College Football National Signings

|UTAH
Chaz Ah You, db, 6-2, 190, Timpview HS, Provo, Utah
Tanner Baker, dl, 6-5, 230, Allatoona HS, Acworth, Ga.
Tyler Batty, dl, 6-5, 235, Payson HS, Payson, Utah
Tariq Buchanan, wr/db, 6-1, 175, Elgin HS, Elgin, Texas
Ben Bywater, lb, 6-3, 210, Olympus HS, Salt Lake City, Utah
Joe Critchlow, qb, 6-4, 210, Franklin HS, Franklin, Tenn.
Keenan Ellis, db/wr, 6-1, 170, Bonita Vista Senior HS, Chula Vista, Calif.
Mason Fakahua, qb, 6-3, 210, Cedar City HS, Cedar City, Utah
Lorenzo Fauatea, dl, 6-4, 260, Hunter HS, West Valley City, Utah
Seleti Fevaleaki, dl, 6-3, 250, Centennial HS, Corona, Calif.
D’Angelo Gunter, db, 6-1, 180, Del Norte HS, San Diego, Calif.
Donovan Hanna, te, 6-5, 230, American Leadership, Queen Creek, Ariz.
Ammon Hannemann, db, 6-2, 190, Lone Peak HS, Highland, Utah
Bentley Hanshaw, te, 6-5, 220, Moorpark HS, Moorpark, Calif.
Tongi Langi, db, 6-1, 180, Bingham HS, South Jordan, Utah
Austin Lee, db, 6-0, 202, Utah/SLCC
Preston Lewis, lb, 6-2, 225, Lone Peak HS, Highland, Utah
Jackson McChesney, rb, 6-0, 187, Lone Peak HS, Highland, Utah
Ryan Rehkow, p/k, 6-5, 205, Central Valley HS, Veradale, Wash.
Isaac Rex, te, 6-5, 235, San Clemente HS, San Clemente, Calif.
Wayne Tei-Kirby, dl, 6-3, 305, University of Oregon
Alden Tofa, dl, 6-4, 260, West Jordan HS, West Jordan, Utah
Ula Tolutau, rb, 6-1, 240, East HS, Salt Lake City, Utah
Khyiris Tonga, dl, 6-4, 300, Granger HS, West Valley, Utah
Langi Tuifua, dl, 6-3, 225, Bingham HS, South Jordan, Utah
Joe Tukuafu, te, 6-4, 275, East HS, Salt Lake City, Utah
Taipe Vaka, ol, 6-5, 275, Diablo Valley College
Seth Willis, ol, 6-6, 325, Newton HS, Sandy Hook, Conn.
Mango Finau, ol, 6-5, 350, Baldwin HS, Wailuku, Hawaii
AJ Lolohea, dl, 6-3, 230, West HS, Salt Lake City, Utah
Eltoro Allen, rb, 5-10, 195, Riverside CC
Devon Anderson, de, 6-3, 270, Dodge City CC
Roman Andrus, ol, 6-4, 280, Snow JC
Heneli Avendano, c, 6-3, 274, Jordan HS, Sandy, Utah
Robert Castaneda, og, 6-4, 301, Iowa Falls, Iowa/Ellsworth CC
Rob Castaneda, ol, 6-4, 305, Ellsworth CC
Henry Colombi, qb, 6-3, 190, Chaminade Madonna College Prep, Hollywood, Fla.
Louy Compton, lb, 6-2, 220, Ellsworth CC
Preston Curtis, wr, 5-11, 180, East HS, Salt Lake City, Utah
Chandler Dolphin, ot, 6-4, 270, Alta HS, Sandy, Utah
Alfred Edwards, ot, 6-7, 275, Redlands Senior HS, Redlands, Calif.
Jamaal Evans, ath, 6-3, 205, Centennial HS, Las Vegas, Nev.
Deante Fortenberry, db, 5-11, 195, San Francisco CC
Jarrod Green, db, 6-0, 165, Elk Grove, Calif./Cosumnes Oaks HS
Mata Hola, olb, 6-3, 230, Alta HS, Sandy, Utah
Zahodri Jackson, db, 5-10, 165, Sarasota, Fla./Riverview HS
Daniel Langi, ilb, 6-0, 220, Bingham HS, South Jordan, Utah
Savon Scarver, wr, 6-0, 180, Centennial HS, Las Vegas, Nev.
Josh Sterzer, lb, 6-4, 225, Salt Lake City, Utah/Taylorsville HS
Suli Tamaivena, lb, 6-0, 235, San Antonio JC
Carson Terrell, te, 6-5, 225, Lehi HS, Lehi, Utah
Nami Tuitu’u, og, 6-2, 275, Mesa HS, Mesa, Ariz.
Izzy Vaifo’ou, lb, 6-3, 200, Salt Lake City, Utah/Highland HS
Kyle Van Leeuwen, wr, 5-10, 180, Provo, Utah/Timpview HS
Jordan Agasiva, ol, 6-4, 345, Pima CC
Corrion Ballard, s, 6-3, 202, Blinn College
Marquise Blair, db, 6-2, 185, Dodge City CC, Wooster, Ohio
Jaylen Dixon, wr, 5-10, 160, Lone Star HS, Frisco, Texas
Nick Ford, ot, 6-5, 279, San Pedro Senior HS, San Pedro, Calif.
T.J. Green, rb, 5-11, 185, Chandler HS, Chandler, Ariz.
Javelin Guidry, cb, 5-10, 180, Vista Murrieta HS, Murrieta, Calif.
Tyquez Hampton, wr, 6-2, 200, El Dorado HS, El Paso, Texas
Jaylon Johnson, cb, 6-2, 185, Central High East Campus, Fresno, Calif.
Devin Lloyd, ath, 6-4, 210, Otay Ranch HS, Chula Vista, Calif.
John Penisini, dt, 6-2, 307, Snow College, Kearns, Utah
Taniela Pututau, s, 6-2, 175, Cottonwood HS, Salt Lake City, Utah
Michael Richardson, ot, 6-5, 260, American Fork HS, American Fork, Utah
Jason Shelley, qb, 5-11, 160, Lone Star HS, Frisco, Texas
Bryan Thompson, wr, 6-1, 185, Rancho Verde HS, Moreno Valley, Calif.
Orlando Umana, og, 6-5, 315, Grant Union HS, Sacramento, Calif.
Mo Unutoa, ot, 6-5, 270, Kapaa HS, Kapaa, Hawaii
Aliki Vimahi, de, 6-4, 250, Kahuku HS, Kahuku, Hawaii
|VIRGINA
Amari Colbert, wr, 6-3, 195, Houston County HS, Warner Robbins, Ga.
Estefano Feliciano, lb, 6-1, 220, Gaither HS, Tampa, Fla.
Geronda Hall, cb, 5-10, 167, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate HS, Atlanta, Ga.
Marcus Haynes, de, 6-4, 220, Bowie/Fork Union HS, Bowie, Md.
Jordan Hoy, qb, 6-1, 195, Rockwell-Heath/Fullerton CC, Rockwell, Texas
Janaz Jordan, dt, 6-4, 290, Bethel HS, Hampton, Va.
Jeremy Meiser, dt, 6-3, 285, Moeller HS, Cincinnati, Ohio
Jack Miller, ol, 6-7, 240, Freeman HS, Richmond, Va.
Cameron Muller, ol, 6-4, 305, Ridge View HS, Columbia, S.C.
Casey Perkins, rb, 6-0, 215, Smyrna HS, Smyrna, Tenn.
Elijah Rivers, ol, 6-5, 290, Fork Union Military Academy, Fork Union, Va.
James Valle, de, 6-4, 220, Paint Branch HS, Burtonsville, Md.
Cameron Washington, dt, 6-4, 245, Tallwood HS, Virginia Beach, Va.
Tracy White, cb, 6-2, 180, Liberty County HS, Hinesville, Ga.
Keion White, te, 6-4, 230, Garner HS, Garner, N.C.
Steven Williams Jr., qb, 6-4, 196, Wilson HS, Washington, D.C.
Keisean Wilson, lb, 6-2, 230, North Point HS, Waldorf, Md.
Austin Wood, s, 6-3, 190, Grassfield HS, Chesapeake, Va.
DeAndre Woods, te, 6-3, 238, Clay-Chalkville/Vanderbilt, Birmingham, Ala.
Mandy Alonso, dt, 6-2, 275, Gulliver Preparatory School, Miami, Fla.
Lamont Atkins, rb, 5-11, 200, Lake Braddock Secondary, Burke, Va.
Joey Blount, ath, 6-2, 175, Landmark Christian School, Fairburn, Ga.
Darrius Bratton, cb, 6-0, 163, Fork Union Military Academy, Fork Union, Va.
Elliott Brown, lb, 6-6, 220, Odenton, MD./ Flowers/Taft HS
Isaac Buell, de, 6-4, 265, Central HS, Knoxville, Tenn.
Zachariah Burton, s, 6-0, 192, William Penn HS, New Castle, Del.
Germane Crowell, s, 6-3, 180, Carver HS, Winston Salem, N.C.
Brian Delaney, k, 5-10, 200, Westfield HS, Chantilly, Va.
Tyler Fannin, c, 6-3, 290, Mill Creek HS, Hoschton, Ga.
Matt Gahm, olb, 6-3, 220, Highland Park HS, Dallas, Texas
Chris Glaser, og, 6-4, 270, Solon HS, Solon, Ohio
Terrell Jana, wr, 6-1, 190, Woodberry Forest School, Woodberry Forest, Va.
PK Kier, rb, 5-11, 200, Winchester, VA/ Millburn HS
John Kirven, te, 6-6, 240, Woodberry Forest School, Woodberry Forest, Va.
Colin McGovern, ol, 6-4, 310, New Lenox, ILL. / Lincoln Way/Notre Dame
Ryan Nelson, ot, 6-5, 260, Buena Park HS, Buena Park, Calif.
Jamari Peacock, rb, 5-10, 237, Yulee HS, Yulee, Fla.
Darnell Pratt, wr, 6-4, 180, Dematha Catholic HS, Hyattsville, Md.
Shawn Smith, wr, 5-11, 173, Brunswick HS, Brunswick, Ga.
Charles Snowden, de, 6-7, 190, St. Albans School, Washington, D.C.
Lindell Stone, qb, 6-2, 210, Woodberry Forest School, Woodberry Forest, Va.
Ryan Swoboda, ot, 6-9, 265, Windermere Prep School, Windermere, Fla.
Gerrik Vollmer, ot, 6-5, 280, The Taft School, Watertown, Conn.
Zane Zandier, olb, 6-3, 205, Thomas Jefferson HS, Clairton, Pa.
Rayshard Ashby, ilb, 6-0, 215, Lloyd C. Bird HS, Chesterfield, Va.
Aiden Brown, og, 6-3, 270, The Bullis School, Potomac, Md.
A.J. Bush, ob, 6-4, 220, Alpharetta, Georgia/Norcross/Nebraska/Iowa Western CC
Christian Darrisaw, ol, 6-4, 299, Upper Marlboro/Riverdale Baptist
Drake Deluliis, te, 6-6, 220, Providence HS, Charlotte, N.C.
Silas Dzansi, ot, 6-5, 257, Fork Union Military Academy, Fork Union, Va.
Caleb Farley, qb, 6-3, 180, Maiden HS, Maiden, N.C.
TyJuan Garbutt, de, 6-3, 220, Riverbend HS, Fredericksburg, Va.
J’Bril Glaze, de, 6-3, 240, Thomas Jefferson HS, Tampa, Fla.
Jaylen Griffin, ilb, 6-2, 213, Rome HS, Rome, Ga.
Hezekiah Grimsley, wr, 6-0, 165, Lafayette HS, Williamsburg, Va.
Jalen Holston, rb, 5-11, 202, Stockbridge HS, Stockbridge, Ga.
Hendon Hooker, qb, 6-4, 198, Dudley HS, Greensboro, N.C.
Devon Hunter, s, 6-1, 206, Indian River HS, Chesapeake, Va.
Aundre Kearney, rb, 6-0, 215, Mandarin HS, Jacksonville, Fla.
Dalton Keene, de, 6-4, 220, Chatfield HS, Littleton, Colo.
Kalil Pimpleton, ath, 5-6, 155, Muskegon HS, Muskegon, Mich.
Robert Porcher IV, de, 6-3, 240, Dr. Phillips HS, Orlando, Fla.
Nathan Proctor, olb, 6-3, 220, Lackey HS, Indian Head, Md.
Dylan Rivers, olb, 6-2, 226, Sherando HS, Stephens City, Va.
Sean Savoy, wr, 5-9, 175, Wilson HS, Washington, D.C.
Lecitus Smith, ot, 6-4, 255, Fitzgerald HS, Fitzgerald, Ga.
Devante Smith, s, 6-2, 195, Stonewall Jackson HS, Manassas, Va.
Bryce Watts, cb, 6-0, 165, Toms River High – North HS, Toms River, N.J.
Terius Wheatley, ath, 5-11, 175, Fork Union Military Academy, Fork Union, Va.
|WASHINGTON
Salvon Ahmed, ath, 6-0, 186, Juanita HS, Kirkland, Wash.
Henry Bainivalu, og, 6-6, 302, Skyline HS, Sammamish, Wash.
Hunter Bryant, te, 6-3, 240, Eastside Catholic HS, Sammamish, Wash.
Terrell Bynum, wr, 6-0, 184, St. John Bosco HS, Bellflower, Calif.
Alex Cook, wr, 6-2, 180, Sheldon HS, Sacramento, Calif.
Ali Gaye, de, 6-6, 270, Edmonds-Woodway HS, Edmonds, Wash.
Jake Haener, qb, 6-0, 180, Monte Vista HS, Danville, Calif.
Ty Jones, wr, 6-4, 200, Provo HS, Provo, Utah
Jaxson Kirkland, ot, 6-7, 305, Jesuit HS, Portland, Ore.
Jordan Lolohea, lb, 6-1, 247, East HS, Salt Lake City, Utah
Brandon McKinney, s, 6-1, 195, Lutheran HS – Orange County, Orange, Calif.
Elijah Molden, cb, 5-10, 175, West Linn HS, West Linn, Ore.
Ariel Ngata, olb, 6-2, 202, Reno, Nev./Folsom HS
Cole Norgaard, ot, 6-5, 250, St. Mary’s HS, Stockton, Calif.
Cade Otton, te, 6-5, 216, Tumwater HS, Tumwater, Wash.
Keith Taylor, cb, 6-2, 189, Servite HS, Anaheim, Calif.
Joe Tryon, de, 6-5, 238, Hazen Senior HS, Renton, Wash.
Joel Whitford, p, 6-4, 215, Neerim South, Australia
Jamire Calvin, wr, 5-10, 160, Cathedral HS, Los Angeles, Calif.
Cole Dubots, rb, 6-1, 185, Vista Murrieta HS, Murrieta, Calif.
Fa’avae Fa’avae, lb, 6-1, 210, Santa Ana, Calif./Mater Dei HS
Sean Harper, db, 6-2, 175, Holmes CC
Travell Harris, ath, 5-8, 170, Jesuit HS, Tampa, Fla.
Preston Hendry, de, 6-5, 235, Orange Coast College
George Hicks III, db, 6-0, 180, San Bernardino, Calif./Cajon HS
Dallas Hobbs, de, 6-6, 240, Cedar Rapids, Iowa/Deerfield Prep
Alec Kuzmack, ot, 6-5, 295, Eagle HS, Eagle, Idaho
Damion Lee, ath, 6-1, 180, Palm Springs HS, Palm Springs, Calif.
Isaiah Love, cb, 6-0, 170, West Covina HS, West Covina, Calif.
Abraham Lucas, ot, 6-8, 260, Archbishop Murphy HS, Everett, Wash.
Davontavean Martin, wr, 6-4, 180, Ellender Memorial HS, Houma, La.
Christian Mejia, de, 6-4, 220, Kailua HS, Kailua, Hawaii
Jonathan Nathaniel, ot, 6-5, 250, Basha HS, Chandler, Ariz.
Connor Neville, qb, 6-2, 215, Wilsonville HS, Wilsonville, Ore.
Caleb Perry, rb, 5-9, 175, King’s HS, Seattle, Wash.
Willie Rodgers III, de, 6-5, 230, Valor Christian HS, Highlands Ranch, Colo.
Dominick Silvels, wr, 6-3, 190, Henry Senior HS, San Diego, Calif.
Josh Talbott, s, 6-0, 175, Polytechnic HS, Long Beach, Calif.
Willie Taylor, lb, 6-3, 210, Cochran, Ga./Bleckley Co. HS
Robert Valencia, ol, 6-6, 295, San Francisco CC
Zaire Webb, cb, 5-10, 165, Duncan U. Fletcher HS, Neptune Beach, Fla.
Anthony White Jr., ath, 6-0, 165, Miami Central HS, Miami, Fla.
Easop Winston, wr, 5-11, 170, San Francisco CC
|WISCONSIN
Michael Balistreri, de, 6-4, 280, University School of Milwaukee, Grafton, Wis.Adam Bay, ls, 6-1, 205, Desert Ridge HS, Mesa, Ariz.
Tyler Beach, ot, 6-6, 270, Port Washington HS, Port Washington, Wis.
Logan Bruss, og, 6-4, 255, Kimberly HS, Kimberly, Wis.
Jack Coan, qb, 6-3, 190, Sayville HS, West Sayville, N.Y.
Madison Cone, cb, 5-8, 178, East Forsyth HS, Kernersville, N.C.
Danny Davis, wr, 6-1, 167, Springfield HS, Springfield, Ohio
Alex Fenton, og, 6-5, 280, Menomonie HS, Menomonie, Wis.
Jake Ferguson, te, 6-5, 189, Memorial HS, Madison, Wis.
Cade Green, wr, 6-0, 185, Lake Travis HS, Austin, Texas
Izayah Green-May, de, 6-5, 205, Bolingbrook HS, Bolingbrook, Ill.
Faion Hicks, cb, 5-10, 185, Charles W. Flanagan HS, Pembroke Pines, Fla.
Kayden Lyles, og, 6-3, 300, Middleton HS, Middleton, Wis.
Scott Nelson, s, 6-2, 190, University Of Detroit Jesuit, Detroit, Mich.
Emmet Perry, wr, 6-3, 180, De Soto HS, Desoto, Texas
Jonathan Taylor, rb, 5-11, 212, Salem HS, Salem, N.J.
Andrew Van Ginkel, lb, 6-4, 230, Iowa Western Community College, Rock Valley, Iowa
Danny Vanden Boom, qb, 6-4, 195, Kimberly HS, Kimberly, Wis.
Aaron Vopal, de, 6-8, 240, De Pere HS, De Pere, Wis.
|WEST VIRGINIA
Tyre Brady, wr, 6-3, 200, University of Miami, Homestead, Fla.
Janiero Crankfield, wr, 6-0, 170, Clearwater Academy Intl, HS, Clearwater, Fla.
Rodney Croom, dl, 6-3, 235, Winton Woods HS, Cincinnati, Ohio
Jamare Edwards, dl, 6-3, 240, Carol City HS, Miami, Fla.
Sheldon Evans, rb, 5-11, 205, Roswell HS, Roswell, Ga.
Isaiah Green, qb, 6-2, 203, Langston Hughes HS, Fairburn, Ga.
Darius Hodge, olb, 6-2, 248, Wake Forest HS, Wake Forest, N.C.
Monterio Hunt, wr, 6-1, 176, Walnut Attendance Center, Walnut, Miss.
Artis Johnson, lb/s, 6-1, 210, Reedley Community College, Lott, Texas
Armani Levias, te, 6-4, 245, Laney Community College, Ptiisburg, Calif.
Kereon Merrell, db, 5-11, 175, Dodge City Community College, Vienna, Ga.
Donyae Moody, lb, 6-2, 220, Hartnell Community College, Baltimore, Md.
Darian Owens, wr, 5-11, 188, Clovis West HS, Fresno, Ca.
DeCavilon Reese, rb, 5-10, 188, Benedictine HS, Cleveland, Ohio
NaQuan Renalds, wr, 6-2, 180, West Orange HS, Winter Garden, Fla.
Kyron Taylor, ol, 6-2, 271, South Dade HS, Homestead, Fla.
Shurod Thompson, s, 6-2, 195, Pittsburg HS, Antioch, Calif.
Nirion Washington, db, 6-1, 170, Desoto County HS, Arcadia, Fla.
Marcell Williams, wr, 5-10, 170, Ellsworth Community College, Palm Coast, Fla.
Hakeem Bailey, cb, 6-1, 190, Atlanta, Ga./Iowa Western CC
E.J. Brown, s, 5-11, 188, Stone Mountain, Ga.
Tevin Bush, wr, 5-6, 154, Landry-Walker HS, New Orleans, La.
Isaiah Hardy, ol, 6-7, 340, Laurel Springs, N.J./Lackawanna CC
Jalen Harvey, dl, 6-2, 325, Birmingham, Ala./Northwest Miss. CC
Ricky Johns, s, 6-3, 182, North Penn SHS, Lansdale, Pa.
Exree Loe, cb, 6-0, 182, Greater Johnstown SHS, Johnstown, Pa.
Dominique Maiden, wr, 6-5, 210, Temecula, Calif./Riverside CC
Lamonte McDougle, dt, 6-1, 295, Deerfield Beach HS, Deerfield Beach, Fla.
Derrek Pitts, s, 6-1, 173, South Charleston HS, South Charleston, W.Va.
Quondarius Qualls, lb, 6-2, 225, Farmerville, La./Northwest Miss. CC
Reggie Roberson, wr, 6-0, 175, Horn HS, Mesquite, Texas
Kenny Robinson, s, 6-3, 204, Imani Christian Academy, Pittsburgh, Pa.
Ezekiel Rose, dl, 6-3, 270, East Miss. CC
David Sills V, wr, 6-4, 210, El Camino CC
Alec Sinkfield, wr, 5-10, 180, American Heritage School, Delray Beach, Fla.
Collin Smith, s, 6-0, 196, Ligonier Valley HS, Ligonier, Pa.
Darius Stills, de, 6-2, 268, Fairmont HS, Fairmont, W.Va.
Tyler Thurmond, ot, 6-6, 275, Buford HS, Buford, Ga.
Kelby Wickline, ol, 6-5, 280, Jones County JC, Miss.
Maverick Wolfley, ilb, 6-3, 230, Morgantown HS, Morgantown, W.Va.
|WYOMING
Patrick Arnold, dt, 6-3, 295, Gretna HS, Gretna, Neb.
Keyon Blankenbaker, cb, 5-10, 170, Oak Park, Ill./Oak Park-River Forest HS
C.J. Coldon, wr, 6-1, 175, Althoff Catholic HS, Belleville, Ill.
Kason Davis, qb, 6-1, 180, Carthage HS, Carthage, Texas
Tray Dorfner, rb, 6-0, 175, Fircrest, Wash./River Ridge HS
Gavin Dunayski, de, 6-6, 245, Puyallup HS, Puyallup, Wash.
Esaias Gandy, s, 6-1, 180, South HS, Denver, Colo.
Ryan Gatoloai-Faupula, s, 6-1, 190, Inderkum HS, Sacramento, Calif.
Logan Harris, ol, 6-3, 275, Torrington, Wyo./Torrington HS
Javaree Jackson, de, 6-5, 250, West HS, Wauwatosa, Wis.
Victor Jones, olb, 6-4, 220, Inderkum HS, Sacramento, Calif.
Jared Scott, wr, 6-6, 200, Oak Park & River Forest HS, Oak Park, Ill.
Rudy Stofer, ot, 6-6, 255, Kearney, Neb./Kearney HS
Xazavian Valladay, rb, 5-11, 175, Brother Rice HS, Chicago, Ill.
Tyler Vander Waal, qb, 6-3, 210, Christian Brothers HS, Sacramento, Calif.
Alonzo Velazquez, ot, 6-6, 270, Parker HS, Janesville, Wis.
Davon Wells-Ross, olb, 6-4, 190, Omaha North HS, Omaha, Neb.
Trey Woods, ath, 6-4, 195, North Bend HS, North Bend, Ore.
