Sports Listen

Trending:

Pay RaiseHiring FreezeFOIAExecutive OrderMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » College Football National Signings

College Football National Signings

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 3:31 am 18 min read
Share
MONTANA

Montana

Isiahia Banks, cb, 6-1, 180, Mullen HS, Denver, Colo.

Braydon Deming, de, 6-4, 205, Billings West HS, Billings, Mont.

Bryson Deming, wr, 6-4, 192, Billings West HS, Billings, Mont.

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

Nathan Dick, qb, 5-10, 179, Senior HS, Billings, Mont.

Advertisement

Chris Favoroso, de, 6-3, 255, Jensen Beach HS, Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Dylan Gilfoy, Jr., de, 6-5, 252, Liberty HS, Brentwood, Calif.

Caleb Hill, Jr., qb, 6-4, 205, Benham HS, Brenham, Texas

Trevor Hoerner, de, 6-4, 210, Columbia Falls HS, Columbia Falls, Mont.

McKenzie Holt, ath, 6-4, 235, Thompson Falls HS, Thompson Falls, Mont.

Carder Key, ilb, 6-1, 210, Broken Arrow HS, Broken Arrow, Okla.

Skyler Martin, de, 6-5, 235, Skyview HS, Vancouver, Wash.

Michael Matthews, ilb, 6-2, 205, Camas HS, Camas, Wash.

Michael McGinnis, wr, 6-3, 185, Sidney HS, Sidney, Mont.

Terron Moses, rb, 5-7, 175, Vian HS, Vian, Okla.

RJ Nelson, de, 6-4, 215, Hillsboro HS, Hillsboro, Ore.

Matthew Rensvold, wr, 6-4, 210, Polson HS, Polson, Mont.

Mitch Roberts, wr, 6-1, 185, Sentinel HS, Missoula, Mont.

David Shaw, dl, 6-5, 310, Spring Grove HS, Spring Grove, Pa.

Payton Stoner, ot, 6-6, 275, Mt. Carmel HS, San Diego, Calif.

Kendall Sweet, cb, 5-10, 182, Booker T. Washington HS, Tulsa, Okla.

Marcus Welnel, lb, 6-0, 207, Capital HS, Helena, Mont.

Tanner Wilson, qb, 6-2, 190, Polson HS, Polson, Mont.

Montana State

Troy Andersen, ath, 6-3, 210, Dillon HS, Dillon, Mont.

Keaton Anderson, db, 6-1, 170, Senior HS, Billings, Mont.

Tyrel Burgess, rb, 5-8, 160, Ridge Community HS, Haines City, Fla.

James Campbell, wr, 6-1, 185, Palatka HS, Palatka, Fla

Jalen Cole, cb, 5-9, 150, Mater Dei HS, Santa Ana, Calif.

Jalen Cole, cb, 5-9, 160, Mater Dei HS, Carson, Calif.

Ryan Davis, lb, 6-3, 225, Skyview HS, Billings, West.

Darren Gardenhire, cb, 6-0, 185, Cabrillo HS, Long Beach, Calif

Tadan Gilman, lb, 6-1, 205, Glacier HS, Kalispell, Mont.

Jaxen Hashley, dl, 6-6, 260, Glacier HS, Kalispell, Mont.

Sean Hatten, ot, 6-5, 275, Garces Memorial HS, Bakersfield, Calif.

Chad Kanow, lb, 6-4, 215, Great Oaks HS, Temecula, Calif.

Lance McCutcheon, wr, 6-3, 190, Bozeman HS, Bozeman, Mont.

Brody McKnight, og, 6-3, 300, Eastside Catholic HS, Sammamish, Wash.

Stephen Omorogbe, dl, 6-4, 255, River Ridge HS, Woodstock, Ga.

Callahan O’Reilly, qb, 6-2, 210, Bozeman HS, Bozeman, Mont.

Willie Patterson, ath, 5-9, 175, Franklin Pierce HS, Tacoma, Wash.

Zach Redd, ol, 6-0, 270, Rocky Mountain HS, Meridian, Idaho

Jake Roper, rb, 5-11, 190, Boise State

Tucker Rovig, qb, 6-5, 195, Mountain View HS, Meridian, Idaho

Kyle Rygg, dl, 6-5, 240, Sheldon HS, Eugene, Ore.

Tyrel Thomas, cb, 5-11, 170, St. John Bosco HS, Bellflower, Calif.

Edward Vander, rb, 6-1, 215, Saddleback College

Connor Wood, ol, 6-5, 315, Rocky Mountain HS, Meridian, Idaho

Travis Yates, dl, 6-3, 270, Orange Lutheran HS, Orange, Calif.

NORTH CAROLINA

Appalachian State

Gage Blackston, og, 6-4, 280, Benedictine Military School, Savannah, Ga.

Zeke Brandle, de, 6-5, 250, Chase HS, Forest City, N.C.

Peyton Derrick, ath, 6-2, 175, Conway, S.C./Conway HS

Tim Frizzell, rb, 6-1, 213, Knoxville, Tenn./Hardin Valley Academy

Noah Hannon, c, 6-2, 265, Greer HS, Greer, S.C.

Daetrich Harrington, rb, 6-0, 180, Alexander HS, Douglasville, Ga.

Joe Hartung, ot, 6-5, 250, Greenwood HS, Greenwood, S.C.

Thomas Hennigan, wr, 6-2, 190, Northwest Guilford HS, Greensboro, N.C.

Jake Henry, s, 6-0, 170, Cantonment, Fla./JM Tate Senior HS

D’Andre Hicks, cb, 5-10, 150, Charlotte HS, Punta Gorda, Fla.

Ryan Huff, s, 6-1, 183, Cedar Shoals HS, Athens, Ga.

D’Marco Jackson, s, 6-1, 190, Broome HS, Spartanburg, S.C.

Shaun Jolly, cb, 5-9, 170, Stephenson HS, Stone Mountain, Ga.

Steven Jones, cb, 5-10, 180, Richmond Senior HS, Rockingham, N.C.

Jermaine McDaniel, de, 6-3, 225, Dillon HS, Dillon, S.C.

De’Vonta Smith, rf, 5-11, 185, Brooksville, Fla./Central HS

Demetrius Taylor, olb, 6-1, 215, Miami Northwestern HS, Miami, Fla.

Malik Williams, ath, 5-11, 175, Chester Senior HS, Chester, S.C.

Campbell

Lester Axson, Jr., db, 6-0, 180, Foundation Academy, Orlando, Fla.

Bryant Barr, ath, 5-11, 185, Eastern Guilford HS, Gibsonville, N.C.

Ryan Booker, lb, 6-1, 215, Atlee HS, Mechanicsville, Va.

D’Ondray Bryson-Ashford, lb, 6-0, 195, Ridge View HS, Columbia, S.C.

Isaiah Burch, ol, 6-3, 290, McDowell HS, Marion, N.C.

Dominic Carter, ol, 6-3, 250, Callaway HS, Hogansville, Ga.

DJ Charles, db, 5-10, 195, Dr. Phillips HS, Orlando, Fla.

Lance Cook, db, 6-1, 200, Hickory Christian, Hickory, N.C.

Jayson Demild, qb, 6-1, 195, Sayreville War Memorial HS, Parlin, N.J.

Julius Felder, wr, 5-11, 190, First Assembly CHristian, Concord, N.C.

Jerome Ferguson, ol, 6-3, 265, Lee HS, Sanford, N.C.

Dre Giles, dl, 6-3, 250, Meadowbrook HS, Richmond, Va.

Tyrek Haywood, ol, 6-5, 240, Rocky River HS, Charlotte, N.C.

Dorian Jones, db, 5-10, 180, Ocoee HS, Orlando, Fla.

Tyler McLellan, ol, 6-6, 320, Fort Dorchester HS, North Charleston, S.C.

Prince Ngwenah, dl, 6-4, 220, Harding University HS, Charlotte, N.C.

Justin Pearo, ol, 6-4, 305, Lake Norman HS, Mooresville, N.C.

Eddie Rox, ol, 6-2, 280, Clay-Chalkville HS, Pinson, Ala.

Keegan Ruark, lb/ls, 5-11, 195, Hickory Christian, Hickory, N.C.

Dalton Salerno, lb, 6-1, 200, East Lincoln HS, Denver, N.C.

Celeb Snead, wr, 6-3, 185, Heritage HS, Lynchburg, Va.

Ivan Staples, dl, 6-1, 275, Stephenson HS, Stone Mountain, Ga.

Sam Thorne, ol, 6-3, 295, Broughton, HS, Raleigh, N.C.

Charlotte

Michael Adams, dt, 6-2, 307, Chattooga HS, Summerville, Ga.

Jalen Allen, ol, 6-4, 296, Pike HS, Indianapolis, Ind.

Cameron Bent, rb, 6-2, 195, Bluffton HS, Bluffton, S.C

Sean Bernard, lb, 6-3, 235, North HS, Wichita, Kan.

Cameron Dollar, wr, 6-2, 195, East Lincoln HS, Denver, N.C.

Kameron Duncan, rb, 5-10, 195, West Port HS, Ocala, Fla.

Ryan Eachus, h, 6-2, 245, Mission Viejo HS, Mission Viejo, Calif.

Jean Eason, ol, 6-3, 285, Skyline HS, Oalkand, Calif.

D’Mitri Emmanuel, ol, 6-3, 300, Marvin Ridge HS, Waxhaw, N.C.

David Foust, ol, 6-6, 265, Coolidge HS, Washington, D.C.

Marquavis Gibbs, db, 6-1, 200, Suncoast HS, West Palm Beach, Fla.

DeAnthony O’Neill, lb, 6-1, 226, Leon HS, Tallahassee, Fla.

Chris Phillips, te, 6-3, 230, C. D. Hylton HS, Woodbridge, Va.

Mic Roof, qb, 6-3, 190, Buford HS, Duluth, Ga.

Henry Segura, lb, 6-2, 190, Leon HS, Tallahassee, Fla.

Antoine Shaw, te, 6-4, 220, Richmond Senior HS, Rockingham, N.C.

Mark Shekletski, ol, 6-4, 295, Urbana HS, Ijamsville, Md.

Sherard Sutton, lb, 6-3, 215, A. L. Brown HS, Kannapolis, N.C.

Victor Tucker, wr, 5-11, 170, Miami Carol City HS, Miami, Fla.

Jacob Webb, ol, 6-5, 260, Creekview HS, Canton, Ga.

Chrishawn Wilson, dl, 6-6, 247, West Florence HS, Florence, S.C.

Davidson

Brandon Becar, ol, 6-3, 260, Flemming Island HS, Green Cove Springs, Fla.

Will Berkey, ol, 6-3, 285, Woodward Academy, Atlanta, Ga.

James Boyle, lb, 6-1, 220, Davie County HS, Advance, N.C.

Jan Brentjens, ol, 6-4, 270, St. Peter’s Prep, Jersey City, N.J.

Tyler Chisholm, lb, 5-10, 175, Suncoast HS, West Palm Beach, Fla.

Alex Coburn, ol, 6-4, 270, Archbishop Moeller HS, Cincinnati, Ohio

Callen Davidson, ls/c, 5-11, 190, Wesleyan School, Atlanta, Ga.

Tim Douglas, dl, 6-1, 205, Stony Point HS, Round Rock, Texas

Wes Duggar, rb, 6-0, 205, Mills E. Goodwin HS, Henrico, Va.

Duncan Engelhart, lb, 6-0, 220, East Carteret HS, Beaufort, N.C.

Colin Errity, lb, 6-1, 225, Bloomington Senior HS, Valrico, Fla.

Will Garrey, dl, 6-3, 230, Plane East Senior HS, Murphy, Texas

Colllin Hairr, wr, 6-1, 195, John T. Hoggard HS, Wilmington, N.C.

Harrison Hill, dl, 6-0, 200, Anderson HS, Cincinnati, Ohio

Sean Holton, db, 5-11, 195, Cartersville HS, White, Ga.

Zach Idris, dl, 6-2, 235, Christ Church Episcopal, Greenville, S.C.

Clayton Kent, dl, 5-11, 195, Iraan HS, Iraan, Texas

Tate Kipperman, ol, 6-1, 280, Round Rock HS, Round Rock, Texas

Max Mead, dl, 6-1, 190, South Point HS, Belmont, N.C.

Satchel Moore, wr, 6-3, 195, The Lawrenceville School, New York, N.Y.

Nyjay Nelson, db, 5-10, 170, McDonogh School, Baltimore, Md.

Damian Ostaszewski, ol, 6-4, 280, Curtis HS, Staten Island, N.Y.

Tyler Phelps, qb, 6-2, 220, Gulf Breeze HS, Pensacola Beach, Fla.

Gordon Sandorf, ol, 6-4, 290, Tampa Blake HS, Clearwater, Fla.

Fred Siplin, dl, 5-10, 180, University School, Coral Springs, Fla.

Pat Tabor, wr, 5-11, 170, Atlantic Coast HS, Jacksonville, Fla.

Steven Wolfe, dl, 6-2, 250, Marysville HS, Marysville, Ohio

Duke

Joshua Blackwell, DB, 5-11, 180, Buford HS, Buford, Ga.

Michael Carter II, DB, 5-10, 175, South Paulding HS, Douglasville, Ga.

Rakavius Chambers, OL, 6-3, 320, Opelika HS, Opelika, Ala.

Victor Dimukeje, DL, 6-2, 265, The Boys’ Latin School, Baltimore, Md.

Ben Frye, DL, 6-3, 255, Dublin, Ohio

Noah Gray, TE, 6-4, 230, Leominster Senior HS, Leominster, Mass.

Marvin Hubbard, rb, 5-9, 185, Sandy Creek HS, Tyrone, Ga.

Deon Jackson, RB, 6-0, 210, Pace Academy, Atlanta, Ga.

Leonard Johnson, DB, 6-1, 185, Hayden HS, Hayden, Ala.

Damond Johnson, wr, 6-1, 180, West Florida HS, Pensacola, Fla.

Drew Jordan, DL, 6-2, 255, North Gwinnett HS, Suwanee, Ga.

Chris Katrenick, QB, 6-2, 205, Harry D Jacobs HS, Algonquin, Ill.

Patrick Leitten, OL, 6-7, 270, Ravenwood HS, Brentwood, Tenn.

Jake Marwede, TE, 6-5, 240, Loyola Academy, Wilmette, Ill.

Damani Neal, DL, 5-10, 190, The Bullis School, Potomac, Md.

Axel Nyembwe, DL, 6-2, 310, The Avalon School, Gaithersburg, Md.

Jacob Rimmer, OL, 6-7, 290, Milan HS, Milan, Tenn.

Chris Rumph II, DL, 6-3, 215, F. W. Buchholz HS, Gainesville, Fla.

Will Taylor, OL, 6-3, 280, Grayson HS, Loganville, Ga.

Marquis Waters, DB, 6-0, 190, Atlantic HS, Delray Beach, Fla.

Lummie Young, DB, 6-1, 200, Westside HS, Anderson, S.C.

East Carolina

Taijh Alston, de, 6-5, 215, Union Pines HS, Cameron, N.C.

Bruce Bivens, lb, 6-0, 220, Davis H.S., Houston, Texas

Jayden Borders, wr, 5-11, 170, Shelby HS, Shelby, N.C.

Trace Christian, rb, 6-0, 220, Lake Brantley HS, Altamonte Springs, Fla.

Cannon Gibbs, lb, 6-2, 230, Jones JC, Brandon, Miss.

Delvontae Harris, db, 6-0, 185, Newnan HS, Newnan, Ga.

Brandon Henderson , dl, 6-5, 275, Georgia Military College, Greenwood, S.C

Leroy Henley, wr, 6-2, 175, Deerfield Beach HS, Deerfield Beach, Fla.

Marcus Holton, Jr, db, 6-0, 160, Georgia Military College, Tallassee, Fla.

Kingsley Ifedi, qb, 6-3, 205, Zebulon B Vance HS, Charlotte, N.C.

Matt Morgan, ot, 6-5, 275, Corinth Holders HS, Wendell, N.C.

Ja-Quane Nelson, dl, 6-3, 280, High Point Central HS, High Point, N.C.

Ben Norris, olb, 6-3, 220, Myers Park HS, Charlotte, N.C.

Tyree Owens , dl, 6-4, 285, Copiah Lincoln CC,Oviedo, Fla.

Darius Pinnix, rb, 6-0, 220, Western Alamance HS, Elon College, N.C.

Blake Proehl, wr, 6-1, 170, Providence HS, Charlotte, N.C.

Davondre Robinson, db, 6-0, 194, Lake Marion HS, Santee, S.C.

Dqmarcus Shaw, ol, 6-4, 320, Itawamba CC, Batesville, Miss.

Kennan Solomon, dl, 6-5, 275, Person HS, Roxboro, N.C.

John Spellacy, c, 6-1, 280, St. Ignatius HS, Cleveland, Ohio

Mydreon Vines, wr, 6-1, 170, J.H. Rose HS,Greenville, N.C.

Eric Weber, te, 6-2, 230, Southwest Mississippi CC,Blythewood, S.C.

Elon

Jarquez Bizzell, db, 6-1, 190, Kinston, N.C./Kinston HS

Davis Cheek, qb, 6-2, 185, Matthews, N.C./Butler HS

Tristen Cox, dl, 6-3, 350, Piqua, Ohio/Piqua HS

Cooper Cromer, ol, 6-6, 280, La Grange, N.C./Lenoir HS

Destin Flloyd, dl, 6-0, 280, Havelock, N.C./Havelock HS

Jalen Greene, qb, 6-2, 185, Durham, N.C./Southern Durham HS

Matt Holland, ol, 6-2, 290, Hilliard, Fla./Hilliard HS

McAllister Ingram, db, 5-11, 190, Thomasville, N.C./Ledford HS

Jasen Johnson Jr., rb, 5-11, 228, Mountain View, Ga./Mountain View HS

Michael Purcell, ol, 6-3, 335, Centerville, Ohio/Centerville HS

Christian VanSickle, k, 6-1, 190, Charlotte, N.C./Charlotte Christian HS

Kortez Weeks, wr, 6-0, 180, Mt. Ulls, N.C./West Rowan HS

Tiras Williams, lb, 6-2, 225, Anderson, S.C./T.L. Hanna HS

Torrence Willisam, dl, 6-2, 278, Burlington, N.C./Williams HS

Gardner-Webb

Darius Clark, ol, 6-2, 280, Shelby HS, Shelby, N.C.

Kyndall Clark, lb, 6-2, 225, Oak Ridge HS, Oak Ridge, Tenn.

Cliff Cole, ol, 6-3, 275, Northview Academy, Kodak, Tenn.

Carter Francis, ol, 6-2, 285, Alatoona HS, Acworth, Ga.

Deonte’ Grier, cb, 5-11, 170, Mallard Creek, Charlotte, N.C.

Brandon Leahey, ol, 6-3, 290, Eastern Michigan

AJ Moses, rb, 6-0, 205, Spalding HS, Griffin, Ga.

Jaylen Myers, qb, 6-2, 180, Alcoa HS, Alcoa, Tenn.

Jack Nichols, ol, 6-3, 290, Roswell HS, Roswell, Ga.

Jacob Perry, te, 6-2, 215, Alcoa HS, Alcoa, Tenn.

Ethan Piercy, wr, 6-1, 185, Fort Mills HS, Fort Mills, S.C.

Darien Reynolds, lb, 6-0, 205, Vance HS, Charlotte, N.C.

Garrett Scoggins, ol, 6-1, 270, Buford HS, Buford, Ga.

John Singleton, de, 6-5, 215, Middle Creek HS, Apex, N.C.

Jordan Smith, qb, 6-1, 200, Bartram Trail HS, Fruit Cove, Fla.

Shai Thomas, lb, 6-2, 230, T.L. Hanna HS, Anderson, S.C.

Donnie Thompson, dl, 6-3, 290, Lincolnton HS, Lincolnton, N.C.

R.J. Walker, db, 6-0, 175, Buford HS, Buford, Ga.

Noah Wilder, lb, 6-1, 215, Bessemer Academy, Bessemer, Ala.

David Wilson, ol, 6-3, 315, South View HS, Hope Mills, N.C.

NC A&T

Malik Blassingame, ol, 6-2, 330, Westside HS, Anderson S.C.

Jalen Fowler, qb, 6-3, 240, Dorman HS, Spartansburg S.C.

Macquel Hardy, ol, 6-3, 295, ASA Junior College, Philadelphia, Pa.

Devin Harrell, dl, 6-2, 220, Hunter Huss HS, Gastonia, N.C.

Kyin Howard, lb, 6-0, 230, Eastern Guilford HS, Greensboro, N.C.

Karfa Kaba, dl, 6-4, 250, Scotland County HS, Laurinburg, N.C.

Dontae Keys, ol, 6-4, 310, Jack Britt HS, Fayetteville, N.C.

Zachary Leslie, wr, 6-3, 188, Palmetto Prep Academy, Lawndale, N.C.

Christian Marshall, ol, 6-4, 295, Jackson State, Columbus, Ohio

Amir McNeil, db, 5-10, 165, Scotland County HS, Laurinburg, N.C.

Jalen Pittman, wr/db, 6-0, 180, Heritage HS, Wake Forest, N.C.

Artavious Richardson, dl, 6-2, 230, Rocky Mount HS, Rocky Mount, N.C.

Davis Rogers, pk, 5-9, 165, Dorman HS, Spartansburg S.C.

Noel Ruiz, pk, 6-0, 165, Fike HS, Wilson, N.C.

Chamberlain Russell, ol, 6-4, 358, Fork Union Prep, Pfafftown, N.C.

Jamari Smith, rb, 5-10, 210, University of South Carolina, Jacksonville, Fla.

Dacquari Wilson, ol, 6-3, 285, Dudley HS, Greensboro, N.C.

NC State

Louis Acceus, olb, 6-0, 206, St. Joseph Regional HS, Montvale, N.J.

Danny Blakeman, lb, 6-2, 227, Raleigh, N.C. / St. Joseph Reg. HS

Adam Boselli, te, 6-5, 210, Episcopal HS, Jacksonville, Fla.

Kevince Brown, de, 6-5, 230, Winter Park HS, Winter Park, Fla.

Erin Collins, rb, 6-0, 200, Armwood HS, Seffner, Fla.

Dalton Counts, s, 6-0, 211, Raleigh, N.C. / Garner HS

Cayman Czesak, lb, 6-2, 246, Pikeville, N.C. / Laney HS

Damien Darden, te, 6-3, 250, Charles B Aycock HS, Pikeville, N.C.

Emeka Emezie, wr, 6-3, 185, Marvin Ridge HS, Waxhaw, N.C.

Joshua Fedd-Jackson, og, 6-3, 310, St. Joseph Regional HS, Montvale, N.J.

Max Fisher, wr, 6-3, 191, Gonzaga College HS, Washington, D.C.

Grant Gibson, dt, 6-1, 295, Mallard Creek HS, Charlotte, N.C.

Trenton Gill, k/p, 6-4, 187, Hillsborough, N.C. / Cedar Ridge HS

Chris Ingram, cb, 6-0, 175, Mooresville Senior HS, Mooresville, N.C.

Dante Johnson, de, 6-4, 252, Wekiva HS, Apopka, Fla.

Ibrahim Kante, de, 6-4, 240, Trinity-Pawling School, Pawling, N.Y.

Xavier Lyas, de, 6-6, 215, Durant HS, Plant City, Fla.

Jessie Malit, lb, 6-3, 215, Concord, N.C./ Cox Mill HS

Matt McKay, qb, 6-3, 170, Wakefield HS, Raleigh, N.C.

Isaiah Moore, olb, 6-3, 215, Lloyd C. Bird HS, Chesterfield, Va.

Damontay Rhem, rb, 5-11, 215, Wendell, N.C. / East Wake HS/ UNCP

Nakia Robinson Jr., cb, 5-11, 175, Miami Jackson HS, Miami, Fla.

Liam Ryan, ol, 6-3, 290, Cary, N.C. / Cary HS/ Fork Union

Raven Saunders, lb, 6-1, 215, Riviera Beach, Fla. / Dwyer HS

Bryson Speas, ot, 6-4, 265, Dudley HS, Greensboro, N.C.

Antoine Thompson, wr, 6-1, 180, Plant City HS, Plant City, Fla.

North Carolina Central

Randy Anyanwu, dl, 6-2, 245, Univ. of Buffalo

Branden Bailey, ilb, 6-0, 215, Deerfield Beach HS, Deerfield Beach, Fla.

Chris Burton, dl, 6-2, 296, Univ. of Cincinnati

Chauncey Caldwell, qb, 6-3, 218, Mallard Creek HS, Charlotte, N.C.

Jason Cascen, dl, 6-3, 290, Fork Union Military

Patrick Connor, lb, 6-0, 224, Dudley HS, Greensboro, N.C.

Aaron Duncan, db, 6-1, 180, Norland HS, Miami

Jerome Foster, lb, 6-0, 210, Greenville HS, Greenville, S.C.

Qorticha Glenn, Jr., ol, 6-3, 290, Glenn HS, Winston-Salem, N.C.

E.J. Hicks, wr, 6-0, 172, Rolesville HS, Rolesville, N.C.

Carl Isaac, dl, 6-3, 250, Richmond Senior HS, Rockingham, N.C.

Jose Jeanty, ol, 6-4, 260, Deerfield Beach HS, Deerfield Beach, Fla.

Zach Kellum,, te, 6-3, 230, East Forsyth HS, Winston-Salem, N.C.

Xavier Lenear, ls, 5-9, 215, Independence HS, Charlotte, N.C.

Marcus Martin, db, 5-11, 180, North Miami HS, Miami

Nique Martin, wr, 6-1, 190, Palmetto Prep, Winston-Salem, N.C.

Kalen McCain, db, 6-1, 182, Lackawanna College

Somadina Okezie-Okeke, ol, 6-3, 290, River Ridge HS, Woodstock, Ga.

Cam’Ron Perkins, dl, 6-2, 275, Morehead HS, Eden, N.C.

Malik Riddick-Reynolds, ol, 6-6, 360, North Moore HS, Robbins, N.C.

Eric Saintil, wr, 6-2, 185, Shasta College

Miles Turmon, dl, 6-0, 290, D.W. Daniel HS, Central, S.C.

North Carolina

Brian Anderson, og, 6-3, 282, Montgomery Catholic HS, Montgomery, Ala.

Antwuan Branch, rb, 6-0, 200, Kenwood HS, Clarksville, Tenn.

Michael Carter, rb, 5-9, 185, Navarre HS, Navarre, Fla.

J.T. Cauthen, wr, 6-1, 219, Cuthbertson HS, Waxhaw, N.C.

Beau Corrales, wr, 6-4, 203, Georgetown HS, Georgetown, Texas

C.J. Cotman, ath, 5-10, 175, Central Catholic HS, Clearwater, Fla.

Jeremiah Gemmel, olb, 6-2, 205, East Coweta HS, Sharpsburg, Ga.

Xach Gill, dt, 6-4, 284, Wake Forest HS, Wake Forest, N.C.

Jake Lawler, de, 6-3, 225, South Mecklenburg HS, Charlotte, N.C.

Marcus McKethan, ot, 6-5, 328, Barnwell HS, Barnwell, S.C.

Jonah Melton, og, 6-4, 285, Eastern Alamance HS, Mebane, N.C.

Dazz Newsome, cb, 5-10, 170, Hampton HS, Hampton, Va.

Jordon Riley, dt, 6-5, 288, Riverside HS, Durham, N.C.

Kayne Roberts, s, 6-3, 200, Greenback School, Greenback, Tenn.

Malik Robinson, ilb, 6-1, 210, South Gwinnett HS, Snellville, Ga.

Billy Ross, ot, 6-5, 292, Huntington HS, Huntington, W.Va.

Caleb Rozar, ath, 6-4, 200, Dickson County HS, Dickson, Tenn.

Noah Ruggles, pk, 6-3, 180, odessa, Fla.

Tre Shaw, cb, 6-0, 180, Cedar Grove HS, Ellenwood, Ga.

Jordan Tucker, ot, 6-6, 320, Roswell HS, Roswell, Ga.

UNC Greensboro

Clay Byrd, dl, 6-0, 175, Connelly Springs, N.C./East Burke HS

Tyrone Outlaw, ath, 6-6, 190, Roxboro, N.C./ Person County Senior HS

Tevon Sadler, ath, 6-4, 185, Baltimore, Md./St. Frances Academy

Wake Forest

Michael Allen, de, 6-6, 241, Lanier High School, Buford, Ga.

Christian Beal, rb, 5-10, 180, East Forsyth HS, Kernersville, N.C.

Tayvon Bowers, qb, 6-2, 215, Bishop McDevitt HS, Harrisburg, Pa.

Jeffery Burley, olb, 6-3, 220, Jackson HS, Jackson, Ga.

Spencer Clapp, ol, 6-6, 250, Eastern Guilford, NC

Coby Davis, cb, 6-1, 180, Maret School, Washington, D.C.

Tyriq Hardimon, s, 6-0, 186, Lassiter HS, Marietta, Ga.

Waydale Jones, wr, 6-4, 187, A C Jones HS, Beeville, Texas

Chase Monroe, ilb, 6-2, 218, Davidson Day, Davidson, N.C.

Loic Nya, og, 6-3, 265, Springbrook HS, Silver Spring, Md.

Allan Rappleyea, og, 6-5, 272, Milton HS, Milton, Mass.

Jaquarii Roberson, wr, 6-3, 170, Hertford County HS, Ahoskie, N.C.

Troy Simon, cb, 5-11, 187, Milton HS, Alpharetta, Ga.

Jake Simpson, olb, 6-2, 205, Buford HS, Buford, Ga.

Sage Surratt, wr, 6-3, 200, Lincolnton HS, Lincolnton, N.C.

D.J. Taylor, olb, 6-3, 220, Huntland School, Huntland, Tenn.

Ja’Sir Taylor, wr, 6-0, 180, Brick Township HS, Brick, N.J.

Zach Tom, ot, 6-4, 270, Catholic HS, Baton Rouge, La.

Tyler Williams, dt, 6-1, 280, Oxbridge Academy, West Palm Beach, Fla.

Western Carolina

Keshaun Abel, wr, 6-4, 185, Charlotte, N.C./Mallard Creek HS

Kenny Benton, wr, 5-9, 165, Columbia, S.C./Blythewood HS

Cameron Brown, lb, 6-2, 210, Tallahassee, Fla./Florida HS

Nick Campbell, ol, 6-2, 280, Braselton, Ga./Mill Creek HS

Trevor Childers, lb, 6-1, 190, Lincolnton, N.C./East Lincoln HS

Owen Cosenke, te, 6-3, 220, Aldie, Va./Fork Union Military

Willie Debruce, lb, 6-1, 205, Moultrie, Ga./Colquitt County HS

Elijah Hall, dl, 6-0, 255, Kannopolis, N.C./A.L. Brown HS

Michael Harper, ol, 6-5, 250, Wilkesboro, N.C./Fork Union Military

Alan Harris, lb, 6-2, 225, Sandy Springs, Ga./Mt. Vernon Preshbyterian

Will Horton, k, 5-10, 165, Acworth, Ga./North Cobb HS

Reggie Jones, db, 5-11, 175, Sharpsburg, Ga./East Coweta HS

Will Jones, qb, 6-4, 200, Greensboro, N.C./Page HS

Nate Link, dl, 6-2, 250, Crowley, La./ULM/Notre Dame HS

Ricky Palao, dl, 6-2, 285, Hoover, Ala./Hoover Hs

Bruce Squires, wr, 6-0, 180, Forest City, N.C./Chase HS

Quinton Thames, db, 5-11, 170, Grayson, Ga./Grayson HS

Grady Thomas, ol, 6-4, 285, Spartansburg, S.C./Spartansburg HS

DJ Thorpe, qb, 6-3, 185, Nashville, Tenn./Cane Ridge HS

Clark Willhoite, ol, 6-7, 295, Cincinnati, Ohio/Roger Bacon HS

Jacquez Williams, lb, 6-3, 220, Cataula,Ga./Georgia Military

NORTH DAKOTA

North Dakota

Izzy Adeoti, wr, 5-10, 180, Plano HS, Plano, Ill.

Hayden Blubaugh, rb, 6-0, 190, Grandview HS, Aurora, Colo.

Brock Boltmann, qb, 6-1, 195, Edina HS, Edina, Minn.

Leif Bungum, lb, 6-2, 190, Triton HS, Dodge Center, Minn.

Graham DeVore, te, 6-4, 230, Mahtomedi HS, Mahtomedi, Minn.

Mikey Griebel, wr, 5-9, 180, Columbine HS, Littleton, Colo.

Kyle Hietpas, db, 6-0, 175, Little Chute HS, Little Chute, Wis.

Nick Honerlaw, dl, 6-3, 240, South Milwaukee HS, South Milwaukee, Wis.

Jeremy Jenkins, ol, 6-6, 280, South Elgin HS, South Elgin, Ill.

Noah Larson, olb, 6-2, 220, Baraboo HS, Baraboo, Wis.

Jalen Morrison, olb, 6-2, 245, Woodbury Sr., Woodbury, Minn.

Ezekiel Ott, de, 6-2, 230, Caledonia Senior High, Caledonia, Minn.

Wil Prine, ol, 6-6, 250, Lewis Central HS, Council Bluffs, Iowa

Tyler Shannon, db, 6-2, 185, Ralston Valley HS, Arvada, Colo.

North Dakota State

Austin Avery, te, 6-4, 215, Yorkville HS, Yorkville, Ill.

Josh Babicz, te, 6-5, 228, Barrington HS, Barrington, Ill.

Max Bautch, lb, 6-1, 205, Blaine HS, Ham Lake, Minn.

Jack Begley, s, 6-3, 210, Millard North HS, Omaha, Neb.

Brant Bohmert, rb, 5-10, 175, Northern Cass HS, Hunter, N.D.

Costner Ching, te, 6-4, 255, Castlewood HS, Castlewood, S.D.

Noah Gindorff, te, 6-5, 230, Crosby-Ironton Sr., Crosby, Minn.

Joshua Hayes, s, 6-0, 175, Lake Gibson Senior HS, Lakeland, Fla.

Mason Hofstedt, ath, 6-0, 185, Cannon Falls HS, Cannon Falls, Minn.

Holden Hotchkiss, qb, 6-4, 205, Lakeland Senior HS, Lakeland, Fla.

Nash Jensen, og, 6-3, 351, Osseo Sr., Osseo, Minn.

Cody Mauch, te, 6-5, 221, Hankinson HS, Hankinson, N.D.

Logan McCormick, de, 6-3, 235, Kimberly HS, Kimberly, Wis.

Jake Reinholz, k, 6-3, 195, Shanley HS, Fargo, N.D.

Noah Sanders, qb, 6-3, 201, Apple Valley HS, Lakeville, Minn.

Tanner Sundt, de, 6-4, 240, Farmington Sr., Farmington, Minn.

Lane Tucker, de, 6-4, 240, Campbell County HS, Gillette, Wyo.

Michael Tutsie, s, 5-11, 185, Warren Central HS, Indianapolis, Ind

Andy Voyen, wr, 6-2, 205, Mahtomedi HS, Mahtomedi, Minn.

Spencer Waege, de, 6-4, 232, Watertown HS, South Shore, S.D.

Christian Watson, wr, 6-2, 175, Plant Senior HS, Tampa, Fla.

Dawson Weber, wr, 6-2, 175, Pleasant Grove HS, Elk Grove, Calif.

Zach Willis, ot, 6-5, 290, West Fargo HS, West Fargo, N.D.

Seth Wilson, rb, 5-10, 195, Holmen HS, Holmen, Wis.

Carson Yaggie, ath, 6-2, 181, Breckenridge HS, Breckenridge, Minn.

MORE

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » College Football National Signings
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

2003: Space shuttle Columbia breaks up while entering the atmosphere over Texas

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended