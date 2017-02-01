Sports Listen

College Football National Signings

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017
Illinois

John Amea, ol, 6-5, 260, De Smet Jesuit HS, Wildwood, Mo

Drew Bones, ol, 6-4, 305, Ottawa HS, Ottawa, Kansas

Kobe Buffalomeat, ol, 6-7, 285, Lawrence HS, Lawrence, Kansas

Evan Day, ol, 6-6, 290, Batavia HS, Batvia, Ill.

Andrew Edgar, wr, 6-0, 175, Saint Patrick HS, Chicago, Ill.

Trenton Hatfield, wb, 6-2, 190, Muncie Central HS, Selma, Ind.

Peyton Jones, db, 6-1, 185, Archbishop O’Hara HS, Kansas City, Mo.

Jason Lewan, dl, 6-6, 220, Yorkville HS, Yorkville, Ill.

Emmanuel Osuchukwu, wr, 6-3, 180, Calabasas HS, Calabasas, Calif.

Kentre Patterson, wr, 6-1, 175, East Lansing HS, East Lansing, Mich.

Jacob Powell, dl, 6-1, 250, Arrowhead HS, Hartland, Wis.

Brandon Price, wr, 6-5, 205, Mt. Zion HS, Mt. Zion, Ill.

John Ridgeway, ol, 6-6, 175, Bloomingto HS, Bloomington, Ill.

Ricky Rollerson, db, 5-11, 175, Bishop Dunne HS, Dallas Texas

Eric Scott, db, 6-2, 190, Basehor Linwood HS, Basehor, Kan.

Spencer Stachyra, ol, 6-4, 290, Westfield HS, Westfield, Ind.

Jalen Sutton, dl, 6-2, 215, Guyer HS, Denton, Texas

Tanner Taula, te, 6-6, 220, Blue Springs HS, Independence, Mo.

Zeke Vandenburgh, lb, 6-3, 210, Freeport HS, Freeport, Ill.

Daniel WItherspoon, ol, 6-7, 320, Washington Community HS, Washington, Ill.

Rashaun Woods, lb, 6-1, 200, Jefferson City HS, Jerfferson City, Mo.

Northern Illinois

Jacob Ballain, k, 6-0, 180, Greenwood, Ind./Whiteland HS

Jordan Cole, s, 6-3, 182, Berkeley HS, Berkeley, Mo.

Calvin Dassow, ol, 6-7, 310, Menominee Falls, Wis./Sussex Hamilton HS

Jawon Denton, de, 6-2, 210, Chicago/Morgan Park

Matt Ference, p, 5-11, 165, Lafayette High School, Wildwood, Mo.

Rayshawn Gay, lb, 6-3, 200, Maywood, Ill/Proviso East

Rodney Hall, qb, 6-2, 195, Cass Technical HS, Detroit, Mich.

Isaac Hawn, ot, 6-6, 285, St. Charles North HS, Saint Charles, Ill.

Michael Kennedy, rb, 6-2, 195, Mount Carmel HS, Chicago, Ill.

Weston Kramer, dt, 6-2, 275, Marmion Academy, Aurora, Ill.

Matt Lorbeck, ilb, 6-3, 220, Bay Port HS, Green Bay, Wis.

Jordan Nettles, rb, 5-9, 180, Romeoville HS, Romeoville, Ill.

Justin Nwachukwu, dt, 6-2, 290, El Dorado, Kan./Butler CC

Tyrice Richie, wr, 6-1, 190, Homewood-Flossmoor HS, Flossmoor, Ill.

Dennis Robinson, wr, 6-5, 205, Hollywood, Fla./South Broward

Jordan Rowell, s, 6-0, 186, Immaculate Conception HS, Elmhurst, Ill.

Connor Schneider, de, 6-3, 210, Granger, Ind./Penn HS

Liam Soraghan, te, 6-7, 220, Divine Child HS, Dearborn, Mich.

Dillon Thomas, cb, 6-2, 170, Park Hill South HS, Riverside, Mo.

Cole Tucker, wr, 6-2, 180, De Kalb HS, Dekalb, Ill.

Dexter Warren, db, 6-0, 175, Chicago/Phillips HS

Cole Webster, ot, 6-7, 270, Bettendorf HS, Bettendorf, Iowa

Devin Webster, dt, 6-2, 300, Yuma, Ariz./Arizona Western College

Northwestern

Chee Anyanwu, lb, 6-2, 190, Buford HS, Buford, Ga.

Earnest Brown IV, de, 6-5, 235, Ryan HS, Denton, Texas

Blake Gallagher, ilb, 6-0, 221, St. Sebastian’s School, Raynham, Mass.

Sam Gerak, c, 6-4, 280, Avon HS, Avon, Ohio

Austin Hiller, s, 6-1, 187, Lake Travis HS, Austin, Texas

Berkeley Holman, wr, 6-0, 180, St. John Bosco HS, Bellflower, Calif.

Bryce Jackson, s, 6-0, 185, Guyer HS, Denton, Texas

Jace James, wr, 6-1, 185, Glenbard North HS, Carol Stream, Ill.

Trevor Kent, de, 6-5, 242, Pittsburg HS, Pittsburg, Kan.

Charlie Kuhbander, k, 5-11, 185, Springboro HS, Springboro, Ohio

Andrew Marty, qb, 6-4, 215, Wyoming HS, Cincinnati, Ohio

Kyric McGowan, ath, 5-10, 185, Dalton HS, Dalton, Ga.

Peter McIntyre, olb, 6-2, 215, St. Johns Jesuit HS, Toledo, Ohio

Sam Miller, dt, 6-3, 260, Stratford HS, Houston, Texas

J.R. Pace, s, 6-1, 180, Woodward Academy, College Park, Ga.

Trey Pugh, te, 6-6, 220, Jonathan Alder HS, Plain City, Ohio

Cameron Ruiz, cb, 5-10, 160, Lakes Community HS, Lake Villa, Ill.

Rashawn Slater, og, 6-4, 280, Clements HS, Sugar Land, Texas

Ethan Wiederkehr, og, 6-6, 285, Shoreham-Wading River HS, Shoreham, N.Y.

INDIANA

Ball State

Christian Albright, de, 6-2, 225, North Cobb HS, Kennesaw, Ga.

Brett Anderson, cb, 5-11, 175, Grand Blanc Community HS, Grand Blanc, Mich.

Curtis Blackwell, ot, 6-5, 306, Norwell HS, Ossian, Ind.

Brock Burns, s, 6-3, 176, Hamilton Southeastern HS, Fishers, Ind.

Bryce Cosby, cb, 5-11, 170, Dupont Manual HS, Louisville, Ky.

Jimmy Daw, rb, 6-3, 195, Medina HS, Medina, Ohio

Kevin Dominique, rb, 6-0, 205, Plaquemine Senior HS, Plaquemine, La.

Erick Eldridge, ot, 6-5, 294, Southfield HS, Southfield, Mich.

Justin Gibbs, wr, 6-2, 200, Grovetown HS, Grovetown, Ga.

Justin Hall, wr, 5-10, 170, Alexander HS, Douglasville, Ga.

Myles Hannah, cb, 5-11, 172, Stephenson HS, Stone Mountain, Ga.

Zach Haynes, de, 6-3, 255, South Warren HS, Bowling Green, Ky.

Verenzo Holmes, cb, 6-0, 175, Aquinas HS, Augusta, Ga.

Caleb Huntley, rb, 6-0, 210, Locust Grove High, Locust Grove, Ga.

Markice  Hurt Jr., rb, 5-9, 183, Michigan City School, Michigan City, Ind.

Malcolm Lee, s, 6-2, 180, Baker HS, Mobile, Ala.

Hassan Littles, wr, 5-10, 175, Stone Mountain, Ga./Stephenson HS

Jake McKenzie, de, 6-4, 250, Heritage Chr Schools Inc, South Holland, Ill. 

Ethan Merriweather, wr, 6-1, 168, Carmel HS, Carmel, Ind.

Demetrius Murray, cb, 6-2, 170, Grayson HS, Loganville, Ga.

Khalil Newton, wr, 6-2, 175, Stephenson HS, Stone Mountain, Ga.

Antonio Phillips, s, 6-0, 170, Kirkwood HS, St. Louis, Mo.

Dorion Pollard, olb, 6-1, 215, Hinsdale Central HS, Hinsdale, Ill.

Shahid Reece, olb, 6-0, 220, Archbishop Rummel HS, Metairie, La.

Michael Robinson, olb, 6-1, 205, Allatoona HS, Acworth, Ga.

David Rueth, olb, 6-1, 205, Archbishop Alter HS, Kettering, Ohio

Poni Tu’uta, dt, 6-4, 290, John Curtis Christian, New Orleans, La.

Indiana

Thomas Allen, lb, 6-3, 235, Plant Senior HS, Tampa, Fla.

Britt Beery, wr, 6-6, 270, Carmel HS, Carmel, Ind.

Juwan Burgess, db, 6-1, 185, Plant Senior HS, Tampa, Fla.

De’Morreal Burnam, lb, 6-2, 215, Salem HS, Conyers, Ga.

Morgan Ellison, rb, 6-1, 227, Pickerington HS Central, Pickerington, Ohio

Bryant Fitzgerald, db, 6-0, 200, Avon HS, Avon, Ind.

Tyrese Fryfogle, wr, 6-2, 205, George County HS, Lucedale, Miss.

Juan Harris, dl, 6-3, 370, Parker HS, Janesville, Wis.

Peyton Hendershot, te, 6-4, 227, Tri-West Jr-Sr HS, Lizton, Ind.

LaDamion Hunt, db, 6-0, 180, Carrollton HS, Carrollton, Ga.

Caleb Jones, ol, 6-8, 370, Lawrence North HS, Indianapolis, Ind.

Tyler Knight, ol, 6-4, 275, Northside Christian School, Saint Petersburg, Fla.

Raheem Layne, db, 6-1, 185, Sebastian River HS, Sebastian, Fla.

Mike McGinnis, lb, 6-2, 235, Allentown HS, ASA NY College, Allentown, NJ

Leshaun Minor, dl, 6-3, 285, Ben Davis HS, Indianapolis, Ind.

Craig Nelson, rb, 5-10, 185, Booker T Washington HS, Miami Fla

Whop Philyor, wr, 5-11, 185, Plant Senior HS, Tampa, Fla.

Tramar Reece, dl, 6-4, 220, Clearwater HS, Clearwater, Fla.

Nick Tronti, qb, 6-2, 215, Ponte Vedra HS, Ponte Vedra, Fla.

Haydon Whitehead, p, 6-2, 195, McKinnon Secondary, Melbourne, Canada

Michael Ziemba, ath, 6-3, 260, Lake Mary HS, Lake Mary, Fla.

Indiana State

Henrik Barndt, de, 6-5, 250, Ralston Valley HS, Arvada, Colo.

Trashawn Britt Jr., ol, 6-5, 300, Brownsburg HS, Brownsburg, Ind

Jackson Byrne, ol, 6-4, 270, West Washington HS, New Albandy, Ind.

Khalif Copeland, db, 5-10, 177, Willowbrook, HS, Villa Park, Ill.

Ethan Cox, lb, 6-4, 215, Terre Haute South HS, Terre Haute, Ind.

Kyle Erickson, ol, 6-4, 295, East Carolina, Fayetteville, N.C.

Frederick Fabricius, ol, 6-6, 305, La Lumiere HS, LaPorte, Ind.

Ricky Gibson, ol, 6-3, 290, Barron Collier HS, Naples, Fla.

Dante Hendrix, wr, 6-2, 175, Randall K. Cooper HS, Florence, Ky.

Corey Hicks, db, 5-11, 180, Monroe College, Tampa, Fla.

Mariel Jennings, wr, 6-3, 185, Fork Union Military Academy, Richmond, Va.

Peterson Kerlegrand, rb, 5-9, 180, Concordia Lutheran HS, Fort Wayne, Ind.

Stephon Mayes, olb, 6-1, 241, Louisville Male HS, Louisville Ky.

Titus McCot, rb, 5-10, 187, Center Grove HS, Greenwood, Ind.

Rontrez Morgan, wr, 5-11, 165, Oakleaf HS, Jacksonville, Fla.

Max Morgan-Elliot, ol, 6-3, 270, Wayne HS, Huber Heights, Ohio

Rajshawn Mosley, dl, 6-2, 280, Northern Illinois, Indianapolis, Ind.

Cade Peratt, te, 6-3, 225, Ralston Valley HS, Arvada, Colo.

Jay Perras, ol, 6-4, 302, Neenah, Neenah, Wis.

Kris Reid, olb, 6-2, 205, St. Joseph HS, Bellwood, Ill.

Tommy Richardson, lb, 6-2, 235, Bloomington South HS, Bloomington, Ind.

Jean Sanon, db, 5-6, 160, Immokalee HS, Immokalee, Fla.

DeMarquez Trotter, db, 5-10, 175, East Nashville Magnet HS, Nashville Tenn.

Tynam Williams, te, 6-3, 225, New Prairie HS, LaPorte, Ind.

Notre Dame

David Adams, lb, 6-2, 225, Central Catholic HS, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Aaron Banks, ol, 6-5, 320, El Cerrito Senior HS, El Cerrito, Calif.

Avery Davis, qb, 6-0, 192, Cedar Hill HS, Cedar Hill, Texas

Jonathan Doerer, k, 6-3, 188, South Mecklenburg HS, Charlotte, N.C.

Darnell Ewell, dl, 6-4, 280, Lake Taylor HS, Norfolk, Va.

Jordan Genmark-Heath, saf, 6-2, 205, Cathedral Catholic HS, San Diego, Calif.

Dillan Gibbons, ol, 6-4, 310, Central Catholic HS, Clearwater, Fla.

Robert Hainsey, ol, 6-5, 270, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Kurt Hinish, dl, 6-2, 285, Central Catholic HS, Pittsburgh, Pa.

C.J. Holmes, ath, 6-0, 196, Cheshire Academy, Cheshire, Conn.

Cole Kmet, te, 6-4, 235, St. Viator HS, Arlington Hts, Ill.

Josh Lugg, ol, 6-6, 280, North Allegheny SHS, Wexford, Pa.

Jonathon MacCollister, dl, 6-3, 244, Bishop Moore Catholic HS, Orlando, Fla.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, lb, 6-2, 205, Bethel HS, Hampton, Va.

Isaiah Robertson, saf, 6-1, 195, Neuqua Valley HS, Naperville, Ill.

Myron Tagovailoa, dl, 6-4, 250, Kapolei HS, Kapolei, Hawaii

Kofi Wardlow, dl, 6-3, 210, St. John’s College HS, Washington, D.C.

Drew White, lb, 6-1, 220, St. Thomas Aquinas HS, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Brock Wright, te, 6-5, 240, Cy-Fair HS, Cypress, Texas

Michael Young, wr, 5-10, 178, Destrehan HS, Destrehan, La.

Purdue

Jacob Abrams, db, 6-2, 185, Carmel HS, Carmel, Ind.

Griffin Alstott, qb, 6-2, 195, Northside Christian School, Saint Petersburg, Fla.

Derrick Barnes, lb, 6-1, 235, Holy Cross HS, Covington, Ky.

Keyron Catlett, wr, 5-10, 170, Chrst Co HS, Hopkinsville, Ky.

Allen Daniels, dl, 6-2, 310, Dacula HS, Dacula, Ga.

D.J. Edwards, wr, 6-2, 180, Palm Beach Lakes HS, West Palm Beach, Fla.

Tyler Hamilton, wr, 5-9, 165, Hilton Head HS, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Kai Higgins, de, 6-4, 245, Chaffey College, Pomona, CA

Jalen Jackson, ol, 6-6, 260, Grayson HS, Loganville, Ga.

Jalen Jackson, og, 6-3, 260, McEachern HS, Powder Springs, Ga.

T.J. Jallow, cb, 6-2, 205, East Mississippi C.C., Olive Branch, Miss

Cornel Jones, lb, 6-2, 230, Miami Central, Miami FL

Tobias Larry, lb, 6-1, 200, Kathleen Senior HS, Lakeland, Fla.

Dedrick Mackey, db, 5-11, 165, Booker T. Washington HS, Miami, Fla.

Robert McWilliams, de, 6-4, 210, Coral Gables Senior HS, Coral Gables, Fla.

Darius Pittman, te, 6-3, 235, St Stanislaus Bay Saint Louis, Miss.

Giovanni Reviere, dl, 6-5, 270, McCallie HS,

Nick Sipe, qb, 6-4, 190, Villa Park HS, Villa Park, Calif.

Ethan Smart, ol, 6-6, 290, Northeast Mississippi  C.C.,Southaven, Miss.

Mark Stickford, olb, 6-6, 260, Carmel HS, Carmel, Ind.

DJ Washington, ol, 6-4, 275, Ballard, Louisville, KY

Terry Wright, wr, 5-11, 170, Coffeyville C.C., Memphis, Tenn.

Isaac Zico, wr, 6-0, 190, Georgia Military College, Milledgeville, Ga.

KANSAS

Kansas

Peyton Bender, qb, 6-1, 180, Cardinal Gibbons HS, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Earl Bostick, ol, 6-6, 270, Barnwell HS, Barnwell S.C.

Cole Brungardt, k, 6-5, 200, Lawrence HS, Lawrence, Kan.

Sam Burt, dl, 6-4, 240, Abilene HS, Kan.

Antonio Cole, s, 6-0, 198, Edmond North HS, Okla.

Hasan Defense, cb, 5-11, 185, Atlantic Coast HS, Fla

Jay Dineen, lb, 6-2, 235, Lawrence HS, Lawrence, Kan.

Joey Gilbertson, ol, 6-4, 285, Wichita Northwest, Kan.

Quan Hampton, wr, 5-8, 170, Texas HS, Texarkana, Texas

Kyron Johnson, lb, 6-1, 200, Lamar HS, Arlington, Texas

Kerr Johnson Jr., wr, 5-11, 180, Analy HS, Sebastopol, Calif.

Liam Jones, k, 5-10, 170, Choctaw HS, Choctaw, Okla.

Hunter Kaufman, wr, 5-11, 170, Pratt HS, Kan.

Moses Marshall IV, te/hb, 6-3, 230, Brush HS, Lyndhurst, Ohio

Octavius Matthews, rb, 6-1, 200, North Jackson HS, Stevenson, Ala.

Willie McCaleb, dl, 6-2, 235, Grenada HS, Miss

Quinton McQuillan, fb/hb, 6-2, 225, Lansing HS, Kan.

Cooper Root, lb, 6-2, 220, Wichita Collegiate HS, Kan.

Sam Schroeder, te/hb, 6-0, 225, Trinity Academy, Wichita Kan.

KeyShaun Simmons, dl, 6-2, 285, Ridgeland HS, Miss.

Kenyon Tabor, te, 6-4, 215, Derby HS, Derby, Kan.

Shakial Taylor, cb, 6-0, 175, Chaparral HS, Az

Robert Topps, cb, 6-2, 190, Marist HS, Chicago, Ill.

Jack Williams, olb, 6-3, 270, Argyle HS, Argyle, Texas

Dominic Williams, rb, 5-10, 190, Independence HS, Frisco, Texas

Takulve Williams, wr, 6-0, 185, St. Augustine HS, New Orleans, La.

J.J.Holmes, dt, 6-3, 335, Chipley HS, Fla.

Kansas State

Ben Adler, ol, 6-4, 310, Trinity Academy, Wichita, Kan.

Mason Barta, fb, 6-2, 205, Holton HS, Holton, Kan.

Joshua Brown, db, 6-1, 205, Langston Hughes HS, Fairburn, Ga.

Harrison Creed, ol, 6-5, 310, Ulysses HS, Ulysses, Kan.

Xavier Davis, de, 6-6, 250, Pima CC, Phoenix, Ariz.

Bernard Goodwater, rb, 5-9, 175, David W Carter HS, Dallas, Texas

Daniel Green, ilb, 6-3, 228, Madison HS, Portland, Ore.

Wyatt Hubert, de, 6-3, 240, Shawnee Heights HS, Topeka, Kan.

Eli Huggins, dt, 6-4, 285, West Forsyth HS, Cumming, Ga.

Trace Kochevar, te, 6-6, 240, Salina South HS, Salina Kan.

Bill Kuduk, ol, 6-5, 280, Marist HS, Chicago, Ill.

Spencer Misko, te, 6-5, 235, Keller HS, Keller, Texas

Gervarrius Owens, db, 6-1, 188, Southmoore HS, Moore, Okla.

Da’Quan Patton, lb, 6-2, 215, Trinity Valley CC, Cedar Park, Kan.

Anthony Payne, de, 6-2, 255, Raymore-Peculiar Sr. HS, Peculiar, Mo.

Josh Rivas, ol, 6-6, 330, Hutchinson HS, Hutchinson, Kan.

Isaiah Stewart, db, 6-0, 180, De Soto HS, Desoto, Texas

Chabastin Taylor, wr, 6-4, 208, Giddings HS, Giddings, Texas

Danny Walker, olb, 6-3, 215, Wheaton North HS, Wheaton, Ill.

Elijah Walker, db, 6-3, 210, Cerritos College, Long Beach, Calif.

Sammy Wheeler, qb, 6-4, 200, St. James Academy, Lenexa, Kan.

Drew Wiley, dt, 6-4, 290, Vinton HS, Vinton, Iowa

KENTUCKY

Kentucky

Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald, dl, 6-6, 260, Victory Christian Academy, Lakeland, Fla.

Tyrell Ajian, db, 6-0, 190, Madison HS, Mansfield, Ohio

Josh Ali, wr, 6-0, 180, Chiminade-Madonna, Hollywood, Fla.

Quinton Bohanna, dl, 6-4, 320, Cordova HS, Cordova, Tenn.

Lynn Bowden, ath, 6-1, 190, Warren G. Harding HS, Warren, Ohio

Danny Clark, qb, 6-2, 230, Archbishop Hoban HS, Akron, Ohio

Yusuf Corker, db, 6-0, 190, Woodland HS, Stockbridge, Ga.

Jamin Davis, lb, 6-4, 210, Long County School, Ludowici, Ga.

Sebastien Dolcine, ot, 6-4, 300, Miramar HS, Miramar, Fla.

Cedrick Dort, cb, 5-11, 170, William T. Dwyer HS, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Isaiah Epps, wr, 6-2, 185, Jenks HS, Jenks, Okla.

Phil Hoskins, dl, 6-5, 280, Whitmer HS, Toledlo, Ohio/Highland CC

Lonnie Johnson, db, 6-3, 215, Garden City CC/Gary West Side

Alex King, lb, 6-3, 225, William Mason HS, Mason, Ohio

Bryant Koback, rb, 6-0, 200, Springfield HS, Holland, Ohio

Michael Nesbitt, db, 6-0, 185, Boyd H. Anderson HS, Lauderdale Lakes, Fla.

Joshua Paschal, lb, 6-3, 270, Our Lady Good Counsel HS, Olney, Md.

JaVont’e Richardson, wr, 6-4, 230, Maple Heights Senior HS, Maple Heights, Ohio

Clevan Thomas, wr, 5-11, 190, Charles W. Flanagan HS, Pembroke Pines, Fla.

Naasir Watkins, ol, 6-5, 300, Our Lady Good Counsel HS, Olney, Md.

Chris Whittaker, dl, 6-3, 260, Chaminade Madonna College Prep, Hollywood, Fla.

Walker Wood, qb, 6-0, 190, Lafayette HS, Lexington, Ky.

Jordan Wright, lb, 6-5, 250, Dillard HS, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Louisville

Kemari Averett, te, 6-6, 205, Grady HS, Atlanta, Ga.

C.J. Avery, s, 6-1, 196, Grenada HS, Grenada, Miss.

Toryque Bateman, ot, 6-8, 300, Gadsden City HS, Gadsden, Ala.

Mekhi Becton, ot, 6-7, 300, Highland Springs HS, Highland Springs, Va.

Cole Bentley, og, 6-5, 301, Belfry HS, Belfry, Ky.

Caleb Chandler, og, 6-5, 302, Jefferson HS, Jefferson, Ga.

Malik Clark, olb, 6-3, 219, Baldwin HS, Milledgeville, Ga.

Malik Cunningham, ath, 6-0, 187, Park Crossing, Montgomery, Ala.

Dorian Etheridge, olb, 6-3, 218, Capital HS, Charleston, W.Va.

Mitch Hall, ls, 6-3, 205, Clayton HS, Clayton, N.C.

Anthony Johnson, s, 6-2, 180, Chaminade Madonna College Prep, Hollywood, Fla.

Josh Johnson, wr, 5-11, 170, Woodward Academy, College Park, Ga.

Kam Jones, ilb, 6-1, 221, Peachtree Ridge HS, Suwanee, Ga.

Justin Marshall, wr, 6-2, 189, Salem HS, Conyers, Ga.

Rodney Owens, s, 6-0, 185, Ensworth HS, Nashville, Tenn.

Corey Reed, Jr., wr, 6-2, 190, Roswell HS, Roswell, Ga.

Kaheem Roach, cb, 6-1, 180, Miramar HS, Miramar, Fla.

Ronald Rudd, ol, 6-5, 318, Chaffey College, Rialto, Calif.

TreSean Smith, s, 6-3, 180, La Salle HS, Cincinnati, Ohio

Lyn Strange, s, 6-3, 190, North Florida Christian, Tallahassee, Fla.

Colin Wilson, rb, 6-0, 209, Clay HS, Green Cove Springs, Fla.

Russ Yeast, ath, 5-11, 183, Center Grove HS, Greenwood, Ind.

Western Kentucky

Kyle Bailey, olb, 6-0, 200, Bremen HS, Bremen, Ga.

Roger Cray, db, 5-10, 170, Lake City, Fla./Columbia HS

Mik’Quan Deane, te, 6-4, 240, Tulsa, Okla./Northeastern Okla. JC

Caleb Etheridge, ol, 6-2, 290, Forsyth, Ga./Mary Persons HS

Jaylon George, dl, 6-3, 270, Atlanta, Ga./Northeastern Okla. JC

Juwuan Jones, ilb, 6-2, 232, Lanier High School, Buford, Ga.

Carson Jordan, dl, 6-3, 265, Poplarville, Miss./Miss. Gulf Coast CC

Antwon Kincade, cb, 5-11, 190, Valdosta HS, Valdosta, Ga.

Kenard King, s, 6-2, 180, Auburndale Senior HS, Auburndale, Fla.

Kris Leach, te, 6-5, 225, Liberty HS, Bealeton, Va.

DeAngelo Malone, dl, 6-3, 210, Ellenwood, Ga./Cedar Grove HS

Calder Maria, dl, 6-4, 225, Jonesboro, Ga./Jonesboro HS

Jordan Meredith, ol, 6-3, 270, Bowling Green, Ky./Bowling Green

Preston Mixon, ot, 6-4, 293, Jefferson Davis HS, Montgomery, Ala.

Jakairi Moses, rb, 5-9, 183, William T. Dwyer HS, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Ben Reeder, ls, 6-2, 210, J L Mann HS, Greenville, S.C.

Dionte Ruffin, db, 6-0, 180, Dallas, Ga./Paulding County CC

Josh Samuel, rb, 5-11, 200, Central Gwinnett HS, Lawrenceville, Ga.

Davis Shanley, qb, 6-2, 190, Duluth, Ga./South Forsyth HS

Jacquez Sloan, wr, 5-9, 165, Atlanta, Ga./Grady HS

Cole Spencer, ot, 6-5, 285, Trinity HS, Louisville, Ky.

Austin Stidham, ot, 6-5, 255, Russellville HS, Russellville, Ala.

Rhoy Williams, s, 6-3, 195, Copiah-Lincoln, Vaughan Mississippi

Steven Witchoskey, te, 6-3, 238, Durant HS, Plant City, Fla.

Tariq Young, wr, 5-11, 185, Lakeland, Fla./Lakeland HS

LOUSIANA

Louisiana Tech

Tristan Allen, olb, 6-3, 217, Atlanta HS, Atlanta, Texas

JaCorion Andrews, cb, 6-0, 170, Neville HS, Monroe, La.

Jordan Baldwin, db, 6-1, 180, Fort Dodge, Iowa/Iowa Central CC

Jaiden Cole, ath, 6-1, 195, Neville HS, Monroe, La.

Davan Dyer, p, 6-4, 225, Australia

Conner Estes, og, 6-4, 285, East Central HS, Hurley, Miss.

Brady Farlow, k, 5-11, 185, Hattiesburg, Miss./Jones County CC

Randy Hogan, lb, 6-1, 230, Pearl River, Miss./Pearl River CC

Kollin Hurt, s, 6-2, 175, Gilmer HS, Gilmer, Texas

Drew Kirkpatrick, ol, 6-4, 310, Brenham, Texas/Blinn CC

Kennedy Madison, ol, 6-3, 275, Ouachita HS, Monroe, La.

Joshua Mote, c, 6-3, 274, Oak Grove HS, Oak Grove, La.

Amik Robertson, db, 5-9, 172, Thibodaux, La./Thibodaux HS

Michael Sam, db, 6-2, 195, Athen, Texas/Trinity Valley CC

George Scott III, wr, 6-1, 175, Natchez, Miss./Adams County Christian HS

Hanner Shipley, ol, 6-5, 300, Brenham, Texas/Blinn CC

Elijah Walker, qb, 6-2, 200, Amite HS, Amite, La.

Cualan Williams, wr, 6-3, 205, Lafayette County HS, Lewisville, Ark.

Milton Williams, de, 6-4, 225, Crowley HS, Crowley, Texas

Louisiana-Lafayette

Schdarren Archie, s, 6-3, 180, Brandon HS, Brandon, Miss.

Karson Block, lb, 6-1, 240, Atascadero HS, Mission Viejo, Calif.

Levante Epson, ol, 6-3, 315, Washington HS, Greenville, Miss.

Kadon Harrison, qb, 6-4, 180, Memorial HS, Port Arthur, Texas

Bennie Higgins, de, 6-0, 223, Greenwood HS, Greenwood, Miss.

Ziyon Hill, dt, 6-2, 276, Catholic HS, New Iberia, La.

Jakyle Holmes, rb, 5-11, 195, Ponchatoula HS, Ponchatoula, La.

Ja’len Johnson, s, 6-3, 190, Central Catholic HS, Morgan City, La.

Andre Jones, de, 6-5, 200, Varnado HS, Angie La.

Levi Lewis, ath, 5-11, 185, Scotlandville Magnet HS, Baton Rouge, La.

Ryheem Malone, wr, 5-9, 182, Bellaire HS, Houston, Texas

Elijah Mitchell, rb, 5-11, 215, Erath HS, Erath, La.

Earnest Patterson, wr, 5-7, 155, Brenham HS, Brenham Texas

Julius Perkins, lb, 6-3, 200, Summer Creek HS, Houston, Texas

Chase Rogers, te, 6-3, 230, St. Stanislaus HS, Bay St Louis, Miss.

Carlos Rubio, ol, 6-5, 250, Alexandria HS, Alexandria La.

Bralen Trahan, db, 6-0, 180, Acadiana HS, Lafayette, La.

Staten Wade, ol, 6-5, 285, Arkansas

Louisiana-Monroe

Bryant Badie, ath, 5-11, 170, North Shore Sr HS, Galena Park, Texas

Tajhnick Bishop, cb, 6-0, 175, Ashdown HS, Ashdown, Ark.

Perry Carter, wr, 5-10, 170, St. Pius X HS, Houston, Texas

J.J. Dallas, cb, 6-1, 195, Southeastern College, San Diego, Calif.

Trace Ellison, ol, 6-4, 295, Texas Tech, Frisco, Texas

C.J. Fletcher, wr, 6-1, 182, Lamar HS, Houston Texas

Derrick Gore, rb, 5-11, 215, Alabama, Syracuse N.Y.

Rashaad Harding, lb, 6-1, 215, Carencro HS, Lafatette, La.

Demonde Harris, dt, 6-1, 300, Edna Karr HS, New Orleans, La.

Austin Hawley, s, 6-1, 207, Gladewater HS, Gladewater, Texas

Zachari Jackson, wr, 6-1, 190, Mansfield Lake HS, Grand Prairie, Texas

Kenderick Marbles, cb, 6-0, 170, Neville HS, Monroe, La.

Javin Myers, rb, 5-10, 190, Woodlawn HS, Baton Rouge, La.

Corey Straughter, cb, 5-11, 160, Neville HS, Monroe, La.

Tralon Thomas, lb, 6-2, 218, Ville Platte HS, Ville Platte, La.

Dakota Torbert, ol, 6-5, 310, Destrehan HS, St. Rose, La.

Collin Turner, s, 5-11, 190, CIsco CC, Arlington, Texas

Traveion Webster, s, 6-0, 185, Longview HS, Longview, Texas

LSU

Myles Brennan, qb, 6-4, 185, St. Stanislaus HS, Bay St Louis, Miss.

Tory Carter, fb, 6-2, 209, Leesburg, Ga./Lee County HS

K’Lavon Chaisson, lb, 6-4, 227, North Shore Sr HS, Galena Park, Texas

Saahdiq Charles, og, 6-5, 310, Madison-Ridgeland Academy, Madison, Miss.

Austin Deculus, og, 6-6, 325, Cy-Fair HS, Cypress, Texas

Grant Delpit, s, 6-2, 175, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, rb, 5-8, 190, Catholic HS, Baton Rouge, La.

Neil Farrell, dt, 6-4, 293, S S Murphy HS, Mobile, Ala.

Todd Harris Jr., s, 5-11, 180, Plaquemine Senior HS, Plaquemine, La.

Edward Ingram, og, 6-4, 327, De Soto HS, Desoto, Texas

Jontre Kirklin, ath, 6-0, 170, Lutcher HS, Lutcher, La.

Racey McMath, wr, 6-3, 208, Edna Karr HS, New Orleans, La.

Aaron Moffitt, de, 6-4, 252, Catholic HS, Baton Rouge, La.

Lowell Narcisse, qb, 6-2, 224, St. James HS, Saint James, La.

Mannie Netherly, wr, 6-2, 183, Crosby HS, Crosby, Texas

Jacob Phillips, ilb, 6-3, 223, East Literature Magnet School, Nashville, Tenn.

Patrick Queen, ath, 6-1, 218, Livonia HS, Livonia, La.

Tyler Shelvin, dt, 6-2, 380, Notre Dame HS, Crowley, La.

Jacoby Stevens, s, 6-2, 190, Oakland HS, Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Seth Stewart, ot, 6-8, 320, Point Pleasant HS, Point Pleasant, W.Va.

Tyler Taylor, olb, 6-2, 226, Lanier High School, Buford, Ga.

Justin Thomas, de, 6-5, 280, Spanish Fort HS, Spanish Fort, Ala.

Kary Vincent, Jr., cb, 5-11, 170, Memorial HS, Port Arthur, Texas

MASSACHUSETTS

Boston College

Patrick Brown, te, 6-5, 230, Cathedral Catholic HS, San Diego, Calif.

A.J. Dillon, rb, 6-1, 239, Lawrence Academy, Groton, Mass.

Tate Haynes, qb, 6-1, 185, Cathedral Catholic HS, San Diego, Calif.

Noah Jordan-Williams, wr, 6-2, 195, Christian Brothers Academy, Syracuse, N.Y.

Travis Levy, rb, 6-0, 192, Sherwood HS, Sandy Spring, Md.

C.J. Lewis, qb, 6-3, 201, Cheshire Academy, Cheshire, Conn.

Alec Lindstrom, olb, 6-4, 245, Shepherd Hill Reg HS, Dudley, Mass.

Hunter Long, te, 6-5, 235, Deerfield Academy, Deerfield, Mass.

Isaiah McDuffie, olb, 6-2, 205, Bennett HS, Buffalo, N.Y.

Drew McQuarrie, te, 6-6, 225, Weare, N.H./John Strak HS

Jahmin Muse, ath, 6-1, 193, Elizabeth HS, Elizabeth, N.J.

E.J. Perry, qb, 6-2, 195, Andover HS, Andover, Mass.

Ben Petrula, og, 6-5, 275, St. Peters Preparatory School, Jersey City, N.J.

T.J. Rayam, dt, 6-1, 300, The Peddie School, Hightstown, N.J.

Brandon Sebastian, cb, 6-1, 185, Cheshire Academy, Cheshire, Conn.

Ben Stewart, s, 6-0, 195, Cathedral HS, Indianapolis, Ind.

Caleb Stoneburner, wr, 6-3, 205, Dublin Coffman HS, Dublin, Ohio

Paul Theobald, lb, 6-2, 215, Seton Hall Preparatory, West Orange, N.J.

Marcus Valdez, de, 6-1, 255, Don Bosco Prep School, Ramsey, N.J.

Massachusetts

Brian Abosi, ol, 6-8, 290, St. John’s/Worcester Academy, Worcester, Mass.

Jessie Britt, ath, 5-10, 177, Auburndale HS, Auburndale Fla.

Hunter Brown, dl, 6-0, 275, St. John’s Prep, Lynnfield, Mass.

Jake Byczko, dl, 6-3, 240, Lawrence Academy, Auburn, Mass.

Claudin Cherelus, s, 6-2, 195, Golden Gate HS, Naples, Fla.

Michael Curtis, qb, 6-2, 202, Prime Prep Academy, Richardson, Texas

Chris DiTommaso, de, 6-4, 275, Ramapo HS, Franklin Lakes, N.J.

Chris DiTommaso, dl, 6-4, 275, Ramapo HS, Ramapo, N.J.

DaVone Hall, dl, 6-3, 315, Sheepshead Bay HS, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Tyler Hayes, s, 6-0, 214, Euless HS, Euless, Texas

Jacoby Herring, wr, 6-5, 180, Citrus Hill HS, Moreno Valley, Calif.

Melvin Hill, wr, 6-3, 195, Baker HS, Mobile, Ala.

Chris Hunt, cb, 6-0, 170, Bishop Sullivan Catholic HS, Virginia Beach, Va.

Jaylen Larry, ol, 6-4, 290, Milford Academy, New Berlin, N.Y.

Cole McCubrey, lb, 6-0, 222, Tahanto Reg HS, Boylston, Mass.

Brian Roberts, cb, 5-11, 185, Trinity Christian Academy, Jacksonville, Fla.

Mike Ruane, lb, 6-1, 220, Rumson-Fair Haven Reg. HS, Rumson, N.J.

Jy’von ‘Silky’ Brown, ath, 6-4, 190, Newark Tech/Irvington HS, Irvington, N.J.

College Football National Signings
