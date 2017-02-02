College Football National Signings

Sports Listen

NEBRASKA

Nebraska

Austin Allen, te, 6-8, 215, Aurora HS, Aurora, Neb.

Broc Bando, olb, 6-5, 285, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Elijah Blades, cb, 6-3, 170, Muir HS, Pasadena, Calif.

Jaylin Bradley, rb, 6-0, 180, Bellevue West Sr HS, Bellevue, Neb.

Damion Daniels, dt, 6-2, 320, Bishop Dunne HS, Dallas, Texas

Tristan Gebbia, qb, 6-3, 180, Calabasas HS, Calabasas, Calif.

Willie Hampton, lb, 6-2, 220, American Heritage School, Plantation, Fla.

Brenden Jaimes, olb, 6-6, 265, Lake Travis HS, Austin, Texas

Keyshawn Johnson, Jr., wr, 6-1, 195, Calabasas HS, Calabasas, Calif.

Tyjon Lindsey, wr, 5-8, 165, Bishop Gorman HS, Las Vegas, Nev.

Jaevon McQuitty, wr, 6-2, 185, Battle HS, Columbia, Mo.

Ben Miles, fb, 6-1, 210, Catholic HS, Baton Rouge, La.

Kurt Rafdal, te, 6-7, 225, Carmel HS, Carmel, Ind.

Avery Roberts, lb, 6-0, 218, Concord HS, Wilmington, Del.

Matt Sichterman, olb, 6-5, 265, Kings HS, Kings Mills, Ohio

Guy Thomas, de, 6-2, 201, Booker T. Washington HS, Miami, Fla.

Deontre Thomas, dt, 6-3, 275, Mustang HS, Mustang, Okla.

Chris Walker, ol, 6-6, 275, Lincoln East HS, Lincoln, Neb.

Andrew Ward, lb, 6-2, 215, Muskegon HS, Muskegon, Mich.

Deiontae Watts, dt, 6-3, 302, Plano East Sr HS, Plano, Texas

NEW JERSEY

Rutgers

Ryan Anderson, p, 6-1, 210, Olivet College, Olivet, Mich.

Elijah Barnwell, rb, 5-10, 196, Piscataway Township HS, Piscataway, N.J.

Tim Barrow, ath, 6-1, 170, Tottenville HS, Staten Island, N.Y.

Jamaal Beaty, og, 6-4, 270, St. John Vianney Regl HS, Holmdel, N.J.

Raheem Blackshear, rb, 5-10, 171, Archbishop Wood HS, Warminster, Pa.

Brendan Bordner, de, 6-5, 240, Hilliard Bradley HS, Hilliard, Ohio

Owen Bowles, c, 6-3, 280, Cedar Creek HS, Egg Harbor City, N.J.

Micah Clark, ot, 6-5, 255, St. John Vianney Regl HS, Holmdel, N.J.

Brendan DeVera, fb, 6-2, 230, Wayne Hills HS, Wayne, N.J.

Jaohne Duggan, dt, 6-2, 268, Liberty HS, Bethlehem, Pa.

Olakunle Fatukasi, olb, 6-1, 209, Grand Street High School, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Tyshon Fogg, ilb, 6-2, 235, Calvert Hall College HS, Baltimore, Md.

Tyler Hayek, wr, 6-4, 180, Wayne Hills HS, Wayne, N.J.

Hunter Hayek, wr, 5-11, 175, Wayne Hills HS, Wayne, N.J.

Naijee Jones, s, 6-0, 180, Timber Creek HS, Sicklerville, N.J.

Shameen Jones, wr, 6-2, 171, Cardinal Hayes HS, Bronx, N.Y.

Johnathan Lewis, qb, 6-3, 228, St. Peters Preparatory School, Jersey City, N.J.

Eddie Lewis, wr, 6-0, 172, Mater Dei HS, Middletown, N.J.

Edwin Lopez, s, 6-0, 180, Woodrow Wilson HS, Camden, N.J.

TiJaun Mason, de, 6-6, 215, Trezevant HS, Memphis, Tenn.

Bo Melton, wr, 5-11, 180, Cedar Creek HS, Egg Harbor City, N.J.

Damon Mitchell, wr, 6-2, 205, Atlantic City, N.J.

C.J. Onyechi, olb, 6-2, 208, West Orange HS, West Orange, N.J.

Syhiem Simmons, s, 6-1, 200, George Washington Carver HS, Birmingham, Ala.

Mike Tverdov, de, 6-3, 231, Union Senior HS, Union, N.J.

Travis Vokolek, te, 6-5, 220, Kickapoo HS, Springfield, Mo.

Samuel Vretman, ot, 6-6, 295, Cheshire Academy, Cheshire, Conn.

Everett Wormley, wr, 6-1, 175, Burlington Township HS, Burlington, N.J.

NEW MEXICO

New Mexico

Sammy Bernard, ol, 6-5, 285, Northeast Oklahoma A&M, Lindsay, Okla.

Aaron Blackwell, dl, 6-3, 292, Mesa CC, Peoria, Ariz.

Nico Bolden, db, 6-3, 199, Woodbury Sr., Woodbury, Minn.

Rayshawn Boyce, lb, 6-5, 248, Riverside, Calif./Notre Dame HS

Jalin Burrell, db, 6-1, 195, Moorpark JC, Riverside, Calif.

Cameron Burston, qb, 6-4, 210, Contra Costa College, Vallejo, Calif.

Bryson Carroll, qb, 5-9, 183, Roosevelt HS, San Antonio, Texas

Jermane Conyers, dl, 6-3, 320, Dodge City CC, Rossville, Ga.

Jordan Flack, lb, 6-3, 220, Moorpark JC, Newbury Park, Calif.

Coltin Gerhart, rb, 6-0, 215, Arizona State, Murrieta, Calif.

Lon Hampton, ls, 6-1, 235, Northeast Oklahoma A&M, Zena, Okla.

Marcus Hayes, db, 6-0, 192, Rockford East HS, Rockford, Ill.

Willie Hobdy, db, 6-2, 185, Coffeyville CC, Garland, Tex.

Amonai Itaaehau, lb, 6-2, 240, Mesa CC, Mesa, Ariz.

Langston Murray, dl, 6-2, 335, Logansport HS, Logansport, La.

Daniel Peabody, te, 6-2, 216, Ironwood Ridge HS, Tucson, Ariz.

D’Angelo Ross, db, 5-10, 185, Fullerton JC, La Puente, Calif.

Michael Sewell Jr., db, 6-1, 197, L.A. Valley College, Palmdale, Calif.

Sitiveni Tamaivena, lb, 6-1, 230, Mount San Antonio College, Renton, Wash.

Dylan Weaver, ol, 6-6, 300, Piedra Vista HS, Farmington, N.M.

Marcus Williams, te, 6-2, 215, Cleveland HS, Rio Rancho, N.M.

New Mexico State

Tevis Abraham, wr, 6-1, 180, Southern University Lab School, Baton Rouge, La.

Josh Adkins, qb, 6-2, 210, Spring Branch, Texas/Smithson Valley HS

Trevor Brohard, olb, 6-3, 215, Los Lunas HS, Los Lunas, N.M.

Dylan Brown, k, 6-0, 170, Chandler, Ariz./Hamilton HS

Marcus Buckley, dl, 6-2, 250, Weatherford, Texas/Weatherford HS

Kris’Sean Edwards, ol, 6-4, 265, Tulsa, Okla./Union HS

Lui Fa’amasino, lb, 6-0, 225, Anchorage, Alaska/West HS

Josh Foley, rb, 5-11, 200, Rio Rancho, N.M./Rio Rancho HS

Davis Harker, ol, 6-3, 215, Tulsa, Okla./Union HS

Jeremy Hodge, ath, 6-1, 190, Parish Episcopal School, Dallas, Texas

Komotay Koffie, db, 6-1, 195, Providence, R.I./Knoxville Central HS

Ron LaForce, db, 6-1, 205, Bayou La Batre, Ala./Alma Bryant HS

Jaylon Mascorro, rb, 6-2, 210, Refugio HS, Refugio, Texas

Cameron Matthews, qb, 6-5, 205, Trinity Valley School, Fort Worth, Texas

Isaac McClain, ol, 6-2, 315, Manteca, Calif./Manteca HS

Leon McQuaker, lb, 6-3, 215, Augusta, Ga./Josey HS

Anthony Nash, db, 5-11, 200, Elgin, Texas/Elgin HS

Tim O’Donnell, ls, 5-9, 240, Queensland, Australia

Bryce Roberts, te, 6-5, 220, Mustang HS, Mustang, Okla.

Billy Sharmoug, ol, 6-2, 315, Manteca, Calif./Manteca HS

Nakota Shepard-Creer, db, 6-2, 205, Vallejo, Calif./Salesian Prep HS

Gaven Swinson, wr, 6-4, 205, Mayfield HS, Las Cruces, N.M.

Jon Vogt, OL, 6-3, 310, Canutillo, Texas/Canutillo HS

Xander Yarberough, te, 6-6, 245, San Antonio, Texas/Roosevelt HS

Matthew Young, olb, 6-4, 230, Onate HS, Las Cruces, N.M.

NEVADA

Nevada

Austin Arnold, wr, 5-11, 190, Bishop Gorman HS, Las Vegas, Nev.

Brandon Brooks, db, 6-3, 185, San Diego, Calif./Riverside CC

Elijah Cooks, wr, 6-5, 215, Atascadero, Calif./Atascadero HS

David Cornwell, qb, 6-5, 228, Jones, Okla./Alabama

Vosean Crumbie, db, 6-1, 195, Tallahasse, Fla./Ventura College

Kaymen Cureton, qb, 6-2, 190, Los Angeles Senior HS, Los Angeles, Calif.

Gray Davis, og, 6-4, 308, Parish Episcopal School, Dallas, Texas

Theo Goodwin, wr, 6-1, 182, El Cajon, Calif./Christian HS

Chris Green Jr., dt, 6-2, 276, Los Angeles Senior HS, Los Angeles, Calif.

Marshall Levins, ol, 6-6, 305, Mansfield, Ohio/Fullerton College

McLane Mannix, wr, 5-10, 178, Midland, Texas/Midland HS

Anthony Palomares, ol, 6-4, 290, Victorville, Calif./Vicotr Valley HS

Dominic Peterson, dt, 6-2, 260, Nathaniel Narbonne HS, Harbor City, Calif.

Trevor Price, lb, 5-10, 210, Cedar Ridge, Texas/Cedar Ridge HS

Berdale Robins, cb, 5-9, 170, Los Angeles Senior HS, Los Angeles, Calif.

Nephi Sewell, cb, 5-10, 175, Desert Hills HS, St George, Utah

Lamin Touray, ilb, 6-1, 225, Bishop Alemany HS, Mission Hills, Calif.

Tyson Williams, wr, 5-10, 190, Dothan, Ala./Dothan HS

Chase Windham, ol, 6-4, 260, Murrieta Calif./Vista Murrieta HS

Ian Zamudio, wr, 5-9, 155, Riverside,Calif./Notre Dame HS

UNLV

Sid Acosta, c, 6-0, 305, Riverside CC, Corona, Calif

Noah Bean, te, 6-3, 220, Grace Brethren Jr Sr HS, Simi Valley, Calif.

Jeremy Clark, wr, 6-2, 195, La Mirada HS, La Mirada, CA

Greg Francis, s, 6-2, 190, Bishop Gorman HS, Las Vegas, Nev.

Demitrious Gibbs, db, 6-4, 185, Southewestern College, Chula Vista, Calif.

Marckell Grayson, qb, 6-2, 195, Desert Pines HS, Las Vegas, Nev.

Farrell Hester, ilb, 6-0, 235, Bishop Gorman HS, Las Vegas, Nev.

Bruce Hester Jr., dl, 6-1, 280, Mesa CC, Mesa, Arizona

Tariq Hollandsworth, rb, 6-0, 206, Sacramento HS, Sacramento, Calif.

Spencer Katoanga, lb, 6-0, 235, El Camino HS, Oceanside, Calif.

Roger Mann, de, 6-3, 250, Palomar College, San Diego, Calif.

Ashton Morgan, ol, 6-5, 295, Pleasant Valley HS, Chicho Calif.

Nate Neal, de, 6-4, 225, Etiwanda HS, Etiwanda, Calif.

Jamaal Neal, te, 6-0, 230, South Gate HS, South Gate, Calif.

Justice Oluwaseun, ol, 6-2, 325, Foster HS, Richmond, Texas

Jacob Rominger, lb, 6-2, 230, Highland CC, Overland Park, Kan.

Daniel Schoene, og, 6-6, 310, Bakersfield HS, Bakersfield, Calif.

Drew Tejchman, wr, 6-0, 185, North Cobb HS, Kennesaw, Ga.

NEW YORK

Army

Signings not released until summer.

Buffalo

Ali Abbas, db, 5-10, 175, Irvington, N.J./ Irvington HS

Julien Bourassa, te, 6-6, 225, Laval, Quebec/Cegep de Vieux Montreal

Frendy Darelus, de, 6-5, 220, Dillard HS, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Jacob Gall, ol, 6-2, 300, Cincinnati, Ohio/Archbishop Moeller

Kobe Green, s, 5-11, 180, Deerfield Beach HS, Deerfield Beach, Fla.

Ja’Varius Harrison, ilb, 6-0, 215, North Florida Christian, Tallahassee, Fla.

Dawun Hylton, db, 6-1, 190, Opa-Locka, Fl./Navy Prep

Charlie Jones, wr, 5-10, 170, Deerfield HS, Deerfield, Ill.

Isaiah King, wr, 6-1, 187, Norview HS, Norfolk, Va.

Malcolm Koonce, dl, 6-3, 255, Peekskill, N.Y./Archbisop Stepinac

Justin Mulbah, olb, 6-0, 200, St. Vincent Pallotti HS, Laurel, Md.

Jaylin Nolden, de, 6-3, 220, Euclid, Ohio/Euclid

Jaret Patterson, rb, 5-8, 170, St. Vincent Pallotti HS, Laurel, Md.

James Patterson, ilb, 6-0, 215, St. Vincent Pallotti HS, Laurel, Md.

Nikolas Ricks, lb, 6-2, 230, Akron Ohio/Ellsworth CC

Jeremiah Riordan, ls, 6-1, 215, University Of Detroit Jesuit, Detroit, Mich.

Rodney Scott, wr, 6-2, 185, Miami Southridge HS, Miami, Fla.

Rick Squires, wr, 6-1, 196, Penn Hills SHS, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tim Terry, lb, 6-2, 215, Pittsburgh, Pa./Central Catholic

Kyle Vantrease, qb, 6-3, 225, Stow-Munroe Falls HS, Stow, Ohio

Colgate

Barney Amor, k/p, 6-2, 180, Central Bucks HS, Doylestown, Pa.

Jack Badovinac, ol, 6-2, 275, Loyola Academy, Wilmette, Ill.

Robert Brand, db, 5-11, 165, Windermere Preparatory School, Windermere, Fla.

Grant Breneman, qb, 6-1, 195, Cedar Cliff HS, Mechanicsburg, Pa.

Blane Briggs, lb, 6-0, 220, First Baptist Academy, Naples, Fla.

Kyan Brumfield, db, 5-11, 175, Brandeis HS, San Antonio, Texas

Tre Caine, wr, 6-0, 190, University Liggett School, Detroit, Mich.

Sammy Diehl, ol, 6-3, 285, Lincoln Way East HS, Frankfort, N.J.

Nick Draught, wr, 6-2, 210, Immaculate Heart Central HS, Watertown, N.Y.

Jake Froschauer, qb, 6-3, 180, Summit HS, Summit, N.J.

Hunter Gossman, dl, 6-3, 235, Lakeside School, Seattle, Wash.

Andrew Jaworski, lb, 6-1, 210, Wilmington Friends School, Wilmington, Del.

Sam Jennings, dl, 6-5, 220, Harding Academy, Olive Branch, Miss.

Owen Rosenberger, dl, 6-4, 240, Brooks School, North Andover, Mass.

Alex Sargiss, ol, 6-2, 265, Red Bank Catholic HS, Colts Neck, N.J.

TySean Sizer, db, 6-0, 160, Irondequoit HS, Rochester, N.Y.

Quinn Stephenson, ls, 6-0, 210, University School, Moreland Hills, Ohio

Trevor Thompson, lb, 6-0, 205, Shawnee Mission East HS, Mission Hills, Kan.

Malik Twyman, rb, 5-9, 210, Haverford School, Williamstown, N.J.

Long Island

Greg Amato, ol, 6-2, 295, William Floyd HS

Damien Caffrey, te, 6-5, 230, John Glenn HS

Bryce Campbell, db, 6-3, 190, Colts Neck

Jonathan Campbell, cb, 5-10, 175, Paramus Catholic

Jake Carlock, lb, 6-2, 225, Stony Brook

Mike Doyle, dt, 6-1, 270, J.W. Mitchell

Jaelin Hood, wr, 6-0, 195, Freeport

Jahmel Johnson, cb, 5-10, 175, Bergen Catholic

Kamari Jones-Hunter, dl, 6-1, 257, Monroe CC

Julian SIngh, ol, 6-4, 305, Lenape

Nazir Streater, rb, 5-11, 182, Camden Catholic

Trevor Taylor, lb, 6-1, 230, Trinity Episcopal School

Matt Zelaya, wr, 5-8, 160, Paramus Catholic

Syracuse

Brandon Berry, dl, 6-3, 230, Griffin, Ga.

Eric Coley, db, 6-2, 175, Fayetteville-Manlius HS, Manlius, N.Y.

Patrick Davis, og, 6-5, 290, Champlain College, Sherbrooke, Canada

Dakota Davis, ot, 6-5, 312, Glenelg HS, Glenelg, Md.

Tommy DeVito, qb, 6-2, 191, Don Bosco Prep School, Ramsey, N.J.

Chris Elmore, fb, 6-0, 280, Phillips HS Academy, Chicago, Ill.

Nadarius Fagan, olb, 6-2, 190, Miami Southridge HS, Miami, Fla.

Ryan Guthrie, lb, 6-2, 215, West Forsyth Cumming, Ga.

Aaron Hackett, te, 6-3, 225, Venice Senior HS, Venice, Fla.

Curtis Harper, dt, 6-2, 302, McKeesport Area SHS, Mc Keesport, Pa.

Nykeim Johnson, wr, 5-8, 165, Friendship Collegiate Acad., Washington, D.C.

Sharod Johnson, wr, 5-11, 165, Booker T. Washington HS, Miami, Fla.

Kingsley Jonathan, dl, 6-3, 245, St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, Md.

Cameron Jordan, wr, 6-3, 195, Wheatley Heights, N.Y.

Ifeatu Melifonwu, db, 6-3, 195, Grafton Memorial Senior, Grafton, Mass.

Zach Morton, dl, 6-4, 220, Cass Technical HS, Detroit, Mich.

Ravian Pierce, te, 6-3, 225, Plantation, Fla

Markenzy Pierre, rb, 6-0, 200, Liberty HS, Kissimmee, Fla.

Tyrell Richards, olb, 6-3, 218, Central Peel SS, Brampton, Canada

Allen Stritzinger, rb, 6-0, 190, De La Salle Collegiate HS, Warren, Mich.

Russell Thompson-Bishop, wr, 6-1, 192, Bloomfield HS, Bloomfield, Conn.

Kadeem Trotter, lb, 6-2, 185, McKinley HS, Canton, Ohio

Wagner

Derek Avery, db, 6-2, 200, Brooke Point, Stafford, Va.

Macai Bruce, dl, 6-2, 240, Jonesboro HS, Jonesboro, Ga.

Chris Ciccone, qb, 6-2, 190, Hillsborough, Hillsborough, N.J.

Ivan Clare, qb, 6-0, 205, Bridgeton Academy

Joshua DeCambre, wr, 6-4, 190, Curtis HS, Staten Island, N.Y.

Ryan Fulse, rb, 5-11, 185, Fort Meade HS, Fort Meade, Fla.

Donald Glenn, qb, 6-2, 195, Middletown – North HS, Middletown, N.J.

Jake Griffin, ol, 6-4, 315, Bridgeton Academy

Kevin Higgins, lb, 6-0, 220, Middletown South, Middletown, N.J.

Nick Hirsch, fb, 6-0, 225, Milford Academy

Ivan McDaniel, wr, 6-4, 205, Montclair HS, Montclair, N.J.

Lincoln McGarrity, te, 6-5, 230, Christian Brothers Academy

Jamarious Morgan, rb, 5-8, 175, Proctor HS, Utica, N.Y.

Tajai Owens, wr, 6-1, 185, Chapel Hill HS, Douglasville, Ga.

Jordan Pagan, dl, 6-4, 305, Stony Brook

Blake Smaw, db, 6-0, 180, Fork Union Military

Chris Wilson, ol, 6-5, 295, Neshaminy HS, Langhorne, Pa.

D’Erren Wilson, wr, 6-3, 200, UCF

Xavier Young, dl, 6-3, 270, Abraham Clark HS, Roselle, N.J.

OHIO

Akron

Eric Bentley, dl, 6-2, 244, St. Vincent-St. Mary HS, Akron, Ohio

Kobie Booker, te, 6-0, 273, Barberton HS, Barberton, Ohio

DeAndre Brimage, dl, 6-0, 276, East HS, Akron, Ohio

Hunter Corne, ol, 6-4, 292, Dunnellon HS, Dunnellon, Fla.

Reggie Corner Jr., s, 5-10, 200, McKinley HS, Canton, Ohio

Zaire Jacobs, db, 5-11, 185, St. Thomas Aquinas HS, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Nick Johns, qb, 6-3, 222, Northeast Oklahoma A&M, Leesburg, Va.

Jeffrey Lubin, db, 6-2, 185, South Broward HS, Hollywood, Fla.

Jordyn Riley, db, 5-10, 180, North Marion HS, Citra, Fla.

Jemarulin Suggs, rb, 5-11, 174, East HS, Akron, Ohio

Malik Wooldridge, wr, 5-9, 168, St. Vincent-St. Mary HS, Akron, Ohio

Bowling Green

Andrew Clair, rb, 5-9, 185, St. Louis University HS, St. Louis, Mo.

Calvin Clater, wr, 6-2, 181, South Hills HS, Fort Worth, Texas

Kholbe Coleman, lb, 6-0, 210, Birmingham, Ala.

Shermond Dabney, cb, 6-0, 180, St. Mary Preparatory School, Orchard Lake, Mich.

Colin DeBord, wr, 6-1, 180, Centerville HS, Centerville, Ohio

Jarret Doege, qb, 6-2, 184, Cooper HS, Lubbock, Texas

Derek Downs, ol, 6-5, 301, Westerville, Ohio

Zach Dziengelewske, ol, 6-4, 265, Swanton, Ohio

Matt Guevremont, ol, 6-5, 315, Toronto, Canada

Walter Haire, dl, 6-3, 240, Indianapolis, IN

Tyree Jackson, de, 6-4, 270, Jones HS, Orlando, Fla.

Travis Koontz, te, 6-5, 235, Boardman HS, Youngstown, Ohio

Caylon May, dt, 6-3, 290, Rich Central Campus HS, Olympia Fields, Ill.

Cedric Mitchell, s, 6-2, 175, Concord Community HS, Elkhart, Ind.

Quintin Morris, wr, 6-3, 200, George Ranch High, Richmond, Texas

Jordan Murphy, de, 6-4, 235, Crestview HS, Columbiana, Ohio

Sam Neverov, ol, 6-4, 300, Dublin, Ohio

Jerry Roberts, lb, 6-1, 228, Erie, Pa.

Jamari Rouse, dt, 6-3, 265, Deerfield Beach HS, Deerfield Beach, Fla.

Matt Tanner, og, 6-7, 330, Bishop Snyder HS/Jacksonville,Fla.

Matt Wilcox, rb, 5-10, 185, Wayne HS, Huber Heights, Ohio

Darius Wortham, db, 6-0, 170, Dayton, Ohio

Cincinnati

Kyle Bolden, lb, 6-1, 218, Colerain HS, Cincinnati, Ohio

Coby Bryant, cb, 6-1, 170, Glenville HS, Cleveland, Ohio

Trent Cloud, wr, 6-1, 191, Bedford HS, Bedford, Ohio

Darrick Forrest, db, 6-1, 185, Walnut Ridge HS, Columbus, Ohio

Torrance Gibson, qb, 6-4, 215, American Heritage School, Plantation, Fla. /Cinncinati St.

Jaelen Greene, rb, 5-11, 190, Sandy Creek HS, Tyrone, Ga.

Noah Hamlin, db, 6-0, 160, Clairton HS, Clairton, Pa.

Javan Hawes, wr, 6-0, 181, Sandy Creek HS, Tyrone, Ga.

Wilson Huber, te, 6-5, 235, Franklin Central HS, Indianapolis, Ind.

Ben Hutch, dt, 6-3, 315, Hillsboro Comp HS, Nashville, Tenn.

Cody Lamb, ol, 6-4, 265, Miamisburg HS, Miamisburg, Ohio

Lorenzo McCaskill, lb, 6-2, 200, Southfield HS, Southfield, Mich.

Vincent McConnell, ot, 6-6, 241, Washington HS, Massillon, Ohio

R.J. Potts, lb, 6-3, 205, Fishers HS, Fishers, Ind.

Desmond Ridder, qb, 6-4, 195, St. Xavier HS, Louisville, Ky.

Jakari Robinson, ol, 6-2, 290, Munford HS, Munford, Ala.

Cole Smith, k, 6-1, 178, Middletown HS, Middletown, Ohio

Rashaad Stewart, cb, 6-0, 180, Central Catholic HS, Clearwater, Fla.

Marquese Taylor, db, 5-11, 177, Lovejoy HS, Lovejoy, Ga.

Jabari Taylor, db, 6-3, 255, Hoban HS, Akron, Ohio

Michael Warren II, rb, 5-10, 200, Central Catholic HS, Toledo, Ohio

Jarell White, db, 5-10, 200, La Salle HS, Cincinnati, Ohio

Blake Yager, ol, 6-5, 300, Carroll HS, Fort Wayne, Ind./Iowa Western

Kent State

Sam Allan, ol, 6-2, 265, Portage Central HS, Portage, Mich.

Chris Anthony, og, 6-4, 290, Massillon, Ohio/Washington

Eddie Brecht, ot, 6-5, 280, Lapeer East Senior HS, Lapeer, Mich.

C.J. Burress, s, 5-10, 190, Lanier High School, Buford, Ga.

Dustin Crum, qb, 6-3, 190, Midview HS, Grafton, Ohio

Kesean Gamble, rb, 5-11, 215, Cincinnati Hills Christian Aca, Cincinnati, Ohio

Tyler Heintz, ol, 6-4, 275, Kenton HS, Kenton, Ohio

Elvis Hines, cb, 5-10, 160, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Raymond James, ath, 5-11, 170, Wayne HS, Dayton, Ohio

Amari Jenson, olb, 6-2, 210, Ypsilanti HS, Ypsilanti, Mich.

Rodley Jolicoeur, ath, 5-8, 166, Delray Beach, Fl./Village Academy

Cam Landis, ol, 6-3, 275, Cathedral Prep HS, Erie, Penn.

Nathan Monnin, te, 6-5, 267, Piqua HS, Piqua, Ohio

Jonathan Moore, wr, 5-8, 176, St. Thomas Aquinas HS, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

A.J. Musolino, s, 6-3, 205, Struthers HS, Struthers, Ohio

Elkanah Odembo, de, 6-1, 203, Midlothian, Va./Manchester HS

Cepeda Phillips, olb, 6-0, 205, King HS, Detroit, Mich.

Will Phillis, qb, 6-3, 210, Olentangy Orange HS, Lewis Center, Ohio

Isaac Vance, rb, 5-8, 155, Mayfield HS, Las Cruces, N.M.

Zayin West, dt, 6-2, 230, Midlothian, Va./Manchester HS

Xavier Williams, rb, 5-9, 178, Bishop Mcnamara HS, Forestville, Md.

Miami (OH)

Jaylon Bester, rb, 5-8, 162, Althoff Catholic HS, Belleville, Ill.

Michael Brown, ath, 6-1, 200, Grand Rapids, Mich./Catholic Central

Mitchell Burton, s, 6-2, 185, Columbus North HS, Columbus, Ind.

Isaac Hampton, dt, 6-1, 283, Charlotte, N.C./Mallard Creek

Davion Johnson, rb, 6-0, 195, West Bloomfield HS, West Bloomfield, Mich.

Mitch Lewis, te, 6-6, 220, Naperville, Ill./Naperville North HS

Joshua Maize, de, 6-4, 230, Deerfield HS, Deerfield, Ill.

David Marsh, de, 6-4, 240, Indianapolis, Ind./Bishop Chatard

Adam Mehelic, te, 6-4, 230, Hudson HS, Hudson, Ohio

Peter Nank, ot, 6-6, 270, Dowling HS, W Des Moines, Iowa

Ryan Newton, ilb, 6-3, 230, Parkway North HS, St. Louis, Mo.

David Redding, ot, 6-5, 275, Columbus North HS, Columbus, Ind.

Dominique Robinson, qb, 6-4, 210, McKinley HS, Canton, Ohio

Andrew Sharp, de, 6-4, 230, Grosse Pointe South HS, Grosse Pointe, Mich.

Logan Speyer, de, 6-4, 235, Arlington Local HS, Arlington, Ohio

Donte Taylor, s, 6-0, 200, St. Vincent-St. Mary HS, Akron, Ohio

Jalen Walker, db, 5-8, 158, Carmel, Ind./Carmel HS

Elijah Watson, dt, 6-4, 275, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Sterling Weatherford, s, 6-4, 205, Hamilton Heights HS, Arcadia, Ind.

Jackson Williamson, qb, 6-2, 185, Westside HS, Anderson, S.C.

Ohio

Marlin Brooks, cb, 5-10, 160, Coral Gables Senior HS, Coral Gables, Fla.

Kaieem Caesar, ath, 6-2, 260, Cache HS, Cache, Okla.

Willie Cherry, ath, 6-1, 190, Rider HS, Wichita Falls, Texas

Tariq Drake, db, 6-1, 165, Leavittsburg, Ohio/Labrae HS

Alvin Floyd, db, 5-11, 170, Miami, Fla./North Miami Beach

Brevin Harris, wr, 6-5, 175, Norwayne HS, Creston, Ohio

Steven Hayes, ol, 6-4, 295, Deluca, Ga./Hutchinson CC

Samson Jackson, ol, 6-5, 285, Tarpon Springs, Fla./Palm Harbor HS

Drew Keszei, qb, 6-2, 185, Homestead Senior HS, Fort Wayne, Ind.

Brett Kitrell, c, 6-4, 280, Ashland-Greenwood HS, Ashland, Neb.

Brett Kitrell, ol, 6-4, 280, Ashland, Neb./Ashland Greenwood

Hagen Meservy, c, 6-2, 250, Jenks HS, Jenks, Okla.

De’Vante Mitchell, s, 5-11, 185, Champagnat Cath Of Hialeah, Hialeah, Fla.

Ayoola Ogun-Semore, de, 6-5, 220, Hoschton, Ga./Mill Creek HS

T.J. Robinson, olb, 6-0, 210, Trinity Christian Academy, Jacksonville, Fla.

Julian Ross, rb, 5-11, 183, Staley HS, Kansas City, Mo.

Nathan Rourke, qb, 6-3, 210, Ontario, Canada/Fort Scott CC

Juan Watkins, de, 6-5, 220, Lusby, Md./Patuxent HS

KJ Winter, wr, 6-1, 186, Gainsville, Fla./Gainsville HS

Ohio State

Baron Browning, olb, 6-4, 230, Kennedale HS, Kennedale, Texas

Jerron Cage, dt, 6-1, 275, Winton Woods HS, Cincinnati, Ohio

Wyatt Davis, ol, 6-5, 310, St. John Bosco HS, Bellflower, Calif.

J.K. Dobbins, rb, 5-9, 199, La Grange HS, La Grange, Texas

Haskell Garrett, dt, 6-2, 288, Bishop Gorman HS, Las Vegas, Nev.

Trevon Grimes, wr, 6-3, 202, St. Thomas Aquinas HS, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Jaylen Harris, wr, 6-5, 210, Cleveland Heights HS, University Hts, Ohio

Blake Haubeil, k, 6-3, 200, Canisius HS, Buffalo, N.Y.

Tate Martell, qb, 5-10, 203, Bishop Gorman HS, Las Vegas, Nev.

Josh Myers, ot, 6-6, 306, Miamisburg HS, Miamisburg, Ohio

Jeffrey Okudah, cb, 6-1, 190, So Grand Prairie HS, Grand Prairie, Texas

Isaiah Pryor, s, 6-2, 195, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Amir Riep, cb, 5-11, 185, Colerain HS, Cincinnati, Ohio

Kendall Sheffield, cb, 6-0, 185, Blinn College, Brenham, Texas

Shaun Wade, cb, 6-1, 177, Trinity Christian Academy, Jacksonville, Fla.

Pete Werner, lb, 6-3, 220, Cathedral HS, Indianapolis, Ind.

Brendon White, ath, 6-2, 200, Olentangy Liberty HS, Powell, Ohio

Marcus Williamson, cb, 5-9, 180, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Chase Young, dl, 6-5, 251, Dematha Catholic HS, Hyattsville, Md.

Toledo

Tycen Anderson, ath, 6-3, 185, St. Johns Jesuit HS, Toledo, Ohio

Kelvin Ateman Jr., ot, 6-5, 299, Detroit, Mich./Cass Technical

Mitch Berg, ot, 6-6, 295, St. Johns Jesuit HS, Toledo, Ohio

Mitchell Berg, ot, 6-5, 265, Toledo, Ohio/St. John’s Jesuit

Dakari Carter, cb, 5-9, 160, Streetsboro HS, Streetsboro, Ohio

Tyrone Chambers, dt, 6-4, 315, Brush HS, Lyndhurst, Ohio

Darius Corbett, wr, 6-1, 165, Tampa Catholic HS, Tampa, Fla.

Anthony Crider, lb, 6-4, 275, Lexington, Ky./Lexington Catholic HS

Devonte Dunn, dt, 6-2, 270, Nazareth Academy, La Grange Park, Ill.

Nate Givhan, de, 6-4, 225, Montgomery, Ala./Carver HS

Kedonis Haslem, dt, 6-3, 290, St. Thomas Aquinas HS, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Jamal Hines, de, 6-2, 216, Cincinnati, Ohio/Princeton HS

Saeed Holt, s, 6-0, 190, Woodland Hills SHS, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Reggie Howard, dt, 6-4, 275, Fort Scott, Kan./Fort Scott CC

DeAmonte King, ath, 6-0, 170, St. Vincent-St. Mary HS, Akron, Ohio

Nick Kovacs, wr, 6-3, 195, Springboro HS, Springboro, Ohio

Woodford Lankford, og, 6-4, 250, Lexington Catholic HS, Lexington, Ky.

Caleb Martin, qb, 6-2, 190, Fort Recovery HS, Fort Recovery, Ohio

Bryce Mitchell, wr, 6-3, 200, Bowsher HS, Toledo, Ohio

Tadarrius Patterson, olb, 6-1, 219, George Washington Carver HS, Birmingham, Ala.

Nicholas Sims, rb, 5-11, 200, Mobile, Ala./Murphy HS

Jamal Turner, te, 6-6, 230, Montgomery, Ala./Carver HS

Victor Williams, s, 6-1, 195, Howland HS, Warren, Ohio

