grand Prairie, Texas

Myles Wanza, rb, 5-9, 180, Summer Creek HS, Houston, Texas

James White, rb, 6-0, 220, Texas A&M, Pearland, Texas

Willie Williams, ol, 6-3, 285, Texas State, Pearland, Texas

Tyris Williams, lb, 6-2, 225, Liberty HS, Liberty, Texas

Jarod Wood, te, 6-3, 225, Kilgore JS, Kilgore, Texas

North Texas

Jacob Brammer, ol, 6-4, 278, Foster HS, Richmond, Texas

Jaelon Darden, ath, 5-9, 160, Eisenhower HS, Houston, Texas

Tyreke Davis, s, 5-10, 194, Ryan HS, Denton, Texas

Kody Fulp, lb, 6-2, 225, China Spring HS, China Spring, Texas

Cameron Johnson, cb, 5-11, 176, Reagan Heights HS, Houston, Texas

Evan Johnson, rb, 5-6, 175, Loranger HS, Loranger, La.

Tony Krasniqi, dl, 6-1, 249, Sachse HS, Sachse, Texas

Manase Mose, ol, 6-1, 306, Trinity HS, Euless, Texas

Dakoda Newman, ol, 6-3, 329, Mansfield Timberview HS, Benbrook, Texas

Dion Novil, dl, 6-4, 240, Wylie HS, Abilene, Texas

Jevin Pahinui, ol, 6-2, 260, College of the Siskiyous, Mountlake Terrace, Wash.

Brian Parish, ol, 6-4, 262, Seguin HS, Arlington, Texas

Cade Pearson, qb, 6-2, 193, Texas HS, Texarkana, Texas

Makyle Sanders, s, 6-0, 188, Lee HS, Tyler, Texas

Tre Siggers, rb, 5-8, 180, Duncanville HS, Duncanville, Texas

Greg White, wr, 6-3, 175, Riverdale HS, Riverdale, Ga.

Rice

Shea Baker, ol, 6-2, 275, Cedar Ridge HS, Round Rock, Texas

Chris Boudreaux, wr, 6-0, 160, Central Senior HS, Beaumont, Texas

Jaeger Bull, te, 6-4, 210, Flour Bluff HS, Beaumont, Texas

Garrett Grammer, lb, 6-1, 215, Richmond Foster HS, Rosenberg, Texas

William Harrison, k, 5-11, 175, Westfield HS, Westfield, Ind.

Gregor MacKellar, ol, 6-5, 350, St. Andrew’s College, Aurora, Canada

Cameron Montgomery, wr, 5-7, 155, Stafford HS, Stafford, Texas

George Nyakwol, db, 6-2, 180, Eisenhower HS, Houston, Texas

Kenneth Orji, de, 6-2, 215, Ft. Bend Elkins HS, Missouri City, Texas

Brandt Peterson, ol, 6-7, 250, Hyde Park Baptist HS, Austin, Texas

Isaiah Richardson, db, 6-1, 195, Foster HS, Richmond, Texas

Randall Royall, lb, 6-2, 220, Stratford HS, Houston, Texas

Trey Schuman, dl, 6-3, 280, Burleson HS, Burleson, Texas

Miklo Smalls, qb, 6-2, 195, Plano East Sr HS, Plano, Texas

Corbin Smith, ol, 6-4, 320, Nederland HS, Port Neches, Texas

TyRae Thornton, db, 6-0, 175, Cypress Ridge HS, Houston, Texas

Austin Trammell, wr, 5-11, 170, Klein HS, Spring, Texas

SMU

Alan Ali, ol, 6-5, 275, Timber Creek HS, Fort Worth, Texas

Judah Bell, wr, 6-3, 189, Bishop Gorman HS, Tyler, Texas

Turner Coxe, de, 6-2, 250, Highland Park HS, Dallas, Texas

Jordan Gipson, dl, 6-1, 247, Bay City, Texas/Bay City

Justin Guy-Robinson, cb, 5-10, 170, Pearland HS, Pearland, Texas

Shaine Hailey, olb, 6-0, 205, Bishop Dunne HS, Dallas, Texas

Hayden Howerton, ol, 6-4, 260, Katy HS, Katy, Texas

Matthew Huhn, ot, 6-7, 280, Jay HS, San Antonio, Texas

Ar’mani Johnson, cb, 5-11, 165, Missouri City, Texas/Ridge Point

Harrison Loveless, de, 6-3, 255, Cypress Ranch HS, Cypress, Texas

Kayce Medlock, rb, 5-10, 186, Arp HS, Arp, Texas

Toby Ndukwe, de, 6-3, 220, George Ranch High, Richmond, Texas

Tyeson Neals, dl, 6-3, 235, Moore, Okla./NE Okla. A&M/Moore

Tyler Page, wr, 6-0, 175, Friendswood HS, Friendswood, Texas

Delano Robinson, s, 5-11, 185, Denton, Texas/Billy Ryan

Austin Upshaw, qb, 6-1, 188, La Porte, Texas/La Porte

TCU

Corey Bethley, dt, 6-1, 260, Katy HS, Katy, Texas

Alex Bush, lb, 6-2, 230, Cerritos College

Dennis Collins, de, 6-2, 250, West Monroe HS, West Monroe, La.

Terrell Cooper, de, 6-2, 240, Lindale HS, Lindale, Texas

Noah Daniels, cb, 6-0, 180, Clear Creek HS, League City, Texas

Al’Dontre Davis, wr, 6-0, 200, Lutcher HS, Lutcher, La.

George Ellis III, dt, 6-2, 290, American Heritage School, Plantation, Fla.

Wes Harris, og, 6-4, 295, Aledo HS, Aledo, Texas

Kerry Johnson, db, 6-1, 180, Houston, Texas/Westfield HS

Omar Manning, wr, 6-3, 203, Lancaster HS, Lancaster, Texas

Coy McMillon, ath, 6-4, 260, Abilene HS, Abilene, Texas

Ni’Jeel Meeking, lb, 6-3, 205, Farmerville, La./Union Parish HS

Michael Onyemaobi, ath, 6-1, 185, Chaparral HS, Temecula, Calif.

Jalen Reagor, wr, 6-0, 182, Waxahachie HS, Waxahachie, Texas

Shawn Robinson, qb, 6-2, 205, De Soto HS, Desoto, Texas

Kenedy Snell, rb, 5-8, 167, Waxahachie HS, Waxahachie, Texas

Ezra Tu’ua, dl, 6-2, 315, Anchorage, Alaska/Harbor College

La’Kendrick Van Zandt, db, 6-1, 200, Henderson, Texas/Henderson HS

Garret Wallow, s, 6-2, 200, John Curtis Christian, River Ridge, La.

Quazzel White, og, 6-4, 300, Lincoln HS, Tacoma, Wash.

Christian Williams, te, 6-4, 230, Orange, Calif./Fullerton College

Texas A&M

Jhamon Ausbon, wr, 6-2, 220, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Connor Blumrick, qb, 6-5, 200, Pearland HS, Pearland, Texas

Camron Buckley, wr, 6-2, 185, Cedar Hill HS, Cedar Hill, Texas

Keldrick Carper, ath, 6-2, 175, Plain Dealing HS, Plain Dealing, La.

Carson Green, ol, 6-6, 272, Carroll HS, Southlake, Texas

Anthony Hines, lb, 6-3, 220, Plano East Sr HS, Plano, Texas

Jared Hocker, ol, 6-6, 301, Birdville HS, North Richland Hills, Texas

Camron Horry, te, 6-5, 261, James Taylor HS, Katy, Texas

Devodrick Johnson, lb, 6-2, 211, Justin F Kimball HS, Dallas, Texas

Hezekiah Jones, wr, 5-11, 168, Stafford HS, Stafford, Texas

Myles Jones, cb, 6-4, 175, Magnolia West HS, Magnolia, Texas

Jacob Kibodi, rb, 6-2, 198, Christian Life Academy, Baton Rouge, La.

Santino Marchiol, lb, 6-3, 191, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Keynel McZeal, te, 6-2, 220, Port Neches-Groves HS, Port Neches, Texas

Kellen Mond, qb, 6-2, 170, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Dan Moore Jr., ol, 6-5, 315, West Brook Sr HS, Beaumont, Texas

Devin Morris, cb, 6-1, 180, Caldwell HS, Caldwell, Texas

Roshauud Paul, wr, 6-0, 170, Bremond HS, Bremond, Texas

Jayden Peevy, dt, 6-6, 279, Bellaire HS, Bellaire, Texas

Grayson Reed, ol, 6-5, 305, Cypress Creek HS, Cypress, Texas

Debione Renfro, cb, 6-2, 183, Pearland HS, Pearland, Texas

Ondario Robinson, de, 6-3, 236, Hutto HS, Hutto, Texas

Derrick Tucker, s, 6-1, 189, Manvel HS, Manvel, Texas

Adrian Wolford, olb, 6-4, 323, Meeker HS, Meeker, Okla.

Texas

Marqez Bimage, lb, 6-2, 230, Brenham HS, Brenham, Texas

Kobe Boyce, cb, 6-0, 163, Lake Dallas HS, Lake Dallas, Texas

Cade Brewer, te, 6-3, 210, Lake Travis HS, Austin, Texas

Toneil Carter Jr., rb, 5-11, 197, Langham Creek HS, Houston, Texas

Jamari Chisholm, dl, 6-4, 299, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M/Valdosta, Ok

Samuel Cosmi, ol, 6-6, 279, Langham Creek, Texas

Max Cummins, de, 6-6, 245, All Saints’ Episcopal School, Fort Worth, Texas

Sam Ehlinger, qb, 6-1, 215, Westlake HS, Austin, Texas

Montrell Estell, db, 6-2, 180, Hooks HS, Hooks, Texas

Taquon Graham, de, 6-3, 266, Temple HS, Temple, Texas

Gary Johnson, lb, 6-0, 211, Dodge City CC/Douglas, Ala.

Derek Kerstetter, ol, 6-5, 299, Reagan HS, San Antonio, Texas

Reese Leitao, te, 6-4, 234, Jenks HS, Jenks, Okla.

Damion Miller, wr, 6-0, 189, John Tyler HS, Tyler, Texas

Jordan Pouncey, wr, 6-1, 187, Winter Park HS, Winter Park, Fla.

Joshua Rowland, k/p, 5-11, 202, Mississippi Gulf Coast CC/Madison Central, Miss.

Josh Thompson, db, 5-11, 178, Nacogdoches HS, Nacogdoches, Texas

Daniel Young, rb, 6-0, 210, Westfield HS, Houston, Texas

Texas Southern

Demontario Anderson, lb, 6-3, 210, Beeville, Texas/A.C. Jones HS

De’Andre Angelle, wr, 5-10, 180, Port Arthur, Texas/ Memorial HS

LaDarryl Blair, wr, 5-11, 182, Dallas, Texas/South Oak Cliff HS

Jason Briggs, de, 6-5, 230, Baton Rouge, La./ Christian LIfe Academy

Terio Brown, fb, 5-9, 170, Houston, Texax/Humble HS

Tyriq Burnett, lb, 6-1, 220, Willis Point, Texas/ Willis Point HS

Chris Castle, lb, 6-2, 220, Woodville, Texas/Woodville HS

Raymond Clayborn, ol, 6-2, 290, Houston, Texax/St. Pious X HS

Davante Emebo, de, 6-3, 270, Houston, Texas/Elkins HS

Paul Favorite, lb, 6-1, 211, Dallas, Texas/Bishop Dunne HS

Patrick Howell, lb, 6-1, 225, Houston, Texas/Dawson HS

Jayden Jackson, db, 6-0, 180, San Antonio, Texas/Steele HS

Jadon McConnell, te, 6-4, 260, La Porte, Texas/La Porte HS

Adrian Munoz, lb, 6-2, 240, Carrollton, Texas/Creekview HS

Joshua Murray, db, 6-0, 170, Houston, Texas/St. Pius X HS

Elijah Odom, qb, 6-2, 210, Richmond, Va./Hermitage HS

Ryder Rae, ol, 6-3, 280, La Porte, Texas/La Porte HS

Luis Reyes, k, 6-0, 175, Cypress, Texas/Cy Woods HS

Austin Sessums, qb, 6-0, 185, Tampa, Fla./Tampa Catholic HS

Matthew Stephenson, db, 5-10, 170, Houston, Texas/North Shore HS

Kenterious Walker, db, 6-0, 180, Houston, Texas/Davis HS

Bradlee Warrick, fb, 6-2, 265, Pittsburgh, Texas/Pittsburgh HS

Jimmy White, dl, 6-3, 280, Willis, Texas/ Willis HS

Quincey Williams, dl, 6-3, 295, San Antonio, Texas/Steele HS

Texas State

Sami Awad, dl, 6-1, 300, Duncanville HS, Mckinney, Texas

T.J. Bedford, wr, 6-4, 195, St. Paul’s HS, Covington, La.

John Brannon, ilb, 6-0, 220, Prosper HS, Prosper, Texas

Caleb Carlile, ot, 6-5, 300, Waxahachie HS, Waxahachie, Texas

Gjemar Daniels, dt, 6-0, 317, Kennedale HS, Kennedale, Texas

Preston Dimery, s, 6-1, 175, Tivy HS, Kerrville, Texas

Nic Foster, ol, 6-4, 275, Arlington HS, Arlington Texas

Jaylen Gipson, qb, 6-2, 190, Mexia HS, Mexia, Texas

London Harris, olb, 6-1, 190, Manvel HS, Manvel, Texas

Jeremiah Haydel, wr, 6-0, 170, Alief Taylor HS, Houston Texas

Reece Jordan, c, 6-3, 255, Boyd HS, Boyd, Texas

Kishawn Kelley, ath, 6-2, 202, Corsicana HS, Corsicana, Texas

Tanner King, ol, 6-5, 270, Deer Park HS, Houston Texas

Willie Lee Jones, Ill., qb, 6-3, 190, Silsbee HS, Beaumont, Texas

Anthony Mayes, Jr., ol, 6-4, 315, H.D. Woodson HS, DC

Jaylin Nelson, qb, 5-9, 200, Duncanville HS, Duncanville, Texas

Josh Newman, s, 6-1, 194, Cedar Hill HS, Cedar Hill, Texas

Caeveon Patton, dt, 6-3, 265, Cuero HS, Cuero, Texas

Kieston Roach, db, 6-0, 185, North Shore HH, Houston Texas

Kordell Rodgers, db, 5-10, 165, Lufkin HS, Lufkin, Texas

Jakharious Smith, de, 6-2, 215, So Grand Prairie HS, Grand Prairie, Texas

Anthony Smith, rb, 5-10, 200, Fossil RIdge HS, Fort Wort, Texas

Caleb Twyford, cb, 6-0, 180, Farmersville HS, Farmersville, Texas

Nick Wilkins, dl, 6-2, 250, Manvel HS, Rosharon, Texas

Damian Williams, qb, 6-1, 229, Archbishop Rummel HS, Metairie, La.

Texas Tech

Quincy Addison, db, 6-1, 185, Angleton HS, Angleton, Texas

Dakota Allen, lb, 6-1, 235, East Miss. CC

Jack Anderson, c, 6-5, 300, Frisco HS, Frisco, Texas

McLane Carter, qb, 6-3, 220, Tyler JC, Texas

John Davis, db, 6-1, 180, Trinity HS, Euless, Texas

Dawson Deaton, c, 6-5, 297, Frisco HS, Frisco, Texas

Vaughnte Dorsey, db, 5-11, 200, Gulf Coast CC

Will Farrar, ot, 6-5, 290, Travis HS, Richmond, Texas

Adrian Frye, db, 6-1, 175, Eisenhower HS, Richmond, Texas

Jacob Hines, ol, 6-5, 325, Cabrillo HS, Long Beach, Calif.

Riko Jeffers, lb, 6-2, 235, Sachse HS, Sachse, Texas

Tony Jones, lb, 6-2, 220, Lyman HS, Casselberry, Fla.

Javon Lane, db, 6-2, 180, Nacogdoches HS, Nacogdoches, Texas

Jaylon Lane, db, 6-3, 190, Independence CC

Xavier Martin, qb, 6-0, 180, Steele HS, Cibolo, Texas

Nelson Mbanasor, de, 6-3, 270, Hendrickson HS, Pflugerville, Texas

Octavious Morgan, db, 6-0, 200, Greenwood, HS, Greenwood, S.C.

Desmond Nisby, rb, 6-1, 235, Anderson Valley HS, San Francisco, Calif.

Dominic Panazzolo, p, 6-5, 205, Plane East HS, Plano, Texas

Casey Verhulst, ol, 6-6, 315, Plano East Sr HS, Plano, Texas

Texas-San Antonio

Samuel Barnes, cb, 6-1, 190, Richmond, Texas/George Ranch HS

B.J. Daniels, rb, 6-2, 208, Palm Bay Senior HS, Melbourne, Fla.

Kevin Davis, ot, 6-3, 284, Angleton HS, Angleton, Texas

Josh Dunlop, ol, 6-7, 300, Dodge City CC

Robert Fuentes, de, 6-4, 200, Southwest HS, San Antonio, Texas

Michael Goff, te, 6-2, 230, San Antonio, Texas/Johnson HS

De’Marco Guidry, lb, 6-1, 210, La Marque, Texas/La Marque HS

Frank Harris, ath, 6-1, 176, Samuel Clemens HS, Schertz, Texas

Jaylon Haynes, dt, 6-1, 290, Wharton HS, Wharton, Texas

Morris Joseph Jr., dt, 6-1, 270, West Orange-Stark HS, Orange, Texas

Chance McLeod, te, 6-4, 230, Victoria East HS, Victoria, Texas

Javontavius Mosley, cb, 6-0, 164, John Tyler HS, Tyler, Texas

Dominic Pastucci, ot, 6-5, 275, Hendrickson HS, Pflugerville, Texas

Donovan Perkins, lb, 6-0, 220, Zachary, La./Zachary HS

Tay’lor Perry, s, 5-10, 180, Crosby, Texas/ Crosby HS

Bryce Rivers, qb, 6-3, 202, John Paul Stevens HS, San Antonio, Texas

Keeyon Smart, ol, 6-5, 300, Kilgore JC

Dadrian Taylor, rb, 6-1, 163, Shiner HS, Shiner, Texas

Robert Ursua, te, 6-3, 230, Palomar JC

Vance Vallair, s, 6-2, 178, Central Senior HS, Beaumont, Texas

Tariq Woolen, wr, 6-5, 205, Fort Worth, Texas/Arlington Heights

UTEP

Calvin Brownholtz, qb, 6-2, 185, Jesuit HS, Carmichael, Calif.

Alex Fernandes, qb, 6-3, 200, Austin, Texas/Vandergrift HS

Kalaii Griffin, lb, 6-1, 220, Ventura CC

Kobie Herring, lb, 6-0, 220, Refugio, Texas/Refugio HS

Cutter Leftwich, ol, 6-1, 285, El Paso, Texas/Franklin HS

David Lucero, te, 6-5, 230, Arizona Western College

Trace Mascorro, dl, 6-1, 275, Refugio, Texas/Refugio HS

Forest McKee, ilb, 6-1, 228, Onate HS, Las Cruces, N.M.

Jamar Smith, lb, 5-11, 230, Holmes CC

Kahani Smith, db, 6-1, 185, Riverside CC

Jalen Spady, ol, 6-3, 340, Huntsville, Ala./Huntsville HS

Javaughn Thomas, de, 6-2, 230, El Paso, Texas/El Paso HS

James Tupou, ilb, 5-10, 220, Allen HS, Allen, Texas

Brent Ugochukwu, lb, 6-0, 210, Richmond, Texas/George Ranch HS

Joshua Wells, lb, 6-1, 215, El Paso, Texas/Parkland HS

Tyson Wilson, db, 5-10, 165, McKinney, Texas/McKinney HS

UTAH

BYU

Chaz Ah You, db, 6-2, 190, Timpview HS, Provo, Utah

Tanner Baker, dl, 6-5, 230, Allatoona HS, Acworth, Ga.

Tyler Batty, dl, 6-5, 235, Payson HS, Payson, Utah

Tariq Buchanan, wr/db, 6-1, 175, Elgin HS, Elgin, Texas

Ben Bywater, lb, 6-3, 210, Olympus HS, Salt Lake City, Utah

Joe Critchlow, qb, 6-4, 210, Franklin HS, Franklin, Tenn.

Keenan Ellis, db/wr, 6-1, 170, Bonita Vista Senior HS, Chula Vista, Calif.

Mason Fakahua, qb, 6-3, 210, Cedar City HS, Cedar City, Utah

Lorenzo Fauatea, dl, 6-4, 260, Hunter HS, West Valley City, Utah

Seleti Fevaleaki, dl, 6-3, 250, Centennial HS, Corona, Calif.

D’Angelo Gunter, db, 6-1, 180, Del Norte HS, San Diego, Calif.

Donovan Hanna, te, 6-5, 230, American Leadership, Queen Creek, Ariz.

Ammon Hannemann, db, 6-2, 190, Lone Peak HS, Highland, Utah

Bentley Hanshaw, te, 6-5, 220, Moorpark HS, Moorpark, Calif.

Tongi Langi, db, 6-1, 180, Bingham HS, South Jordan, Utah

Austin Lee, db, 6-0, 202, Utah/SLCC

Preston Lewis, lb, 6-2, 225, Lone Peak HS, Highland, Utah

Jackson McChesney, rb, 6-0, 187, Lone Peak HS, Highland, Utah

Ryan Rehkow, p/k, 6-5, 205, Central Valley HS, Veradale, Wash.

Isaac Rex, te, 6-5, 235, San Clemente HS, San Clemente, Calif.

Wayne Tei-Kirby, dl, 6-3, 305, University of Oregon

Alden Tofa, dl, 6-4, 260, West Jordan HS, West Jordan, Utah

Ula Tolutau, rb, 6-1, 240, East HS, Salt Lake City, Utah

Khyiris Tonga, dl, 6-4, 300, Granger HS, West Valley, Utah

Langi Tuifua, dl, 6-3, 225, Bingham HS, South Jordan, Utah

Joe Tukuafu, te, 6-4, 275, East HS, Salt Lake City, Utah

Taipe Vaka, ol, 6-5, 275, Diablo Valley College

Seth Willis, ol, 6-6, 325, Newton HS, Sandy Hook, Conn.

Mango Finau, ol, 6-5, 350, Baldwin HS, Wailuku, Hawaii

AJ Lolohea, dl, 6-3, 230, West HS, Salt Lake City, Utah

Utah State

Eltoro Allen, rb, 5-10, 195, Riverside CC

Devon Anderson, de, 6-3, 270, Dodge City CC

Roman Andrus, ol, 6-4, 280, Snow JC

Heneli Avendano, c, 6-3, 274, Jordan HS, Sandy, Utah

Robert Castaneda, og, 6-4, 301, Iowa Falls, Iowa/Ellsworth CC

Rob Castaneda, ol, 6-4, 305, Ellsworth CC

Henry Colombi, qb, 6-3, 190, Chaminade Madonna College Prep, Hollywood, Fla.

Louy Compton, lb, 6-2, 220, Ellsworth CC

Preston Curtis, wr, 5-11, 180, East HS, Salt Lake City, Utah

Chandler Dolphin, ot, 6-4, 270, Alta HS, Sandy, Utah

Alfred Edwards, ot, 6-7, 275, Redlands Senior HS, Redlands, Calif.

Jamaal Evans, ath, 6-3, 205, Centennial HS, Las Vegas, Nev.

Deante Fortenberry, db, 5-11, 195, San Francisco CC

Jarrod Green, db, 6-0, 165, Elk Grove, Calif./Cosumnes Oaks HS

Mata Hola, olb, 6-3, 230, Alta HS, Sandy, Utah

Zahodri Jackson, db, 5-10, 165, Sarasota, Fla./Riverview HS

Daniel Langi, ilb, 6-0, 220, Bingham HS, South Jordan, Utah

Savon Scarver, wr, 6-0, 180, Centennial HS, Las Vegas, Nev.

Josh Sterzer, lb, 6-4, 225, Salt Lake City, Utah/Taylorsville HS

Suli Tamaivena, lb, 6-0, 235, San Antonio JC

Carson Terrell, te, 6-5, 225, Lehi HS, Lehi, Utah

Nami Tuitu’u, og, 6-2, 275, Mesa HS, Mesa, Ariz.

Izzy Vaifo’ou, lb, 6-3, 200, Salt Lake City, Utah/Highland HS

Kyle Van Leeuwen, wr, 5-10, 180, Provo, Utah/Timpview HS

Utah

Jordan Agasiva, ol, 6-4, 345, Pima CC

Corrion Ballard, s, 6-3, 202, Blinn College

Marquise Blair, db, 6-2, 185, Dodge City CC, Wooster, Ohio

Jaylen Dixon, wr, 5-10, 160, Lone Star HS, Frisco, Texas

Nick Ford, ot, 6-5, 279, San Pedro Senior HS, San Pedro, Calif.

T.J. Green, rb, 5-11, 185, Chandler HS, Chandler, Ariz.

Javelin Guidry, cb, 5-10, 180, Vista Murrieta HS, Murrieta, Calif.

Tyquez Hampton, wr, 6-2, 200, El Dorado HS, El Paso, Texas

Jaylon Johnson, cb, 6-2, 185, Central High East Campus, Fresno, Calif.

Devin Lloyd, ath, 6-4, 210, Otay Ranch HS, Chula Vista, Calif.

John Penisini, dt, 6-2, 307, Snow College, Kearns, Utah

Taniela Pututau, s, 6-2, 175, Cottonwood HS, Salt Lake City, Utah

Michael Richardson, ot, 6-5, 260, American Fork HS, American Fork, Utah

Jason Shelley, qb, 5-11, 160, Lone Star HS, Frisco, Texas

Bryan Thompson, wr, 6-1, 185, Rancho Verde HS, Moreno Valley, Calif.

Orlando Umana, og, 6-5, 315, Grant Union HS, Sacramento, Calif.

Mo Unutoa, ot, 6-5, 270, Kapaa HS, Kapaa, Hawaii

Aliki Vimahi, de, 6-4, 250, Kahuku HS, Kahuku, Hawaii

VIRGINA

Hampton

Roman Bond, dt, 6-2, 255, Lake Taylor HS, Norfolk, Va.

Eric Davis, lb, 6-1, 230, Sebastian HS, Sebastian, Fla.

Zion Edmonds, cb, 6-1, 175, Palm Beach Lakes HS, West Palm Beach, Fla.

Glaster Ellis, pk, 5-11, 161, Highland Springs HS, Highland Springs, Va.

Isaiah Huff, cb, 5-9, 170, Milford Academy, New Berlin, N.Y.

LeSedrick King, rb, 5-5, 180, Cocoa HS, Cocoa Fla.

Ian Newton, dt, 6-2, 290, Cocoa HS, Cocoa Fla.

Jarrett Powell, te, 6-4, 235, C. D. Hylton HS, Woodbridge, Va.

Desmond Ricks, lb, 6-2, 225, Lancaster HS, Lancaster, S.C.

William Robinson, rb, 5-10, 205, Smithfield HS, Smithfield, Va.

Justin Scott, dt, 6-1, 300, Northland Tech, Chicago, Ill.

Joshua Swelling, de, 6-3, 230, Langston Hughes HS, Fairburn, Ga.

Delmon Williams, qb, 6-2, 187, San Jose City College, Norfolk, Va.

Norfolk State

Nick Ackies, dl, 6-2, 295, Freeman HS, Richmond, Va.

Stuart Anderson Jr., ath, 6-2, 195, Mathews HS, Mathews, Va.

Anton Ashby Jr., db, 6-2, 180, Norview HS, Norfolk, Va.

Marvin Beander Jr., rb, 5-10, 175, Quince Orchard HS, Gaithersburg, Va.

Tavien Blackwell, dl, 6-1, 305, Highland Springs HS, Richmond, Va.

Juwan Carter, qb, 6-0, 170, Highland Springs HS, Richmond, Va.

Charell Coley, db, 5-10, 185, Highland Springs HS, Richmond, Va.

DeShaan Dixon, dl, 6-5, 225, Highland Springs HS, Richmond, Va.

Johnathan Gregory, db, 6-3, 190, Phoebus HS, Hampton, Va.

Marquis Hall, lb, 6-2, 205, Potomac Senior HS, Woodbridge, Va.

Tripp Harrington, qb, 6-1, 175, East Wake HS, Wendell, N.C.

Matt Hodges, lb, 6-0, 215, Bishop Sullivan Catholic HS, Richmond, Va.

C.J. Jones, rb, 5-11, 180, Varina HS, Richmond, Va.

Kyree Jones, ol, 6-5, 285, McEachern HS, Atlanta

Brandon Kemp, ol, 6-4, 330, Grady HS, Powder Springs, Ga.

Michael Kwegyir-Attah, lb, 6-0, 235, Monroe College

Shedrick McCall III, rb, 6-2, 235, L.C. Bird HS, Richmond, Va.

Josh Nardone, k, 5-11, 175, first Colonial HS, Virginia Beach, Va.

Jalen Powell, ol, 6-3, 285, Hampton HS, Hampton, Va.

Justin Redd, ol, 6-5, 320, Hampton HS, Hampton, Va.

Rashard Russell Jr., db, 6-0, 175, Lake Taylor, Norfolk, Va.

Dy-Shawn Simpkins Jr., db, 6-1, 175, Paramus Catholic HS, Paramus, N.J.

Isaiah Winstead, wr, 6-3, 205, Highland Springs HS, Richmond, Va.

Old Dominion

Amari Colbert, wr, 6-3, 195, Houston County HS, Warner Robbins, Ga.

Estefano Feliciano, lb, 6-1, 220, Gaither HS, Tampa, Fla.

Geronda Hall, cb, 5-10, 167, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate HS, Atlanta, Ga.

Marcus Haynes, de, 6-4, 220, Bowie/Fork Union HS, Bowie, Md.

Jordan Hoy, qb, 6-1, 195, Rockwell-Heath/Fullerton CC, Rockwell, Texas

Janaz Jordan, dt, 6-4, 290, Bethel HS, Hampton, Va.

Jeremy Meiser, dt, 6-3, 285, Moeller HS, Cincinnati, Ohio

Jack Miller, ol, 6-7, 240, Freeman HS, Richmond, Va.

Cameron Muller, ol, 6-4, 305, Ridge View HS, Columbia, S.C.

Casey Perkins, rb, 6-0, 215, Smyrna HS, Smyrna, Tenn.

Elijah Rivers, ol, 6-5, 290, Fork Union Military Academy, Fork Union, Va.

James Valle, de, 6-4, 220, Paint Branch HS, Burtonsville, Md.

Cameron Washington, dt, 6-4, 245, Tallwood HS, Virginia Beach, Va.

Tracy White, cb, 6-2, 180, Liberty County HS, Hinesville, Ga.

Keion White, te, 6-4, 230, Garner HS, Garner, N.C.

Steven Williams Jr., qb, 6-4, 196, Wilson HS, Washington, D.C.

Keisean Wilson, lb, 6-2, 230, North Point HS, Waldorf, Md.

Austin Wood, s, 6-3, 190, Grassfield HS, Chesapeake, Va.

DeAndre Woods, te, 6-3, 238, Clay-Chalkville/Vanderbilt, Birmingham, Ala.

Virginia

Mandy Alonso, dt, 6-2, 275, Gulliver Preparatory School, Miami, Fla.

Lamont Atkins, rb, 5-11, 200, Lake Braddock Secondary, Burke, Va.

Joey Blount, ath, 6-2, 175, Landmark Christian School, Fairburn, Ga.

Darrius Bratton, cb, 6-0, 163, Fork Union Military Academy, Fork Union, Va.

Elliott Brown, lb, 6-6, 220, Odenton, MD./ Flowers/Taft HS

Isaac Buell, de, 6-4, 265, Central HS, Knoxville, Tenn.

Zachariah Burton, s, 6-0, 192, William Penn HS, New Castle, Del.

Germane Crowell, s, 6-3, 180, Carver HS, Winston Salem, N.C.

Brian Delaney, k, 5-10, 200, Westfield HS, Chantilly, Va.

Tyler Fannin, c, 6-3, 290, Mill Creek HS, Hoschton, Ga.

Matt Gahm, olb, 6-3, 220, Highland Park HS, Dallas, Texas

Chris Glaser, og, 6-4, 270, Solon HS, Solon, Ohio

Terrell Jana, wr, 6-1, 190, Woodberry Forest School, Woodberry Forest, Va.

PK Kier, rb, 5-11, 200, Winchester, VA/ Millburn HS

John Kirven, te, 6-6, 240, Woodberry Forest School, Woodberry Forest, Va.

Colin McGovern, ol, 6-4, 310, New Lenox, ILL. / Lincoln Way/Notre Dame

Ryan Nelson, ot, 6-5, 260, Buena Park HS, Buena Park, Calif.

Jamari Peacock, rb, 5-10, 237, Yulee HS, Yulee, Fla.

Darnell Pratt, wr, 6-4, 180, Dematha Catholic HS, Hyattsville, Md.

Shawn Smith, wr, 5-11, 173, Brunswick HS, Brunswick, Ga.

Charles Snowden, de, 6-7, 190, St. Albans School, Washington, D.C.

Lindell Stone, qb, 6-2, 210, Woodberry Forest School, Woodberry Forest, Va.

Ryan Swoboda, ot, 6-9, 265, Windermere Prep School, Windermere, Fla.

Gerrik Vollmer, ot, 6-5, 280, The Taft School, Watertown, Conn.

Zane Zandier, olb, 6-3, 205, Thomas Jefferson HS, Clairton, Pa.

Virginia Military Institute

Chris Anderson, wr, 6-1, 190, Admiral Farragut HS, Lutz, Fla.

Imani Bey, lb, 6-3, 205, Bishop McNamara HS, Marlboro, Md.

George Brown, dt, 6-1, 285, Chancellor HS, Fredericksburg, Va.

Will Bunton, db, 6-0, 185, Camden Co. HS, South Mills, N.C.

Tyren Cloyd, lb, 6-1, 190, Benedictine HS, Chesterfield, Va.

Brad Davis, ol, 6-4, 255, Fuqua School, Victoria, Va.

Montrece Gatling, db, 5-9, 190, Havelock HS, Havelock, N.C.

Jaylen Jefferson, db, 5-9, 180, Deep Creek, Chesapeake, Va.

Colin Loftis, db, 6-0, 170, Mansfield Timberview HS, Arlington, Texas

Noah Manuel-Delaney, dl, 6-4, 220, Chancellor HS, Fredericksburg, Va.

Christopher Owens, wr, 6-0, 170, Pinecrest HS, Aberdeen, N.C.

Collin Reece, ol, 6-9, 290, Grassfield HS, Chesapeake, Va.

Colby Rider, te, 6-2, 240, Fort Chiswell HS, Barren Springs, Va.

AJ Smith, ath, 6-2, 200, Cox HS, Virginia Beach, Va.

Shane Strand, ol, 6-5, 260, Colonial Forge HS, Fredericksburg, Va.

Kris Thornton, wr, 5-8, 160, Osbourne HS, Manassas, Va.

Reece Udinski, qb, 6-4, 180, North Penn, North Wales, Pa.

Chuck Weatherman, dl, 6-5, 230, Buffalo Gap HS, Staunton, Va.

Virginia Tech

Rayshard Ashby, ilb, 6-0, 215, Lloyd C. Bird HS, Chesterfield, Va.

Aiden Brown, og, 6-3, 270, The Bullis School, Potomac, Md.

A.J. Bush, ob, 6-4, 220, Alpharetta, Georgia/Norcross/Nebraska/Iowa Western CC

Christian Darrisaw, ol, 6-4, 299, Upper Marlboro/Riverdale Baptist

Drake Deluliis, te, 6-6, 220, Providence HS, Charlotte, N.C.

Silas Dzansi, ot, 6-5, 257, Fork Union Military Academy, Fork Union, Va.

Caleb Farley, qb, 6-3, 180, Maiden HS, Maiden, N.C.

TyJuan Garbutt, de, 6-3, 220, Riverbend HS, Fredericksburg, Va.

J’Bril Glaze, de, 6-3, 240, Thomas Jefferson HS, Tampa, Fla.

Jaylen Griffin, ilb, 6-2, 213, Rome HS, Rome, Ga.

Hezekiah Grimsley, wr, 6-0, 165, Lafayette HS, Williamsburg, Va.

Jalen Holston, rb, 5-11, 202, Stockbridge HS, Stockbridge, Ga.

Hendon Hooker, qb, 6-4, 198, Dudley HS, Greensboro, N.C.

Devon Hunter, s, 6-1, 206, Indian River HS, Chesapeake, Va.

Aundre Kearney, rb, 6-0, 215, Mandarin HS, Jacksonville, Fla.

Dalton Keene, de, 6-4, 220, Chatfield HS, Littleton, Colo.

Kalil Pimpleton, ath, 5-6, 155, Muskegon HS, Muskegon, Mich.

Robert Porcher IV, de, 6-3, 240, Dr. Phillips HS, Orlando, Fla.

Nathan Proctor, olb, 6-3, 220, Lackey HS, Indian Head, Md.

Dylan Rivers, olb, 6-2, 226, Sherando HS, Stephens City, Va.

Sean Savoy, wr, 5-9, 175, Wilson HS, Washington, D.C.

Lecitus Smith, ot, 6-4, 255, Fitzgerald HS, Fitzgerald, Ga.

Devante Smith, s, 6-2, 195, Stonewall Jackson HS, Manassas, Va.

Bryce Watts, cb, 6-0, 165, Toms River High – North HS, Toms River, N.J.

Terius Wheatley, ath, 5-11, 175, Fork Union Military Academy, Fork Union, Va.

