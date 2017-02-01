College Football National Signings

John Amea, ol, 6-5, 260, De Smet Jesuit HS, Wildwood, Mo
Drew Bones, ol, 6-4, 305, Ottawa HS, Ottawa, Kansas
Kobe Buffalomeat, ol, 6-7, 285, Lawrence HS, Lawrence, Kansas
Evan Day, ol, 6-6, 290, Batavia HS, Batvia, Ill.
Andrew Edgar, wr, 6-0, 175, Saint Patrick HS, Chicago, Ill.
Trenton Hatfield, wb, 6-2, 190, Muncie Central HS, Selma, Ind.
Peyton Jones, db, 6-1, 185, Archbishop O’Hara HS, Kansas City, Mo.
Jason Lewan, dl, 6-6, 220, Yorkville HS, Yorkville, Ill.
Emmanuel Osuchukwu, wr, 6-3, 180, Calabasas HS, Calabasas, Calif.
Kentre Patterson, wr, 6-1, 175, East Lansing HS, East Lansing, Mich.
Jacob Powell, dl, 6-1, 250, Arrowhead HS, Hartland, Wis.
Brandon Price, wr, 6-5, 205, Mt. Zion HS, Mt. Zion, Ill.
John Ridgeway, ol, 6-6, 175, Bloomingto HS, Bloomington, Ill.
Ricky Rollerson, db, 5-11, 175, Bishop Dunne HS, Dallas Texas
Eric Scott, db, 6-2, 190, Basehor Linwood HS, Basehor, Kan.
Spencer Stachyra, ol, 6-4, 290, Westfield HS, Westfield, Ind.
Jalen Sutton, dl, 6-2, 215, Guyer HS, Denton, Texas
Tanner Taula, te, 6-6, 220, Blue Springs HS, Independence, Mo.
Zeke Vandenburgh, lb, 6-3, 210, Freeport HS, Freeport, Ill.
Daniel WItherspoon, ol, 6-7, 320, Washington Community HS, Washington, Ill.
Rashaun Woods, lb, 6-1, 200, Jefferson City HS, Jerfferson City, Mo.
Jacob Ballain, k, 6-0, 180, Greenwood, Ind./Whiteland HS
Jordan Cole, s, 6-3, 182, Berkeley HS, Berkeley, Mo.
Calvin Dassow, ol, 6-7, 310, Menominee Falls, Wis./Sussex Hamilton HS
Jawon Denton, de, 6-2, 210, Chicago/Morgan Park
Matt Ference, p, 5-11, 165, Lafayette High School, Wildwood, Mo.
Rayshawn Gay, lb, 6-3, 200, Maywood, Ill/Proviso East
Rodney Hall, qb, 6-2, 195, Cass Technical HS, Detroit, Mich.
Isaac Hawn, ot, 6-6, 285, St. Charles North HS, Saint Charles, Ill.
Michael Kennedy, rb, 6-2, 195, Mount Carmel HS, Chicago, Ill.
Weston Kramer, dt, 6-2, 275, Marmion Academy, Aurora, Ill.
Matt Lorbeck, ilb, 6-3, 220, Bay Port HS, Green Bay, Wis.
Jordan Nettles, rb, 5-9, 180, Romeoville HS, Romeoville, Ill.
Justin Nwachukwu, dt, 6-2, 290, El Dorado, Kan./Butler CC
Tyrice Richie, wr, 6-1, 190, Homewood-Flossmoor HS, Flossmoor, Ill.
Dennis Robinson, wr, 6-5, 205, Hollywood, Fla./South Broward
Jordan Rowell, s, 6-0, 186, Immaculate Conception HS, Elmhurst, Ill.
Connor Schneider, de, 6-3, 210, Granger, Ind./Penn HS
Liam Soraghan, te, 6-7, 220, Divine Child HS, Dearborn, Mich.
Dillon Thomas, cb, 6-2, 170, Park Hill South HS, Riverside, Mo.
Cole Tucker, wr, 6-2, 180, De Kalb HS, Dekalb, Ill.
Dexter Warren, db, 6-0, 175, Chicago/Phillips HS
Cole Webster, ot, 6-7, 270, Bettendorf HS, Bettendorf, Iowa
Devin Webster, dt, 6-2, 300, Yuma, Ariz./Arizona Western College
Chee Anyanwu, lb, 6-2, 190, Buford HS, Buford, Ga.
Earnest Brown IV, de, 6-5, 235, Ryan HS, Denton, Texas
Blake Gallagher, ilb, 6-0, 221, St. Sebastian’s School, Raynham, Mass.
Sam Gerak, c, 6-4, 280, Avon HS, Avon, Ohio
Austin Hiller, s, 6-1, 187, Lake Travis HS, Austin, Texas
Berkeley Holman, wr, 6-0, 180, St. John Bosco HS, Bellflower, Calif.
Bryce Jackson, s, 6-0, 185, Guyer HS, Denton, Texas
Jace James, wr, 6-1, 185, Glenbard North HS, Carol Stream, Ill.
Trevor Kent, de, 6-5, 242, Pittsburg HS, Pittsburg, Kan.
Charlie Kuhbander, k, 5-11, 185, Springboro HS, Springboro, Ohio
Andrew Marty, qb, 6-4, 215, Wyoming HS, Cincinnati, Ohio
Kyric McGowan, ath, 5-10, 185, Dalton HS, Dalton, Ga.
Peter McIntyre, olb, 6-2, 215, St. Johns Jesuit HS, Toledo, Ohio
Sam Miller, dt, 6-3, 260, Stratford HS, Houston, Texas
J.R. Pace, s, 6-1, 180, Woodward Academy, College Park, Ga.
Trey Pugh, te, 6-6, 220, Jonathan Alder HS, Plain City, Ohio
Cameron Ruiz, cb, 5-10, 160, Lakes Community HS, Lake Villa, Ill.
Rashawn Slater, og, 6-4, 280, Clements HS, Sugar Land, Texas
Ethan Wiederkehr, og, 6-6, 285, Shoreham-Wading River HS, Shoreham, N.Y.
|INDIANA
Christian Albright, de, 6-2, 225, North Cobb HS, Kennesaw, Ga.
Brett Anderson, cb, 5-11, 175, Grand Blanc Community HS, Grand Blanc, Mich.
Curtis Blackwell, ot, 6-5, 306, Norwell HS, Ossian, Ind.
Brock Burns, s, 6-3, 176, Hamilton Southeastern HS, Fishers, Ind.
Bryce Cosby, cb, 5-11, 170, Dupont Manual HS, Louisville, Ky.
Jimmy Daw, rb, 6-3, 195, Medina HS, Medina, Ohio
Kevin Dominique, rb, 6-0, 205, Plaquemine Senior HS, Plaquemine, La.
Erick Eldridge, ot, 6-5, 294, Southfield HS, Southfield, Mich.
Justin Gibbs, wr, 6-2, 200, Grovetown HS, Grovetown, Ga.
Justin Hall, wr, 5-10, 170, Alexander HS, Douglasville, Ga.
Myles Hannah, cb, 5-11, 172, Stephenson HS, Stone Mountain, Ga.
Zach Haynes, de, 6-3, 255, South Warren HS, Bowling Green, Ky.
Verenzo Holmes, cb, 6-0, 175, Aquinas HS, Augusta, Ga.
Caleb Huntley, rb, 6-0, 210, Locust Grove High, Locust Grove, Ga.
Markice Hurt Jr., rb, 5-9, 183, Michigan City School, Michigan City, Ind.
Malcolm Lee, s, 6-2, 180, Baker HS, Mobile, Ala.
Hassan Littles, wr, 5-10, 175, Stone Mountain, Ga./Stephenson HS
Jake McKenzie, de, 6-4, 250, Heritage Chr Schools Inc, South Holland, Ill.
Ethan Merriweather, wr, 6-1, 168, Carmel HS, Carmel, Ind.
Demetrius Murray, cb, 6-2, 170, Grayson HS, Loganville, Ga.
Khalil Newton, wr, 6-2, 175, Stephenson HS, Stone Mountain, Ga.
Antonio Phillips, s, 6-0, 170, Kirkwood HS, St. Louis, Mo.
Dorion Pollard, olb, 6-1, 215, Hinsdale Central HS, Hinsdale, Ill.
Shahid Reece, olb, 6-0, 220, Archbishop Rummel HS, Metairie, La.
Michael Robinson, olb, 6-1, 205, Allatoona HS, Acworth, Ga.
David Rueth, olb, 6-1, 205, Archbishop Alter HS, Kettering, Ohio
Poni Tu’uta, dt, 6-4, 290, John Curtis Christian, New Orleans, La.
Thomas Allen, lb, 6-3, 235, Plant Senior HS, Tampa, Fla.
Britt Beery, wr, 6-6, 270, Carmel HS, Carmel, Ind.
Juwan Burgess, db, 6-1, 185, Plant Senior HS, Tampa, Fla.
De’Morreal Burnam, lb, 6-2, 215, Salem HS, Conyers, Ga.
Morgan Ellison, rb, 6-1, 227, Pickerington HS Central, Pickerington, Ohio
Bryant Fitzgerald, db, 6-0, 200, Avon HS, Avon, Ind.
Tyrese Fryfogle, wr, 6-2, 205, George County HS, Lucedale, Miss.
Juan Harris, dl, 6-3, 370, Parker HS, Janesville, Wis.
Peyton Hendershot, te, 6-4, 227, Tri-West Jr-Sr HS, Lizton, Ind.
LaDamion Hunt, db, 6-0, 180, Carrollton HS, Carrollton, Ga.
Caleb Jones, ol, 6-8, 370, Lawrence North HS, Indianapolis, Ind.
Tyler Knight, ol, 6-4, 275, Northside Christian School, Saint Petersburg, Fla.
Raheem Layne, db, 6-1, 185, Sebastian River HS, Sebastian, Fla.
Mike McGinnis, lb, 6-2, 235, Allentown HS, ASA NY College, Allentown, NJ
Leshaun Minor, dl, 6-3, 285, Ben Davis HS, Indianapolis, Ind.
Craig Nelson, rb, 5-10, 185, Booker T Washington HS, Miami Fla
Whop Philyor, wr, 5-11, 185, Plant Senior HS, Tampa, Fla.
Tramar Reece, dl, 6-4, 220, Clearwater HS, Clearwater, Fla.
Nick Tronti, qb, 6-2, 215, Ponte Vedra HS, Ponte Vedra, Fla.
Haydon Whitehead, p, 6-2, 195, McKinnon Secondary, Melbourne, Canada
Michael Ziemba, ath, 6-3, 260, Lake Mary HS, Lake Mary, Fla.
Henrik Barndt, de, 6-5, 250, Ralston Valley HS, Arvada, Colo.
Trashawn Britt Jr., ol, 6-5, 300, Brownsburg HS, Brownsburg, Ind
Jackson Byrne, ol, 6-4, 270, West Washington HS, New Albandy, Ind.
Khalif Copeland, db, 5-10, 177, Willowbrook, HS, Villa Park, Ill.
Ethan Cox, lb, 6-4, 215, Terre Haute South HS, Terre Haute, Ind.
Kyle Erickson, ol, 6-4, 295, East Carolina, Fayetteville, N.C.
Frederick Fabricius, ol, 6-6, 305, La Lumiere HS, LaPorte, Ind.
Ricky Gibson, ol, 6-3, 290, Barron Collier HS, Naples, Fla.
Dante Hendrix, wr, 6-2, 175, Randall K. Cooper HS, Florence, Ky.
Corey Hicks, db, 5-11, 180, Monroe College, Tampa, Fla.
Mariel Jennings, wr, 6-3, 185, Fork Union Military Academy, Richmond, Va.
Peterson Kerlegrand, rb, 5-9, 180, Concordia Lutheran HS, Fort Wayne, Ind.
Stephon Mayes, olb, 6-1, 241, Louisville Male HS, Louisville Ky.
Titus McCot, rb, 5-10, 187, Center Grove HS, Greenwood, Ind.
Rontrez Morgan, wr, 5-11, 165, Oakleaf HS, Jacksonville, Fla.
Max Morgan-Elliot, ol, 6-3, 270, Wayne HS, Huber Heights, Ohio
Rajshawn Mosley, dl, 6-2, 280, Northern Illinois, Indianapolis, Ind.
Cade Peratt, te, 6-3, 225, Ralston Valley HS, Arvada, Colo.
Jay Perras, ol, 6-4, 302, Neenah, Neenah, Wis.
Kris Reid, olb, 6-2, 205, St. Joseph HS, Bellwood, Ill.
Tommy Richardson, lb, 6-2, 235, Bloomington South HS, Bloomington, Ind.
Jean Sanon, db, 5-6, 160, Immokalee HS, Immokalee, Fla.
DeMarquez Trotter, db, 5-10, 175, East Nashville Magnet HS, Nashville Tenn.
Tynam Williams, te, 6-3, 225, New Prairie HS, LaPorte, Ind.
David Adams, lb, 6-2, 225, Central Catholic HS, Pittsburgh, Pa.
Aaron Banks, ol, 6-5, 320, El Cerrito Senior HS, El Cerrito, Calif.
Avery Davis, qb, 6-0, 192, Cedar Hill HS, Cedar Hill, Texas
Jonathan Doerer, k, 6-3, 188, South Mecklenburg HS, Charlotte, N.C.
Darnell Ewell, dl, 6-4, 280, Lake Taylor HS, Norfolk, Va.
Jordan Genmark-Heath, saf, 6-2, 205, Cathedral Catholic HS, San Diego, Calif.
Dillan Gibbons, ol, 6-4, 310, Central Catholic HS, Clearwater, Fla.
Robert Hainsey, ol, 6-5, 270, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Kurt Hinish, dl, 6-2, 285, Central Catholic HS, Pittsburgh, Pa.
C.J. Holmes, ath, 6-0, 196, Cheshire Academy, Cheshire, Conn.
Cole Kmet, te, 6-4, 235, St. Viator HS, Arlington Hts, Ill.
Josh Lugg, ol, 6-6, 280, North Allegheny SHS, Wexford, Pa.
Jonathon MacCollister, dl, 6-3, 244, Bishop Moore Catholic HS, Orlando, Fla.
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, lb, 6-2, 205, Bethel HS, Hampton, Va.
Isaiah Robertson, saf, 6-1, 195, Neuqua Valley HS, Naperville, Ill.
Myron Tagovailoa, dl, 6-4, 250, Kapolei HS, Kapolei, Hawaii
Kofi Wardlow, dl, 6-3, 210, St. John’s College HS, Washington, D.C.
Drew White, lb, 6-1, 220, St. Thomas Aquinas HS, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Brock Wright, te, 6-5, 240, Cy-Fair HS, Cypress, Texas
Michael Young, wr, 5-10, 178, Destrehan HS, Destrehan, La.
Jacob Abrams, db, 6-2, 185, Carmel HS, Carmel, Ind.
Griffin Alstott, qb, 6-2, 195, Northside Christian School, Saint Petersburg, Fla.
Derrick Barnes, lb, 6-1, 235, Holy Cross HS, Covington, Ky.
Keyron Catlett, wr, 5-10, 170, Chrst Co HS, Hopkinsville, Ky.
Allen Daniels, dl, 6-2, 310, Dacula HS, Dacula, Ga.
D.J. Edwards, wr, 6-2, 180, Palm Beach Lakes HS, West Palm Beach, Fla.
Tyler Hamilton, wr, 5-9, 165, Hilton Head HS, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
Kai Higgins, de, 6-4, 245, Chaffey College, Pomona, CA
Jalen Jackson, ol, 6-6, 260, Grayson HS, Loganville, Ga.
Jalen Jackson, og, 6-3, 260, McEachern HS, Powder Springs, Ga.
T.J. Jallow, cb, 6-2, 205, East Mississippi C.C., Olive Branch, Miss
Cornel Jones, lb, 6-2, 230, Miami Central, Miami FL
Tobias Larry, lb, 6-1, 200, Kathleen Senior HS, Lakeland, Fla.
Dedrick Mackey, db, 5-11, 165, Booker T. Washington HS, Miami, Fla.
Robert McWilliams, de, 6-4, 210, Coral Gables Senior HS, Coral Gables, Fla.
Darius Pittman, te, 6-3, 235, St Stanislaus Bay Saint Louis, Miss.
Giovanni Reviere, dl, 6-5, 270, McCallie HS,
Nick Sipe, qb, 6-4, 190, Villa Park HS, Villa Park, Calif.
Ethan Smart, ol, 6-6, 290, Northeast Mississippi C.C.,Southaven, Miss.
Mark Stickford, olb, 6-6, 260, Carmel HS, Carmel, Ind.
DJ Washington, ol, 6-4, 275, Ballard, Louisville, KY
Terry Wright, wr, 5-11, 170, Coffeyville C.C., Memphis, Tenn.
Isaac Zico, wr, 6-0, 190, Georgia Military College, Milledgeville, Ga.
|KANSAS
Peyton Bender, qb, 6-1, 180, Cardinal Gibbons HS, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Earl Bostick, ol, 6-6, 270, Barnwell HS, Barnwell S.C.
Cole Brungardt, k, 6-5, 200, Lawrence HS, Lawrence, Kan.
Sam Burt, dl, 6-4, 240, Abilene HS, Kan.
Antonio Cole, s, 6-0, 198, Edmond North HS, Okla.
Hasan Defense, cb, 5-11, 185, Atlantic Coast HS, Fla
Jay Dineen, lb, 6-2, 235, Lawrence HS, Lawrence, Kan.
Joey Gilbertson, ol, 6-4, 285, Wichita Northwest, Kan.
Quan Hampton, wr, 5-8, 170, Texas HS, Texarkana, Texas
Kyron Johnson, lb, 6-1, 200, Lamar HS, Arlington, Texas
Kerr Johnson Jr., wr, 5-11, 180, Analy HS, Sebastopol, Calif.
Liam Jones, k, 5-10, 170, Choctaw HS, Choctaw, Okla.
Hunter Kaufman, wr, 5-11, 170, Pratt HS, Kan.
Moses Marshall IV, te/hb, 6-3, 230, Brush HS, Lyndhurst, Ohio
Octavius Matthews, rb, 6-1, 200, North Jackson HS, Stevenson, Ala.
Willie McCaleb, dl, 6-2, 235, Grenada HS, Miss
Quinton McQuillan, fb/hb, 6-2, 225, Lansing HS, Kan.
Cooper Root, lb, 6-2, 220, Wichita Collegiate HS, Kan.
Sam Schroeder, te/hb, 6-0, 225, Trinity Academy, Wichita Kan.
KeyShaun Simmons, dl, 6-2, 285, Ridgeland HS, Miss.
Kenyon Tabor, te, 6-4, 215, Derby HS, Derby, Kan.
Shakial Taylor, cb, 6-0, 175, Chaparral HS, Az
Robert Topps, cb, 6-2, 190, Marist HS, Chicago, Ill.
Jack Williams, olb, 6-3, 270, Argyle HS, Argyle, Texas
Dominic Williams, rb, 5-10, 190, Independence HS, Frisco, Texas
Takulve Williams, wr, 6-0, 185, St. Augustine HS, New Orleans, La.
J.J.Holmes, dt, 6-3, 335, Chipley HS, Fla.
Ben Adler, ol, 6-4, 310, Trinity Academy, Wichita, Kan.
Mason Barta, fb, 6-2, 205, Holton HS, Holton, Kan.
Joshua Brown, db, 6-1, 205, Langston Hughes HS, Fairburn, Ga.
Harrison Creed, ol, 6-5, 310, Ulysses HS, Ulysses, Kan.
Xavier Davis, de, 6-6, 250, Pima CC, Phoenix, Ariz.
Bernard Goodwater, rb, 5-9, 175, David W Carter HS, Dallas, Texas
Daniel Green, ilb, 6-3, 228, Madison HS, Portland, Ore.
Wyatt Hubert, de, 6-3, 240, Shawnee Heights HS, Topeka, Kan.
Eli Huggins, dt, 6-4, 285, West Forsyth HS, Cumming, Ga.
Trace Kochevar, te, 6-6, 240, Salina South HS, Salina Kan.
Bill Kuduk, ol, 6-5, 280, Marist HS, Chicago, Ill.
Spencer Misko, te, 6-5, 235, Keller HS, Keller, Texas
Gervarrius Owens, db, 6-1, 188, Southmoore HS, Moore, Okla.
Da’Quan Patton, lb, 6-2, 215, Trinity Valley CC, Cedar Park, Kan.
Anthony Payne, de, 6-2, 255, Raymore-Peculiar Sr. HS, Peculiar, Mo.
Josh Rivas, ol, 6-6, 330, Hutchinson HS, Hutchinson, Kan.
Isaiah Stewart, db, 6-0, 180, De Soto HS, Desoto, Texas
Chabastin Taylor, wr, 6-4, 208, Giddings HS, Giddings, Texas
Danny Walker, olb, 6-3, 215, Wheaton North HS, Wheaton, Ill.
Elijah Walker, db, 6-3, 210, Cerritos College, Long Beach, Calif.
Sammy Wheeler, qb, 6-4, 200, St. James Academy, Lenexa, Kan.
Drew Wiley, dt, 6-4, 290, Vinton HS, Vinton, Iowa
|KENTUCKY
Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald, dl, 6-6, 260, Victory Christian Academy, Lakeland, Fla.
Tyrell Ajian, db, 6-0, 190, Madison HS, Mansfield, Ohio
Josh Ali, wr, 6-0, 180, Chiminade-Madonna, Hollywood, Fla.
Quinton Bohanna, dl, 6-4, 320, Cordova HS, Cordova, Tenn.
Lynn Bowden, ath, 6-1, 190, Warren G. Harding HS, Warren, Ohio
Danny Clark, qb, 6-2, 230, Archbishop Hoban HS, Akron, Ohio
Yusuf Corker, db, 6-0, 190, Woodland HS, Stockbridge, Ga.
Jamin Davis, lb, 6-4, 210, Long County School, Ludowici, Ga.
Sebastien Dolcine, ot, 6-4, 300, Miramar HS, Miramar, Fla.
Cedrick Dort, cb, 5-11, 170, William T. Dwyer HS, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Isaiah Epps, wr, 6-2, 185, Jenks HS, Jenks, Okla.
Phil Hoskins, dl, 6-5, 280, Whitmer HS, Toledlo, Ohio/Highland CC
Lonnie Johnson, db, 6-3, 215, Garden City CC/Gary West Side
Alex King, lb, 6-3, 225, William Mason HS, Mason, Ohio
Bryant Koback, rb, 6-0, 200, Springfield HS, Holland, Ohio
Michael Nesbitt, db, 6-0, 185, Boyd H. Anderson HS, Lauderdale Lakes, Fla.
Joshua Paschal, lb, 6-3, 270, Our Lady Good Counsel HS, Olney, Md.
JaVont’e Richardson, wr, 6-4, 230, Maple Heights Senior HS, Maple Heights, Ohio
Clevan Thomas, wr, 5-11, 190, Charles W. Flanagan HS, Pembroke Pines, Fla.
Naasir Watkins, ol, 6-5, 300, Our Lady Good Counsel HS, Olney, Md.
Chris Whittaker, dl, 6-3, 260, Chaminade Madonna College Prep, Hollywood, Fla.
Walker Wood, qb, 6-0, 190, Lafayette HS, Lexington, Ky.
Jordan Wright, lb, 6-5, 250, Dillard HS, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Kemari Averett, te, 6-6, 205, Grady HS, Atlanta, Ga.
C.J. Avery, s, 6-1, 196, Grenada HS, Grenada, Miss.
Toryque Bateman, ot, 6-8, 300, Gadsden City HS, Gadsden, Ala.
Mekhi Becton, ot, 6-7, 300, Highland Springs HS, Highland Springs, Va.
Cole Bentley, og, 6-5, 301, Belfry HS, Belfry, Ky.
Caleb Chandler, og, 6-5, 302, Jefferson HS, Jefferson, Ga.
Malik Clark, olb, 6-3, 219, Baldwin HS, Milledgeville, Ga.
Malik Cunningham, ath, 6-0, 187, Park Crossing, Montgomery, Ala.
Dorian Etheridge, olb, 6-3, 218, Capital HS, Charleston, W.Va.
Mitch Hall, ls, 6-3, 205, Clayton HS, Clayton, N.C.
Anthony Johnson, s, 6-2, 180, Chaminade Madonna College Prep, Hollywood, Fla.
Josh Johnson, wr, 5-11, 170, Woodward Academy, College Park, Ga.
Kam Jones, ilb, 6-1, 221, Peachtree Ridge HS, Suwanee, Ga.
Justin Marshall, wr, 6-2, 189, Salem HS, Conyers, Ga.
Rodney Owens, s, 6-0, 185, Ensworth HS, Nashville, Tenn.
Corey Reed, Jr., wr, 6-2, 190, Roswell HS, Roswell, Ga.
Kaheem Roach, cb, 6-1, 180, Miramar HS, Miramar, Fla.
Ronald Rudd, ol, 6-5, 318, Chaffey College, Rialto, Calif.
TreSean Smith, s, 6-3, 180, La Salle HS, Cincinnati, Ohio
Lyn Strange, s, 6-3, 190, North Florida Christian, Tallahassee, Fla.
Colin Wilson, rb, 6-0, 209, Clay HS, Green Cove Springs, Fla.
Russ Yeast, ath, 5-11, 183, Center Grove HS, Greenwood, Ind.
Kyle Bailey, olb, 6-0, 200, Bremen HS, Bremen, Ga.
Roger Cray, db, 5-10, 170, Lake City, Fla./Columbia HS
Mik’Quan Deane, te, 6-4, 240, Tulsa, Okla./Northeastern Okla. JC
Caleb Etheridge, ol, 6-2, 290, Forsyth, Ga./Mary Persons HS
Jaylon George, dl, 6-3, 270, Atlanta, Ga./Northeastern Okla. JC
Juwuan Jones, ilb, 6-2, 232, Lanier High School, Buford, Ga.
Carson Jordan, dl, 6-3, 265, Poplarville, Miss./Miss. Gulf Coast CC
Antwon Kincade, cb, 5-11, 190, Valdosta HS, Valdosta, Ga.
Kenard King, s, 6-2, 180, Auburndale Senior HS, Auburndale, Fla.
Kris Leach, te, 6-5, 225, Liberty HS, Bealeton, Va.
DeAngelo Malone, dl, 6-3, 210, Ellenwood, Ga./Cedar Grove HS
Calder Maria, dl, 6-4, 225, Jonesboro, Ga./Jonesboro HS
Jordan Meredith, ol, 6-3, 270, Bowling Green, Ky./Bowling Green
Preston Mixon, ot, 6-4, 293, Jefferson Davis HS, Montgomery, Ala.
Jakairi Moses, rb, 5-9, 183, William T. Dwyer HS, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Ben Reeder, ls, 6-2, 210, J L Mann HS, Greenville, S.C.
Dionte Ruffin, db, 6-0, 180, Dallas, Ga./Paulding County CC
Josh Samuel, rb, 5-11, 200, Central Gwinnett HS, Lawrenceville, Ga.
Davis Shanley, qb, 6-2, 190, Duluth, Ga./South Forsyth HS
Jacquez Sloan, wr, 5-9, 165, Atlanta, Ga./Grady HS
Cole Spencer, ot, 6-5, 285, Trinity HS, Louisville, Ky.
Austin Stidham, ot, 6-5, 255, Russellville HS, Russellville, Ala.
Rhoy Williams, s, 6-3, 195, Copiah-Lincoln, Vaughan Mississippi
Steven Witchoskey, te, 6-3, 238, Durant HS, Plant City, Fla.
Tariq Young, wr, 5-11, 185, Lakeland, Fla./Lakeland HS
|LOUSIANA
Tristan Allen, olb, 6-3, 217, Atlanta HS, Atlanta, Texas
JaCorion Andrews, cb, 6-0, 170, Neville HS, Monroe, La.
Jordan Baldwin, db, 6-1, 180, Fort Dodge, Iowa/Iowa Central CC
Jaiden Cole, ath, 6-1, 195, Neville HS, Monroe, La.
Davan Dyer, p, 6-4, 225, Australia
Conner Estes, og, 6-4, 285, East Central HS, Hurley, Miss.
Brady Farlow, k, 5-11, 185, Hattiesburg, Miss./Jones County CC
Randy Hogan, lb, 6-1, 230, Pearl River, Miss./Pearl River CC
Kollin Hurt, s, 6-2, 175, Gilmer HS, Gilmer, Texas
Drew Kirkpatrick, ol, 6-4, 310, Brenham, Texas/Blinn CC
Kennedy Madison, ol, 6-3, 275, Ouachita HS, Monroe, La.
Joshua Mote, c, 6-3, 274, Oak Grove HS, Oak Grove, La.
Amik Robertson, db, 5-9, 172, Thibodaux, La./Thibodaux HS
Michael Sam, db, 6-2, 195, Athen, Texas/Trinity Valley CC
George Scott III, wr, 6-1, 175, Natchez, Miss./Adams County Christian HS
Hanner Shipley, ol, 6-5, 300, Brenham, Texas/Blinn CC
Elijah Walker, qb, 6-2, 200, Amite HS, Amite, La.
Cualan Williams, wr, 6-3, 205, Lafayette County HS, Lewisville, Ark.
Milton Williams, de, 6-4, 225, Crowley HS, Crowley, Texas
Schdarren Archie, s, 6-3, 180, Brandon HS, Brandon, Miss.
Karson Block, lb, 6-1, 240, Atascadero HS, Mission Viejo, Calif.
Levante Epson, ol, 6-3, 315, Washington HS, Greenville, Miss.
Kadon Harrison, qb, 6-4, 180, Memorial HS, Port Arthur, Texas
Bennie Higgins, de, 6-0, 223, Greenwood HS, Greenwood, Miss.
Ziyon Hill, dt, 6-2, 276, Catholic HS, New Iberia, La.
Jakyle Holmes, rb, 5-11, 195, Ponchatoula HS, Ponchatoula, La.
Ja’len Johnson, s, 6-3, 190, Central Catholic HS, Morgan City, La.
Andre Jones, de, 6-5, 200, Varnado HS, Angie La.
Levi Lewis, ath, 5-11, 185, Scotlandville Magnet HS, Baton Rouge, La.
Ryheem Malone, wr, 5-9, 182, Bellaire HS, Houston, Texas
Elijah Mitchell, rb, 5-11, 215, Erath HS, Erath, La.
Earnest Patterson, wr, 5-7, 155, Brenham HS, Brenham Texas
Julius Perkins, lb, 6-3, 200, Summer Creek HS, Houston, Texas
Chase Rogers, te, 6-3, 230, St. Stanislaus HS, Bay St Louis, Miss.
Carlos Rubio, ol, 6-5, 250, Alexandria HS, Alexandria La.
Bralen Trahan, db, 6-0, 180, Acadiana HS, Lafayette, La.
Staten Wade, ol, 6-5, 285, Arkansas
Bryant Badie, ath, 5-11, 170, North Shore Sr HS, Galena Park, Texas
Tajhnick Bishop, cb, 6-0, 175, Ashdown HS, Ashdown, Ark.
Perry Carter, wr, 5-10, 170, St. Pius X HS, Houston, Texas
J.J. Dallas, cb, 6-1, 195, Southeastern College, San Diego, Calif.
Trace Ellison, ol, 6-4, 295, Texas Tech, Frisco, Texas
C.J. Fletcher, wr, 6-1, 182, Lamar HS, Houston Texas
Derrick Gore, rb, 5-11, 215, Alabama, Syracuse N.Y.
Rashaad Harding, lb, 6-1, 215, Carencro HS, Lafatette, La.
Demonde Harris, dt, 6-1, 300, Edna Karr HS, New Orleans, La.
Austin Hawley, s, 6-1, 207, Gladewater HS, Gladewater, Texas
Zachari Jackson, wr, 6-1, 190, Mansfield Lake HS, Grand Prairie, Texas
Kenderick Marbles, cb, 6-0, 170, Neville HS, Monroe, La.
Javin Myers, rb, 5-10, 190, Woodlawn HS, Baton Rouge, La.
Corey Straughter, cb, 5-11, 160, Neville HS, Monroe, La.
Tralon Thomas, lb, 6-2, 218, Ville Platte HS, Ville Platte, La.
Dakota Torbert, ol, 6-5, 310, Destrehan HS, St. Rose, La.
Collin Turner, s, 5-11, 190, CIsco CC, Arlington, Texas
Traveion Webster, s, 6-0, 185, Longview HS, Longview, Texas
Myles Brennan, qb, 6-4, 185, St. Stanislaus HS, Bay St Louis, Miss.
Tory Carter, fb, 6-2, 209, Leesburg, Ga./Lee County HS
K’Lavon Chaisson, lb, 6-4, 227, North Shore Sr HS, Galena Park, Texas
Saahdiq Charles, og, 6-5, 310, Madison-Ridgeland Academy, Madison, Miss.
Austin Deculus, og, 6-6, 325, Cy-Fair HS, Cypress, Texas
Grant Delpit, s, 6-2, 175, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, rb, 5-8, 190, Catholic HS, Baton Rouge, La.
Neil Farrell, dt, 6-4, 293, S S Murphy HS, Mobile, Ala.
Todd Harris Jr., s, 5-11, 180, Plaquemine Senior HS, Plaquemine, La.
Edward Ingram, og, 6-4, 327, De Soto HS, Desoto, Texas
Jontre Kirklin, ath, 6-0, 170, Lutcher HS, Lutcher, La.
Racey McMath, wr, 6-3, 208, Edna Karr HS, New Orleans, La.
Aaron Moffitt, de, 6-4, 252, Catholic HS, Baton Rouge, La.
Lowell Narcisse, qb, 6-2, 224, St. James HS, Saint James, La.
Mannie Netherly, wr, 6-2, 183, Crosby HS, Crosby, Texas
Jacob Phillips, ilb, 6-3, 223, East Literature Magnet School, Nashville, Tenn.
Patrick Queen, ath, 6-1, 218, Livonia HS, Livonia, La.
Tyler Shelvin, dt, 6-2, 380, Notre Dame HS, Crowley, La.
Jacoby Stevens, s, 6-2, 190, Oakland HS, Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Seth Stewart, ot, 6-8, 320, Point Pleasant HS, Point Pleasant, W.Va.
Tyler Taylor, olb, 6-2, 226, Lanier High School, Buford, Ga.
Justin Thomas, de, 6-5, 280, Spanish Fort HS, Spanish Fort, Ala.
Kary Vincent, Jr., cb, 5-11, 170, Memorial HS, Port Arthur, Texas
|MASSACHUSETTS
Patrick Brown, te, 6-5, 230, Cathedral Catholic HS, San Diego, Calif.
A.J. Dillon, rb, 6-1, 239, Lawrence Academy, Groton, Mass.
Tate Haynes, qb, 6-1, 185, Cathedral Catholic HS, San Diego, Calif.
Noah Jordan-Williams, wr, 6-2, 195, Christian Brothers Academy, Syracuse, N.Y.
Travis Levy, rb, 6-0, 192, Sherwood HS, Sandy Spring, Md.
C.J. Lewis, qb, 6-3, 201, Cheshire Academy, Cheshire, Conn.
Alec Lindstrom, olb, 6-4, 245, Shepherd Hill Reg HS, Dudley, Mass.
Hunter Long, te, 6-5, 235, Deerfield Academy, Deerfield, Mass.
Isaiah McDuffie, olb, 6-2, 205, Bennett HS, Buffalo, N.Y.
Drew McQuarrie, te, 6-6, 225, Weare, N.H./John Strak HS
Jahmin Muse, ath, 6-1, 193, Elizabeth HS, Elizabeth, N.J.
E.J. Perry, qb, 6-2, 195, Andover HS, Andover, Mass.
Ben Petrula, og, 6-5, 275, St. Peters Preparatory School, Jersey City, N.J.
T.J. Rayam, dt, 6-1, 300, The Peddie School, Hightstown, N.J.
Brandon Sebastian, cb, 6-1, 185, Cheshire Academy, Cheshire, Conn.
Ben Stewart, s, 6-0, 195, Cathedral HS, Indianapolis, Ind.
Caleb Stoneburner, wr, 6-3, 205, Dublin Coffman HS, Dublin, Ohio
Paul Theobald, lb, 6-2, 215, Seton Hall Preparatory, West Orange, N.J.
Marcus Valdez, de, 6-1, 255, Don Bosco Prep School, Ramsey, N.J.
Brian Abosi, ol, 6-8, 290, St. John’s/Worcester Academy, Worcester, Mass.
Jessie Britt, ath, 5-10, 177, Auburndale HS, Auburndale Fla.
Hunter Brown, dl, 6-0, 275, St. John’s Prep, Lynnfield, Mass.
Jake Byczko, dl, 6-3, 240, Lawrence Academy, Auburn, Mass.
Claudin Cherelus, s, 6-2, 195, Golden Gate HS, Naples, Fla.
Michael Curtis, qb, 6-2, 202, Prime Prep Academy, Richardson, Texas
Chris DiTommaso, de, 6-4, 275, Ramapo HS, Franklin Lakes, N.J.
Chris DiTommaso, dl, 6-4, 275, Ramapo HS, Ramapo, N.J.
DaVone Hall, dl, 6-3, 315, Sheepshead Bay HS, Brooklyn, N.Y.
Tyler Hayes, s, 6-0, 214, Euless HS, Euless, Texas
Jacoby Herring, wr, 6-5, 180, Citrus Hill HS, Moreno Valley, Calif.
Melvin Hill, wr, 6-3, 195, Baker HS, Mobile, Ala.
Chris Hunt, cb, 6-0, 170, Bishop Sullivan Catholic HS, Virginia Beach, Va.
Jaylen Larry, ol, 6-4, 290, Milford Academy, New Berlin, N.Y.
Cole McCubrey, lb, 6-0, 222, Tahanto Reg HS, Boylston, Mass.
Brian Roberts, cb, 5-11, 185, Trinity Christian Academy, Jacksonville, Fla.
Mike Ruane, lb, 6-1, 220, Rumson-Fair Haven Reg. HS, Rumson, N.J.
Jy’von ‘Silky’ Brown, ath, 6-4, 190, Newark Tech/Irvington HS, Irvington, N.J.
