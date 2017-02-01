College Football National Signings

|OREGON
Popo Aumavae, dt, 6-3, 300, St. Mary’s HS, Stockton, Calif.
Demetri Burch, wr, 6-0, 175, Apopka Senior HS, Apopka, Fla.
Braxton Burmeister, qb, 6-1, 195, La Jolla Country Day School, La Jolla, Calif.
Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens
Daewood Davis, wr, 6-2, 176, Deerfield Beach HS, Deerfield Beach, Fla.
Austin Faoliu, dt, 6-4, 285, Mater Dei HS, Santa Ana, Calif.
Darrian Felix, rb, 5-11, 185, Fort Myers HS, Fort Myers, Fla.
Alex Forsyth, ot, 6-4, 290, West Linn HS, West Linn, Ore.
Billy Gibson Jr., s, 6-1, 175, Miami Southridge HS, Miami, Fla.
Thomas Graham, cb, 5-11, 163, Rancho Cucamonga HS, Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.
Cyrus Habibi-Likio, rb, 6-1, 200, St. Francis HS, Mountain View, Calif.
Johnny Johnson, wr, 6-0, 185, Chandler HS, Chandler, Ariz.
Bruce Judson, ath, 5-9, 195, Cocoa HS, Cocoa, Fla.
Darrian McNeal, wr, 5-10, 175, Armwood HS, Seffner, Fla.
Sampson Niu, ilb, 5-11, 200, Madison Senior HS, San Diego, Calif.
Nick Pickett, s, 6-3, 180, Bishop Mora Salesian HS, Los Angeles, Calif.
Jaylon Redd, cb, 5-9, 160, Rancho Cucamonga HS, Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.
Rutger Reitmaier, dt, 6-3, 280, David Lipscomb Campus School, Nashville, Tenn.
Jordon Scott, dt, 6-1, 340, Pinellas Park HS, Largo, Fla.
Cody Shear, ot, 6-4, 285, Henry D Sheldon HS, Eugene, Ore.
Isaac Slade-Matautia, olb, 6-1, 220, St. Louis School, Honolulu, Hawaii
Adam Stack, k, 6-2, 175, Kamehameha Secondary, Honolulu, Hawaii
C.J. Verdell, rb, 5-9, 195, Mater Dei Catholic HS, Chula Vista, Calif.
Kesi Ah-Hoy, rb, 6-0, 195, Kahuku HS, Kahuku, Hawaii
Quantino Allen, wr, 6-0, 202, Glades Central HS, Belle Glade, Fla.
Benjamin Baylor, rb, 6-0, 190, Wharton HS, Wharton, Texas
Josh Bowcut, dt, 6-4, 270, Sherwood HS, Sherwood, Ore.
Jaelen Bush, de, 6-7, 225, Timberline HS, Olympia, Wash.
Trajon Cotton, s, 6-1, 180, Inderkum HS, Sacramento, Calif.
Isaiah Dunn, cb, 6-0, 170, Antioch HS, Antioch, Calif.
Arex Flemings, wr, 5-7, 155, Cathedral HS, Los Angeles, Calif.
Justin Gardner, cb, 6-1, 165, Shiloh HS, Snellville, Ga.
Kaleb Hayes, ath, 6-0, 160, San Gorgonio HS, San Bernardino, Calif.
Isaiah Hodgins, wr, 6-3, 190, Berean Christian HS, Walnut Creek, Calif.
Onesimus Lutu-Clarke, ot, 6-5, 290, Waianae HS, Waianae, Hawaii
Travis Mackay, ot, 6-6, 280, Central Catholic HS, Portland, Ore.
Jeffrey Manning, Jr., cb, 6-1, 190, Cathedral HS, Los Angeles, Calif.
David Morris, olb, 6-3, 205, Sherwood HS, Sherwood, Ore.
Kolby Taylor, wr, 5-11, 185, Chandler HS, Chandler, Ariz.
Calvin Tyler, rb, 5-9, 185, Silsbee HS, Silsbee, Texas
Charles Watson, s, 6-2, 178, Leilehua HS, Wahiawa, Hawaii
Brock Wellsfry, og, 6-6, 281, Hanford HS, Richland, Wash.
Aidan Willard, qb, 6-2, 185, Justin Siena HS, Napa, Calif.
|PENNSYLVANIA
Damion Barber, de, 6-3, 244, Harrisburg HS, Harrisburg, Pa.
Corey Bolds, dt, 6-3, 286, Paramus Catholic HS, Paramus, N.J.
Ellis Brooks, lb, 6-1, 225, Benedictine HS, Richmond, Va.
D.J. Brown, cb, 5-11, 172, Creekside HS, Fairburn, Ga.
Journey Brown, rb, 5-11, 195, Meadville MS, Meadville, Pa.
Tariq Castro-Fields, cb, 6-1, 177, Riverdale Baptist School, Upper Marlboro, Md.
Sean Clifford, qb, 6-3, 200, St. Xavier HS, Cincinnati, Ohio
Brelin Faison-Walden, lb, 6-1, 195, Grimsley HS, Greensboro, N.C.
Brailyn Franklin, lb, 6-3, 215, Battlefield HS, Haymarket, Va.
K.J. Hamler, wr, 5-9, 155, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Fred Hansard, dt, 6-3, 306, The Hun School, Princeton, N.J.
Mac Hippenhammer, wr, 6-0, 165, R Nelson Snider HS, Fort Wayne, Ind.
Desmond Holmes, ot, 6-6, 310, Cardinal O’Hara HS, Springfield, Pa.
Donovan Johnson, cb, 5-11, 178, Cass Technical HS, Detroit, Mich.
Rob Martin, ol, 6-5, 265, St. Joseph Regional HS, Montvale, N.J.
Mike Miranda, ol, 6-4, 300, Stow-Munroe Falls HS, Stow, Ohio
Cameron Sullivan-Brown, wr, 6-1, 176, St. Vincent Pallotti HS, Laurel, Md.
Jonathan Sutherland, db, 6-0, 196, Episcopal HS, Alexandria, Va.
C.J. Thorpe, ol, 6-4, 304, Central Catholic HS, Pittsburgh, Pa.
Lamont Wade, cb, 5-10, 180, Clairton HS, Clairton, Pa.
Cal Adonmitis, ls, 6-1, 210, Pittsburgh, PA / Pittsburgh Central Catholic
Deslin Alexandre, de, 6-5, 225, Deerfield Beach HS, Deerfield Beach, Fla.
Cameron Bright, ath, 6-0, 205, Park Crossing, Montgomery, Ala.
Max Browne, qb, 6-5, 210, Sammamish, Wash./Skyline H.S./Southern Cal
Dontavius Butler, wr, 6-2, 200, American Heritage School, Plantation, Fla.
Grant Carrigan, te, 6-7, 250, Pine-Richland MS, Gibsonia, Pa.
Kamonte Carter, dl, 6-4, 300, Germantown, MD./ Gaithersburg HS/ East Mississippi Comm.
Kirk Christodoulou, pk, 6-1, 210, Melbourne, Australia/ Balwyn
A.J. Davis, rb, 6-0, 205, Lakeland Senior HS, Lakeland, Fla.
A.J. Davis, rb, 6-0, 205, Lakeland, Fla./ Lakeland
Jerry Drake Jr., og, 6-7, 311, Palm Beach Gardens HS, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Owen Drexel, c, 6-2, 270, Montclair HS, Montclair, N.J.
Paris Ford, s, 6-2, 185, Steel Valley SHS, Munhall, Pa.
Gabe Houy, og, 6-6, 270, Upper Saint Clair HS, Pittsburgh, Pa.
Damarri Mathis, cb, 5-11, 180, Lakeland Senior HS, Lakeland, Fla.
Kyle Nunn, olb, 6-3, 190, Findlay HS, Findlay, Ohio
Kenny Pickett, qb, 6-1, 185, Ocean Township HS, Oakhurst, N.J.
Jason Pinnock, cb, 6-1, 190, Windsor HS, Windsor, Conn.
Charles Reeves, te, 6-6, 240, Steubenville HS, Steubenville, Ohio
Tyler Sear, te, 6-5, 255, Neshannock JSHS, New Castle, Pa.
Todd Sibley, rb, 5-10, 202, Archbishop Hoban HS, Akron, Ohio
Michael Smith, wr, 6-2, 200, Vero Beach HS, Vero Beach, Fla.
Darian Street, wr, 6-2, 180, Liberty HS, Bethlehem, Pa.
Albert Tucker, olb, 6-2, 200, St. Thomas Aquinas HS, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Jaylen Twyman, dt, 6-2, 310, Woodson HS, Washington, D.C.
Carson Van Lynn, ot, 6-7, 255, Worthington Kilbourne HS, Columbus, Ohio
Carter Warren, ot, 6-6, 320, Passaic County Tech. Institute, Wayne, N.J.
Jadan Blue, wr, 5-11, 175, The Peddie School, Hightstown, N.J.
Christian Braswell, db, 5-10, 161, Friendship Collegiate Academy, Washington, D.C.
Malik Burns, de, 6-3, 230, Lackey HS, Indian Head, Md.
Todd Centeio, qb, 6-1, 205, William T. Dwyer HS, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Arnold Ebiketie, dl, 6-4, 200, Albert Einstein, Silver Spring, Md.
L’Jeron Holder, wr, 6-3, 202, Manalapan, Manalapan, N.J.
Audley Isaacs, lb, 6-1, 214, Valley Forge Military Academy, Wayne, Pa.
Jeremy Jennings, wr, 5-11, 170, Downingtown East HS, Exton, Pa.
Mike Jones, db, 5-11, 187, Milford Mill / North Carolina State, Baltimore, Md.
Ifeanyi Maijeh, de, 6-2, 261, Poly Prep CDS, Brooklyn, N.Y.
James Makszin, og, 6-4, 285, Norwalk HS, Norwalk, Conn.
Dearage Mason (TY), cb, 5-10, 172, James Hubert Blake, Silver Spring, Md.
Emil Moody, te, 6-5, 210, St. John Neumann HS, Philadelphia, Pa.
George Reid, wr, 6-2, 180, Abington SHS, Abington, Pa.
Griffin Sestili, te, 6-3, 260, North Allegheny SHS, Wexford, Pa.
Collin Washington, wr, 6-1, 185, Central HS, Philadelphia, Pa.
Casey Williams, lb, 6-3, 220, South Philadelphia,Philadelphia, Pa.
Jaquan Amos, db, 6-0, 180, Philadelphia, Pa. Northeast HS
Trajan Anderson, ilb, 6-2, 220, Massaponax HS, Fredericksburg, Va.
Amin Black, ilb, 5-11, 230, Imhotep Institute Chs, Philadelphia, Pa.
Damone Drew, rb, 5-10, 195, Brooke Point HS, Stafford, Va.
Malik Fisher, dl, 6-3, 220, Xavier HS, New York N.Y.
Lorenzo Hernandez, dl, 6-0, 250, Cherry Hill High-West HS, Cherry Hill, N.J.
Jevon Jones, db, 6-3, 195, Nottingham HS, Syracuse, N.Y.
Julian Liaci, wr, 5-10, 170, Nazareth Area HS, Nazareth, Pa.
Kyle McCloskey, qb, 6-4, 220, Germantown Academy, Fort Washington, Pa.
Darryl McDaniel, db, 6-0, 185, St. Johns College HS, Washington, D.C.
Jared Nelson, dl, 6-3, 250, Glastonbury HS, Glastonbury, Conn.
Josh Patrick, lb, 6-1, 220, Salesianum HS, Wilmington, Del.
Forrest Rhyne, ilb, 6-2, 230, Waynesboro Area SHS, Waynesboro, Pa.
|RHODE ISLAND
|SOUTH CAROLINA
James Allen, db, 5-8, 160, UMass. Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Ellijah Henry, rb, 5-10, 170, Rocky River HS, Charlotte, N.C.
Matt Bockhorst, og, 6-4, 290, St. Xavier HS, Cincinnati, Ohio
Chase Brice, qb, 6-2, 207, Grayson HS, Loganville, Ga.
Noah DeHond, ot, 6-7, 320, The Peddie School, Hightstown, N.J.
Travis Etienne Jr., rb, 5-11, 199, Jennings HS, Jennings, La.
Justin Foster, lb, 6-3, 254, Crest Senior HS, Shelby, N.C.
Tee Higgins, wr, 6-4, 188, Oak Ridge HS, Oak Ridge, Tenn.
Hunter Johnson, qb, 6-3, 201, Brownsburg HS, Brownsburg, Ind.
Amari Rodgers, wr, 5-10, 185, Knoxville Catholic HS, Knoxville, Tenn.
Logan Rudolph, lb/de, 6-3, 230, Northwestern HS, Rock Hill, S.C.
Baylon Spector, olb, 6-2, 195, Calhoun HS, Calhoun, Ga.
Will Swinney, wr, 5-9, 175, D.W. Daniel HS, Clemson, S.C.
A.J. Terrell, cb, 6-2, 171, Westlake HS, Atlanta, Ga.
Blake Vinson, ot, 6-5, 296, North Marion HS, Citra, Fla.
LeAnthony Williams, cb, 6-0, 175, Roswell HS, Roswell, Ga.
Jordan Williams, de, 6-4, 260, Frank W. Cox HS, Virginia Beach, Va.
Jave Brown, db, 5-10, 185, Lackawanna College
Mallory Clayborne, wr, 5-10, 175, Lackawanna College
Ryan Culbertson, ls, 6-0, 210, Greenwood HS, Greenwood S.C.
Chris Evans, lb, 6-2, 210, Boiling Springs HS, Duncan, S.C.
Jack Franklin, og, 6-4, 315, Mill Creek HS, Hoschton, Ga.
Jeffrey Gunter, de, 6-3, 190, Riverside HS, Durham, N.C.
Darius Harper, qb, 6-3, 210, Austin East HS, Knoxville, Tenn.
Seth Harrell, og, 6-4, 320, Grassfield HS, Chesapeake, Va.
Tre’ High, wr, 6-0, 180, Ridge View HS, Columbia, S.C.
Brock Hoffman, c, 6-4, 302, Statesville HS, Statesville, N.C.
Antwine Loper, ol, 6-3, 280, Carolina Forest HS, Conway, S.C.
Michael Makins, lb, 5-11, 200, Stephenson HS, Lithonia, Ga.
Brayden Matts, wr, 6-1, 185, Sandalwood HS, Jacksonville, Fla.
Jeremiah Miller, wr, 6-0, 175, Sun Valley HS, Monroe, N.C.
Baden Pinson, rb, 5-10, 195, Reading Hs, Cincinnati, Ohio
E.J. Porter, rb, 6-2, 210, The Bolles School, Jacksonville, Fla.
Octavious Pringle, dt, 6-2, 300, Brookland Cayce HS, Cayce, S.C.
Myles Prosser, k, 6-4, 190, York Comprehensive HS, York, S.C.
Kenneth Sims, ol, 6-4, 305, Georgia Military College
Alex Spillum, s, 6-2, 180, Chanhassen HS, Chanhassen, Minn.
Jalin Walker, dt, 6-2, 300, Laurens HS, Laurens, S.C.
Will Webster, ol, 6-4, 285, Chaplin HS, Chaplin, S.C.
Cantorian Weems, s, 5-10, 171, Brookwood HS, Snellville, Ga.
Davonne Bowen, de, 6-2, 220, Woodmont HS, Piedmont, S.C.
Zay Brown, s, 5-11, 177, Clarke Central HS, Athens, Ga.
Summie Carlay, ot, 6-5, 280, Laurens District 55 HS, Laurens, S.C.
Jordon Carty, ot, 6-7, 265, South Broward HS, Hollywood, Fla.
Kaleb Chalmers, db, 5-10, 181, Greenwood HS, Greenwood, S.C.
Dennis Daley, ol, 6-6, 309, Ridge View HS, Columbia, S.C.
Jaylin Dickerson, s, 6-2, 175, Pinecrest HS, Southern Pines, N.C.
Eric Douglas, ot, 6-5, 280, Mallard Creek HS, Charlotte, N.C.
Sherrod Greene, ilb, 6-1, 215, Rocky Mount HS, Rocky Mount, N.C.
Tavyn Jackson, cb, 5-11, 175, James Rickards HS, Tallahassee, Fla.
Brad Johnson, ilb, 6-3, 210, Pendleton HS, Pendleton, S.C.
Javon Kinlaw, dl, 6-6, 340, Goose Creek/Jones County JC, Charleston, S.C.
Keisean Nixon, db, 5-10, 192, Salesian HS, Compton, Calif.
Will Register, te, 6-4, 240, Chapin HS, Chapin, S.C.
Jordan Rhodes, ot, 6-6, 300, Creekside HS, Fairburn, Ga.
OrTre Smith, wr, 6-4, 215, Wando HS, Mt Pleasant, S.C.
Shi Smith, wr, 5-11, 175, Union County HS, Union, S.C.
Damani Staley, olb, 6-2, 215, Ridge View HS, Columbia, S.C.
Aaron Sterling, de, 6-2, 260, Tucker HS, Tucker, Ga.
Chad Terrell, wr, 6-3, 208, North Paulding HS, Dallas, Ga.
Eldridge Thompson, lb, 6-1, 191, White Station/Coffeyville CC, Houston
Jay Urich, qb, 6-4, 185, Wren HS, Piedmont, S.C.
M.J. Webb, dt, 6-4, 258, Morgan County HS, Madison, Ga.
Jamyest Williams, ath, 5-9, 173, Grayson HS, Loganville, Ga.
|TENNESSEE
Connor Adair, qb, 6-4, 200, Hewitt-Trussville HS, Trussville, Ala
Sanchez Blake, Jr., db, 6-0, 190, Olive Branch H.S., Olive Branch, Miss.
Preston Brady, ls, 6-1, 205, Evangelical Christian School, cordova, Tenn.
Braylon Brown, ol, 6-4, 265, Cordova HS, Cordova, Tenn.
T.J. Carter, cb, 5-9, 180, Stratford Comp HS, Nashville, Tenn.
Connor Choate, ls, 6-1, 200, Coppell HS, Coppell, Texas
Zay Cullens, star, 6-1, 205, North Pontotoc HS, Ecru, Miss.
Tyce Daniel, te, 6-4, 238, McCracken County HS, Paducah, Ky.
Jared Edwards, te, 6-4, 255, Rhea County HS, Evensville, Tenn.
Obinna Eze, olb, 6-8, 283, Davidson Academy, Nashville, Tenn.
Coye Fairman, olb, 6-8, 283, Atascocita HS, Humble, Texas
Marcus Green, db, 6-2, 190, Cedar Hill H.S., Cedar Hill, Texas
Desmond Hawkins, dl, 6-5, 280, Hinds CC, Memphis, Tenn.
Mikhail Hill, olb, 6-4, 315, West Jefferson HS, Harvey, La.
Tanis Joseph, olb, 6-4, 290, Boyd H. Anderson HS, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
Quindon Lewis, db, 6-2, 170, Southmoore HS, Moore, Okla.
Cade Mashburn, olb, 6-2, 210, Norman HS North, Norman, Okla.
Riley Patterson, pk, 5-11, 180, Edwardsville High School, Glen Carbon, Ill
Nick Robinson, wr, 6-4, 200, Putnam City West HS, Oklahoma City, Okla.
J.J. Russell, olb, 6-1, 180, Grenada HS, Grenada, Miss.
Tamaurice Smith, db, 5-9, 165, St. Paul’s Episcopal, Mobile, Ala.
Timothy Taylor, rb, 5-10, 190, East HS, Memphis, Tenn.
La’Andre Thomas, qb, 6-1, 180, Wingfield HS, Jackson, Miss.
Tito Windham, db, 5-9, 180, Harrison Central HS, Gulfport, Miss
Brad Anderson, rb, 5-8, 170, Bob Jones HS, Madison, Ala.
Reed Blankenship, db, 6-1, 175, West Limestone HS, Athens, Ala.
Wesley Bush, db, 6-1, 187, NW Mississippi CC, Macon, Miss.
Zeke Cobb, wr, 6-3, 202, Dalton HS, Dalton, Ga.
Rosheem Collins, dl, 6-1, 296, East Central CC, Waycross, Ga.
D.J. Delfendahl, ol, 6-4, 272, Mt. Juliet HS, Mt. Juliet, Tenn.
Elijah Dobbins, ol, 6-4, 275, Oakland HS, Franklin, Tenn.
Zack Dobson, wr, 5-8, 165, South Fulton School, South Fulton, Tenn.
Kamau Farrell-Burke, db, 6-3, 175, Arizona Western HS, Toronto, Canada
Jordan Ferguson, dt, 6-2, 280, Cartersville HS, Atlanta Ga.
Raheme Fuller, cb, 6-3, 192, Boyd H. Anderson HS, Lauderdale Lakes, Fla.
Cole Kirby, ol, 6-4, 285, Simpson HS, Franklin, Ky.
Amir Luckett, ol, 6-2, 291, Scottsdale CC, Waddell, Ariz.
Jimmy Marshall, wr, 6-5, 216, Tattnall Square Academy, Macon, Ga.
Cain McWilliams, lb, 6-1, 236, Marshall County HS, Lewisburg, Ten.
Chaton Mobley, lb, 6-+1, 245, Fulton HS, Knoxville, Tenn.
Wayne Parks, db, 5-11, 216, Sebastian River HS, Fellsmere, Fla.
Tavonn Salter, wr, 6-2, 200, Mt. San Antonio HS, Atlanta, Ga.
Cody Smith, db, 6-2, 205, Martin County HS, Stuart, Fla.
DQ Thomas, lb, 6-2, 200, Oxford HS, Oxford, Miss.
Tavares Thomas, lb, 6-0, 235, Navarro College, Rosenberg, Texas
John Turner, qb, 6-1, 205, Smyrna HS, Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Terrell Bailey, cb, 5-11, 180, Ehret, John, HS, Marrero, La.
Marquez Bembry, de, 6-2, 215, Mount Vernon Presbyterian, Atlanta, Ga.
Kivon Bennett, dt, 6-2, 285, St. Thomas Aquinas HS, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
James Brown, te, 6-4, 220, Jones HS, Orlando, Fla.
Latrell Bumphus, te, 6-4, 245, Hardin County HS, Savannah, Tenn.
Matthew Butler, dt, 6-4, 285, Garner HS, Garner, N.C.
K’Rojhn Calbert, ot, 6-5, 300, Warren County, Mc Minnville, Tenn.
Ty Chandler, rb, 5-11, 190, Montgomery Bell Academy, Nashville, Tenn.
Brent Cimaglia, k, 6-0, 215, Fred J Page HS, Franklin, Tenn.
Trey Coleman, rb, 5-11, 215, West Monroe HS, West Monroe, La.
Eric Crosby, dt, 6-1, 325, Ocean Lakes HS, Virginia Beach, Va.
Maleik Gray, s, 6-2, 195, La Vergne HS, La Vergne, Tenn.
Will Ignont , lb, 6-2, 230, Buckhorn HS, New Market, Ala.
Theo Jackson, s, 6-2, 175, Overton Comp HS, Nashville, Tenn.
Deandre Johnson, de, 6-4, 235, Miami Southridge HS, Miami, Fla.
Jacquez Jones, wr, 5-10, 165, Clearwater HS, Clearwater, Fla.
Tim Jordan, rb, 6-0, 190, Bartow Senior HS, Bartow, Fla.
Cheyenne Labruzza, cb, 5-11, 190, Albany HS, Albany, La.
Riley Locklear, og, 6-4, 282, Spring Valley HS, Huntington, W.Va.
Will McBride, qb, 6-0, 200, Clear Springs HS, League City, Texas
Jordan Murphy, wr, 5-11, 170, Hattiesburg HS, Hattiesburg, Miss.
Solon Page III, lb, 6-2, 205, Kell HS, Marietta, Ga.
Joshua Palmer, wr, 6-2, 200, St. Thomas Aquinas HS, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Shanon Reid, ilb, 6-1, 200, Dunbar HS, Fort Myers, Fla.
Shawn Shamburger, cb, 5-11, 190, Colquitt County HS, Moultrie, Ga.
Trey Smith, ot, 6-6, 300, University School Of Jackson, Jackson, Tenn.
Ryan Thaxton, de, 6-4, 220, St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes School, Alexandria, Va.
Feleti Afemui, ilb, 6-3, 222, Maui HS, Kahului, Hawaii
Colin Anderson, olb, 6-2, 212, Brooks HS, Killen, Ala.
Bryce Bailey, ot, 6-5, 305, Castle HS, Newburgh, Ind.
James Bostic, wr, 6-3, 205, Cardinal Gibbons HS, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Jonah Buchanan, DL, 6-4, 270, Honolulu, HI (Iolani H.S.)
Cole Clemens, ot, 6-6, 305, Bingham HS, South Jordan, Utah
Tae Daley, s, 6-0, 185, Northside HS, Warner Robins, Ga.
Brayden DeVault-Smith, lb, 6-3, 208, Nashville, Tenn. (Pearl-Cohn H.S.)
Stone Edwards, DL, 6-5, 245, Orange Senior HS, Hillsborough, N.C.
Jacob Free, qb, 6-4, 212, Brantley HS, Brantley, Ala.
Allan George, qb, 6-1, 182, Andalusia, AL (Andalusia H.S.)
Randall Haynie, cb, 6-0, 175, Cardinal Gibbons HS, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Grant Miller, olb, 6-4, 260, St. Thomas Aquinas HS, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Dimitri Moore, olb, 6-3, 208, Cedar Hill HS, Cedar Hill, Texas
Dayo Odeyingbo, dl, 6-6, 255, Ranchview HS, Irving, Texas
Michael Owusu, olb, 6-5, 210, Oaks Christian HS, Oxnard, Calif.
Chris Pierce, wr, 6-4, 210, Smithfield HS, Smithfield, Va.
Jalen Pinkney, dl, 6-4, 230, Norcross HS, Norcross, Ga.
Jonathan Stewart, olb, 6-8, 305, Mountain View HS, Lawrenceville, Ga.
Ke’Shawn Vaughn, rb, 5-10, 210, Nashville, Tenn. (Illinois/Pearl-Cohn H.S.)
|TEXAS
Eleasah Anderson, og, 6-4, 280, Taylor HS, Houston, Texas
Demarco Artis, de, 6-3, 220, Seminole HS, Sanford, Fla.
Terrel Bernard, olb, 6-1, 200, La Porte HS, La Porte, Texas
Charlie Brewer, qb, 6-1, 192, Lake Travis HS, Austin, Texas
Timarcus Davis, cb, 5-11, 160, College Station HS, College Station, Texas
Trestan Ebner, ath, 6-0, 188, Henderson HS, Henderson, Texas
Harrison Hand, cb, 5-11, 183, Cherry Hill High-West HS, Cherry Hill, N.J.
Justin Harris, de, 6-6, 250, East Ascension HS, Gonzales, La.
Tyler Henderson, te, 6-4, 225, Lehman HS, Kyle, Texas
Gavin Holmes, wr, 5-11, 178, Northwest HS, Justin, Texas
Bryson Jackson, olb, 6-2, 195, Lake Ridge, Mansfield, Texas
Khalil Keith, ot, 6-5, 293, Winterboro HS, Alpine, Ala.
Henry Klinge III, og, 6-5, 295, Carroll HS, Southlake, Texas
Trevon Lewis, s, 6-0, 173, Lamar HS, Houston, Texas
Ashton Logan, s, 6-0, 203, Temple HS, Temple, Texas
Johnathan Lovett, rb, 6-1, 190, Cherokee HS, Marlton, N.J.
James Lynch, dt, 6-4, 273, Round Rock HS, Round Rock, Texas
Cole Maxwell, de, 6-5, 225, Allen HS, Allen, Texas
Ryan Miller, c, 6-2, 270, Carroll HS, Southlake, Texas
Jason Moore, ot, 6-4, 275, Independence HS, Frisco, Texas
Xavier Newman, c, 6-3, 272, De Soto HS, Desoto, Texas
Chidi Ogbonnaya, de, 6-5, 245, Langham Creek HS, Houston, Texas
Jalen Pitre, s, 5-11, 195, Stafford HS, Stafford, Texas
Rob Saulin, dl, 6-5, 250, Pennsville Memorial HS, Pennsville, N.J.
Abram Smith, rb, 6-0, 196, Abilene HS, Abilene, Texas
R.J. Sneed, wr, 6-2, 178, Cypress Ranch HS, Cypress, Texas
B.J. Thompson, de, 6-6, 210, England HS, England, Ark.
David Anenih, olb, 6-2, 220, Mansfield Timberview HS, Arlington, Texas
Dennis Bardwell, og, 6-5, 276, Hargrave HS, Huffman, Texas
Tre’Von Bradley, ath, 5-11, 180, Cleburne HS, Cleburne, Texas
Devodric Bynum, wr, 5-11, 171, Lincoln HS, Dallas, Texas
Alexander Duke, de, 6-3, 230, Bellaire HS, Bellaire, Texas
Parker Eichenberger, te, 6-4, 230, Katy HS, Katy, Texas
Davion Ford, rb, 5-11, 170, New Orleans, La./Brother Martin
Elijah Gooden, rb, 6-0, 190, Boling HS, Boling, Texas
Elijah Gooden, lb, 6-1, 215, Boling, Texas/Boling HS
Bryan Jones, de, 6-5, 260, Madison Preparatory Academy, Baton Rouge, La.
Noah Jones, de, 6-3, 260, Lancaster HS, Lancaster, Texas
Derek Parish, ilb, 6-1, 235, Pearland HS, Pearland, Texas
Bryson Powers, s, 6-1, 175, Klein Collins HS, Klein, Texas
Dane Roy, pk, 6-7, 230, Bunyip, Australia/St. Paul’s ASG
Jeremy Singleton, wr, 5-11, 162, Brother Martin HS, New Orleans, La.
D.J. Small, db, 5-9, 160, Dickinson, Texas/Dickinson
Grant Stuard, olb, 6-0, 195, Oak Ridge HS, Conroe, Texas
Payton Turner, dl, 6-5, 217, Houston, Texas/Westside HS
Amaud Willis-Dalton, olb, 6-0, 195, Cypress Ranch HS, Cypress, Texas
Dalton Witherspoon, k/p, 5-9, 160, Moore, Okla./Northeastern Oklahoma A&M
Jacob Brammer, ol, 6-4, 278, Foster HS, Richmond, Texas
Jaelon Darden, ath, 5-9, 160, Eisenhower HS, Houston, Texas
Tyreke Davis, s, 5-10, 194, Ryan HS, Denton, Texas
Kody Fulp, lb, 6-2, 225, China Spring HS, China Spring, Texas
Cameron Johnson, cb, 5-11, 176, Reagan Heights HS, Houston, Texas
Evan Johnson, rb, 5-6, 175, Loranger HS, Loranger, La.
Tony Krasniqi, dl, 6-1, 249, Sachse HS, Sachse, Texas
Manase Mose, ol, 6-1, 306, Trinity HS, Euless, Texas
Dakoda Newman, ol, 6-3, 329, Mansfield Timberview HS, Benbrook, Texas
Dion Novil, dl, 6-4, 240, Wylie HS, Abilene, Texas
Jevin Pahinui, ol, 6-2, 260, College of the Siskiyous, Mountlake Terrace, Wash.
Brian Parish, ol, 6-4, 262, Seguin HS, Arlington, Texas
Cade Pearson, qb, 6-2, 193, Texas HS, Texarkana, Texas
Makyle Sanders, s, 6-0, 188, Lee HS, Tyler, Texas
Tre Siggers, rb, 5-8, 180, Duncanville HS, Duncanville, Texas
Greg White, wr, 6-3, 175, Riverdale HS, Riverdale, Ga.
Shea Baker, ol, 6-2, 275, Cedar Ridge HS, Round Rock, Texas
Chris Boudreaux, wr, 6-0, 160, Central Senior HS, Beaumont, Texas
Jaeger Bull, te, 6-4, 210, Flour Bluff HS, Beaumont, Texas
Garrett Grammer, lb, 6-1, 215, Richmond Foster HS, Rosenberg, Texas
William Harrison, k, 5-11, 175, Westfield HS, Westfield, Ind.
Gregor MacKellar, ol, 6-5, 350, St. Andrew’s College, Aurora, Canada
Cameron Montgomery, wr, 5-7, 155, Stafford HS, Stafford, Texas
George Nyakwol, db, 6-2, 180, Eisenhower HS, Houston, Texas
Kenneth Orji, de, 6-2, 215, Ft. Bend Elkins HS, Missouri City, Texas
Brandt Peterson, ol, 6-7, 250, Hyde Park Baptist HS, Austin, Texas
Isaiah Richardson, db, 6-1, 195, Foster HS, Richmond, Texas
Randall Royall, lb, 6-2, 220, Stratford HS, Houston, Texas
Trey Schuman, dl, 6-3, 280, Burleson HS, Burleson, Texas
Miklo Smalls, qb, 6-2, 195, Plano East Sr HS, Plano, Texas
Corbin Smith, ol, 6-4, 320, Nederland HS, Port Neches, Texas
TyRae Thornton, db, 6-0, 175, Cypress Ridge HS, Houston, Texas
Austin Trammell, wr, 5-11, 170, Klein HS, Spring, Texas
Alan Ali, ol, 6-5, 275, Timber Creek HS, Fort Worth, Texas
Judah Bell, wr, 6-3, 189, Bishop Gorman HS, Tyler, Texas
Turner Coxe, de, 6-2, 250, Highland Park HS, Dallas, Texas
Jordan Gipson, dl, 6-1, 247, Bay City, Texas/Bay City
Justin Guy-Robinson, cb, 5-10, 170, Pearland HS, Pearland, Texas
Shaine Hailey, olb, 6-0, 205, Bishop Dunne HS, Dallas, Texas
Hayden Howerton, ol, 6-4, 260, Katy HS, Katy, Texas
Matthew Huhn, ot, 6-7, 280, Jay HS, San Antonio, Texas
Ar’mani Johnson, cb, 5-11, 165, Missouri City, Texas/Ridge Point
Harrison Loveless, de, 6-3, 255, Cypress Ranch HS, Cypress, Texas
Kayce Medlock, rb, 5-10, 186, Arp HS, Arp, Texas
Toby Ndukwe, de, 6-3, 220, George Ranch High, Richmond, Texas
Tyeson Neals, dl, 6-3, 235, Moore, Okla./NE Okla. A&M/Moore
Tyler Page, wr, 6-0, 175, Friendswood HS, Friendswood, Texas
Delano Robinson, s, 5-11, 185, Denton, Texas/Billy Ryan
Austin Upshaw, qb, 6-1, 188, La Porte, Texas/La Porte
Corey Bethley, dt, 6-1, 260, Katy HS, Katy, Texas
Alex Bush, lb, 6-2, 230, Cerritos College
Dennis Collins, de, 6-2, 250, West Monroe HS, West Monroe, La.
Terrell Cooper, de, 6-2, 240, Lindale HS, Lindale, Texas
Noah Daniels, cb, 6-0, 180, Clear Creek HS, League City, Texas
Al’Dontre Davis, wr, 6-0, 200, Lutcher HS, Lutcher, La.
George Ellis III, dt, 6-2, 290, American Heritage School, Plantation, Fla.
Wes Harris, og, 6-4, 295, Aledo HS, Aledo, Texas
Kerry Johnson, db, 6-1, 180, Houston, Texas/Westfield HS
Omar Manning, wr, 6-3, 203, Lancaster HS, Lancaster, Texas
Coy McMillon, ath, 6-4, 260, Abilene HS, Abilene, Texas
Ni’Jeel Meeking, lb, 6-3, 205, Farmerville, La./Union Parish HS
Michael Onyemaobi, ath, 6-1, 185, Chaparral HS, Temecula, Calif.
Jalen Reagor, wr, 6-0, 182, Waxahachie HS, Waxahachie, Texas
Shawn Robinson, qb, 6-2, 205, De Soto HS, Desoto, Texas
Kenedy Snell, rb, 5-8, 167, Waxahachie HS, Waxahachie, Texas
Ezra Tu’ua, dl, 6-2, 315, Anchorage, Alaska/Harbor College
La’Kendrick Van Zandt, db, 6-1, 200, Henderson, Texas/Henderson HS
Garret Wallow, s, 6-2, 200, John Curtis Christian, River Ridge, La.
Quazzel White, og, 6-4, 300, Lincoln HS, Tacoma, Wash.
Christian Williams, te, 6-4, 230, Orange, Calif./Fullerton College
Jhamon Ausbon, wr, 6-2, 220, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Connor Blumrick, qb, 6-5, 200, Pearland HS, Pearland, Texas
Camron Buckley, wr, 6-2, 185, Cedar Hill HS, Cedar Hill, Texas
Keldrick Carper, ath, 6-2, 175, Plain Dealing HS, Plain Dealing, La.
Carson Green, ol, 6-6, 272, Carroll HS, Southlake, Texas
Anthony Hines, lb, 6-3, 220, Plano East Sr HS, Plano, Texas
Jared Hocker, ol, 6-6, 301, Birdville HS, North Richland Hills, Texas
Camron Horry, te, 6-5, 261, James Taylor HS, Katy, Texas
Devodrick Johnson, lb, 6-2, 211, Justin F Kimball HS, Dallas, Texas
Hezekiah Jones, wr, 5-11, 168, Stafford HS, Stafford, Texas
Myles Jones, cb, 6-4, 175, Magnolia West HS, Magnolia, Texas
Jacob Kibodi, rb, 6-2, 198, Christian Life Academy, Baton Rouge, La.
Santino Marchiol, lb, 6-3, 191, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Keynel McZeal, te, 6-2, 220, Port Neches-Groves HS, Port Neches, Texas
Kellen Mond, qb, 6-2, 170, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Dan Moore Jr., ol, 6-5, 315, West Brook Sr HS, Beaumont, Texas
Devin Morris, cb, 6-1, 180, Caldwell HS, Caldwell, Texas
Roshauud Paul, wr, 6-0, 170, Bremond HS, Bremond, Texas
Jayden Peevy, dt, 6-6, 279, Bellaire HS, Bellaire, Texas
Grayson Reed, ol, 6-5, 305, Cypress Creek HS, Cypress, Texas
Debione Renfro, cb, 6-2, 183, Pearland HS, Pearland, Texas
Ondario Robinson, de, 6-3, 236, Hutto HS, Hutto, Texas
Derrick Tucker, s, 6-1, 189, Manvel HS, Manvel, Texas
Adrian Wolford, olb, 6-4, 323, Meeker HS, Meeker, Okla.
Marqez Bimage, lb, 6-2, 230, Brenham HS, Brenham, Texas
Kobe Boyce, cb, 6-0, 163, Lake Dallas HS, Lake Dallas, Texas
Cade Brewer, te, 6-3, 210, Lake Travis HS, Austin, Texas
Toneil Carter Jr., rb, 5-11, 197, Langham Creek HS, Houston, Texas
Jamari Chisholm, dl, 6-4, 299, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M/Valdosta, Ok
Samuel Cosmi, ol, 6-6, 279, Langham Creek, Texas
Max Cummins, de, 6-6, 245, All Saints’ Episcopal School, Fort Worth, Texas
Sam Ehlinger, qb, 6-1, 215, Westlake HS, Austin, Texas
Montrell Estell, db, 6-2, 180, Hooks HS, Hooks, Texas
Taquon Graham, de, 6-3, 266, Temple HS, Temple, Texas
Gary Johnson, lb, 6-0, 211, Dodge City CC/Douglas, Ala.
Derek Kerstetter, ol, 6-5, 299, Reagan HS, San Antonio, Texas
Reese Leitao, te, 6-4, 234, Jenks HS, Jenks, Okla.
Damion Miller, wr, 6-0, 189, John Tyler HS, Tyler, Texas
Jordan Pouncey, wr, 6-1, 187, Winter Park HS, Winter Park, Fla.
Joshua Rowland, k/p, 5-11, 202, Mississippi Gulf Coast CC/Madison Central, Miss.
Josh Thompson, db, 5-11, 178, Nacogdoches HS, Nacogdoches, Texas
Daniel Young, rb, 6-0, 210, Westfield HS, Houston, Texas
Sami Awad, dl, 6-1, 300, Duncanville HS, Mckinney, Texas
T.J. Bedford, wr, 6-4, 195, St. Paul’s HS, Covington, La.
John Brannon, ilb, 6-0, 220, Prosper HS, Prosper, Texas
Caleb Carlile, ot, 6-5, 300, Waxahachie HS, Waxahachie, Texas
Gjemar Daniels, dt, 6-0, 317, Kennedale HS, Kennedale, Texas
Preston Dimery, s, 6-1, 175, Tivy HS, Kerrville, Texas
Nic Foster, ol, 6-4, 275, Arlington HS, Arlington Texas
Jaylen Gipson, qb, 6-2, 190, Mexia HS, Mexia, Texas
London Harris, olb, 6-1, 190, Manvel HS, Manvel, Texas
Jeremiah Haydel, wr, 6-0, 170, Alief Taylor HS, Houston Texas
Reece Jordan, c, 6-3, 255, Boyd HS, Boyd, Texas
Kishawn Kelley, ath, 6-2, 202, Corsicana HS, Corsicana, Texas
Tanner King, ol, 6-5, 270, Deer Park HS, Houston Texas
Willie Lee Jones, Ill., qb, 6-3, 190, Silsbee HS, Beaumont, Texas
Anthony Mayes, Jr., ol, 6-4, 315, H.D. Woodson HS, DC
Jaylin Nelson, qb, 5-9, 200, Duncanville HS, Duncanville, Texas
Josh Newman, s, 6-1, 194, Cedar Hill HS, Cedar Hill, Texas
Caeveon Patton, dt, 6-3, 265, Cuero HS, Cuero, Texas
Kieston Roach, db, 6-0, 185, North Shore HH, Houston Texas
Kordell Rodgers, db, 5-10, 165, Lufkin HS, Lufkin, Texas
Jakharious Smith, de, 6-2, 215, So Grand Prairie HS, Grand Prairie, Texas
Anthony Smith, rb, 5-10, 200, Fossil RIdge HS, Fort Wort, Texas
Caleb Twyford, cb, 6-0, 180, Farmersville HS, Farmersville, Texas
Nick Wilkins, dl, 6-2, 250, Manvel HS, Rosharon, Texas
Damian Williams, qb, 6-1, 229, Archbishop Rummel HS, Metairie, La.
Quincy Addison, db, 6-1, 185, Angleton HS, Angleton, Texas
Dakota Allen, lb, 6-1, 235, East Miss. CC
Jack Anderson, c, 6-5, 300, Frisco HS, Frisco, Texas
McLane Carter, qb, 6-3, 220, Tyler JC, Texas
John Davis, db, 6-1, 180, Trinity HS, Euless, Texas
Dawson Deaton, c, 6-5, 297, Frisco HS, Frisco, Texas
Vaughnte Dorsey, db, 5-11, 200, Gulf Coast CC
Will Farrar, ot, 6-5, 290, Travis HS, Richmond, Texas
Adrian Frye, db, 6-1, 175, Eisenhower HS, Richmond, Texas
Jacob Hines, ol, 6-5, 325, Cabrillo HS, Long Beach, Calif.
Riko Jeffers, lb, 6-2, 235, Sachse HS, Sachse, Texas
Tony Jones, lb, 6-2, 220, Lyman HS, Casselberry, Fla.
Javon Lane, db, 6-2, 180, Nacogdoches HS, Nacogdoches, Texas
Jaylon Lane, db, 6-3, 190, Independence CC
Xavier Martin, qb, 6-0, 180, Steele HS, Cibolo, Texas
Nelson Mbanasor, de, 6-3, 270, Hendrickson HS, Pflugerville, Texas
Octavious Morgan, db, 6-0, 200, Greenwood, HS, Greenwood, S.C.
Desmond Nisby, rb, 6-1, 235, Anderson Valley HS, San Francisco, Calif.
Dominic Panazzolo, p, 6-5, 205, Plane East HS, Plano, Texas
Casey Verhulst, ol, 6-6, 315, Plano East Sr HS, Plano, Texas
Samuel Barnes, cb, 6-1, 190, Richmond, Texas/George Ranch HS
B.J. Daniels, rb, 6-2, 208, Palm Bay Senior HS, Melbourne, Fla.
Kevin Davis, ot, 6-3, 284, Angleton HS, Angleton, Texas
Josh Dunlop, ol, 6-7, 300, Dodge City CC
Robert Fuentes, de, 6-4, 200, Southwest HS, San Antonio, Texas
Michael Goff, te, 6-2, 230, San Antonio, Texas/Johnson HS
De’Marco Guidry, lb, 6-1, 210, La Marque, Texas/La Marque HS
Frank Harris, ath, 6-1, 176, Samuel Clemens HS, Schertz, Texas
Jaylon Haynes, dt, 6-1, 290, Wharton HS, Wharton, Texas
Morris Joseph Jr., dt, 6-1, 270, West Orange-Stark HS, Orange, Texas
Chance McLeod, te, 6-4, 230, Victoria East HS, Victoria, Texas
Javontavius Mosley, cb, 6-0, 164, John Tyler HS, Tyler, Texas
Dominic Pastucci, ot, 6-5, 275, Hendrickson HS, Pflugerville, Texas
Donovan Perkins, lb, 6-0, 220, Zachary, La./Zachary HS
Tay’lor Perry, s, 5-10, 180, Crosby, Texas/ Crosby HS
Bryce Rivers, qb, 6-3, 202, John Paul Stevens HS, San Antonio, Texas
Keeyon Smart, ol, 6-5, 300, Kilgore JC
Dadrian Taylor, rb, 6-1, 163, Shiner HS, Shiner, Texas
Robert Ursua, te, 6-3, 230, Palomar JC
Vance Vallair, s, 6-2, 178, Central Senior HS, Beaumont, Texas
Tariq Woolen, wr, 6-5, 205, Fort Worth, Texas/Arlington Heights
Calvin Brownholtz, qb, 6-2, 185, Jesuit HS, Carmichael, Calif.
Alex Fernandes, qb, 6-3, 200, Austin, Texas/Vandergrift HS
Kalaii Griffin, lb, 6-1, 220, Ventura CC
Kobie Herring, lb, 6-0, 220, Refugio, Texas/Refugio HS
Cutter Leftwich, ol, 6-1, 285, El Paso, Texas/Franklin HS
David Lucero, te, 6-5, 230, Arizona Western College
Trace Mascorro, dl, 6-1, 275, Refugio, Texas/Refugio HS
Forest McKee, ilb, 6-1, 228, Onate HS, Las Cruces, N.M.
Jamar Smith, lb, 5-11, 230, Holmes CC
Kahani Smith, db, 6-1, 185, Riverside CC
Jalen Spady, ol, 6-3, 340, Huntsville, Ala./Huntsville HS
Javaughn Thomas, de, 6-2, 230, El Paso, Texas/El Paso HS
James Tupou, ilb, 5-10, 220, Allen HS, Allen, Texas
Brent Ugochukwu, lb, 6-0, 210, Richmond, Texas/George Ranch HS
Joshua Wells, lb, 6-1, 215, El Paso, Texas/Parkland HS
Tyson Wilson, db, 5-10, 165, McKinney, Texas/McKinney HS
MORE
A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.