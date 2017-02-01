College Football National Signings

Sports Listen

UTAH

BYU

Chaz Ah You, db, 6-2, 190, Timpview HS, Provo, Utah

Tanner Baker, dl, 6-5, 230, Allatoona HS, Acworth, Ga.

Tyler Batty, dl, 6-5, 235, Payson HS, Payson, Utah

Tariq Buchanan, wr/db, 6-1, 175, Elgin HS, Elgin, Texas

Ben Bywater, lb, 6-3, 210, Olympus HS, Salt Lake City, Utah

Joe Critchlow, qb, 6-4, 210, Franklin HS, Franklin, Tenn.

Keenan Ellis, db/wr, 6-1, 170, Bonita Vista Senior HS, Chula Vista, Calif.

Mason Fakahua, qb, 6-3, 210, Cedar City HS, Cedar City, Utah

Lorenzo Fauatea, dl, 6-4, 260, Hunter HS, West Valley City, Utah

Seleti Fevaleaki, dl, 6-3, 250, Centennial HS, Corona, Calif.

D’Angelo Gunter, db, 6-1, 180, Del Norte HS, San Diego, Calif.

Donovan Hanna, te, 6-5, 230, American Leadership, Queen Creek, Ariz.

Ammon Hannemann, db, 6-2, 190, Lone Peak HS, Highland, Utah

Bentley Hanshaw, te, 6-5, 220, Moorpark HS, Moorpark, Calif.

Tongi Langi, db, 6-1, 180, Bingham HS, South Jordan, Utah

Austin Lee, db, 6-0, 202, Utah/SLCC

Preston Lewis, lb, 6-2, 225, Lone Peak HS, Highland, Utah

Jackson McChesney, rb, 6-0, 187, Lone Peak HS, Highland, Utah

Ryan Rehkow, p/k, 6-5, 205, Central Valley HS, Veradale, Wash.

Isaac Rex, te, 6-5, 235, San Clemente HS, San Clemente, Calif.

Wayne Tei-Kirby, dl, 6-3, 305, University of Oregon

Alden Tofa, dl, 6-4, 260, West Jordan HS, West Jordan, Utah

Ula Tolutau, rb, 6-1, 240, East HS, Salt Lake City, Utah

Khyiris Tonga, dl, 6-4, 300, Granger HS, West Valley, Utah

Langi Tuifua, dl, 6-3, 225, Bingham HS, South Jordan, Utah

Joe Tukuafu, te, 6-4, 275, East HS, Salt Lake City, Utah

Taipe Vaka, ol, 6-5, 275, Diablo Valley College

Seth Willis, ol, 6-6, 325, Newton HS, Sandy Hook, Conn.

Mango Finau, ol, 6-5, 350, Baldwin HS, Wailuku, Hawaii

AJ Lolohea, dl, 6-3, 230, West HS, Salt Lake City, Utah

Utah State

Eltoro Allen, rb, 5-10, 195, Riverside CC

Devon Anderson, de, 6-3, 270, Dodge City CC

Roman Andrus, ol, 6-4, 280, Snow JC

Heneli Avendano, c, 6-3, 274, Jordan HS, Sandy, Utah

Robert Castaneda, og, 6-4, 301, Iowa Falls, Iowa/Ellsworth CC

Rob Castaneda, ol, 6-4, 305, Ellsworth CC

Henry Colombi, qb, 6-3, 190, Chaminade Madonna College Prep, Hollywood, Fla.

Louy Compton, lb, 6-2, 220, Ellsworth CC

Preston Curtis, wr, 5-11, 180, East HS, Salt Lake City, Utah

Chandler Dolphin, ot, 6-4, 270, Alta HS, Sandy, Utah

Alfred Edwards, ot, 6-7, 275, Redlands Senior HS, Redlands, Calif.

Jamaal Evans, ath, 6-3, 205, Centennial HS, Las Vegas, Nev.

Deante Fortenberry, db, 5-11, 195, San Francisco CC

Jarrod Green, db, 6-0, 165, Elk Grove, Calif./Cosumnes Oaks HS

Mata Hola, olb, 6-3, 230, Alta HS, Sandy, Utah

Zahodri Jackson, db, 5-10, 165, Sarasota, Fla./Riverview HS

Daniel Langi, ilb, 6-0, 220, Bingham HS, South Jordan, Utah

Savon Scarver, wr, 6-0, 180, Centennial HS, Las Vegas, Nev.

Josh Sterzer, lb, 6-4, 225, Salt Lake City, Utah/Taylorsville HS

Suli Tamaivena, lb, 6-0, 235, San Antonio JC

Carson Terrell, te, 6-5, 225, Lehi HS, Lehi, Utah

Nami Tuitu’u, og, 6-2, 275, Mesa HS, Mesa, Ariz.

Izzy Vaifo’ou, lb, 6-3, 200, Salt Lake City, Utah/Highland HS

Kyle Van Leeuwen, wr, 5-10, 180, Provo, Utah/Timpview HS

Utah

Jordan Agasiva, ol, 6-4, 345, Pima CC

Corrion Ballard, s, 6-3, 202, Blinn College

Marquise Blair, db, 6-2, 185, Dodge City CC, Wooster, Ohio

Jaylen Dixon, wr, 5-10, 160, Lone Star HS, Frisco, Texas

Nick Ford, ot, 6-5, 279, San Pedro Senior HS, San Pedro, Calif.

T.J. Green, rb, 5-11, 185, Chandler HS, Chandler, Ariz.

Javelin Guidry, cb, 5-10, 180, Vista Murrieta HS, Murrieta, Calif.

Tyquez Hampton, wr, 6-2, 200, El Dorado HS, El Paso, Texas

Jaylon Johnson, cb, 6-2, 185, Central High East Campus, Fresno, Calif.

Devin Lloyd, ath, 6-4, 210, Otay Ranch HS, Chula Vista, Calif.

John Penisini, dt, 6-2, 307, Snow College, Kearns, Utah

Taniela Pututau, s, 6-2, 175, Cottonwood HS, Salt Lake City, Utah

Michael Richardson, ot, 6-5, 260, American Fork HS, American Fork, Utah

Jason Shelley, qb, 5-11, 160, Lone Star HS, Frisco, Texas

Bryan Thompson, wr, 6-1, 185, Rancho Verde HS, Moreno Valley, Calif.

Orlando Umana, og, 6-5, 315, Grant Union HS, Sacramento, Calif.

Mo Unutoa, ot, 6-5, 270, Kapaa HS, Kapaa, Hawaii

Aliki Vimahi, de, 6-4, 250, Kahuku HS, Kahuku, Hawaii

VIRGINA

Old Dominion

Amari Colbert, wr, 6-3, 195, Houston County HS, Warner Robbins, Ga.

Estefano Feliciano, lb, 6-1, 220, Gaither HS, Tampa, Fla.

Geronda Hall, cb, 5-10, 167, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate HS, Atlanta, Ga.

Marcus Haynes, de, 6-4, 220, Bowie/Fork Union HS, Bowie, Md.

Jordan Hoy, qb, 6-1, 195, Rockwell-Heath/Fullerton CC, Rockwell, Texas

Janaz Jordan, dt, 6-4, 290, Bethel HS, Hampton, Va.

Jeremy Meiser, dt, 6-3, 285, Moeller HS, Cincinnati, Ohio

Jack Miller, ol, 6-7, 240, Freeman HS, Richmond, Va.

Cameron Muller, ol, 6-4, 305, Ridge View HS, Columbia, S.C.

Casey Perkins, rb, 6-0, 215, Smyrna HS, Smyrna, Tenn.

Elijah Rivers, ol, 6-5, 290, Fork Union Military Academy, Fork Union, Va.

James Valle, de, 6-4, 220, Paint Branch HS, Burtonsville, Md.

Cameron Washington, dt, 6-4, 245, Tallwood HS, Virginia Beach, Va.

Tracy White, cb, 6-2, 180, Liberty County HS, Hinesville, Ga.

Keion White, te, 6-4, 230, Garner HS, Garner, N.C.

Steven Williams Jr., qb, 6-4, 196, Wilson HS, Washington, D.C.

Keisean Wilson, lb, 6-2, 230, North Point HS, Waldorf, Md.

Austin Wood, s, 6-3, 190, Grassfield HS, Chesapeake, Va.

DeAndre Woods, te, 6-3, 238, Clay-Chalkville/Vanderbilt, Birmingham, Ala.

Virginia

Mandy Alonso, dt, 6-2, 275, Gulliver Preparatory School, Miami, Fla.

Lamont Atkins, rb, 5-11, 200, Lake Braddock Secondary, Burke, Va.

Joey Blount, ath, 6-2, 175, Landmark Christian School, Fairburn, Ga.

Darrius Bratton, cb, 6-0, 163, Fork Union Military Academy, Fork Union, Va.

Elliott Brown, lb, 6-6, 220, Odenton, MD./ Flowers/Taft HS

Isaac Buell, de, 6-4, 265, Central HS, Knoxville, Tenn.

Zachariah Burton, s, 6-0, 192, William Penn HS, New Castle, Del.

Germane Crowell, s, 6-3, 180, Carver HS, Winston Salem, N.C.

Brian Delaney, k, 5-10, 200, Westfield HS, Chantilly, Va.

Tyler Fannin, c, 6-3, 290, Mill Creek HS, Hoschton, Ga.

Matt Gahm, olb, 6-3, 220, Highland Park HS, Dallas, Texas

Chris Glaser, og, 6-4, 270, Solon HS, Solon, Ohio

Terrell Jana, wr, 6-1, 190, Woodberry Forest School, Woodberry Forest, Va.

PK Kier, rb, 5-11, 200, Winchester, VA/ Millburn HS

John Kirven, te, 6-6, 240, Woodberry Forest School, Woodberry Forest, Va.

Colin McGovern, ol, 6-4, 310, New Lenox, ILL. / Lincoln Way/Notre Dame

Ryan Nelson, ot, 6-5, 260, Buena Park HS, Buena Park, Calif.

Jamari Peacock, rb, 5-10, 237, Yulee HS, Yulee, Fla.

Darnell Pratt, wr, 6-4, 180, Dematha Catholic HS, Hyattsville, Md.

Shawn Smith, wr, 5-11, 173, Brunswick HS, Brunswick, Ga.

Charles Snowden, de, 6-7, 190, St. Albans School, Washington, D.C.

Lindell Stone, qb, 6-2, 210, Woodberry Forest School, Woodberry Forest, Va.

Ryan Swoboda, ot, 6-9, 265, Windermere Prep School, Windermere, Fla.

Gerrik Vollmer, ot, 6-5, 280, The Taft School, Watertown, Conn.

Zane Zandier, olb, 6-3, 205, Thomas Jefferson HS, Clairton, Pa.

Virginia Tech

Rayshard Ashby, ilb, 6-0, 215, Lloyd C. Bird HS, Chesterfield, Va.

Aiden Brown, og, 6-3, 270, The Bullis School, Potomac, Md.

A.J. Bush, ob, 6-4, 220, Alpharetta, Georgia/Norcross/Nebraska/Iowa Western CC

Christian Darrisaw, ol, 6-4, 299, Upper Marlboro/Riverdale Baptist

Drake Deluliis, te, 6-6, 220, Providence HS, Charlotte, N.C.

Silas Dzansi, ot, 6-5, 257, Fork Union Military Academy, Fork Union, Va.

Caleb Farley, qb, 6-3, 180, Maiden HS, Maiden, N.C.

TyJuan Garbutt, de, 6-3, 220, Riverbend HS, Fredericksburg, Va.

J’Bril Glaze, de, 6-3, 240, Thomas Jefferson HS, Tampa, Fla.

Jaylen Griffin, ilb, 6-2, 213, Rome HS, Rome, Ga.

Hezekiah Grimsley, wr, 6-0, 165, Lafayette HS, Williamsburg, Va.

Jalen Holston, rb, 5-11, 202, Stockbridge HS, Stockbridge, Ga.

Hendon Hooker, qb, 6-4, 198, Dudley HS, Greensboro, N.C.

Devon Hunter, s, 6-1, 206, Indian River HS, Chesapeake, Va.

Aundre Kearney, rb, 6-0, 215, Mandarin HS, Jacksonville, Fla.

Dalton Keene, de, 6-4, 220, Chatfield HS, Littleton, Colo.

Kalil Pimpleton, ath, 5-6, 155, Muskegon HS, Muskegon, Mich.

Robert Porcher IV, de, 6-3, 240, Dr. Phillips HS, Orlando, Fla.

Nathan Proctor, olb, 6-3, 220, Lackey HS, Indian Head, Md.

Dylan Rivers, olb, 6-2, 226, Sherando HS, Stephens City, Va.

Sean Savoy, wr, 5-9, 175, Wilson HS, Washington, D.C.

Lecitus Smith, ot, 6-4, 255, Fitzgerald HS, Fitzgerald, Ga.

Devante Smith, s, 6-2, 195, Stonewall Jackson HS, Manassas, Va.

Bryce Watts, cb, 6-0, 165, Toms River High – North HS, Toms River, N.J.

Terius Wheatley, ath, 5-11, 175, Fork Union Military Academy, Fork Union, Va.

WASHINGTON

Washington

Salvon Ahmed, ath, 6-0, 186, Juanita HS, Kirkland, Wash.

Henry Bainivalu, og, 6-6, 302, Skyline HS, Sammamish, Wash.

Hunter Bryant, te, 6-3, 240, Eastside Catholic HS, Sammamish, Wash.

Terrell Bynum, wr, 6-0, 184, St. John Bosco HS, Bellflower, Calif.

Alex Cook, wr, 6-2, 180, Sheldon HS, Sacramento, Calif.

Ali Gaye, de, 6-6, 270, Edmonds-Woodway HS, Edmonds, Wash.

Jake Haener, qb, 6-0, 180, Monte Vista HS, Danville, Calif.

Ty Jones, wr, 6-4, 200, Provo HS, Provo, Utah

Jaxson Kirkland, ot, 6-7, 305, Jesuit HS, Portland, Ore.

Jordan Lolohea, lb, 6-1, 247, East HS, Salt Lake City, Utah

Brandon McKinney, s, 6-1, 195, Lutheran HS – Orange County, Orange, Calif.

Elijah Molden, cb, 5-10, 175, West Linn HS, West Linn, Ore.

Ariel Ngata, olb, 6-2, 202, Reno, Nev./Folsom HS

Cole Norgaard, ot, 6-5, 250, St. Mary’s HS, Stockton, Calif.

Cade Otton, te, 6-5, 216, Tumwater HS, Tumwater, Wash.

Keith Taylor, cb, 6-2, 189, Servite HS, Anaheim, Calif.

Joe Tryon, de, 6-5, 238, Hazen Senior HS, Renton, Wash.

Joel Whitford, p, 6-4, 215, Neerim South, Australia

Washington State

Jamire Calvin, wr, 5-10, 160, Cathedral HS, Los Angeles, Calif.

Cole Dubots, rb, 6-1, 185, Vista Murrieta HS, Murrieta, Calif.

Fa’avae Fa’avae, lb, 6-1, 210, Santa Ana, Calif./Mater Dei HS

Sean Harper, db, 6-2, 175, Holmes CC

Travell Harris, ath, 5-8, 170, Jesuit HS, Tampa, Fla.

Preston Hendry, de, 6-5, 235, Orange Coast College

George Hicks III, db, 6-0, 180, San Bernardino, Calif./Cajon HS

Dallas Hobbs, de, 6-6, 240, Cedar Rapids, Iowa/Deerfield Prep

Alec Kuzmack, ot, 6-5, 295, Eagle HS, Eagle, Idaho

Damion Lee, ath, 6-1, 180, Palm Springs HS, Palm Springs, Calif.

Isaiah Love, cb, 6-0, 170, West Covina HS, West Covina, Calif.

Abraham Lucas, ot, 6-8, 260, Archbishop Murphy HS, Everett, Wash.

Davontavean Martin, wr, 6-4, 180, Ellender Memorial HS, Houma, La.

Christian Mejia, de, 6-4, 220, Kailua HS, Kailua, Hawaii

Jonathan Nathaniel, ot, 6-5, 250, Basha HS, Chandler, Ariz.

Connor Neville, qb, 6-2, 215, Wilsonville HS, Wilsonville, Ore.

Caleb Perry, rb, 5-9, 175, King’s HS, Seattle, Wash.

Willie Rodgers III, de, 6-5, 230, Valor Christian HS, Highlands Ranch, Colo.

Dominick Silvels, wr, 6-3, 190, Henry Senior HS, San Diego, Calif.

Josh Talbott, s, 6-0, 175, Polytechnic HS, Long Beach, Calif.

Willie Taylor, lb, 6-3, 210, Cochran, Ga./Bleckley Co. HS

Robert Valencia, ol, 6-6, 295, San Francisco CC

Zaire Webb, cb, 5-10, 165, Duncan U. Fletcher HS, Neptune Beach, Fla.

Anthony White Jr., ath, 6-0, 165, Miami Central HS, Miami, Fla.

Easop Winston, wr, 5-11, 170, San Francisco CC

WISCONSIN

Wisconsin

Michael Balistreri, de, 6-4, 280, University School of Milwaukee, Grafton, Wis.Adam Bay, ls, 6-1, 205, Desert Ridge HS, Mesa, Ariz.

Tyler Beach, ot, 6-6, 270, Port Washington HS, Port Washington, Wis.

Logan Bruss, og, 6-4, 255, Kimberly HS, Kimberly, Wis.

Jack Coan, qb, 6-3, 190, Sayville HS, West Sayville, N.Y.

Madison Cone, cb, 5-8, 178, East Forsyth HS, Kernersville, N.C.

Danny Davis, wr, 6-1, 167, Springfield HS, Springfield, Ohio

Alex Fenton, og, 6-5, 280, Menomonie HS, Menomonie, Wis.

Jake Ferguson, te, 6-5, 189, Memorial HS, Madison, Wis.

Cade Green, wr, 6-0, 185, Lake Travis HS, Austin, Texas

Izayah Green-May, de, 6-5, 205, Bolingbrook HS, Bolingbrook, Ill.

Faion Hicks, cb, 5-10, 185, Charles W. Flanagan HS, Pembroke Pines, Fla.

Kayden Lyles, og, 6-3, 300, Middleton HS, Middleton, Wis.

Scott Nelson, s, 6-2, 190, University Of Detroit Jesuit, Detroit, Mich.

Emmet Perry, wr, 6-3, 180, De Soto HS, Desoto, Texas

Jonathan Taylor, rb, 5-11, 212, Salem HS, Salem, N.J.

Andrew Van Ginkel, lb, 6-4, 230, Iowa Western Community College, Rock Valley, Iowa

Danny Vanden Boom, qb, 6-4, 195, Kimberly HS, Kimberly, Wis.

Aaron Vopal, de, 6-8, 240, De Pere HS, De Pere, Wis.

WEST VIRGINIA

Marshall

Tyre Brady, wr, 6-3, 200, University of Miami, Homestead, Fla.

Janiero Crankfield, wr, 6-0, 170, Clearwater Academy Intl, HS, Clearwater, Fla.

Rodney Croom, dl, 6-3, 235, Winton Woods HS, Cincinnati, Ohio

Jamare Edwards, dl, 6-3, 240, Carol City HS, Miami, Fla.

Sheldon Evans, rb, 5-11, 205, Roswell HS, Roswell, Ga.

Isaiah Green, qb, 6-2, 203, Langston Hughes HS, Fairburn, Ga.

Darius Hodge, olb, 6-2, 248, Wake Forest HS, Wake Forest, N.C.

Monterio Hunt, wr, 6-1, 176, Walnut Attendance Center, Walnut, Miss.

Artis Johnson, lb/s, 6-1, 210, Reedley Community College, Lott, Texas

Armani Levias, te, 6-4, 245, Laney Community College, Ptiisburg, Calif.

Kereon Merrell, db, 5-11, 175, Dodge City Community College, Vienna, Ga.

Donyae Moody, lb, 6-2, 220, Hartnell Community College, Baltimore, Md.

Darian Owens, wr, 5-11, 188, Clovis West HS, Fresno, Ca.

DeCavilon Reese, rb, 5-10, 188, Benedictine HS, Cleveland, Ohio

NaQuan Renalds, wr, 6-2, 180, West Orange HS, Winter Garden, Fla.

Kyron Taylor, ol, 6-2, 271, South Dade HS, Homestead, Fla.

Shurod Thompson, s, 6-2, 195, Pittsburg HS, Antioch, Calif.

Nirion Washington, db, 6-1, 170, Desoto County HS, Arcadia, Fla.

Marcell Williams, wr, 5-10, 170, Ellsworth Community College, Palm Coast, Fla.

West Virginia

Hakeem Bailey, cb, 6-1, 190, Atlanta, Ga./Iowa Western CC

E.J. Brown, s, 5-11, 188, Stone Mountain, Ga.

Tevin Bush, wr, 5-6, 154, Landry-Walker HS, New Orleans, La.

Isaiah Hardy, ol, 6-7, 340, Laurel Springs, N.J./Lackawanna CC

Jalen Harvey, dl, 6-2, 325, Birmingham, Ala./Northwest Miss. CC

Ricky Johns, s, 6-3, 182, North Penn SHS, Lansdale, Pa.

Exree Loe, cb, 6-0, 182, Greater Johnstown SHS, Johnstown, Pa.

Dominique Maiden, wr, 6-5, 210, Temecula, Calif./Riverside CC

Lamonte McDougle, dt, 6-1, 295, Deerfield Beach HS, Deerfield Beach, Fla.

Derrek Pitts, s, 6-1, 173, South Charleston HS, South Charleston, W.Va.

Quondarius Qualls, lb, 6-2, 225, Farmerville, La./Northwest Miss. CC

Reggie Roberson, wr, 6-0, 175, Horn HS, Mesquite, Texas

Kenny Robinson, s, 6-3, 204, Imani Christian Academy, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Ezekiel Rose, dl, 6-3, 270, East Miss. CC

David Sills V, wr, 6-4, 210, El Camino CC

Alec Sinkfield, wr, 5-10, 180, American Heritage School, Delray Beach, Fla.

Collin Smith, s, 6-0, 196, Ligonier Valley HS, Ligonier, Pa.

Darius Stills, de, 6-2, 268, Fairmont HS, Fairmont, W.Va.

Tyler Thurmond, ot, 6-6, 275, Buford HS, Buford, Ga.

Kelby Wickline, ol, 6-5, 280, Jones County JC, Miss.

Maverick Wolfley, ilb, 6-3, 230, Morgantown HS, Morgantown, W.Va.

WYOMING

Wyoming

Patrick Arnold, dt, 6-3, 295, Gretna HS, Gretna, Neb.

Keyon Blankenbaker, cb, 5-10, 170, Oak Park, Ill./Oak Park-River Forest HS

C.J. Coldon, wr, 6-1, 175, Althoff Catholic HS, Belleville, Ill.

Kason Davis, qb, 6-1, 180, Carthage HS, Carthage, Texas

Tray Dorfner, rb, 6-0, 175, Fircrest, Wash./River Ridge HS

Gavin Dunayski, de, 6-6, 245, Puyallup HS, Puyallup, Wash.

Esaias Gandy, s, 6-1, 180, South HS, Denver, Colo.

Ryan Gatoloai-Faupula, s, 6-1, 190, Inderkum HS, Sacramento, Calif.

Logan Harris, ol, 6-3, 275, Torrington, Wyo./Torrington HS

Javaree Jackson, de, 6-5, 250, West HS, Wauwatosa, Wis.

Victor Jones, olb, 6-4, 220, Inderkum HS, Sacramento, Calif.

Jared Scott, wr, 6-6, 200, Oak Park & River Forest HS, Oak Park, Ill.

Rudy Stofer, ot, 6-6, 255, Kearney, Neb./Kearney HS

Xazavian Valladay, rb, 5-11, 175, Brother Rice HS, Chicago, Ill.

Tyler Vander Waal, qb, 6-3, 210, Christian Brothers HS, Sacramento, Calif.

Alonzo Velazquez, ot, 6-6, 270, Parker HS, Janesville, Wis.

Davon Wells-Ross, olb, 6-4, 190, Omaha North HS, Omaha, Neb.

Trey Woods, ath, 6-4, 195, North Bend HS, North Bend, Ore.

