College Football National Signings

|MONTANA
Isiahia Banks, cb, 6-1, 180, Mullen HS, Denver, Colo.
Braydon Deming, de, 6-4, 205, Billings West HS, Billings, Mont.
Bryson Deming, wr, 6-4, 192, Billings West HS, Billings, Mont.
Nathan Dick, qb, 5-10, 179, Senior HS, Billings, Mont.
Chris Favoroso, de, 6-3, 255, Jensen Beach HS, Port St. Lucie, Fla.
Dylan Gilfoy, Jr., de, 6-5, 252, Liberty HS, Brentwood, Calif.
Caleb Hill, Jr., qb, 6-4, 205, Benham HS, Brenham, Texas
Trevor Hoerner, de, 6-4, 210, Columbia Falls HS, Columbia Falls, Mont.
McKenzie Holt, ath, 6-4, 235, Thompson Falls HS, Thompson Falls, Mont.
Carder Key, ilb, 6-1, 210, Broken Arrow HS, Broken Arrow, Okla.
Skyler Martin, de, 6-5, 235, Skyview HS, Vancouver, Wash.
Michael Matthews, ilb, 6-2, 205, Camas HS, Camas, Wash.
Michael McGinnis, wr, 6-3, 185, Sidney HS, Sidney, Mont.
Terron Moses, rb, 5-7, 175, Vian HS, Vian, Okla.
RJ Nelson, de, 6-4, 215, Hillsboro HS, Hillsboro, Ore.
Matthew Rensvold, wr, 6-4, 210, Polson HS, Polson, Mont.
Mitch Roberts, wr, 6-1, 185, Sentinel HS, Missoula, Mont.
David Shaw, dl, 6-5, 310, Spring Grove HS, Spring Grove, Pa.
Payton Stoner, ot, 6-6, 275, Mt. Carmel HS, San Diego, Calif.
Kendall Sweet, cb, 5-10, 182, Booker T. Washington HS, Tulsa, Okla.
Marcus Welnel, lb, 6-0, 207, Capital HS, Helena, Mont.
Tanner Wilson, qb, 6-2, 190, Polson HS, Polson, Mont.
Troy Andersen, ath, 6-3, 210, Dillon HS, Dillon, Mont.
Keaton Anderson, db, 6-1, 170, Senior HS, Billings, Mont.
Tyrel Burgess, rb, 5-8, 160, Ridge Community HS, Haines City, Fla.
James Campbell, wr, 6-1, 185, Palatka HS, Palatka, Fla
Jalen Cole, cb, 5-9, 150, Mater Dei HS, Santa Ana, Calif.
Jalen Cole, cb, 5-9, 160, Mater Dei HS, Carson, Calif.
Ryan Davis, lb, 6-3, 225, Skyview HS, Billings, West.
Darren Gardenhire, cb, 6-0, 185, Cabrillo HS, Long Beach, Calif
Tadan Gilman, lb, 6-1, 205, Glacier HS, Kalispell, Mont.
Jaxen Hashley, dl, 6-6, 260, Glacier HS, Kalispell, Mont.
Sean Hatten, ot, 6-5, 275, Garces Memorial HS, Bakersfield, Calif.
Chad Kanow, lb, 6-4, 215, Great Oaks HS, Temecula, Calif.
Lance McCutcheon, wr, 6-3, 190, Bozeman HS, Bozeman, Mont.
Brody McKnight, og, 6-3, 300, Eastside Catholic HS, Sammamish, Wash.
Stephen Omorogbe, dl, 6-4, 255, River Ridge HS, Woodstock, Ga.
Callahan O’Reilly, qb, 6-2, 210, Bozeman HS, Bozeman, Mont.
Willie Patterson, ath, 5-9, 175, Franklin Pierce HS, Tacoma, Wash.
Zach Redd, ol, 6-0, 270, Rocky Mountain HS, Meridian, Idaho
Jake Roper, rb, 5-11, 190, Boise State
Tucker Rovig, qb, 6-5, 195, Mountain View HS, Meridian, Idaho
Kyle Rygg, dl, 6-5, 240, Sheldon HS, Eugene, Ore.
Tyrel Thomas, cb, 5-11, 170, St. John Bosco HS, Bellflower, Calif.
Edward Vander, rb, 6-1, 215, Saddleback College
Connor Wood, ol, 6-5, 315, Rocky Mountain HS, Meridian, Idaho
Travis Yates, dl, 6-3, 270, Orange Lutheran HS, Orange, Calif.
|NORTH CAROLINA
Gage Blackston, og, 6-4, 280, Benedictine Military School, Savannah, Ga.
Zeke Brandle, de, 6-5, 250, Chase HS, Forest City, N.C.
Peyton Derrick, ath, 6-2, 175, Conway, S.C./Conway HS
Tim Frizzell, rb, 6-1, 213, Knoxville, Tenn./Hardin Valley Academy
Noah Hannon, c, 6-2, 265, Greer HS, Greer, S.C.
Daetrich Harrington, rb, 6-0, 180, Alexander HS, Douglasville, Ga.
Joe Hartung, ot, 6-5, 250, Greenwood HS, Greenwood, S.C.
Thomas Hennigan, wr, 6-2, 190, Northwest Guilford HS, Greensboro, N.C.
Jake Henry, s, 6-0, 170, Cantonment, Fla./JM Tate Senior HS
D’Andre Hicks, cb, 5-10, 150, Charlotte HS, Punta Gorda, Fla.
Ryan Huff, s, 6-1, 183, Cedar Shoals HS, Athens, Ga.
D’Marco Jackson, s, 6-1, 190, Broome HS, Spartanburg, S.C.
Shaun Jolly, cb, 5-9, 170, Stephenson HS, Stone Mountain, Ga.
Steven Jones, cb, 5-10, 180, Richmond Senior HS, Rockingham, N.C.
Jermaine McDaniel, de, 6-3, 225, Dillon HS, Dillon, S.C.
De’Vonta Smith, rf, 5-11, 185, Brooksville, Fla./Central HS
Demetrius Taylor, olb, 6-1, 215, Miami Northwestern HS, Miami, Fla.
Malik Williams, ath, 5-11, 175, Chester Senior HS, Chester, S.C.
Lester Axson, Jr., db, 6-0, 180, Foundation Academy, Orlando, Fla.
Bryant Barr, ath, 5-11, 185, Eastern Guilford HS, Gibsonville, N.C.
Ryan Booker, lb, 6-1, 215, Atlee HS, Mechanicsville, Va.
D’Ondray Bryson-Ashford, lb, 6-0, 195, Ridge View HS, Columbia, S.C.
Isaiah Burch, ol, 6-3, 290, McDowell HS, Marion, N.C.
Dominic Carter, ol, 6-3, 250, Callaway HS, Hogansville, Ga.
DJ Charles, db, 5-10, 195, Dr. Phillips HS, Orlando, Fla.
Lance Cook, db, 6-1, 200, Hickory Christian, Hickory, N.C.
Jayson Demild, qb, 6-1, 195, Sayreville War Memorial HS, Parlin, N.J.
Julius Felder, wr, 5-11, 190, First Assembly CHristian, Concord, N.C.
Jerome Ferguson, ol, 6-3, 265, Lee HS, Sanford, N.C.
Dre Giles, dl, 6-3, 250, Meadowbrook HS, Richmond, Va.
Tyrek Haywood, ol, 6-5, 240, Rocky River HS, Charlotte, N.C.
Dorian Jones, db, 5-10, 180, Ocoee HS, Orlando, Fla.
Tyler McLellan, ol, 6-6, 320, Fort Dorchester HS, North Charleston, S.C.
Prince Ngwenah, dl, 6-4, 220, Harding University HS, Charlotte, N.C.
Justin Pearo, ol, 6-4, 305, Lake Norman HS, Mooresville, N.C.
Eddie Rox, ol, 6-2, 280, Clay-Chalkville HS, Pinson, Ala.
Keegan Ruark, lb/ls, 5-11, 195, Hickory Christian, Hickory, N.C.
Dalton Salerno, lb, 6-1, 200, East Lincoln HS, Denver, N.C.
Celeb Snead, wr, 6-3, 185, Heritage HS, Lynchburg, Va.
Ivan Staples, dl, 6-1, 275, Stephenson HS, Stone Mountain, Ga.
Sam Thorne, ol, 6-3, 295, Broughton, HS, Raleigh, N.C.
Michael Adams, dt, 6-2, 307, Chattooga HS, Summerville, Ga.
Jalen Allen, ol, 6-4, 296, Pike HS, Indianapolis, Ind.
Cameron Bent, rb, 6-2, 195, Bluffton HS, Bluffton, S.C
Sean Bernard, lb, 6-3, 235, North HS, Wichita, Kan.
Cameron Dollar, wr, 6-2, 195, East Lincoln HS, Denver, N.C.
Kameron Duncan, rb, 5-10, 195, West Port HS, Ocala, Fla.
Ryan Eachus, h, 6-2, 245, Mission Viejo HS, Mission Viejo, Calif.
Jean Eason, ol, 6-3, 285, Skyline HS, Oalkand, Calif.
D’Mitri Emmanuel, ol, 6-3, 300, Marvin Ridge HS, Waxhaw, N.C.
David Foust, ol, 6-6, 265, Coolidge HS, Washington, D.C.
Marquavis Gibbs, db, 6-1, 200, Suncoast HS, West Palm Beach, Fla.
DeAnthony O’Neill, lb, 6-1, 226, Leon HS, Tallahassee, Fla.
Chris Phillips, te, 6-3, 230, C. D. Hylton HS, Woodbridge, Va.
Mic Roof, qb, 6-3, 190, Buford HS, Duluth, Ga.
Henry Segura, lb, 6-2, 190, Leon HS, Tallahassee, Fla.
Antoine Shaw, te, 6-4, 220, Richmond Senior HS, Rockingham, N.C.
Mark Shekletski, ol, 6-4, 295, Urbana HS, Ijamsville, Md.
Sherard Sutton, lb, 6-3, 215, A. L. Brown HS, Kannapolis, N.C.
Victor Tucker, wr, 5-11, 170, Miami Carol City HS, Miami, Fla.
Jacob Webb, ol, 6-5, 260, Creekview HS, Canton, Ga.
Chrishawn Wilson, dl, 6-6, 247, West Florence HS, Florence, S.C.
Brandon Becar, ol, 6-3, 260, Flemming Island HS, Green Cove Springs, Fla.
Will Berkey, ol, 6-3, 285, Woodward Academy, Atlanta, Ga.
James Boyle, lb, 6-1, 220, Davie County HS, Advance, N.C.
Jan Brentjens, ol, 6-4, 270, St. Peter’s Prep, Jersey City, N.J.
Tyler Chisholm, lb, 5-10, 175, Suncoast HS, West Palm Beach, Fla.
Alex Coburn, ol, 6-4, 270, Archbishop Moeller HS, Cincinnati, Ohio
Callen Davidson, ls/c, 5-11, 190, Wesleyan School, Atlanta, Ga.
Tim Douglas, dl, 6-1, 205, Stony Point HS, Round Rock, Texas
Wes Duggar, rb, 6-0, 205, Mills E. Goodwin HS, Henrico, Va.
Duncan Engelhart, lb, 6-0, 220, East Carteret HS, Beaufort, N.C.
Colin Errity, lb, 6-1, 225, Bloomington Senior HS, Valrico, Fla.
Will Garrey, dl, 6-3, 230, Plane East Senior HS, Murphy, Texas
Colllin Hairr, wr, 6-1, 195, John T. Hoggard HS, Wilmington, N.C.
Harrison Hill, dl, 6-0, 200, Anderson HS, Cincinnati, Ohio
Sean Holton, db, 5-11, 195, Cartersville HS, White, Ga.
Zach Idris, dl, 6-2, 235, Christ Church Episcopal, Greenville, S.C.
Clayton Kent, dl, 5-11, 195, Iraan HS, Iraan, Texas
Tate Kipperman, ol, 6-1, 280, Round Rock HS, Round Rock, Texas
Max Mead, dl, 6-1, 190, South Point HS, Belmont, N.C.
Satchel Moore, wr, 6-3, 195, The Lawrenceville School, New York, N.Y.
Nyjay Nelson, db, 5-10, 170, McDonogh School, Baltimore, Md.
Damian Ostaszewski, ol, 6-4, 280, Curtis HS, Staten Island, N.Y.
Tyler Phelps, qb, 6-2, 220, Gulf Breeze HS, Pensacola Beach, Fla.
Gordon Sandorf, ol, 6-4, 290, Tampa Blake HS, Clearwater, Fla.
Fred Siplin, dl, 5-10, 180, University School, Coral Springs, Fla.
Pat Tabor, wr, 5-11, 170, Atlantic Coast HS, Jacksonville, Fla.
Steven Wolfe, dl, 6-2, 250, Marysville HS, Marysville, Ohio
Joshua Blackwell, DB, 5-11, 180, Buford HS, Buford, Ga.
Michael Carter II, DB, 5-10, 175, South Paulding HS, Douglasville, Ga.
Rakavius Chambers, OL, 6-3, 320, Opelika HS, Opelika, Ala.
Victor Dimukeje, DL, 6-2, 265, The Boys’ Latin School, Baltimore, Md.
Ben Frye, DL, 6-3, 255, Dublin, Ohio
Noah Gray, TE, 6-4, 230, Leominster Senior HS, Leominster, Mass.
Marvin Hubbard, rb, 5-9, 185, Sandy Creek HS, Tyrone, Ga.
Deon Jackson, RB, 6-0, 210, Pace Academy, Atlanta, Ga.
Leonard Johnson, DB, 6-1, 185, Hayden HS, Hayden, Ala.
Damond Johnson, wr, 6-1, 180, West Florida HS, Pensacola, Fla.
Drew Jordan, DL, 6-2, 255, North Gwinnett HS, Suwanee, Ga.
Chris Katrenick, QB, 6-2, 205, Harry D Jacobs HS, Algonquin, Ill.
Patrick Leitten, OL, 6-7, 270, Ravenwood HS, Brentwood, Tenn.
Jake Marwede, TE, 6-5, 240, Loyola Academy, Wilmette, Ill.
Damani Neal, DL, 5-10, 190, The Bullis School, Potomac, Md.
Axel Nyembwe, DL, 6-2, 310, The Avalon School, Gaithersburg, Md.
Jacob Rimmer, OL, 6-7, 290, Milan HS, Milan, Tenn.
Chris Rumph II, DL, 6-3, 215, F. W. Buchholz HS, Gainesville, Fla.
Will Taylor, OL, 6-3, 280, Grayson HS, Loganville, Ga.
Marquis Waters, DB, 6-0, 190, Atlantic HS, Delray Beach, Fla.
Lummie Young, DB, 6-1, 200, Westside HS, Anderson, S.C.
Taijh Alston, de, 6-5, 215, Union Pines HS, Cameron, N.C.
Bruce Bivens, lb, 6-0, 220, Davis H.S., Houston, Texas
Jayden Borders, wr, 5-11, 170, Shelby HS, Shelby, N.C.
Trace Christian, rb, 6-0, 220, Lake Brantley HS, Altamonte Springs, Fla.
Cannon Gibbs, lb, 6-2, 230, Jones JC, Brandon, Miss.
Delvontae Harris, db, 6-0, 185, Newnan HS, Newnan, Ga.
Brandon Henderson , dl, 6-5, 275, Georgia Military College, Greenwood, S.C
Leroy Henley, wr, 6-2, 175, Deerfield Beach HS, Deerfield Beach, Fla.
Marcus Holton, Jr, db, 6-0, 160, Georgia Military College, Tallassee, Fla.
Kingsley Ifedi, qb, 6-3, 205, Zebulon B Vance HS, Charlotte, N.C.
Matt Morgan, ot, 6-5, 275, Corinth Holders HS, Wendell, N.C.
Ja-Quane Nelson, dl, 6-3, 280, High Point Central HS, High Point, N.C.
Ben Norris, olb, 6-3, 220, Myers Park HS, Charlotte, N.C.
Tyree Owens , dl, 6-4, 285, Copiah Lincoln CC,Oviedo, Fla.
Darius Pinnix, rb, 6-0, 220, Western Alamance HS, Elon College, N.C.
Blake Proehl, wr, 6-1, 170, Providence HS, Charlotte, N.C.
Davondre Robinson, db, 6-0, 194, Lake Marion HS, Santee, S.C.
Dqmarcus Shaw, ol, 6-4, 320, Itawamba CC, Batesville, Miss.
Kennan Solomon, dl, 6-5, 275, Person HS, Roxboro, N.C.
John Spellacy, c, 6-1, 280, St. Ignatius HS, Cleveland, Ohio
Mydreon Vines, wr, 6-1, 170, J.H. Rose HS,Greenville, N.C.
Eric Weber, te, 6-2, 230, Southwest Mississippi CC,Blythewood, S.C.
Jarquez Bizzell, db, 6-1, 190, Kinston, N.C./Kinston HS
Davis Cheek, qb, 6-2, 185, Matthews, N.C./Butler HS
Tristen Cox, dl, 6-3, 350, Piqua, Ohio/Piqua HS
Cooper Cromer, ol, 6-6, 280, La Grange, N.C./Lenoir HS
Destin Flloyd, dl, 6-0, 280, Havelock, N.C./Havelock HS
Jalen Greene, qb, 6-2, 185, Durham, N.C./Southern Durham HS
Matt Holland, ol, 6-2, 290, Hilliard, Fla./Hilliard HS
McAllister Ingram, db, 5-11, 190, Thomasville, N.C./Ledford HS
Jasen Johnson Jr., rb, 5-11, 228, Mountain View, Ga./Mountain View HS
Michael Purcell, ol, 6-3, 335, Centerville, Ohio/Centerville HS
Christian VanSickle, k, 6-1, 190, Charlotte, N.C./Charlotte Christian HS
Kortez Weeks, wr, 6-0, 180, Mt. Ulls, N.C./West Rowan HS
Tiras Williams, lb, 6-2, 225, Anderson, S.C./T.L. Hanna HS
Torrence Willisam, dl, 6-2, 278, Burlington, N.C./Williams HS
Darius Clark, ol, 6-2, 280, Shelby HS, Shelby, N.C.
Kyndall Clark, lb, 6-2, 225, Oak Ridge HS, Oak Ridge, Tenn.
Cliff Cole, ol, 6-3, 275, Northview Academy, Kodak, Tenn.
Carter Francis, ol, 6-2, 285, Alatoona HS, Acworth, Ga.
Deonte’ Grier, cb, 5-11, 170, Mallard Creek, Charlotte, N.C.
Brandon Leahey, ol, 6-3, 290, Eastern Michigan
AJ Moses, rb, 6-0, 205, Spalding HS, Griffin, Ga.
Jaylen Myers, qb, 6-2, 180, Alcoa HS, Alcoa, Tenn.
Jack Nichols, ol, 6-3, 290, Roswell HS, Roswell, Ga.
Jacob Perry, te, 6-2, 215, Alcoa HS, Alcoa, Tenn.
Ethan Piercy, wr, 6-1, 185, Fort Mills HS, Fort Mills, S.C.
Darien Reynolds, lb, 6-0, 205, Vance HS, Charlotte, N.C.
Garrett Scoggins, ol, 6-1, 270, Buford HS, Buford, Ga.
John Singleton, de, 6-5, 215, Middle Creek HS, Apex, N.C.
Jordan Smith, qb, 6-1, 200, Bartram Trail HS, Fruit Cove, Fla.
Shai Thomas, lb, 6-2, 230, T.L. Hanna HS, Anderson, S.C.
Donnie Thompson, dl, 6-3, 290, Lincolnton HS, Lincolnton, N.C.
R.J. Walker, db, 6-0, 175, Buford HS, Buford, Ga.
Noah Wilder, lb, 6-1, 215, Bessemer Academy, Bessemer, Ala.
David Wilson, ol, 6-3, 315, South View HS, Hope Mills, N.C.
Malik Blassingame, ol, 6-2, 330, Westside HS, Anderson S.C.
Jalen Fowler, qb, 6-3, 240, Dorman HS, Spartansburg S.C.
Macquel Hardy, ol, 6-3, 295, ASA Junior College, Philadelphia, Pa.
Devin Harrell, dl, 6-2, 220, Hunter Huss HS, Gastonia, N.C.
Kyin Howard, lb, 6-0, 230, Eastern Guilford HS, Greensboro, N.C.
Karfa Kaba, dl, 6-4, 250, Scotland County HS, Laurinburg, N.C.
Dontae Keys, ol, 6-4, 310, Jack Britt HS, Fayetteville, N.C.
Zachary Leslie, wr, 6-3, 188, Palmetto Prep Academy, Lawndale, N.C.
Christian Marshall, ol, 6-4, 295, Jackson State, Columbus, Ohio
Amir McNeil, db, 5-10, 165, Scotland County HS, Laurinburg, N.C.
Jalen Pittman, wr/db, 6-0, 180, Heritage HS, Wake Forest, N.C.
Artavious Richardson, dl, 6-2, 230, Rocky Mount HS, Rocky Mount, N.C.
Davis Rogers, pk, 5-9, 165, Dorman HS, Spartansburg S.C.
Noel Ruiz, pk, 6-0, 165, Fike HS, Wilson, N.C.
Chamberlain Russell, ol, 6-4, 358, Fork Union Prep, Pfafftown, N.C.
Jamari Smith, rb, 5-10, 210, University of South Carolina, Jacksonville, Fla.
Dacquari Wilson, ol, 6-3, 285, Dudley HS, Greensboro, N.C.
Louis Acceus, olb, 6-0, 206, St. Joseph Regional HS, Montvale, N.J.
Danny Blakeman, lb, 6-2, 227, Raleigh, N.C. / St. Joseph Reg. HS
Adam Boselli, te, 6-5, 210, Episcopal HS, Jacksonville, Fla.
Kevince Brown, de, 6-5, 230, Winter Park HS, Winter Park, Fla.
Erin Collins, rb, 6-0, 200, Armwood HS, Seffner, Fla.
Dalton Counts, s, 6-0, 211, Raleigh, N.C. / Garner HS
Cayman Czesak, lb, 6-2, 246, Pikeville, N.C. / Laney HS
Damien Darden, te, 6-3, 250, Charles B Aycock HS, Pikeville, N.C.
Emeka Emezie, wr, 6-3, 185, Marvin Ridge HS, Waxhaw, N.C.
Joshua Fedd-Jackson, og, 6-3, 310, St. Joseph Regional HS, Montvale, N.J.
Max Fisher, wr, 6-3, 191, Gonzaga College HS, Washington, D.C.
Grant Gibson, dt, 6-1, 295, Mallard Creek HS, Charlotte, N.C.
Trenton Gill, k/p, 6-4, 187, Hillsborough, N.C. / Cedar Ridge HS
Chris Ingram, cb, 6-0, 175, Mooresville Senior HS, Mooresville, N.C.
Dante Johnson, de, 6-4, 252, Wekiva HS, Apopka, Fla.
Ibrahim Kante, de, 6-4, 240, Trinity-Pawling School, Pawling, N.Y.
Xavier Lyas, de, 6-6, 215, Durant HS, Plant City, Fla.
Jessie Malit, lb, 6-3, 215, Concord, N.C./ Cox Mill HS
Matt McKay, qb, 6-3, 170, Wakefield HS, Raleigh, N.C.
Isaiah Moore, olb, 6-3, 215, Lloyd C. Bird HS, Chesterfield, Va.
Damontay Rhem, rb, 5-11, 215, Wendell, N.C. / East Wake HS/ UNCP
Nakia Robinson Jr., cb, 5-11, 175, Miami Jackson HS, Miami, Fla.
Liam Ryan, ol, 6-3, 290, Cary, N.C. / Cary HS/ Fork Union
Raven Saunders, lb, 6-1, 215, Riviera Beach, Fla. / Dwyer HS
Bryson Speas, ot, 6-4, 265, Dudley HS, Greensboro, N.C.
Antoine Thompson, wr, 6-1, 180, Plant City HS, Plant City, Fla.
Randy Anyanwu, dl, 6-2, 245, Univ. of Buffalo
Branden Bailey, ilb, 6-0, 215, Deerfield Beach HS, Deerfield Beach, Fla.
Chris Burton, dl, 6-2, 296, Univ. of Cincinnati
Chauncey Caldwell, qb, 6-3, 218, Mallard Creek HS, Charlotte, N.C.
Jason Cascen, dl, 6-3, 290, Fork Union Military
Patrick Connor, lb, 6-0, 224, Dudley HS, Greensboro, N.C.
Aaron Duncan, db, 6-1, 180, Norland HS, Miami
Jerome Foster, lb, 6-0, 210, Greenville HS, Greenville, S.C.
Qorticha Glenn, Jr., ol, 6-3, 290, Glenn HS, Winston-Salem, N.C.
E.J. Hicks, wr, 6-0, 172, Rolesville HS, Rolesville, N.C.
Carl Isaac, dl, 6-3, 250, Richmond Senior HS, Rockingham, N.C.
Jose Jeanty, ol, 6-4, 260, Deerfield Beach HS, Deerfield Beach, Fla.
Zach Kellum,, te, 6-3, 230, East Forsyth HS, Winston-Salem, N.C.
Xavier Lenear, ls, 5-9, 215, Independence HS, Charlotte, N.C.
Marcus Martin, db, 5-11, 180, North Miami HS, Miami
Nique Martin, wr, 6-1, 190, Palmetto Prep, Winston-Salem, N.C.
Kalen McCain, db, 6-1, 182, Lackawanna College
Somadina Okezie-Okeke, ol, 6-3, 290, River Ridge HS, Woodstock, Ga.
Cam’Ron Perkins, dl, 6-2, 275, Morehead HS, Eden, N.C.
Malik Riddick-Reynolds, ol, 6-6, 360, North Moore HS, Robbins, N.C.
Eric Saintil, wr, 6-2, 185, Shasta College
Miles Turmon, dl, 6-0, 290, D.W. Daniel HS, Central, S.C.
Brian Anderson, og, 6-3, 282, Montgomery Catholic HS, Montgomery, Ala.
Antwuan Branch, rb, 6-0, 200, Kenwood HS, Clarksville, Tenn.
Michael Carter, rb, 5-9, 185, Navarre HS, Navarre, Fla.
J.T. Cauthen, wr, 6-1, 219, Cuthbertson HS, Waxhaw, N.C.
Beau Corrales, wr, 6-4, 203, Georgetown HS, Georgetown, Texas
C.J. Cotman, ath, 5-10, 175, Central Catholic HS, Clearwater, Fla.
Jeremiah Gemmel, olb, 6-2, 205, East Coweta HS, Sharpsburg, Ga.
Xach Gill, dt, 6-4, 284, Wake Forest HS, Wake Forest, N.C.
Jake Lawler, de, 6-3, 225, South Mecklenburg HS, Charlotte, N.C.
Marcus McKethan, ot, 6-5, 328, Barnwell HS, Barnwell, S.C.
Jonah Melton, og, 6-4, 285, Eastern Alamance HS, Mebane, N.C.
Dazz Newsome, cb, 5-10, 170, Hampton HS, Hampton, Va.
Jordon Riley, dt, 6-5, 288, Riverside HS, Durham, N.C.
Kayne Roberts, s, 6-3, 200, Greenback School, Greenback, Tenn.
Malik Robinson, ilb, 6-1, 210, South Gwinnett HS, Snellville, Ga.
Billy Ross, ot, 6-5, 292, Huntington HS, Huntington, W.Va.
Caleb Rozar, ath, 6-4, 200, Dickson County HS, Dickson, Tenn.
Noah Ruggles, pk, 6-3, 180, odessa, Fla.
Tre Shaw, cb, 6-0, 180, Cedar Grove HS, Ellenwood, Ga.
Jordan Tucker, ot, 6-6, 320, Roswell HS, Roswell, Ga.
Clay Byrd, dl, 6-0, 175, Connelly Springs, N.C./East Burke HS
Tyrone Outlaw, ath, 6-6, 190, Roxboro, N.C./ Person County Senior HS
Tevon Sadler, ath, 6-4, 185, Baltimore, Md./St. Frances Academy
Michael Allen, de, 6-6, 241, Lanier High School, Buford, Ga.
Christian Beal, rb, 5-10, 180, East Forsyth HS, Kernersville, N.C.
Tayvon Bowers, qb, 6-2, 215, Bishop McDevitt HS, Harrisburg, Pa.
Jeffery Burley, olb, 6-3, 220, Jackson HS, Jackson, Ga.
Spencer Clapp, ol, 6-6, 250, Eastern Guilford, NC
Coby Davis, cb, 6-1, 180, Maret School, Washington, D.C.
Tyriq Hardimon, s, 6-0, 186, Lassiter HS, Marietta, Ga.
Waydale Jones, wr, 6-4, 187, A C Jones HS, Beeville, Texas
Chase Monroe, ilb, 6-2, 218, Davidson Day, Davidson, N.C.
Loic Nya, og, 6-3, 265, Springbrook HS, Silver Spring, Md.
Allan Rappleyea, og, 6-5, 272, Milton HS, Milton, Mass.
Jaquarii Roberson, wr, 6-3, 170, Hertford County HS, Ahoskie, N.C.
Troy Simon, cb, 5-11, 187, Milton HS, Alpharetta, Ga.
Jake Simpson, olb, 6-2, 205, Buford HS, Buford, Ga.
Sage Surratt, wr, 6-3, 200, Lincolnton HS, Lincolnton, N.C.
D.J. Taylor, olb, 6-3, 220, Huntland School, Huntland, Tenn.
Ja’Sir Taylor, wr, 6-0, 180, Brick Township HS, Brick, N.J.
Zach Tom, ot, 6-4, 270, Catholic HS, Baton Rouge, La.
Tyler Williams, dt, 6-1, 280, Oxbridge Academy, West Palm Beach, Fla.
Keshaun Abel, wr, 6-4, 185, Charlotte, N.C./Mallard Creek HS
Kenny Benton, wr, 5-9, 165, Columbia, S.C./Blythewood HS
Cameron Brown, lb, 6-2, 210, Tallahassee, Fla./Florida HS
Nick Campbell, ol, 6-2, 280, Braselton, Ga./Mill Creek HS
Trevor Childers, lb, 6-1, 190, Lincolnton, N.C./East Lincoln HS
Owen Cosenke, te, 6-3, 220, Aldie, Va./Fork Union Military
Willie Debruce, lb, 6-1, 205, Moultrie, Ga./Colquitt County HS
Elijah Hall, dl, 6-0, 255, Kannopolis, N.C./A.L. Brown HS
Michael Harper, ol, 6-5, 250, Wilkesboro, N.C./Fork Union Military
Alan Harris, lb, 6-2, 225, Sandy Springs, Ga./Mt. Vernon Preshbyterian
Will Horton, k, 5-10, 165, Acworth, Ga./North Cobb HS
Reggie Jones, db, 5-11, 175, Sharpsburg, Ga./East Coweta HS
Will Jones, qb, 6-4, 200, Greensboro, N.C./Page HS
Nate Link, dl, 6-2, 250, Crowley, La./ULM/Notre Dame HS
Ricky Palao, dl, 6-2, 285, Hoover, Ala./Hoover Hs
Bruce Squires, wr, 6-0, 180, Forest City, N.C./Chase HS
Quinton Thames, db, 5-11, 170, Grayson, Ga./Grayson HS
Grady Thomas, ol, 6-4, 285, Spartansburg, S.C./Spartansburg HS
DJ Thorpe, qb, 6-3, 185, Nashville, Tenn./Cane Ridge HS
Clark Willhoite, ol, 6-7, 295, Cincinnati, Ohio/Roger Bacon HS
Jacquez Williams, lb, 6-3, 220, Cataula,Ga./Georgia Military
|NORTH DAKOTA
Izzy Adeoti, wr, 5-10, 180, Plano HS, Plano, Ill.
Hayden Blubaugh, rb, 6-0, 190, Grandview HS, Aurora, Colo.
Brock Boltmann, qb, 6-1, 195, Edina HS, Edina, Minn.
Leif Bungum, lb, 6-2, 190, Triton HS, Dodge Center, Minn.
Graham DeVore, te, 6-4, 230, Mahtomedi HS, Mahtomedi, Minn.
Mikey Griebel, wr, 5-9, 180, Columbine HS, Littleton, Colo.
Kyle Hietpas, db, 6-0, 175, Little Chute HS, Little Chute, Wis.
Nick Honerlaw, dl, 6-3, 240, South Milwaukee HS, South Milwaukee, Wis.
Jeremy Jenkins, ol, 6-6, 280, South Elgin HS, South Elgin, Ill.
Noah Larson, olb, 6-2, 220, Baraboo HS, Baraboo, Wis.
Jalen Morrison, olb, 6-2, 245, Woodbury Sr., Woodbury, Minn.
Ezekiel Ott, de, 6-2, 230, Caledonia Senior High, Caledonia, Minn.
Wil Prine, ol, 6-6, 250, Lewis Central HS, Council Bluffs, Iowa
Tyler Shannon, db, 6-2, 185, Ralston Valley HS, Arvada, Colo.
Austin Avery, te, 6-4, 215, Yorkville HS, Yorkville, Ill.
Josh Babicz, te, 6-5, 228, Barrington HS, Barrington, Ill.
Max Bautch, lb, 6-1, 205, Blaine HS, Ham Lake, Minn.
Jack Begley, s, 6-3, 210, Millard North HS, Omaha, Neb.
Brant Bohmert, rb, 5-10, 175, Northern Cass HS, Hunter, N.D.
Costner Ching, te, 6-4, 255, Castlewood HS, Castlewood, S.D.
Noah Gindorff, te, 6-5, 230, Crosby-Ironton Sr., Crosby, Minn.
Joshua Hayes, s, 6-0, 175, Lake Gibson Senior HS, Lakeland, Fla.
Mason Hofstedt, ath, 6-0, 185, Cannon Falls HS, Cannon Falls, Minn.
Holden Hotchkiss, qb, 6-4, 205, Lakeland Senior HS, Lakeland, Fla.
Nash Jensen, og, 6-3, 351, Osseo Sr., Osseo, Minn.
Cody Mauch, te, 6-5, 221, Hankinson HS, Hankinson, N.D.
Logan McCormick, de, 6-3, 235, Kimberly HS, Kimberly, Wis.
Jake Reinholz, k, 6-3, 195, Shanley HS, Fargo, N.D.
Noah Sanders, qb, 6-3, 201, Apple Valley HS, Lakeville, Minn.
Tanner Sundt, de, 6-4, 240, Farmington Sr., Farmington, Minn.
Lane Tucker, de, 6-4, 240, Campbell County HS, Gillette, Wyo.
Michael Tutsie, s, 5-11, 185, Warren Central HS, Indianapolis, Ind
Andy Voyen, wr, 6-2, 205, Mahtomedi HS, Mahtomedi, Minn.
Spencer Waege, de, 6-4, 232, Watertown HS, South Shore, S.D.
Christian Watson, wr, 6-2, 175, Plant Senior HS, Tampa, Fla.
Dawson Weber, wr, 6-2, 175, Pleasant Grove HS, Elk Grove, Calif.
Zach Willis, ot, 6-5, 290, West Fargo HS, West Fargo, N.D.
Seth Wilson, rb, 5-10, 195, Holmen HS, Holmen, Wis.
Carson Yaggie, ath, 6-2, 181, Breckenridge HS, Breckenridge, Minn.
