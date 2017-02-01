College Football National Signings

Sports Listen

ALABAMA

Alabama

Chris Allen, lb, 6-4, 234, Southern University Lab School, Baton Rouge, La.

Markail Benton, lb, 6-2, 237, Central HS, Phenix City, Ala.

VanDarius Cowan, lb, 6-4, 226, Palm Beach Gardens HS, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Thomas Fletcher, ls, 6-2, 220, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Najee Harris, rb, 6-2, 225, Antioch HS, Antioch, Calif.

Jerry Jeudy, wr, 6-1, 175, Deerfield Beach HS, Deerfield Beach, Fla.

Mac Jones, qb, 6-2, 180, The Bolles School, Jacksonville, Fla.

Alex Leatherwood, ol, 6-6, 327, Booker T. Washington HS, Pensacola, Fla.

Kyriq McDonald, db, 5-11, 190, James Clemens HS, Madison, Ala.

Xavier McKinney, db, 6-1, 192, Roswell HS, Roswell, Ga.

Dylan Moses, lb, 6-3, 235, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Kendall Randolph, ol, 6-4, 310, Bob Jones HS, Madison, Ala.

Brian Robinson, rb, 6-1, 224, Hillcrest HS, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Henry Ruggs III, wr, 6-0, 175, Lee HS, Montgomery, Ala.

Tyrell Shavers, wr, 6-6, 202, Lewisville HS, Lewisville, Texas

Tua Tagovailoa, qb, 6-1, 215, St. Louis School, Honolulu, Hawaii

Major Tennison, te, 6-6, 240, Bullard HS, Bullard, Texas

Chadarius Townsend, ath, 6-0, 190, Tanner HS, Tanner, Ala.

Daniel Wright, db, 6-1, 187, Boyd H. Anderson HS, Lauderdale Lakes, Fla.

Auburn

Malcolm Askew, cb, 5-10, 183, McAdory HS, Mc Calla, Ala.

Nick Brahms, og, 6-5, 280, Navarre HS, Navarre, Fla.

K.J. Britt, ilb, 6-0, 232, Oxford HS, Oxford, Ala.

Jarrett Stidham, qb, 6-3, 215, Stephenville HS, Stephenville, Texas

Malik Willis, ath, 6-2, 181, Roswell HS, Roswell, Ga.

Chandler Wooten, olb, 6-3, 227, North Cobb HS, Kennesaw, Ga.

ARKANSAS

Arkansas

Shane Clenin, ot, 6-6, 287, Jefferson, Festus, Mo.

Kyrei Fisher, ilb, 6-2, 220, Union HS, Tulsa, Okla.

ARIZONA

Arizona State

Eno Benjamin, rb, 5-10, 203, Wylie East HS, Wylie, Texas

D.J. Davidson, dt, 6-5, 300, Desert Ridge HS, Mesa, Ariz.

Ty Thomas, s, 5-11, 192, Cooper HS, Lubbock, Texas

CALIFORNIA

California

Gabe Cherry, dt, 6-5, 265, Centennial HS, Bakersfield, Calif.

Elijah Hicks, cb, 5-10, 170, La Mirada HS, La Mirada, Calif.

Taariq Johnson, te, 6-3, 210, Buena Park HS, Buena Park, Calif.

UCLA

Darnay Holmes, cb, 5-10, 185, Calabasas HS, Calabasas, Calif.

Jimmy Jaggers, te, 6-4, 232, Roseville HS, Roseville, Calif.

Jaelan Phillips, de, 6-6, 250, Redlands East Valley HS, Redlands, Calif.

Southern Cal.

Tayler Katoa, ilb, 6-2, 225, Layton HS, Layton, Utah

Jack Sears, qb, 6-3, 205, San Clemente HS, San Clemente, Calif.

Andrew Vorhees, ot, 6-6, 290, Kingsburg HS, Kingsburg, Calif.

COLORADO

Colorado State

Griffin Hammer, te, 6-5, 215, St. Charles North HS, Saint Charles, Ill.

FLORIDA

Florida

Kyree Campbell, dt, 6-4, 310, Wyoming Seminary Upper School, Kingston, Pa.

Kemore Gamble, te, 6-4, 235, Miami Southridge HS, Miami, Fla.

James Houston IV, ilb, 6-1, 220, American Heritage School, Plantation, Fla.

Kadeem Telfort, ot, 6-6, 305, Booker T. Washington HS, Miami, Fla.

Kadarius Toney, ath, 6-0, 185, Mattie T Blount HS, Prichard, Ala.

Florida State

Cam Akers, rb, 6-0, 205, Clinton HS, Clinton, Miss.

James Blackman, qb, 6-5, 185, Glades Central HS, Belle Glade, Fla.

DeCalon Brooks, lb, 6-0, 195, Gaither HS, Tampa, Fla.

Cory Durden, dt, 6-5, 260, Newberry HS, Newberry, Fla.

Cyrus Fagan, s, 6-2, 182, Mainland HS, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Bailey Hockman, qb, 6-2, 186, McEachern HS, Powder Springs, Ga.

Joshua Kaindoh, de, 6-6, 252, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Khalan Laborn, rb, 5-10, 200, Bishop Sullivan Catholic HS, Virginia Beach, Va.

Tre Lawson, de, 6-8, 255, North Augusta HS, North Augusta, S.C.

Alexander Marshall, te, 6-7, 242, Proctor Academy, Andover, N.H.

D.J. Matthews, wr, 6-1, 175, Trinity Christian Academy, Jacksonville, Fla.

Tre McKitty, te, 6-4, 235, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Hamsah Nasirildeen, db, 6-4, 210, Concord HS, Concord, N.C.

Ja’len Parks, ol, 6-4, 304, Newberry HS, Newberry, Fla.

Stanford Samuels III, cb, 6-2, 170, Charles W. Flanagan HS, Pembroke Pines, Fla.

Brady Scott, ot, 6-6, 285, Mt. Paran Christian School, Marietta, Ga.

Tamorrion Terry, wr, 6-4, 205, Turner County HS, Ashburn, Ga.

Leonard Warner, lb, 6-4, 230, Brookwood HS, Snellville, Ga.

GEORGIA

Georgia

Jake Fromm, qb, 6-2, 203, Houston County HS, Warner Robins, Ga.

DeAngelo Gibbs, ath, 6-2, 204, Grayson HS, Loganville, Ga.

Jeremiah Holloman, wr, 6-2, 195, Newton HS, Covington, Ga.

Richard LeCounte, s, 6-1, 186, Liberty County HS, Hinesville, Ga.

Monty Rice, ilb, 6-2, 228, James Clemens HS, Madison, Ala.

IOWA

Iowa State

Richard Bowens III, db, 6-1, 175, St. Mary Preparatory School, West Bloomfield, Mich.

Angel Dominguez, de, 6-4, 255, St. Thomas Aquinas HS, Kansas City, Kan.

Robert Hudson, ol, 6-7, 333, Walled Lake Western HS, Walled Lake, Mich.

IDAHO

Boise State

Marques Evans, s, 6-1, 180, Newbury Park HS, Newbury Park, Calif.

John Ojukwu, ot, 6-6, 285, Boise Senior HS, Boise, Idaho

ILLNOIS

Illinois

Owen Carney, de, 6-4, 229, Miami Central HS, Miami, Fla.

Carmoni Green, wr, 6-1, 192, Miami Central HS, Miami, Fla.

Howard Watkins, dt, 6-5, 271, Colerain HS, Cincinnati, Ohio

Northwestern

Sam Miller, dt, 6-3, 260, Stratford HS, Houston, Texas

Trey Pugh, te, 6-6, 220, Jonathan Alder HS, Plain City, Ohio

INDIANA

Indiana

Thomas Allen, lb, 6-3, 235, Plant Senior HS, Tampa, Fla.

Britt Beery, wr, 6-6, 270, Carmel HS, Carmel, Ind.

Juwan Burgess, db, 6-1, 185, Plant Senior HS, Tampa, Fla.

De’Morreal Burnam, lb, 6-2, 215, Salem HS, Conyers, Ga.

Morgan Ellison, rb, 6-1, 227, Pickerington HS Central, Pickerington, Ohio

Bryant Fitzgerald, db, 6-0, 200, Avon HS, Avon, Ind.

Tyrese Fryfogle, wr, 6-2, 205, George County HS, Lucedale, Miss.

Juan Harris, dl, 6-3, 370, Parker HS, Janesville, Wis.

Peyton Hendershot, te, 6-4, 227, Tri-West Jr-Sr HS, Lizton, Ind.

LaDamion Hunt, db, 6-0, 180, Carrollton HS, Carrollton, Ga.

Caleb Jones, ol, 6-8, 370, Lawrence North HS, Indianapolis, Ind.

Tyler Knight, ol, 6-4, 275, Northside Christian School, Saint Petersburg, Fla.

Raheem Layne, db, 6-1, 185, Sebastian River HS, Sebastian, Fla.

Leshaun Minor, dl, 6-3, 285, Ben Davis HS, Indianapolis, Ind.

Whop Philyor, wr, 5-11, 185, Plant Senior HS, Tampa, Fla.

Haydon Whitehead, p, 6-2, 187, McKinnon Secondary, Melbourne, Canada

Notre Dame

Jonathan Doerer, k, 6-3, 188, South Mecklenburg HS, Charlotte, N.C.

David Adams, lb, 6-2, 225, Central Catholic HS, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Aaron Banks, ol, 6-5, 320, El Cerrito Senior HS, El Cerrito, Calif.

Avery Davis, qb, 6-0, 192, Cedar Hill HS, Cedar Hill, Texas

Darnell Ewell, dl, 6-4, 280, Lake Taylor HS, Norfolk, Va.

Jordan Genmark-Heath, saf, 6-2, 205, Cathedral Catholic HS, San Diego, Calif.

Dillan Gibbons, ol, 6-4, 310, Central Catholic HS, Clearwater, Fla.

Robert Hainsey, ol, 6-5, 270, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Kurt Hinish, dl, 6-2, 285, Central Catholic HS, Pittsburgh, Pa.

C.J. Holmes, ath, 6-0, 196, Cheshire Academy, Cheshire, Conn.

Cole Kmet, te, 6-4, 235, St. Viator HS, Arlington Hts, Ill.

Josh Lugg, ol, 6-6, 280, North Allegheny SHS, Wexford, Pa.

Jonathon MacCollister, dl, 6-3, 244, Bishop Moore Catholic HS, Orlando, Fla.

Isaiah Robertson, saf, 6-1, 195, Neuqua Valley HS, Naperville, Ill.

Drew White, lb, 6-1, 220, St. Thomas Aquinas HS, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Brock Wright, te, 6-5, 240, Cy-Fair HS, Cypress, Texas

Michael Young, wr, 5-10, 178, Destrehan HS, Destrehan, La.

Purdue

D.J. Edwards, wr, 6-2, 180, Palm Beach Lakes HS, West Palm Beach, Fla.

Tyler Hamilton, wr, 5-9, 165, Hilton Head HS, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Jalen Jackson, og, 6-3, 260, McEachern HS, Powder Springs, Ga.

KENTUCKY

Louisville

C.J. Avery, s, 6-1, 196, Grenada HS, Grenada, Miss.

Cole Bentley, og, 6-5, 301, Belfry HS, Belfry, Ky.

Kam Jones, ilb, 6-1, 221, Peachtree Ridge HS, Suwanee, Ga.

Lyn Strange, s, 6-3, 190, North Florida Christian, Tallahassee, Fla.

LOUSIANA

LSU

Austin Deculus, og, 6-6, 325, Cy-Fair HS, Cypress, Texas

Grant Delpit, s, 6-2, 175, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Lowell Narcisse, qb, 6-2, 224, St. James HS, Saint James, La.

Mannie Netherly, wr, 6-2, 183, Crosby HS, Crosby, Texas

Jacoby Stevens, s, 6-2, 190, Oakland HS, Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Justin Thomas, de, 6-5, 280, Spanish Fort HS, Spanish Fort, Ala.

MARYLAND

Maryland

Fofie Bazzie, cb, 6-0, 187, Quince Orchard HS, Gaithersburg, Md.

Markquese Bell, s, 6-2, 201, Bridgeton Senior HS, Bridgeton, N.J.

Bryce Brand, de, 6-1, 235, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Tyran Hunt, ot, 6-6, 275, Southampton HS, Courtland, Va.

Deon Jones, cb, 6-2, 182, Potomac HS, Oxon Hill, Md.

MICHIGAN

Michigan State

Josiah Scott, cb, 5-10, 175, Fairfield HS, Fairfield, Ohio

MINNESOTA

Minnesota

Trenton Guthrie, olb, 6-2, 212, Northville HS, Northville, Mich.

Tanner Morgan, qb, 6-2, 205, Ryle HS, Union, Ky.

MISSOURI

Missouri

Pompey Coleman, ot, 6-5, 285, Ben Davis HS, Indianapolis, Ind.

MISSISSIPPI

Southern Mississippi

Woodlyson Alcius, ot, 6-4, 300, North Miami Beach HS, North Miami Beach, Fla.

NORTH CAROLINA

East Carolina

Kennan Solomon, dl, 6-5, 275, Person HS, Roxboro, N.C.

Duke

Joshua Blackwell, DB, 5-11, 180, Buford HS, Buford, Ga.

Michael Carter II, DB, 5-10, 175, South Paulding HS, Douglasville, Ga.

Rakavius Chambers, OL, 6-3, 320, Opelika HS, Opelika, Ala.

Victor Dimukeje, DL, 6-2, 265, The Boys’ Latin School, Baltimore, Md.

Noah Gray, TE, 6-4, 230, Leominster Senior HS, Leominster, Mass.

Marvin Hubbard, rb, 5-9, 185, Sandy Creek HS, Tyrone, Ga.

Deon Jackson, RB, 6-0, 210, Pace Academy, Atlanta, Ga.

Leonard Johnson, DB, 6-1, 185, Hayden HS, Hayden, Ala.

Damond Johnson, wr, 6-1, 180, West Florida HS, Pensacola, Fla.

Drew Jordan, DL, 6-2, 255, North Gwinnett HS, Suwanee, Ga.

Chris Katrenick, QB, 6-2, 205, Harry D Jacobs HS, Algonquin, Ill.

Patrick Leitten, OL, 6-7, 270, Ravenwood HS, Brentwood, Tenn.

Jake Marwede, TE, 6-5, 240, Loyola Academy, Wilmette, Ill.

Damani Neal, DL, 5-10, 190, The Bullis School, Potomac, Md.

Axel Nyembwe, DL, 6-2, 310, The Avalon School, Gaithersburg, Md.

Jacob Rimmer, OL, 6-7, 290, Milan HS, Milan, Tenn.

Chris Rumph II, DL, 6-3, 215, F. W. Buchholz HS, Gainesville, Fla.

Will Taylor, OL, 6-3, 280, Grayson HS, Loganville, Ga.

Marquis Waters, DB, 6-0, 190, Atlantic HS, Delray Beach, Fla.

Lummie Young, DB, 6-1, 200, Westside HS, Anderson, S.C.

East Carolina

Taijh Alston, de, 6-5, 215, Union Pines HS, Cameron, N.C.

Trace Christian, rb, 6-0, 220, Lake Brantley HS, Altamonte Springs, Fla.

Delvontae Harris, db, 6-0, 185, Newnan HS, Newnan, Ga.

Leroy Henley, wr, 6-2, 175, Deerfield Beach HS, Deerfield Beach, Fla.

Kingsley Ifedi, qb, 6-3, 205, Zebulon B Vance HS, Charlotte, N.C.

Matt Morgan, ot, 6-5, 275, Corinth Holders HS, Wendell, N.C.

Ja-Quane Nelson, dl, 6-3, 280, High Point Central HS, High Point, N.C.

Ben Norris, olb, 6-3, 220, Myers Park HS, Charlotte, N.C.

Darius Pinnix, rb, 6-0, 220, Western Alamance HS, Elon College, N.C.

Blake Proehl, wr, 6-1, 170, Providence HS, Charlotte, N.C.

Davondre Robinson, db, 6-0, 194, Lake Marion HS, Santee, S.C.

John Spellacy, c, 6-1, 280, St. Ignatius HS, Cleveland, Ohio

North Carolina

Michael Carter, rb, 5-9, 185, Navarre HS, Navarre, Fla.

J.T. Cauthen, wr, 6-1, 219, Cuthbertson HS, Waxhaw, N.C.

Xach Gill, dt, 6-4, 284, Wake Forest HS, Wake Forest, N.C.

Jake Lawler, de, 6-3, 225, South Mecklenburg HS, Charlotte, N.C.

Jonah Melton, og, 6-4, 285, Eastern Alamance HS, Mebane, N.C.

Jordon Riley, dt, 6-5, 288, Riverside HS, Durham, N.C.

Tre Shaw, cb, 6-0, 180, Cedar Grove HS, Ellenwood, Ga.

NEW JERSEY

Rutgers

Jamaal Beaty, og, 6-4, 270, St. John Vianney Regl HS, Holmdel, N.J.

Brendan Bordner, de, 6-5, 240, Hilliard Bradley HS, Hilliard, Ohio

Micah Clark, ot, 6-5, 255, St. John Vianney Regl HS, Holmdel, N.J.

Samuel Vretman, ot, 6-6, 295, Cheshire Academy, Cheshire, Conn.

NEW MEXICO

New Mexico State

Tevis Abraham, wr, 6-1, 180, Southern University Lab School, Baton Rouge, La.

Cameron Matthews, qb, 6-5, 205, Trinity Valley School, Fort Worth, Texas

Bryce Roberts, te, 6-5, 220, Mustang HS, Mustang, Okla.

NEW YORK

Buffalo

Justin Mulbah, olb, 6-0, 200, St. Vincent Pallotti HS, Laurel, Md.

Syracuse Orangemen

Patrick Davis, og, 6-5, 290, Champlain College, Sherbrooke, Canada

Nadarius Fagan, olb, 6-2, 190, Miami Southridge HS, Miami, Fla.

OHIO

Bowling Green

Jarret Doege, qb, 6-2, 184, Cooper HS, Lubbock, Texas

Matt Wilcox, rb, 5-10, 185, Wayne HS, Huber Heights, Ohio

Kent State

Elvis Hines, cb, 5-10, 160, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Ohio State

Baron Browning, olb, 6-4, 230, Kennedale HS, Kennedale, Texas

J.K. Dobbins, ath, 5-9, 199, La Grange HS, La Grange, Texas

Tate Martell, qb, 5-10, 203, Bishop Gorman HS, Las Vegas, Nev.

Josh Myers, og, 6-5, 285, Miamisburg HS, Miamisburg, Ohio

Jeffrey Okudah, cb, 6-1, 190, So Grand Prairie HS, Grand Prairie, Texas

Isaiah Pryor, s, 6-2, 186, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Shaun Wade, cb, 6-2, 175, Trinity Christian Academy, Jacksonville, Fla.

Brendon White, ath, 6-2, 200, Olentangy Liberty HS, Powell, Ohio

Marcus Williamson, cb, 5-10, 170, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

OKLAHOMA

Oklahoma

Justin Broiles, cb, 6-0, 175, John Marshall HS, Oklahoma City, Okla.

Grant Calcaterra, te, 6-4, 215, Santa Margarita Catholic HS, Santa Margarita, Calif.

Levi Draper, ilb, 6-3, 222, Collinsville HS, Collinsville, Okla.

Addison Gumbs, olb, 6-4, 215, Stellar Preparatory HS, Hayward, Calif.

Jeremiah Hall, te, 6-3, 225, Zebulon B Vance HS, Charlotte, N.C.

Creed Humphrey, c, 6-4, 301, Shawnee HS, Shawnee, Okla.

Kenneth Murray, olb, 6-2, 215, Ft. Bend Elkins HS, Missouri City, Texas

Chris Robison, qb, 6-2, 192, Horn HS, Mesquite, Texas

Trey Sermon, rb, 6-1, 216, Sprayberry HS, Marietta, Ga.

Oklahoma State

LaMarcus Morton, cb, 6-1, 175, Gilmer HS, Gilmer, Texas

Brendan Vaughn, olb, 6-2, 209, Forney HS, Forney, Texas

Jelani Woods, qb, 6-7, 230, Cedar Grove HS, Ellenwood, Ga.

OREGON

Oregon State

Isaiah Hodgins, wr, 6-3, 190, Berean Christian HS, Walnut Creek, Calif.

Kolby Taylor, wr, 5-11, 185, Chandler HS, Chandler, Ariz.

PENNSYLVANIA

Penn State

Brelin Faison-Walden, s, 6-1, 195, Grimsley HS, Greensboro, N.C.

K.J. Hamler, wr, 5-9, 155, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Mike Miranda, og, 6-4, 300, Stow-Munroe Falls HS, Stow, Ohio

Lamont Wade, cb, 5-10, 180, Clairton HS, Clairton, Pa.

SOUTH CAROLINA

South Carolina

Summie Carlay, ot, 6-5, 280, Laurens District 55 HS, Laurens, S.C.

Jaylin Dickerson, s, 6-2, 175, Pinecrest HS, Southern Pines, N.C.

OrTre Smith, wr, 6-4, 215, Wando HS, Mt Pleasant, S.C.

M.J. Webb, dt, 6-4, 258, Morgan County HS, Madison, Ga.

TENNESSEE

Memphis

J.J. Russell, olb, 6-1, 210, Grenada HS, Grenada, Miss.

Tennessee Volunteers

Deandre Johnson, de, 6-4, 235, Miami Southridge HS, Miami, Fla.

Riley Locklear, og, 6-4, 282, Spring Valley HS, Huntington, W.Va.

Will McBride, qb, 6-0, 200, Clear Springs HS, League City, Texas

Shanon Reid, ilb, 6-1, 200, Dunbar HS, Fort Myers, Fla.

Trey Smith, ot, 6-6, 300, University School Of Jackson, Jackson, Tenn.

TEXAS

Baylor

Jalen Pitre, s, 5-11, 195, Stafford HS, Stafford, Texas

North Texas

Cade Pearson, qb, 6-3, 194, Texas HS, Texarkana, Texas

Texas Tech

Jack Anderson, c, 6-5, 300, Frisco HS, Frisco, Texas

Dawson Deaton, c, 6-5, 297, Frisco HS, Frisco, Texas

Will Farrar, ot, 6-5, 290, Travis HS, Richmond, Texas

Xavier Martin, qb, 6-0, 180, Steele HS, Cibolo, Texas

Nelson Mbanasor, de, 6-3, 270, Hendrickson HS, Pflugerville, Texas

Texas-San Antonio

Bryce Rivers, qb, 6-3, 202, John Paul Stevens HS, San Antonio, Texas

BYU

Ula Tolutau, rb, 6-1, 225, East HS, Salt Lake City, Utah

Utah State

Preston Curtis, wr, 5-11, 180, East HS, Salt Lake City, Utah

Utah

Tyquez Hampton, wr, 6-2, 200, El Dorado HS, El Paso, Texas

VIRGINA

Silas Dzansi, ot, 6-5, 257, Fork Union Military Academy, Fork Union, Va.

Caleb Farley, qb, 6-3, 180, Maiden HS, Maiden, N.C.

Hendon Hooker, qb, 6-4, 198, Dudley HS, Greensboro, N.C.

Aundre Kearney, rb, 6-0, 215, Mandarin HS, Jacksonville, Fla.

Dalton Keene, de, 6-4, 220, Chatfield HS, Littleton, Colo.

Kalil Pimpleton, ath, 5-6, 155, Muskegon HS, Muskegon, Mich.

Terius Wheatley, ath, 5-11, 175, Fork Union Military Academy, Fork Union, Va.

WASHINGTON

Washington State

Anthony White Jr., ath, 6-0, 165, Miami Central HS, Miami, Fla.

WISCONSIN

Wisconsin

Jack Coan, qb, 6-3, 190, Sayville HS, West Sayville, N.Y.

Madison Cone, cb, 5-8, 178, East Forsyth HS, Kernersville, N.C.

Izayah Green-May, de, 6-5, 205, Bolingbrook HS, Bolingbrook, Ill.

Faion Hicks, cb, 5-10, 185, Charles W. Flanagan HS, Pembroke Pines, Fla.

Kayden Lyles, og, 6-3, 300, Middleton HS, Middleton, Wis.

WEST VIRGINIA

West Virginia

Tevin Bush, wr, 5-6, 154, Landry-Walker HS, New Orleans, La.

Derrek Pitts, s, 6-1, 173, South Charleston HS, South Charleston, W.Va.

Maverick Wolfley, ilb, 6-3, 230, Morgantown HS, Morgantown, W.Va.

