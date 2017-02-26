Sports Listen

Trending:

CBPNavyRecreation.govFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » College hockey player leaves…

College hockey player leaves penalty box to attack referee

By master
and The Associated Press February 26, 2017 9:51 pm < a min read
Share

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — An Erie Community College hockey player left the penalty box and attacked a referee Sunday, ending the school’s 7-4 loss to Dakota College of Bottineau in the final National Junior College Athletic Association championship game.

Freshman defenseman Brandon Day went after the referee with 39 seconds left and the officials decided to end the game at that point.

Bottineau won its 10th title, beating Erie in the championship for the second straight year. Erie won in 2015.

White House prepping government reorg executive order

Harrison Aide gave Bottineau a 5-4 lead with a power-play goal at 39 seconds of the third period. Charles Joly and Andrew Carriere finished the scoring.

Advertisement

The game marked the end of the NJCAA hockey championship, with the competition being dropped because of a lack of teams.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » College hockey player leaves…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson impeached

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts Air National Guard commander plants tree in Kenya

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6675 0.0006 0.61%
L 2020 25.0776 -0.0057 1.04%
L 2030 27.7837 -0.0140 1.48%
L 2040 29.8376 -0.0192 1.70%
L 2050 17.0692 -0.0141 1.91%
G Fund 15.2414 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6459 0.0643 0.23%
C Fund 32.7539 0.0565 1.90%
S Fund 43.0714 0.0464 2.16%
I Fund 25.6378 -0.1967 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.