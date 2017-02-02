Sports Listen

Trending:

Pay RaiseHiring FreezeFOIAExecutive OrderMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » College Football National Signings

College Football National Signings

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 3:31 am 16 min read
Share
TEXAS

Baylor

Eleasah Anderson, og, 6-4, 280, Taylor HS, Houston, Texas

Demarco Artis, de, 6-3, 220, Seminole HS, Sanford, Fla.

Terrel Bernard, olb, 6-1, 200, La Porte HS, La Porte, Texas

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

Charlie Brewer, qb, 6-1, 192, Lake Travis HS, Austin, Texas

Advertisement

Timarcus Davis, cb, 5-11, 160, College Station HS, College Station, Texas

Trestan Ebner, ath, 6-0, 188, Henderson HS, Henderson, Texas

Harrison Hand, cb, 5-11, 183, Cherry Hill High-West HS, Cherry Hill, N.J.

Justin Harris, de, 6-6, 250, East Ascension HS, Gonzales, La.

Tyler Henderson, te, 6-4, 225, Lehman HS, Kyle, Texas

Gavin Holmes, wr, 5-11, 178, Northwest HS, Justin, Texas

Bryson Jackson, olb, 6-2, 195, Lake Ridge, Mansfield, Texas

Khalil Keith, ot, 6-5, 293, Winterboro HS, Alpine, Ala.

Henry Klinge III, og, 6-5, 295, Carroll HS, Southlake, Texas

Trevon Lewis, s, 6-0, 173, Lamar HS, Houston, Texas

Ashton Logan, s, 6-0, 203, Temple HS, Temple, Texas

Johnathan Lovett, rb, 6-1, 190, Cherokee HS, Marlton, N.J.

James Lynch, dt, 6-4, 273, Round Rock HS, Round Rock, Texas

Cole Maxwell, de, 6-5, 225, Allen HS, Allen, Texas

Ryan Miller, c, 6-2, 270, Carroll HS, Southlake, Texas

Jason Moore, ot, 6-4, 275, Independence HS, Frisco, Texas

Xavier Newman, c, 6-3, 272, De Soto HS, Desoto, Texas

Chidi Ogbonnaya, de, 6-5, 245, Langham Creek HS, Houston, Texas

Jalen Pitre, s, 5-11, 195, Stafford HS, Stafford, Texas

Rob Saulin, dl, 6-5, 250, Pennsville Memorial HS, Pennsville, N.J.

Abram Smith, rb, 6-0, 196, Abilene HS, Abilene, Texas

R.J. Sneed, wr, 6-2, 178, Cypress Ranch HS, Cypress, Texas

B.J. Thompson, de, 6-6, 210, England HS, England, Ark.

Houston Baptist

Ethan Beek, cb, 6-0, 185, Katy Taylor HS, Katy, Texas

James Brown, rb, 5-10, 180, Staffoed HS, Houston, Texas

LaDarius Dickens, rb, 5-10, 195, Rowlett HS, Rowlett, Texas

Johnavon Graham, de, 6-3, 250, Desoto/Cisco JC, DeSoto, Texas

Cody Hooks, cb, 6-4, 306, Willis/Blinn JC, Willis, Texas

Dennis Houston, wr, 6-1, 177, Warren HS, San Antonio, Texas

Segun Ijiyera, dt, 6-3, 275, Lake Dallas HS, Corinth, Texas

Jaylon Johnson, wr, 6-4, 194, Klein Collins HS, Spring, Texas

Raphael Lewis, cb, 6-0, 182, Cosumnes/Sac City CC, Elk Grove, Calif.

Samir Martula, ol, 6-7, 295, Cypress Ranch HS, Cypress, Texas

Coi Miller, cb, 6-0, 180, Bowie HS, Arlington, Texas

Dreshawn Minneweather, rb, 6-0, 215, North Mesquite HS, Mesquite, Texas

Quentin Peoples, lb, 6-2, 230, Leesburg HS, Leesburg, Texas

Kameron Pryor, wr, 6-0, 185, Davis HS, Houston, Texas

Raymond Randle, lb, 6-1, 225, Katy HS, Katy, Texas

Coleman Robinson, te, 6-3, 220, Centerville HS, Buffalo, Texas

Tyrell Stewart, lb, 6-2, 205, Lakeview Centennial HS, Garland, Texas

Vejon Wallis, de, 6-3, 220, Brother Martin HS, New Orleans, La.

Patrick Wolfe, s, 6-0, 170, St. Amant HS, St. Amant, La.

Bailey Zappe, qb, 6-2, 180, Victoria East HS, Victoria, Texas

Houston

David Anenih, olb, 6-2, 220, Mansfield Timberview HS, Arlington, Texas

Dennis Bardwell, og, 6-5, 276, Hargrave HS, Huffman, Texas

Tre’Von Bradley, ath, 5-11, 180, Cleburne HS, Cleburne, Texas

Devodric Bynum, wr, 5-11, 171, Lincoln HS, Dallas, Texas

Alexander Duke, de, 6-3, 230, Bellaire HS, Bellaire, Texas

Parker Eichenberger, te, 6-4, 230, Katy HS, Katy, Texas

Davion Ford, rb, 5-11, 170, New Orleans, La./Brother Martin

Elijah Gooden, rb, 6-0, 190, Boling HS, Boling, Texas

Elijah Gooden, lb, 6-1, 215, Boling, Texas/Boling HS

Bryan Jones, de, 6-5, 260, Madison Preparatory Academy, Baton Rouge, La.

Noah Jones, de, 6-3, 260, Lancaster HS, Lancaster, Texas

Derek Parish, ilb, 6-1, 235, Pearland HS, Pearland, Texas

Bryson Powers, s, 6-1, 175, Klein Collins HS, Klein, Texas

Dane Roy, pk, 6-7, 230, Bunyip, Australia/St. Paul’s ASG

Jeremy Singleton, wr, 5-11, 162, Brother Martin HS, New Orleans, La.

D.J. Small, db, 5-9, 160, Dickinson, Texas/Dickinson

Grant Stuard, olb, 6-0, 195, Oak Ridge HS, Conroe, Texas

Payton Turner, dl, 6-5, 217, Houston, Texas/Westside HS

Amaud Willis-Dalton, olb, 6-0, 195, Cypress Ranch HS, Cypress, Texas

Dalton Witherspoon, k/p, 5-9, 160, Moore, Okla./Northeastern Oklahoma A&M

Lamar University

Brandon Arnold, de, 6-2, 250, Smithson Valley HS, Spring Branch, Texas

Kirkland Banks, wr, 5-10, 170, Barbe HS, Lake Charles, La.

Detrick Bell, lb, 6-0, 215, Aldine Davis HS, Houston, Texas

Reggie Boseman, de, 6-2, 250, Beamont Central HS, Beamont, Texas

Abel Daily, db, 6-0, 195, A&M Consolidated HS, College Station, Texas

Jack Dallas, qb, 5-11, 180, West-Orange Stark HS, Orange, Texas

Tanner Douglas, wr, 5-10, 175, Pine-Richland HS, Gibsonia, Pa.

Dorian Gaston, wr, 6-2, 195, Itawamba CC, Fulton Miss.

Isaiah Howard, wr, 6-4, 210, Itawamba CC, Fulton Miss.

Josh Jinning, lb, 6-2, 200, The Colony HS, The Colony, Texas

Humberto Lopez, ol, 6-6, 295, John H. Reagon HS, Austin, Texas

Elvin Martinez, k/p, 5-9, 168, Huntsville HS, Huntsville, Texas

Micah McComb, ol, 6-5, 290, El Campo HS, El Campo, Texas

Colton Peterson, ol, 6-4, 300, Tomball Memorial HS, Tomball, Texas

J.T. Vongor, ol, 6-2, 315, South Grand Prairie HS, Grand Prairie, Texas

Myles Wanza, rb, 5-9, 180, Summer Creek HS, Houston, Texas

James White, rb, 6-0, 220, Texas A&M, Pearland, Texas

Willie Williams, ol, 6-3, 285, Texas State, Pearland, Texas

Tyris Williams, lb, 6-2, 225, Liberty HS, Liberty, Texas

Jarod Wood, te, 6-3, 225, Kilgore JS, Kilgore, Texas

North Texas

Jacob Brammer, ol, 6-4, 278, Foster HS, Richmond, Texas

Jaelon Darden, ath, 5-9, 160, Eisenhower HS, Houston, Texas

Tyreke Davis, s, 5-10, 194, Ryan HS, Denton, Texas

Kody Fulp, lb, 6-2, 225, China Spring HS, China Spring, Texas

Cameron Johnson, cb, 5-11, 176, Reagan Heights HS, Houston, Texas

Evan Johnson, rb, 5-6, 175, Loranger HS, Loranger, La.

Tony Krasniqi, dl, 6-1, 249, Sachse HS, Sachse, Texas

Manase Mose, ol, 6-1, 306, Trinity HS, Euless, Texas

Dakoda Newman, ol, 6-3, 329, Mansfield Timberview HS, Benbrook, Texas

Dion Novil, dl, 6-4, 240, Wylie HS, Abilene, Texas

Jevin Pahinui, ol, 6-2, 260, College of the Siskiyous, Mountlake Terrace, Wash.

Brian Parish, ol, 6-4, 262, Seguin HS, Arlington, Texas

Cade Pearson, qb, 6-2, 193, Texas HS, Texarkana, Texas

Makyle Sanders, s, 6-0, 188, Lee HS, Tyler, Texas

Tre Siggers, rb, 5-8, 180, Duncanville HS, Duncanville, Texas

Chris Thornton, lb, 6-1, 210, Palo Duro HS, Amarillo, Texas

Greg White, wr, 6-3, 175, Riverdale HS, Riverdale, Ga.

Prairie View

Zach Elder, p/k, 5-10, 180, San Antonio, Texas / Johnson HS

Danny Garza, ol, 6-3, 270, San Antonio, Texas / Harlandale HS

Marquez Griffin, ol, 6-3, 290, Carthage, Miss./East Miss. CC

Jaylen Harris, cb, 5-8, 170, Cedar Park, Texas / UTEP

Jiare Hicks, de, 6-4, 225, Newark, Del./Lackawanna CC

DeJohn Jones, ol, 6-4, 295, Garland, Texas / Lakeview Centennial HS

Andre Lewis, wr, 5-10, 175, Fresno, Texas / Hightower HS

Lavell McCullers, qb, 6-3, 205, Aberdeen, Maryland/City College San Francisco

Jose Medrano, wr, 6-2, 195, Alvin, Texas / Alvin HS

Willie Miles, s, 5-11, 180, Arlington, Texas / Timberview HS

Kaleb O’Bryant, wr, 5-11, 165, Cypress, Texas / Cypress Creek HS

Shay Rodgers, te, 6-4, 245, Tatum, Texas / Tatum HS

Seth Scott, ol, 6-4, 280, Mesquite, Texas / Skyline HS

Anthony Stubbs, lb, 6-0, 215, Millville, N.J./Monroe College

Garrett Thibodaux, ol, 6-7, 290, Rockwall, Texas/Tyler JC

Robert Wilkes, s, 6-1, 190, Vallejo, Calif. /Laney College

Jatece Wright, cb, 5-8, 180, Linden, N.J./Monroe College

Rice

Shea Baker, ol, 6-2, 275, Cedar Ridge HS, Round Rock, Texas

Chris Boudreaux, wr, 6-0, 160, Central Senior HS, Beaumont, Texas

Jaeger Bull, te, 6-4, 210, Flour Bluff HS, Beaumont, Texas

Garrett Grammer, lb, 6-1, 215, Richmond Foster HS, Rosenberg, Texas

William Harrison, k, 5-11, 175, Westfield HS, Westfield, Ind.

Gregor MacKellar, ol, 6-5, 350, St. Andrew’s College, Aurora, Canada

Cameron Montgomery, wr, 5-7, 155, Stafford HS, Stafford, Texas

George Nyakwol, db, 6-2, 180, Eisenhower HS, Houston, Texas

Kenneth Orji, de, 6-2, 215, Ft. Bend Elkins HS, Missouri City, Texas

Brandt Peterson, ol, 6-7, 250, Hyde Park Baptist HS, Austin, Texas

Isaiah Richardson, db, 6-1, 195, Foster HS, Richmond, Texas

Randall Royall, lb, 6-2, 220, Stratford HS, Houston, Texas

Trey Schuman, dl, 6-3, 280, Burleson HS, Burleson, Texas

Miklo Smalls, qb, 6-2, 195, Plano East Sr HS, Plano, Texas

Corbin Smith, ol, 6-4, 320, Nederland HS, Port Neches, Texas

TyRae Thornton, db, 6-0, 175, Cypress Ridge HS, Houston, Texas

Austin Trammell, wr, 5-11, 170, Klein HS, Spring, Texas

Sam Houston St.

Quan Ardoin, wr, 5-10, 160, Sterling HS, Baytown, Texas

Ty Barrett, ol, 5-9, 316, Skyline HS/TCU, Dallas, Texas

Ty Brock, qb, 6-4, 190, College Station HS, College Station, Texas

Liam Bunnell, k/p, 6-1, 190, Second Baptist HS, Houston, Texas

Sekou Clark, dl, 6-3, 260, Ryan HS/Trinity Valley CC

Deoundrei Davis, lb, 6-3, 215, Cy Woods HS/ Texas, Cypress, Texas

Kyran Jackson, rb, 5-8, 177, South Hills HS, Fort Worth, Texas

Moses Johnson, dl, 6-5, 260, Fort Bend Austin HS, Sugar Land, Texas

Caleb Jolivette, wr, 5-9, 170, Manvel HS, Manvel, Texas

Drew Mahlen, lb, 6-0, 205, Huntsville HS, Huntsville, Texas

Tristen McCollum, db, 6-2, 175, Ball HS, Galveston, Texas

Zyon McCollum, db, 6-2, 177, Ball HS, Galveston, Texas

Luke Melton, ol, 6-3, 315, Celina HS, Celina, Texas

Tyon Merchant, db, 6-1, 180, A&M Consolidated HS, College Station, Texas

Azuka Mgbemena, dl, 6-2, 250, Westfield HS, Spring Texas

Osi Odume, dl, 6-2, 238, Taylor HS, Alief, Texas

Markel Perry, lb, 6-1, 200, Ozen HS, Beaumont, Texas

Eric Schmid, qb, 6-1, 175, The Woodlands HS, The Woodlands, Texas

Tevyn Stevenson, wr, 5-11, 193, Allen HS, Allen, Texas

Colby Thomas, ol, 6-2, 270, Manvel HS, Manvel, Texas

Jaylen Thomas, db, 5-9, 165, North Shore HS, Galena Park, Texas

Craig Williams, db, 5-10, 180, St. Augustine HS/ Fresno City College, New Orleans, La.

SMU

Alan Ali, ol, 6-5, 275, Timber Creek HS, Fort Worth, Texas

Judah Bell, wr, 6-3, 189, Bishop Gorman HS, Tyler, Texas

Turner Coxe, de, 6-2, 250, Highland Park HS, Dallas, Texas

Jordan Gipson, dl, 6-1, 247, Bay City, Texas/Bay City

Justin Guy-Robinson, cb, 5-10, 170, Pearland HS, Pearland, Texas

Shaine Hailey, olb, 6-0, 205, Bishop Dunne HS, Dallas, Texas

Hayden Howerton, ol, 6-4, 260, Katy HS, Katy, Texas

Matthew Huhn, ot, 6-7, 280, Jay HS, San Antonio, Texas

Ar’mani Johnson, cb, 5-11, 165, Missouri City, Texas/Ridge Point

Harrison Loveless, de, 6-3, 255, Cypress Ranch HS, Cypress, Texas

Kayce Medlock, rb, 5-10, 186, Arp HS, Arp, Texas

Toby Ndukwe, de, 6-3, 220, George Ranch High, Richmond, Texas

Tyeson Neals, dl, 6-3, 235, Moore, Okla./NE Okla. A&M/Moore

Tyler Page, wr, 6-0, 175, Friendswood HS, Friendswood, Texas

Delano Robinson, s, 5-11, 185, Denton, Texas/Billy Ryan

Austin Upshaw, qb, 6-1, 188, La Porte, Texas/La Porte

Stephen F. Austin

Allen Arclies, te, 6-4, 235, Abbeville HS, Abbeville, La.

Romello Bentley, wr, 5-9, 180, Bartram Trail HS/Sierra College, Jacksonville, Fla.

Nathan Giles, s, 6-0, 180, Royse City HS, Royse City, Texas

Trenton Gordon, s, 5-11, 185, Rowlett HS, Rowlett, Texas

Marcos Herrerra, ol, 6-2, 290, Magnolia HS, Magnolia, Texas

Eli jones, cb, 5-10, 170, Duncanville HS, Duncanville, Texas

Caleb Lawton, cb, 5-11, 180, Cedar Hill HS, Cedar Hill, Texas

Holland Malone, dl, 6-5, 220, Klein Oak HS, Spring, Texas

Michael McCain, s, 6-1, 200, Silsbee HS, Silsbee, Texas

Javon McInnis, s, 5-10, 200, Ranchview HS, Irving, Texas

Bert Morris, lb, 6-1, 195, Tascosa HS, Amarillo, Texas

Dylan Parker, wr, 6-4, 185, Elysian Fields HS, Elysian Fields, Texas

Terrance Potts, lb, 6-2, 215, Trinity HS/Trinity Valley CC, Trinity, Texas

Jimmy Price, ol, 6-5, 270, Stratford HS, Houston, Texas

Desmond Robinson, lb, 6-3, 210, Atlanta HS, Atlanta, Texas

Sloan Rodberg, lb, 6-2, 220, Willis Point HS, Willis Point, Texas

Gavin Roland, s, 5-11, 185, Clear Springs HS, League City, Texas

Zach Smith, qb, 6-2, 185, Dawson HS, Pearland, Texas

Josh Thompson, wr, 5-11, 175, Garland HS, Garland, Texas

Dominic Williams, rb, 5-11, 200, Stony Point HS, Round Rock, Texas

Hayden Young, ol, 6-4, 280, Klein Oak HS, Spring, Texas

William Youngberg, ol, 6-4, 300, Payson HS/Glendale CC, Payson, Ariz.

TCU

Corey Bethley, dt, 6-1, 260, Katy HS, Katy, Texas

Alex Bush, lb, 6-2, 230, Cerritos College

Dennis Collins, de, 6-2, 250, West Monroe HS, West Monroe, La.

Terrell Cooper, de, 6-2, 240, Lindale HS, Lindale, Texas

Noah Daniels, cb, 6-0, 180, Clear Creek HS, League City, Texas

Al’Dontre Davis, wr, 6-0, 200, Lutcher HS, Lutcher, La.

George Ellis III, dt, 6-2, 290, American Heritage School, Plantation, Fla.

Wes Harris, og, 6-4, 295, Aledo HS, Aledo, Texas

Kerry Johnson, db, 6-1, 180, Houston, Texas/Westfield HS

Omar Manning, wr, 6-3, 203, Lancaster HS, Lancaster, Texas

Coy McMillon, ath, 6-4, 260, Abilene HS, Abilene, Texas

Ni’Jeel Meeking, lb, 6-3, 205, Farmerville, La./Union Parish HS

Michael Onyemaobi, ath, 6-1, 185, Chaparral HS, Temecula, Calif.

Jalen Reagor, wr, 6-0, 182, Waxahachie HS, Waxahachie, Texas

Shawn Robinson, qb, 6-2, 205, De Soto HS, Desoto, Texas

Kenedy Snell, rb, 5-8, 167, Waxahachie HS, Waxahachie, Texas

Ezra Tu’ua, dl, 6-2, 315, Anchorage, Alaska/Harbor College

La’Kendrick Van Zandt, db, 6-1, 200, Henderson, Texas/Henderson HS

Garret Wallow, s, 6-2, 200, John Curtis Christian, River Ridge, La.

Quazzel White, og, 6-4, 300, Lincoln HS, Tacoma, Wash.

Christian Williams, te, 6-4, 230, Orange, Calif./Fullerton College

Texas A&M

Jhamon Ausbon, wr, 6-2, 220, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Connor Blumrick, qb, 6-5, 200, Pearland HS, Pearland, Texas

Camron Buckley, wr, 6-2, 185, Cedar Hill HS, Cedar Hill, Texas

Keldrick Carper, ath, 6-2, 175, Plain Dealing HS, Plain Dealing, La.

Carson Green, ol, 6-6, 272, Carroll HS, Southlake, Texas

Anthony Hines, lb, 6-3, 220, Plano East Sr HS, Plano, Texas

Jared Hocker, ol, 6-6, 301, Birdville HS, North Richland Hills, Texas

Camron Horry, te, 6-5, 261, James Taylor HS, Katy, Texas

Devodrick Johnson, lb, 6-2, 211, Justin F Kimball HS, Dallas, Texas

Hezekiah Jones, wr, 5-11, 168, Stafford HS, Stafford, Texas

Myles Jones, cb, 6-4, 175, Magnolia West HS, Magnolia, Texas

Jacob Kibodi, rb, 6-2, 198, Christian Life Academy, Baton Rouge, La.

Santino Marchiol, lb, 6-3, 191, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Keynel McZeal, te, 6-2, 220, Port Neches-Groves HS, Port Neches, Texas

Kellen Mond, qb, 6-2, 170, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Dan Moore Jr., ol, 6-5, 315, West Brook Sr HS, Beaumont, Texas

Devin Morris, cb, 6-1, 180, Caldwell HS, Caldwell, Texas

Roshauud Paul, wr, 6-0, 170, Bremond HS, Bremond, Texas

Jayden Peevy, dt, 6-6, 279, Bellaire HS, Bellaire, Texas

Grayson Reed, ol, 6-5, 305, Cypress Creek HS, Cypress, Texas

Debione Renfro, cb, 6-2, 183, Pearland HS, Pearland, Texas

Ondario Robinson, de, 6-3, 236, Hutto HS, Hutto, Texas

Derrick Tucker, s, 6-1, 189, Manvel HS, Manvel, Texas

Adrian Wolford, olb, 6-4, 323, Meeker HS, Meeker, Okla.

Texas

Marqez Bimage, lb, 6-2, 230, Brenham HS, Brenham, Texas

Kobe Boyce, cb, 6-0, 163, Lake Dallas HS, Lake Dallas, Texas

Cade Brewer, te, 6-3, 210, Lake Travis HS, Austin, Texas

Toneil Carter Jr., rb, 5-11, 197, Langham Creek HS, Houston, Texas

Jamari Chisholm, dl, 6-4, 299, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M/Valdosta, Ok

Samuel Cosmi, ol, 6-6, 279, Langham Creek, Texas

Max Cummins, de, 6-6, 245, All Saints’ Episcopal School, Fort Worth, Texas

Sam Ehlinger, qb, 6-1, 215, Westlake HS, Austin, Texas

Montrell Estell, db, 6-2, 180, Hooks HS, Hooks, Texas

Taquon Graham, de, 6-3, 266, Temple HS, Temple, Texas

Gary Johnson, lb, 6-0, 211, Dodge City CC/Douglas, Ala.

Derek Kerstetter, ol, 6-5, 299, Reagan HS, San Antonio, Texas

Reese Leitao, te, 6-4, 234, Jenks HS, Jenks, Okla.

Damion Miller, wr, 6-0, 189, John Tyler HS, Tyler, Texas

Jordan Pouncey, wr, 6-1, 187, Winter Park HS, Winter Park, Fla.

Joshua Rowland, k/p, 5-11, 202, Mississippi Gulf Coast CC/Madison Central, Miss.

Josh Thompson, db, 5-11, 178, Nacogdoches HS, Nacogdoches, Texas

Daniel Young, rb, 6-0, 210, Westfield HS, Houston, Texas

Texas Southern

Demontario Anderson, lb, 6-3, 210, Beeville, Texas/A.C. Jones HS

De’Andre Angelle, wr, 5-10, 180, Port Arthur, Texas/ Memorial HS

LaDarryl Blair, wr, 5-11, 182, Dallas, Texas/South Oak Cliff HS

Jason Briggs, de, 6-5, 230, Baton Rouge, La./ Christian LIfe Academy

Terio Brown, fb, 5-9, 170, Houston, Texax/Humble HS

Tyriq Burnett, lb, 6-1, 220, Willis Point, Texas/ Willis Point HS

Chris Castle, lb, 6-2, 220, Woodville, Texas/Woodville HS

Raymond Clayborn, ol, 6-2, 290, Houston, Texax/St. Pious X HS

Davante Emebo, de, 6-3, 270, Houston, Texas/Elkins HS

Paul Favorite, lb, 6-1, 211, Dallas, Texas/Bishop Dunne HS

Patrick Howell, lb, 6-1, 225, Houston, Texas/Dawson HS

Jayden Jackson, db, 6-0, 180, San Antonio, Texas/Steele HS

Jadon McConnell, te, 6-4, 260, La Porte, Texas/La Porte HS

Adrian Munoz, lb, 6-2, 240, Carrollton, Texas/Creekview HS

Joshua Murray, db, 6-0, 170, Houston, Texas/St. Pius X HS

Elijah Odom, qb, 6-2, 210, Richmond, Va./Hermitage HS

Ryder Rae, ol, 6-3, 280, La Porte, Texas/La Porte HS

Luis Reyes, k, 6-0, 175, Cypress, Texas/Cy Woods HS

Austin Sessums, qb, 6-0, 185, Tampa, Fla./Tampa Catholic HS

Matthew Stephenson, db, 5-10, 170, Houston, Texas/North Shore HS

Kenterious Walker, db, 6-0, 180, Houston, Texas/Davis HS

Bradlee Warrick, fb, 6-2, 265, Pittsburgh, Texas/Pittsburgh HS

Jimmy White, dl, 6-3, 280, Willis, Texas/ Willis HS

Quincey Williams, dl, 6-3, 295, San Antonio, Texas/Steele HS

Texas State

Sami Awad, dl, 6-1, 300, Duncanville HS, Mckinney, Texas

T.J. Bedford, wr, 6-4, 195, St. Paul’s HS, Covington, La.

John Brannon, ilb, 6-0, 220, Prosper HS, Prosper, Texas

Caleb Carlile, ot, 6-5, 300, Waxahachie HS, Waxahachie, Texas

Gjemar Daniels, dt, 6-0, 317, Kennedale HS, Kennedale, Texas

Preston Dimery, s, 6-1, 175, Tivy HS, Kerrville, Texas

Nic Foster, ol, 6-4, 275, Arlington HS, Arlington Texas

Jaylen Gipson, qb, 6-2, 190, Mexia HS, Mexia, Texas

London Harris, olb, 6-1, 190, Manvel HS, Manvel, Texas

Jeremiah Haydel, wr, 6-0, 170, Alief Taylor HS, Houston Texas

Reece Jordan, c, 6-3, 255, Boyd HS, Boyd, Texas

Kishawn Kelley, ath, 6-2, 202, Corsicana HS, Corsicana, Texas

Tanner King, ol, 6-5, 270, Deer Park HS, Houston Texas

Willie Lee Jones, Ill., qb, 6-3, 190, Silsbee HS, Beaumont, Texas

Anthony Mayes, Jr., ol, 6-4, 315, H.D. Woodson HS, DC

Jaylin Nelson, qb, 5-9, 200, Duncanville HS, Duncanville, Texas

Josh Newman, s, 6-1, 194, Cedar Hill HS, Cedar Hill, Texas

Caeveon Patton, dt, 6-3, 265, Cuero HS, Cuero, Texas

Kieston Roach, db, 6-0, 185, North Shore HH, Houston Texas

Kordell Rodgers, db, 5-10, 165, Lufkin HS, Lufkin, Texas

Jakharious Smith, de, 6-2, 215, So Grand Prairie HS, Grand Prairie, Texas

Anthony Smith, rb, 5-10, 200, Fossil RIdge HS, Fort Wort, Texas

Caleb Twyford, cb, 6-0, 180, Farmersville HS, Farmersville, Texas

Nick Wilkins, dl, 6-2, 250, Manvel HS, Rosharon, Texas

Damian Williams, qb, 6-1, 229, Archbishop Rummel HS, Metairie, La.

Texas Tech

Quincy Addison, db, 6-1, 185, Angleton HS, Angleton, Texas

Dakota Allen, lb, 6-1, 235, East Miss. CC

Jack Anderson, c, 6-5, 300, Frisco HS, Frisco, Texas

McLane Carter, qb, 6-3, 220, Tyler JC, Texas

John Davis, db, 6-1, 180, Trinity HS, Euless, Texas

Dawson Deaton, c, 6-5, 297, Frisco HS, Frisco, Texas

Vaughnte Dorsey, db, 5-11, 200, Gulf Coast CC

Will Farrar, ot, 6-5, 290, Travis HS, Richmond, Texas

Adrian Frye, db, 6-1, 175, Eisenhower HS, Richmond, Texas

Jacob Hines, ol, 6-5, 325, Cabrillo HS, Long Beach, Calif.

Riko Jeffers, lb, 6-2, 235, Sachse HS, Sachse, Texas

Tony Jones, lb, 6-2, 220, Lyman HS, Casselberry, Fla.

Javon Lane, db, 6-2, 180, Nacogdoches HS, Nacogdoches, Texas

Jaylon Lane, db, 6-3, 190, Independence CC

Xavier Martin, qb, 6-0, 180, Steele HS, Cibolo, Texas

Nelson Mbanasor, de, 6-3, 270, Hendrickson HS, Pflugerville, Texas

Octavious Morgan, db, 6-0, 200, Greenwood, HS, Greenwood, S.C.

Desmond Nisby, rb, 6-1, 235, Anderson Valley HS, San Francisco, Calif.

Dominic Panazzolo, p, 6-5, 205, Plane East HS, Plano, Texas

Casey Verhulst, ol, 6-6, 315, Plano East Sr HS, Plano, Texas

Texas-San Antonio

Samuel Barnes, cb, 6-1, 190, Richmond, Texas/George Ranch HS

B.J. Daniels, rb, 6-2, 208, Palm Bay Senior HS, Melbourne, Fla.

Kevin Davis, ot, 6-3, 284, Angleton HS, Angleton, Texas

Josh Dunlop, ol, 6-7, 300, Dodge City CC

Robert Fuentes, de, 6-4, 200, Southwest HS, San Antonio, Texas

Michael Goff, te, 6-2, 230, San Antonio, Texas/Johnson HS

De’Marco Guidry, lb, 6-1, 210, La Marque, Texas/La Marque HS

Frank Harris, ath, 6-1, 176, Samuel Clemens HS, Schertz, Texas

Jaylon Haynes, dt, 6-1, 290, Wharton HS, Wharton, Texas

Morris Joseph Jr., dt, 6-1, 270, West Orange-Stark HS, Orange, Texas

Chance McLeod, te, 6-4, 230, Victoria East HS, Victoria, Texas

Javontavius Mosley, cb, 6-0, 164, John Tyler HS, Tyler, Texas

Dominic Pastucci, ot, 6-5, 275, Hendrickson HS, Pflugerville, Texas

Donovan Perkins, lb, 6-0, 220, Zachary, La./Zachary HS

Tay’lor Perry, s, 5-10, 180, Crosby, Texas/ Crosby HS

Bryce Rivers, qb, 6-3, 202, John Paul Stevens HS, San Antonio, Texas

Keeyon Smart, ol, 6-5, 300, Kilgore JC

Dadrian Taylor, rb, 6-1, 163, Shiner HS, Shiner, Texas

Robert Ursua, te, 6-3, 230, Palomar JC

Vance Vallair, s, 6-2, 178, Central Senior HS, Beaumont, Texas

Tariq Woolen, wr, 6-5, 205, Fort Worth, Texas/Arlington Heights

UTEP

Calvin Brownholtz, qb, 6-2, 185, Jesuit HS, Carmichael, Calif.

Alex Fernandes, qb, 6-3, 200, Austin, Texas/Vandergrift HS

Kalaii Griffin, lb, 6-1, 220, Ventura CC

Kobie Herring, lb, 6-0, 220, Refugio, Texas/Refugio HS

Cutter Leftwich, ol, 6-1, 285, El Paso, Texas/Franklin HS

David Lucero, te, 6-5, 230, Arizona Western College

Trace Mascorro, dl, 6-1, 275, Refugio, Texas/Refugio HS

Forest McKee, ilb, 6-1, 228, Onate HS, Las Cruces, N.M.

Jamar Smith, lb, 5-11, 230, Holmes CC

Kahani Smith, db, 6-1, 185, Riverside CC

Jalen Spady, ol, 6-3, 340, Huntsville, Ala./Huntsville HS

Javaughn Thomas, de, 6-2, 230, El Paso, Texas/El Paso HS

James Tupou, ilb, 5-10, 220, Allen HS, Allen, Texas

Brent Ugochukwu, lb, 6-0, 210, Richmond, Texas/George Ranch HS

Joshua Wells, lb, 6-1, 215, El Paso, Texas/Parkland HS

Tyson Wilson, db, 5-10, 165, McKinney, Texas/McKinney HS

MORE

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » College Football National Signings
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

2003: Space shuttle Columbia breaks up while entering the atmosphere over Texas

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended