College Football National Signings

|ALABAMA
Chris Allen, lb, 6-4, 234, Southern University Lab School, Baton Rouge, La.
Markail Benton, lb, 6-2, 237, Central HS, Phenix City, Ala.
VanDarius Cowan, lb, 6-4, 226, Palm Beach Gardens HS, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Hiring freeze: Some answers, some questions
Thomas Fletcher, ls, 6-2, 220, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Najee Harris, rb, 6-2, 225, Antioch HS, Antioch, Calif.
Jerry Jeudy, wr, 6-1, 175, Deerfield Beach HS, Deerfield Beach, Fla.
Mac Jones, qb, 6-2, 180, The Bolles School, Jacksonville, Fla.
Alex Leatherwood, ol, 6-6, 327, Booker T. Washington HS, Pensacola, Fla.
Kyriq McDonald, db, 5-11, 190, James Clemens HS, Madison, Ala.
Xavier McKinney, db, 6-1, 192, Roswell HS, Roswell, Ga.
Dylan Moses, lb, 6-3, 235, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Kendall Randolph, ol, 6-4, 310, Bob Jones HS, Madison, Ala.
Brian Robinson, rb, 6-1, 224, Hillcrest HS, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Henry Ruggs III, wr, 6-0, 175, Lee HS, Montgomery, Ala.
Tyrell Shavers, wr, 6-6, 202, Lewisville HS, Lewisville, Texas
Tua Tagovailoa, qb, 6-1, 215, St. Louis School, Honolulu, Hawaii
Major Tennison, te, 6-6, 240, Bullard HS, Bullard, Texas
Chadarius Townsend, ath, 6-0, 190, Tanner HS, Tanner, Ala.
Daniel Wright, db, 6-1, 187, Boyd H. Anderson HS, Lauderdale Lakes, Fla.
Malcolm Askew, cb, 5-10, 183, McAdory HS, Mc Calla, Ala.
Nick Brahms, og, 6-5, 280, Navarre HS, Navarre, Fla.
K.J. Britt, ilb, 6-0, 232, Oxford HS, Oxford, Ala.
Jarrett Stidham, qb, 6-3, 215, Stephenville HS, Stephenville, Texas
Malik Willis, ath, 6-2, 181, Roswell HS, Roswell, Ga.
Chandler Wooten, olb, 6-3, 227, North Cobb HS, Kennesaw, Ga.
|ARKANSAS
Shane Clenin, ot, 6-6, 287, Jefferson, Festus, Mo.
Kyrei Fisher, ilb, 6-2, 220, Union HS, Tulsa, Okla.
|ARIZONA
Eno Benjamin, rb, 5-10, 203, Wylie East HS, Wylie, Texas
D.J. Davidson, dt, 6-5, 300, Desert Ridge HS, Mesa, Ariz.
Ty Thomas, s, 5-11, 192, Cooper HS, Lubbock, Texas
|CALIFORNIA
Gabe Cherry, dt, 6-5, 265, Centennial HS, Bakersfield, Calif.
Elijah Hicks, cb, 5-10, 170, La Mirada HS, La Mirada, Calif.
Taariq Johnson, te, 6-3, 210, Buena Park HS, Buena Park, Calif.
Darnay Holmes, cb, 5-10, 185, Calabasas HS, Calabasas, Calif.
Jimmy Jaggers, te, 6-4, 232, Roseville HS, Roseville, Calif.
Jaelan Phillips, de, 6-6, 250, Redlands East Valley HS, Redlands, Calif.
Tayler Katoa, ilb, 6-2, 225, Layton HS, Layton, Utah
Jack Sears, qb, 6-3, 205, San Clemente HS, San Clemente, Calif.
Andrew Vorhees, ot, 6-6, 290, Kingsburg HS, Kingsburg, Calif.
|COLORADO
Griffin Hammer, te, 6-5, 215, St. Charles North HS, Saint Charles, Ill.
|FLORIDA
Kyree Campbell, dt, 6-4, 310, Wyoming Seminary Upper School, Kingston, Pa.
Kemore Gamble, te, 6-4, 235, Miami Southridge HS, Miami, Fla.
James Houston IV, ilb, 6-1, 220, American Heritage School, Plantation, Fla.
Kadeem Telfort, ot, 6-6, 305, Booker T. Washington HS, Miami, Fla.
Kadarius Toney, ath, 6-0, 185, Mattie T Blount HS, Prichard, Ala.
Cam Akers, rb, 6-0, 205, Clinton HS, Clinton, Miss.
James Blackman, qb, 6-5, 185, Glades Central HS, Belle Glade, Fla.
DeCalon Brooks, lb, 6-0, 195, Gaither HS, Tampa, Fla.
Cory Durden, dt, 6-5, 260, Newberry HS, Newberry, Fla.
Cyrus Fagan, s, 6-2, 182, Mainland HS, Daytona Beach, Fla.
Bailey Hockman, qb, 6-2, 186, McEachern HS, Powder Springs, Ga.
Joshua Kaindoh, de, 6-6, 252, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Khalan Laborn, rb, 5-10, 200, Bishop Sullivan Catholic HS, Virginia Beach, Va.
Tre Lawson, de, 6-8, 255, North Augusta HS, North Augusta, S.C.
Alexander Marshall, te, 6-7, 242, Proctor Academy, Andover, N.H.
D.J. Matthews, wr, 6-1, 175, Trinity Christian Academy, Jacksonville, Fla.
Tre McKitty, te, 6-4, 235, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Hamsah Nasirildeen, db, 6-4, 210, Concord HS, Concord, N.C.
Ja’len Parks, ol, 6-4, 304, Newberry HS, Newberry, Fla.
Stanford Samuels III, cb, 6-2, 170, Charles W. Flanagan HS, Pembroke Pines, Fla.
Brady Scott, ot, 6-6, 285, Mt. Paran Christian School, Marietta, Ga.
Tamorrion Terry, wr, 6-4, 205, Turner County HS, Ashburn, Ga.
Leonard Warner, lb, 6-4, 230, Brookwood HS, Snellville, Ga.
|GEORGIA
Jake Fromm, qb, 6-2, 203, Houston County HS, Warner Robins, Ga.
DeAngelo Gibbs, ath, 6-2, 204, Grayson HS, Loganville, Ga.
Jeremiah Holloman, wr, 6-2, 195, Newton HS, Covington, Ga.
Richard LeCounte, s, 6-1, 186, Liberty County HS, Hinesville, Ga.
Monty Rice, ilb, 6-2, 228, James Clemens HS, Madison, Ala.
|IOWA
Richard Bowens III, db, 6-1, 175, St. Mary Preparatory School, West Bloomfield, Mich.
Angel Dominguez, de, 6-4, 255, St. Thomas Aquinas HS, Kansas City, Kan.
Robert Hudson, ol, 6-7, 333, Walled Lake Western HS, Walled Lake, Mich.
|IDAHO
Marques Evans, s, 6-1, 180, Newbury Park HS, Newbury Park, Calif.
John Ojukwu, ot, 6-6, 285, Boise Senior HS, Boise, Idaho
|ILLNOIS
Owen Carney, de, 6-4, 229, Miami Central HS, Miami, Fla.
Carmoni Green, wr, 6-1, 192, Miami Central HS, Miami, Fla.
Howard Watkins, dt, 6-5, 271, Colerain HS, Cincinnati, Ohio
Sam Miller, dt, 6-3, 260, Stratford HS, Houston, Texas
Trey Pugh, te, 6-6, 220, Jonathan Alder HS, Plain City, Ohio
|INDIANA
Thomas Allen, lb, 6-3, 235, Plant Senior HS, Tampa, Fla.
Britt Beery, wr, 6-6, 270, Carmel HS, Carmel, Ind.
Juwan Burgess, db, 6-1, 185, Plant Senior HS, Tampa, Fla.
De’Morreal Burnam, lb, 6-2, 215, Salem HS, Conyers, Ga.
Morgan Ellison, rb, 6-1, 227, Pickerington HS Central, Pickerington, Ohio
Bryant Fitzgerald, db, 6-0, 200, Avon HS, Avon, Ind.
Tyrese Fryfogle, wr, 6-2, 205, George County HS, Lucedale, Miss.
Juan Harris, dl, 6-3, 370, Parker HS, Janesville, Wis.
Peyton Hendershot, te, 6-4, 227, Tri-West Jr-Sr HS, Lizton, Ind.
LaDamion Hunt, db, 6-0, 180, Carrollton HS, Carrollton, Ga.
Caleb Jones, ol, 6-8, 370, Lawrence North HS, Indianapolis, Ind.
Tyler Knight, ol, 6-4, 275, Northside Christian School, Saint Petersburg, Fla.
Raheem Layne, db, 6-1, 185, Sebastian River HS, Sebastian, Fla.
Leshaun Minor, dl, 6-3, 285, Ben Davis HS, Indianapolis, Ind.
Whop Philyor, wr, 5-11, 185, Plant Senior HS, Tampa, Fla.
Haydon Whitehead, p, 6-2, 187, McKinnon Secondary, Melbourne, Canada
Jonathan Doerer, k, 6-3, 188, South Mecklenburg HS, Charlotte, N.C.
David Adams, lb, 6-2, 225, Central Catholic HS, Pittsburgh, Pa.
Aaron Banks, ol, 6-5, 320, El Cerrito Senior HS, El Cerrito, Calif.
Avery Davis, qb, 6-0, 192, Cedar Hill HS, Cedar Hill, Texas
Darnell Ewell, dl, 6-4, 280, Lake Taylor HS, Norfolk, Va.
Jordan Genmark-Heath, saf, 6-2, 205, Cathedral Catholic HS, San Diego, Calif.
Dillan Gibbons, ol, 6-4, 310, Central Catholic HS, Clearwater, Fla.
Robert Hainsey, ol, 6-5, 270, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Kurt Hinish, dl, 6-2, 285, Central Catholic HS, Pittsburgh, Pa.
C.J. Holmes, ath, 6-0, 196, Cheshire Academy, Cheshire, Conn.
Cole Kmet, te, 6-4, 235, St. Viator HS, Arlington Hts, Ill.
Josh Lugg, ol, 6-6, 280, North Allegheny SHS, Wexford, Pa.
Jonathon MacCollister, dl, 6-3, 244, Bishop Moore Catholic HS, Orlando, Fla.
Isaiah Robertson, saf, 6-1, 195, Neuqua Valley HS, Naperville, Ill.
Drew White, lb, 6-1, 220, St. Thomas Aquinas HS, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Brock Wright, te, 6-5, 240, Cy-Fair HS, Cypress, Texas
Michael Young, wr, 5-10, 178, Destrehan HS, Destrehan, La.
D.J. Edwards, wr, 6-2, 180, Palm Beach Lakes HS, West Palm Beach, Fla.
Tyler Hamilton, wr, 5-9, 165, Hilton Head HS, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
Jalen Jackson, og, 6-3, 260, McEachern HS, Powder Springs, Ga.
|KENTUCKY
C.J. Avery, s, 6-1, 196, Grenada HS, Grenada, Miss.
Cole Bentley, og, 6-5, 301, Belfry HS, Belfry, Ky.
Kam Jones, ilb, 6-1, 221, Peachtree Ridge HS, Suwanee, Ga.
Lyn Strange, s, 6-3, 190, North Florida Christian, Tallahassee, Fla.
|LOUSIANA
Austin Deculus, og, 6-6, 325, Cy-Fair HS, Cypress, Texas
Grant Delpit, s, 6-2, 175, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Lowell Narcisse, qb, 6-2, 224, St. James HS, Saint James, La.
Mannie Netherly, wr, 6-2, 183, Crosby HS, Crosby, Texas
Jacoby Stevens, s, 6-2, 190, Oakland HS, Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Justin Thomas, de, 6-5, 280, Spanish Fort HS, Spanish Fort, Ala.
|MARYLAND
Fofie Bazzie, cb, 6-0, 187, Quince Orchard HS, Gaithersburg, Md.
Markquese Bell, s, 6-2, 201, Bridgeton Senior HS, Bridgeton, N.J.
Bryce Brand, de, 6-1, 235, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Tyran Hunt, ot, 6-6, 275, Southampton HS, Courtland, Va.
Deon Jones, cb, 6-2, 182, Potomac HS, Oxon Hill, Md.
|MICHIGAN
Josiah Scott, cb, 5-10, 175, Fairfield HS, Fairfield, Ohio
|MINNESOTA
Trenton Guthrie, olb, 6-2, 212, Northville HS, Northville, Mich.
Tanner Morgan, qb, 6-2, 205, Ryle HS, Union, Ky.
|MISSOURI
Pompey Coleman, ot, 6-5, 285, Ben Davis HS, Indianapolis, Ind.
|MISSISSIPPI
Woodlyson Alcius, ot, 6-4, 300, North Miami Beach HS, North Miami Beach, Fla.
|NORTH CAROLINA
Kennan Solomon, dl, 6-5, 275, Person HS, Roxboro, N.C.
Joshua Blackwell, DB, 5-11, 180, Buford HS, Buford, Ga.
Michael Carter II, DB, 5-10, 175, South Paulding HS, Douglasville, Ga.
Rakavius Chambers, OL, 6-3, 320, Opelika HS, Opelika, Ala.
Victor Dimukeje, DL, 6-2, 265, The Boys’ Latin School, Baltimore, Md.
Noah Gray, TE, 6-4, 230, Leominster Senior HS, Leominster, Mass.
Marvin Hubbard, rb, 5-9, 185, Sandy Creek HS, Tyrone, Ga.
Deon Jackson, RB, 6-0, 210, Pace Academy, Atlanta, Ga.
Leonard Johnson, DB, 6-1, 185, Hayden HS, Hayden, Ala.
Damond Johnson, wr, 6-1, 180, West Florida HS, Pensacola, Fla.
Drew Jordan, DL, 6-2, 255, North Gwinnett HS, Suwanee, Ga.
Chris Katrenick, QB, 6-2, 205, Harry D Jacobs HS, Algonquin, Ill.
Patrick Leitten, OL, 6-7, 270, Ravenwood HS, Brentwood, Tenn.
Jake Marwede, TE, 6-5, 240, Loyola Academy, Wilmette, Ill.
Damani Neal, DL, 5-10, 190, The Bullis School, Potomac, Md.
Axel Nyembwe, DL, 6-2, 310, The Avalon School, Gaithersburg, Md.
Jacob Rimmer, OL, 6-7, 290, Milan HS, Milan, Tenn.
Chris Rumph II, DL, 6-3, 215, F. W. Buchholz HS, Gainesville, Fla.
Will Taylor, OL, 6-3, 280, Grayson HS, Loganville, Ga.
Marquis Waters, DB, 6-0, 190, Atlantic HS, Delray Beach, Fla.
Lummie Young, DB, 6-1, 200, Westside HS, Anderson, S.C.
Taijh Alston, de, 6-5, 215, Union Pines HS, Cameron, N.C.
Trace Christian, rb, 6-0, 220, Lake Brantley HS, Altamonte Springs, Fla.
Delvontae Harris, db, 6-0, 185, Newnan HS, Newnan, Ga.
Leroy Henley, wr, 6-2, 175, Deerfield Beach HS, Deerfield Beach, Fla.
Kingsley Ifedi, qb, 6-3, 205, Zebulon B Vance HS, Charlotte, N.C.
Matt Morgan, ot, 6-5, 275, Corinth Holders HS, Wendell, N.C.
Ja-Quane Nelson, dl, 6-3, 280, High Point Central HS, High Point, N.C.
Ben Norris, olb, 6-3, 220, Myers Park HS, Charlotte, N.C.
Darius Pinnix, rb, 6-0, 220, Western Alamance HS, Elon College, N.C.
Blake Proehl, wr, 6-1, 170, Providence HS, Charlotte, N.C.
Davondre Robinson, db, 6-0, 194, Lake Marion HS, Santee, S.C.
John Spellacy, c, 6-1, 280, St. Ignatius HS, Cleveland, Ohio
Michael Carter, rb, 5-9, 185, Navarre HS, Navarre, Fla.
J.T. Cauthen, wr, 6-1, 219, Cuthbertson HS, Waxhaw, N.C.
Xach Gill, dt, 6-4, 284, Wake Forest HS, Wake Forest, N.C.
Jake Lawler, de, 6-3, 225, South Mecklenburg HS, Charlotte, N.C.
Jonah Melton, og, 6-4, 285, Eastern Alamance HS, Mebane, N.C.
Jordon Riley, dt, 6-5, 288, Riverside HS, Durham, N.C.
Tre Shaw, cb, 6-0, 180, Cedar Grove HS, Ellenwood, Ga.
|NEW JERSEY
Jamaal Beaty, og, 6-4, 270, St. John Vianney Regl HS, Holmdel, N.J.
Brendan Bordner, de, 6-5, 240, Hilliard Bradley HS, Hilliard, Ohio
Micah Clark, ot, 6-5, 255, St. John Vianney Regl HS, Holmdel, N.J.
Samuel Vretman, ot, 6-6, 295, Cheshire Academy, Cheshire, Conn.
|NEW MEXICO
Tevis Abraham, wr, 6-1, 180, Southern University Lab School, Baton Rouge, La.
Cameron Matthews, qb, 6-5, 205, Trinity Valley School, Fort Worth, Texas
Bryce Roberts, te, 6-5, 220, Mustang HS, Mustang, Okla.
|NEW YORK
Justin Mulbah, olb, 6-0, 200, St. Vincent Pallotti HS, Laurel, Md.
Patrick Davis, og, 6-5, 290, Champlain College, Sherbrooke, Canada
Nadarius Fagan, olb, 6-2, 190, Miami Southridge HS, Miami, Fla.
|OHIO
Jarret Doege, qb, 6-2, 184, Cooper HS, Lubbock, Texas
Matt Wilcox, rb, 5-10, 185, Wayne HS, Huber Heights, Ohio
Elvis Hines, cb, 5-10, 160, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Baron Browning, olb, 6-4, 230, Kennedale HS, Kennedale, Texas
J.K. Dobbins, ath, 5-9, 199, La Grange HS, La Grange, Texas
Tate Martell, qb, 5-10, 203, Bishop Gorman HS, Las Vegas, Nev.
Josh Myers, og, 6-5, 285, Miamisburg HS, Miamisburg, Ohio
Jeffrey Okudah, cb, 6-1, 190, So Grand Prairie HS, Grand Prairie, Texas
Isaiah Pryor, s, 6-2, 186, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Shaun Wade, cb, 6-2, 175, Trinity Christian Academy, Jacksonville, Fla.
Brendon White, ath, 6-2, 200, Olentangy Liberty HS, Powell, Ohio
Marcus Williamson, cb, 5-10, 170, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
|OKLAHOMA
Justin Broiles, cb, 6-0, 175, John Marshall HS, Oklahoma City, Okla.
Grant Calcaterra, te, 6-4, 215, Santa Margarita Catholic HS, Santa Margarita, Calif.
Levi Draper, ilb, 6-3, 222, Collinsville HS, Collinsville, Okla.
Addison Gumbs, olb, 6-4, 215, Stellar Preparatory HS, Hayward, Calif.
Jeremiah Hall, te, 6-3, 225, Zebulon B Vance HS, Charlotte, N.C.
Creed Humphrey, c, 6-4, 301, Shawnee HS, Shawnee, Okla.
Kenneth Murray, olb, 6-2, 215, Ft. Bend Elkins HS, Missouri City, Texas
Chris Robison, qb, 6-2, 192, Horn HS, Mesquite, Texas
Trey Sermon, rb, 6-1, 216, Sprayberry HS, Marietta, Ga.
LaMarcus Morton, cb, 6-1, 175, Gilmer HS, Gilmer, Texas
Brendan Vaughn, olb, 6-2, 209, Forney HS, Forney, Texas
Jelani Woods, qb, 6-7, 230, Cedar Grove HS, Ellenwood, Ga.
|OREGON
Isaiah Hodgins, wr, 6-3, 190, Berean Christian HS, Walnut Creek, Calif.
Kolby Taylor, wr, 5-11, 185, Chandler HS, Chandler, Ariz.
|PENNSYLVANIA
Brelin Faison-Walden, s, 6-1, 195, Grimsley HS, Greensboro, N.C.
K.J. Hamler, wr, 5-9, 155, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Mike Miranda, og, 6-4, 300, Stow-Munroe Falls HS, Stow, Ohio
Lamont Wade, cb, 5-10, 180, Clairton HS, Clairton, Pa.
|SOUTH CAROLINA
Summie Carlay, ot, 6-5, 280, Laurens District 55 HS, Laurens, S.C.
Jaylin Dickerson, s, 6-2, 175, Pinecrest HS, Southern Pines, N.C.
OrTre Smith, wr, 6-4, 215, Wando HS, Mt Pleasant, S.C.
M.J. Webb, dt, 6-4, 258, Morgan County HS, Madison, Ga.
|TENNESSEE
J.J. Russell, olb, 6-1, 210, Grenada HS, Grenada, Miss.
Deandre Johnson, de, 6-4, 235, Miami Southridge HS, Miami, Fla.
Riley Locklear, og, 6-4, 282, Spring Valley HS, Huntington, W.Va.
Will McBride, qb, 6-0, 200, Clear Springs HS, League City, Texas
Shanon Reid, ilb, 6-1, 200, Dunbar HS, Fort Myers, Fla.
Trey Smith, ot, 6-6, 300, University School Of Jackson, Jackson, Tenn.
|TEXAS
Jalen Pitre, s, 5-11, 195, Stafford HS, Stafford, Texas
Cade Pearson, qb, 6-3, 194, Texas HS, Texarkana, Texas
Jack Anderson, c, 6-5, 300, Frisco HS, Frisco, Texas
Dawson Deaton, c, 6-5, 297, Frisco HS, Frisco, Texas
Will Farrar, ot, 6-5, 290, Travis HS, Richmond, Texas
Xavier Martin, qb, 6-0, 180, Steele HS, Cibolo, Texas
Nelson Mbanasor, de, 6-3, 270, Hendrickson HS, Pflugerville, Texas
Bryce Rivers, qb, 6-3, 202, John Paul Stevens HS, San Antonio, Texas
Ula Tolutau, rb, 6-1, 225, East HS, Salt Lake City, Utah
Preston Curtis, wr, 5-11, 180, East HS, Salt Lake City, Utah
Tyquez Hampton, wr, 6-2, 200, El Dorado HS, El Paso, Texas
|VIRGINA
Silas Dzansi, ot, 6-5, 257, Fork Union Military Academy, Fork Union, Va.
Caleb Farley, qb, 6-3, 180, Maiden HS, Maiden, N.C.
Hendon Hooker, qb, 6-4, 198, Dudley HS, Greensboro, N.C.
Aundre Kearney, rb, 6-0, 215, Mandarin HS, Jacksonville, Fla.
Dalton Keene, de, 6-4, 220, Chatfield HS, Littleton, Colo.
Kalil Pimpleton, ath, 5-6, 155, Muskegon HS, Muskegon, Mich.
Terius Wheatley, ath, 5-11, 175, Fork Union Military Academy, Fork Union, Va.
|WASHINGTON
Anthony White Jr., ath, 6-0, 165, Miami Central HS, Miami, Fla.
|WISCONSIN
Jack Coan, qb, 6-3, 190, Sayville HS, West Sayville, N.Y.
Madison Cone, cb, 5-8, 178, East Forsyth HS, Kernersville, N.C.
Izayah Green-May, de, 6-5, 205, Bolingbrook HS, Bolingbrook, Ill.
Faion Hicks, cb, 5-10, 185, Charles W. Flanagan HS, Pembroke Pines, Fla.
Kayden Lyles, og, 6-3, 300, Middleton HS, Middleton, Wis.
|WEST VIRGINIA
Tevin Bush, wr, 5-6, 154, Landry-Walker HS, New Orleans, La.
Derrek Pitts, s, 6-1, 173, South Charleston HS, South Charleston, W.Va.
Maverick Wolfley, ilb, 6-3, 230, Morgantown HS, Morgantown, W.Va.
A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.